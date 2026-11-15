By James Lyons-Weiler, PhD | Popular Rationalism | November 14, 2026

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded $427,625 to researchers at the University of Iowa to investigate whether exposure to mixtures of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly called forever chemicals, can impair memory by altering gene expression in the brain.

The research addresses an important question in environmental medicine: Could chemicals that persist in our drinking water, food, and tissues contribute to the deterioration of memory and cognitive function as we age?

The project, funded through the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), carries the title “Neurotoxic Effects of Human-Relevant Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substance Mixtures: A Multi-Omics Investigation of Memory Loss.”

The official NIH project record identifies a research program designed to examine whether PFAS mixtures impair memory through changes in gene activity in the hippocampus and surrounding brain regions.

The federal HHS award database confirms that the University of Iowa received a $427,625 award in July 2026. The project period extends from July 7, 2026, through July 6, 2028. The amount represents the award recorded for fiscal year 2026, rather than a verified total for the entire two-year project.

Researchers Hans-Joachim Lehmler and Snehajyoti Chatterjee will investigate how mixtures of these environmental contaminants affect memory and the molecular machinery of the brain.

The significance of this investigation extends beyond a particular group of industrial chemicals. It addresses the possibility that a portion of age-related neurological deterioration has an environmental component that public health can prevent.

Genetic susceptibility cannot explain every case of cognitive decline. Environmental exposures offer another potential causal pathway, one that researchers can investigate experimentally and that communities can modify.

What the NIH Funded Researchers Intend to Find Out

The University of Iowa study will use male and female mice exposed orally to PFAS mixtures at doses intended to reflect human exposures.

The investigators propose three interconnected analyses.

First, they will measure how PFAS compounds distribute through the body, including their accumulation in tissues and the brain, across different exposure levels.

Second, they will examine whether exposure alters memory performance, particularly forms of memory that depend on the hippocampus.

Third, they will analyze changes in gene expression in the hippocampus and adjacent brain regions to determine whether the concentrations of particular PFAS compounds correspond to molecular changes associated with impaired memory.

This third component is especially important.

A chemical exposure can alter neurological function without immediately producing visible tissue destruction. Changes in neurotransmitter signaling, cellular metabolism, synaptic activity, and gene regulation may precede overt pathology.

The investigators will employ spatial transcriptomic and network-based analyses, which allow researchers to investigate patterns of gene activity within anatomically distinct regions of the brain.

They hope to identify PFAS compounds that correlate most strongly with changes in the biological processes underlying memory.

The research could help answer a question that traditional toxicological assessments frequently leave unresolved: Which components of a complex chemical mixture contribute to neurological injury, at what internal concentrations, and through which biological pathways?

The distinction between external exposure and internal tissue dose matters. Two animals receiving equivalent concentrations in drinking water may accumulate different amounts in the brain. Likewise, two PFAS compounds administered at equal external doses may differ substantially in absorption, tissue distribution, clearance, and biological activity.

A scientifically useful dose-response analysis must account for those differences.

Share

PFAS Have Already Been Found in Human Brains

The concern that PFAS could affect neurological function does not rest exclusively on animal experiments.

Researchers have directly measured these substances in human brain tissue.

In a 2025 study published in Environmental Science & Technology, Marina Suzuki and colleagues investigated the accumulation of 43 PFAS compounds in paired postmortem human brain and serum samples.

They detected five compounds in every paired brain and serum sample, seven in every brain sample, and eleven in every serum sample.

The investigators also found substantial differences in how individual PFAS partitioned between blood and brain tissue.

Brain-to-serum concentration ratios ranged from approximately 0.04 for perfluorohexanesulfonate (PFHxS) to 1.3 for N-methyl perfluorooctanesulfonamido acetic acid (N-MeFOSAA).

The ratio also tended to increase with the number of carbon atoms in the PFAS molecule.

This finding matters because it challenges the assumption that blood concentrations alone adequately characterize neurological exposure.

A compound that appears relatively unremarkable in serum may exhibit greater affinity for brain tissue than another compound with a higher circulating concentration.

Blood PFAS measurements therefore cannot automatically substitute for measurements of brain exposure.

An earlier investigation by Flemming Nielsen and colleagues, published in Environmental Science & Technology in 2024, also measured PFAS in human organs obtained from 19 forensic autopsies, including brain tissue. The investigators documented tissue-distribution patterns that differed among compounds.

These observations establish that selected PFAS reach human brain tissue. They do not establish that their presence necessarily produces neurological disease.

But they remove an important obstacle to biological plausibility: the brain is an actual site of human PFAS exposure.

Scientists Have Already Observed Memory Impairment in Exposed Mice

In February 2025, researchers from Sichuan University published experimental findings in the Journal of Hazardous Materials that directly support investigating PFAS mixtures as potential neurotoxicants.

Their study, “Neurotoxic effects of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) mixture exposure in mice”, exposed male mice to mixtures containing 17 PFAS compounds through drinking water for 49 days.

The investigators used nominal drinking-water concentrations ranging from 0.2 to 20 micrograms per liter.

They identified several compounds accumulating in brain tissue, including perfluoropentanoic acid (PFPeA), perfluoroheptanoic acid (PFHpA), 6:2 fluorotelomer sulfonic acid, and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).

Brain-to-plasma concentration ratios for PFHpA ranged from 2.94 to 12.88. Such ratios indicate that brain accumulation can differ sharply from circulating concentrations.

The investigators also reported altered electroencephalographic activity, hippocampal tissue injury, disrupted metabolic pathways, and behavioral evidence of impaired memory.

Their molecular analyses implicated neurotransmitter-related pathways, including cholinergic and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) signaling, calcium signaling, and other pathways relevant to neuronal function.

These results provide experimental support for neurotoxicity under the conditions tested.

However, the study used male mice, lasted seven weeks, and examined a particular mixture. Its results cannot establish the magnitude of risk in humans exposed over decades.

The distinction matters because animal experiments provide controlled evidence of biological effects, while human risk estimation requires reliable exposure reconstruction and population-level outcome data.

The University of Iowa project can extend this work by including both sexes, characterizing dose-dependent effects, and examining anatomical patterns of gene expression.

The Neurotoxicity May Involve More Than Cell Death

Researchers commonly associate chemical neurotoxicity with neuron loss. Yet neurological dysfunction can develop through disruptions to signaling and cellular maintenance before neurons die.

A 2026 study from Purdue University provides an important example.

Han Zhao and colleagues compared the effects of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a legacy PFAS, and GenX, a replacement compound, in human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cortical neurons.

Their study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, examined neuronal activity, network organization, mitochondrial function, and susceptibility to additional cellular stress.

Both PFOA and GenX produced disturbances in neuronal activity and network structure.

PFOA exposure produced persistent mitochondrial dysfunction and greater vulnerability to subsequent mitochondrial stress.

GenX exposure produced persistent changes in neuronal network morphology and increased susceptibility to autolysosomal stress, implicating processes involved in cellular waste handling and degradation.

Both compounds also altered markers associated with tau biology and increased neuronal vulnerability to experimentally introduced tau aggregates.

Tau dysfunction is relevant to Alzheimer’s disease, where abnormal tau aggregation accompanies progressive neurodegeneration.

The authors interpreted their observations as evidence of pathways potentially relevant to Alzheimer’s disease.

That interpretation requires an important qualification: cellular vulnerability to tau-related stress is not a measured increase in the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease.

Cultured human-derived neurons can reveal molecular mechanisms. They cannot establish disease incidence in an aging human population.

Nevertheless, the results provide a mechanistic reason to investigate PFAS compounds individually rather than assuming that replacement chemicals have negligible neurological effects simply because manufacturers introduced them as alternatives.

Do PFAS Mixtures Produce Unique Effects?

Humans encounter PFAS as mixtures rather than isolated laboratory chemicals. That reality complicates toxicological analysis.

A 2024 investigation by Karla Ríos-Bonilla and colleagues, published in Environmental Science & Technology, examined the cytotoxic and neurotoxic effects of individual PFAS and mixtures at concentrations relevant to environmental samples and human blood.

The investigators tested up to twelve PFAS compounds using cell-based assays.

They observed inhibition of neurite outgrowth, a process by which developing neurons extend structures involved in communication.

But the detailed results provide an essential caution.

The investigators found that neurite inhibition generally occurred near concentrations that also caused general cellular toxicity. Their specificity analysis indicated that the observed neurite effects could arise from nonspecific cytotoxicity rather than a uniquely neuronal mechanism.

The mixtures also behaved largely according to concentration addition. Under the tested conditions, their effects could be predicted from the concentration-response relationships of individual components.

This result matters because the word mixture does not automatically imply synergy.

Two chemicals can contribute additively to toxicity without interacting in a manner that produces a greater-than-additive effect. Conversely, an additive mixture can still produce biologically important effects when its components occur together.

The Iowa researchers should therefore distinguish additive toxicity, independent compound effects, and genuine chemical interactions.

An especially difficult task will involve assigning effects to individual PFAS compounds within a mixture whose constituents may accumulate together.

A network association between a particular PFAS and altered gene expression cannot independently establish that the compound caused the change. Dose-response experiments, comparisons involving individual components, and appropriate mixture controls can strengthen causal attribution.

The Investigators Have Already Demonstrated Their Experimental Approach With Another Persistent Pollutant

A particularly interesting feature of the new grant is the investigators’ previous work.

Lehmler and Chatterjee participated in a study published in Molecular Psychiatry in 2026 titled “Spatial transcriptomic profiling uncovers the molecular effects of the neurotoxicant polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in the brains of adult mice.”

That investigation exposed adult male mice to a mixture of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), another class of persistent industrial contaminants.

After seven weeks, the researchers observed deficits in long-term spatial memory.

They examined gene expression across the hippocampus, neocortex, thalamus, caudoputamen, and fiber tracts.

Their analyses identified region-specific changes in gene expression and linked certain molecular patterns to higher-chlorinated PCB compounds accumulating in the brain.

They also reported alterations in proteins associated with blood-brain barrier integrity.

This earlier investigation establishes that the researchers have already used a closely related experimental framework to connect chemical exposure, internal tissue measurements, brain-region gene expression, and memory performance.

The PFAS grant therefore represents a substantive extension of an established experimental approach.

The prior PCB paper also identified limitations that the new work should address. The researchers acknowledged incomplete cell-type resolution, potential spatial transcriptomics batch effects, limited comparison with human data, and the restriction of their behavioral study to male mice.

Their new proposal explicitly includes males and females. Whether the resulting study adequately resolves the remaining issues will depend on its experimental design and execution.

Are PFAS Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease in Humans?

This is where the evidence becomes less decisive.

A 2024 French investigation examined cerebrospinal fluid from eight patients hospitalized with suspected normal pressure hydrocephalus.

The researchers detected PFAS in every sample and reported differences in PFAS concentrations between patients with both cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s-related biomarkers and patients with fewer such findings.

The results appeared in The Journals of Gerontology: Series A under the title “First Observations of a Potential Association Between Accumulation of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in the Central Nervous System and Markers of Alzheimer’s Disease.”

The finding deserves attention. It directly links measured central nervous system exposure with clinically relevant neurological markers.

But eight patients cannot establish the population-level relationship between PFAS exposure and dementia. The selected clinical population also limits generalization.

Furthermore, cognitive impairment, altered cerebrospinal fluid chemistry, and a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease are distinct endpoints.

An exposure associated with one endpoint does not necessarily produce the others.

A comprehensive 2025 review by Hannah Gardener and colleagues in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, “The role of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in cognitive impairment and dementia,” reached an important conclusion: human epidemiological evidence linking PFAS to cognitive impairment and dementia remained limited and inconsistent.

Four cross-sectional studies had reported better cognitive performance among participants with higher measured PFAS concentrations.

Such findings might appear reassuring, but their methodological limitations warrant examination.

Two studies relied on a single self-reported memory question. Another reported better performance on only three of 31 neuropsychological subtests without adequate correction for multiple comparisons.

Investigators also identified incomplete control for dietary factors, kidney function, exposure patterns, and other variables that could influence both PFAS concentrations and cognitive outcomes.

Kidney function presents a particularly important source of potential bias because it affects PFAS clearance and is also associated with neurological and vascular health.

Single-time-point measurements introduce additional uncertainty when investigators attempt to reconstruct exposures occurring years or decades before cognitive impairment develops.

The opposing evidence therefore deserves scrutiny rather than automatic dismissal or automatic acceptance.

A rigorous evaluation must distinguish actual protective effects from confounding, selection effects, reverse causality, and statistical artifacts.

The central question remains whether sustained PFAS exposure contributes causally to cognitive decline and, if so, through which mechanisms.

What Would Make the New NIH Study Convincing?

The publicly available grant abstract describes the scientific objectives but does not provide sufficient detail to independently evaluate statistical power, animal allocation, precise exposure concentrations, the composition of the mixtures, or the complete analytical protocol.

Those details will determine how confidently researchers can interpret the eventual findings.

A convincing experiment must include an appropriately characterized unexposed control group and sufficiently distinct exposure levels to establish dose-response relationships.

Investigators should define the primary memory endpoint before examining the data, account for sex-specific effects, randomize animals to exposure conditions, and blind behavioral assessments and tissue analyses wherever feasible.

Memory tasks also require controls for locomotor activity, sensory function, stress, and general illness. A mouse that moves less because of systemic toxicity may perform poorly on a spatial task without suffering a specific impairment in memory encoding or retrieval.

That distinction becomes essential when interpreting apparent cognitive deficits.

The transcriptomic component raises another statistical challenge.

Modern gene-expression assays measure thousands of transcripts simultaneously. Without prespecified analytical plans and appropriate false-discovery-rate control, researchers can identify apparently important gene networks through chance associations.

Spatial sampling adds another layer of complexity because brain regions differ in cellular composition, baseline gene expression, and vulnerability to toxicants.

For a mixture containing correlated compounds, assigning a molecular effect to one chemical requires more evidence than a significant correlation between that compound’s tissue concentration and a transcriptomic signature.

The strongest study would integrate internal dose, functional memory outcomes, molecular measurements, and independent validation.

A measurable change in gene expression must retain its proper evidentiary status: it identifies a biological response, which could represent injury, compensation, adaptation, or downstream consequences of altered cellular function.

The investigators must establish which explanation best fits the data.

The Public Health Implications Extend Beyond Alzheimer’s Disease

PFAS contamination has already become a major environmental health issue.

According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, nearly all Americans have measurable concentrations of selected PFAS in their blood.

Exposure occurs through contaminated drinking water and food, occupational contact, industrial releases, and PFAS-containing products.

The consequences of widespread exposure depend on the toxicity of individual compounds, the amounts absorbed, duration, susceptibility, and the effectiveness of elimination.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) established enforceable drinking-water limits of four parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS in 2024.

In May 2026, EPA proposed allowing eligible drinking-water systems two additional years, until 2031, to meet those limits. The agency also proposed rescinding certain regulatory requirements for other PFAS compounds and mixtures.

Those regulatory proposals have direct consequences for how quickly exposure reductions may occur.

The EPA’s proposed compliance extension illustrates a fundamental policy tension: communities need protection from hazardous exposures, while water systems require resources and functioning treatment infrastructure to achieve compliance.

Regulatory deadlines do not alter chemical toxicity.

If long-term exposure contributes to progressive neurological injury, delaying exposure reduction may carry consequences that conventional compliance-cost calculations do not fully capture.

At the household level, exposure reduction remains possible. The EPA identifies activated carbon, ion exchange, and reverse osmosis systems as technologies capable of reducing PFAS concentrations in drinking water.

Consumers should verify a filter’s specific PFAS-reduction certification, maintain it according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and recognize that certification for particular compounds does not guarantee equivalent removal of every PFAS.

No credible clinical evidence presently establishes that reducing PFAS exposure reverses Alzheimer’s disease.

But preventing avoidable exposure is a legitimate public health objective even while scientists investigate the full neurological consequences.

The Larger Scientific Question: How Much Cognitive Decline Is Preventable?

Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias impose enormous burdens on patients, families, and healthcare systems.

Age and inherited susceptibility contribute to risk, but they do not exclude environmental mechanisms.

PFAS represent one plausible contributor within a much broader network involving vascular disease, metabolic dysfunction, environmental contaminants, inflammatory pathways, and neurodegenerative processes.

The important scientific challenge is to identify the causal contribution of each factor without confusing association with mechanism or mechanism with clinically demonstrated disease.

The University of Iowa study addresses a meaningful portion of that challenge.

Its investigators will test whether exposure to realistic mixtures can produce measurable changes in memory, whether those effects follow dose-response relationships, and whether individual PFAS compounds correspond to altered gene expression in specific brain regions.

The laboratory evidence already demonstrates that selected PFAS can reach brain tissue and disrupt neuronal functions under experimental conditions.

The human evidence establishes exposure and raises consequential questions about cognitive health. It has not yet resolved whether PFAS exposure causes Alzheimer’s disease or determined the attributable fraction of dementia associated with these chemicals.

Those unresolved questions justify stronger research.

The most important potential discovery would be the identification of reproducible, biologically coherent pathways connecting specific PFAS exposures to measurable cognitive impairment at internal doses relevant to human exposure.

Such evidence could inform environmental standards, identify exposure biomarkers, guide future longitudinal studies, and improve efforts to prevent neurological harm.

A $427,625 research award will not settle the environmental causes of dementia.

But it can advance a necessary investigation into whether chemicals humans have released into the environment for decades are contributing to the loss of cognitive abilities that become increasingly precious with age.

The public deserves answers based on measured exposure, reproducible biological effects, rigorous controls, and independently validated results.

We should determine which environmental exposures impair the human brain, how much risk they contribute, and which interventions can prevent that damage.

That is the scientific and public health value of this NIH-funded investigation.

Scientific References and Primary Sources

NIH project: National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Neurotoxic Effects of Human-Relevant Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substance Mixtures: A Multi-Omics Investigation of Memory Loss. Award 1R21ES038702-01. University of Iowa, 2026. NIH RePORTER. HHS Award Record.

Suzuki M, et al. Number of Carbons Is a Critical Parameter for Accumulation of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in the Human Brain. Environmental Science & Technology. 2025;59(7):3366–3375. DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.4c09458. PubMed.

Nielsen F, et al. Occurrence of Major Perfluorinated Alkylate Substances in Human Blood and Target Organs. Environmental Science & Technology. 2024;58(1):143–149. DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.3c06499. PubMed.

He Q, et al. Neurotoxic effects of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) mixture exposure in mice: Accumulations in brain and associated changes of behaviors, metabolome, and transcriptome. Journal of Hazardous Materials. 2025;489:137699. DOI: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2025.137699. PubMed.

Zhao H, et al. Comparative neurotoxic effects of PFOA and GenX in hiPSC-derived cortical neurons. Journal of Hazardous Materials. 2026;507:141766. DOI: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2026.141766. Publisher.

Ríos-Bonilla KM, et al. Neurotoxic Effects of Mixtures of Perfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) at Environmental and Human Blood Concentrations. Environmental Science & Technology. 2024;58(38):16774–16784. DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.4c06017. Full text.

Basu B, et al. Spatial transcriptomic profiling uncovers the molecular effects of the neurotoxicant polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in the brains of adult mice. Molecular Psychiatry. 2026;31:3257–3270. DOI: 10.1038/s41380-026-03466-x. PubMed.

Delcourt N, et al. First Observations of a Potential Association Between Accumulation of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in the Central Nervous System and Markers of Alzheimer’s Disease. The Journals of Gerontology: Series A. 2024;79(3). DOI: 10.1093/gerona/glad208. PubMed.

Gardener H, et al. The role of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in cognitive impairment and dementia. Alzheimer’s & Dementia. 2025;21(5). DOI: 10.1002/alz.70226. Full text.

Federal guidance: EPA PFAS drinking-water regulatory proposal, May 2026; EPA guidance on PFAS-reducing drinking-water filters; ATSDR clinician guidance on PFAS exposure.

The award details and scientific references were checked against federal records, PubMed metadata, and accessible article abstracts or full text. The central methodological distinction is supported by the 2025 dementia review and the previous experimental work by the Iowa investigators.