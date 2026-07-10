The Andrea Shaw smear was not an isolated headline. It came from a media empire that has campaigned for vaccine policy, mobilized readers into jab drives, pressured FDA in a Moderna dispute, monetized prescription-drug access, and still refuses to publish the advertiser ledger readers need.

The Shaw headline was the flare, not the fire

Yesterday’s Popular Rationalism article dealt with the New York Post’s Andrea Shaw smear directly: the tabloid did not merely report that Shaw had been indicted; it framed her as a ‘lunatic mom’ for saying her 18-month-old twins suffered vaccine injury before the public cause-of-death record had been released and before any jury had heard the State’s evidence.[1][2]

Shaw has been charged. She has not been convicted. AP reported that authorities allege suffocation and that Shaw’s attorney says she denies the allegations and that the State cannot prove murder.[3] The Guardian reported that the official cause of death had not been publicly released more than a year after the deaths.[4] Those facts should have restrained any competent editor. Instead, the Post chose psychiatric insult.

This article follows the institutional trail behind that headline. The issue is not whether Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, GSK, Sanofi, CSL Seqirus, Novavax, BioNTech, or any other vaccine maker personally dictated the Shaw headline. The public record does not prove that. The issue is sharper: News Corp has pushed vaccination as policy while operating inside opaque advertising systems that monetize the medical marketplace, then one of its tabloids ridiculed a mother for raising a vaccine-causation question before the public record was complete.

The headline was copy. The machine is the story.

News Corp did not merely cover vaccines. It campaigned.

Start in Australia, because there the record is explicit.

In a News Corp tribute to journalist Jane Hansen, The Australian quoted Claire Harvey, then tied to The Sunday Telegraph and later a senior News Corp editor, describing Hansen’s work on The Sunday Telegraph’s ‘No Jab, No Play’ campaign. Harvey said: ‘A decade ago, Jane and I worked together on No Jab, No Play, The Sunday Telegraph’s campaign to lift childhood vaccination rates. We changed the law in every state, territory and the commonwealth to ensure millions more children got lifesaving childhood vaccinations against whooping cough, polio, measles and other preventable diseases.’[5]

That is not passive health reporting. That is a News Corp masthead claiming law-changing vaccination advocacy.

The policy environment that followed had teeth. Australia’s ‘No Jab, No Pay’ policy took effect on January 1, 2016, removed the conscientious-objector exemption, and could cost non-vaccinating parents up to $11,000 per year in welfare benefits, while preserving medical and religious exemptions.[6] News Corp did not merely describe the coercive vaccine-policy era from the sidelines. Its own masthead ecosystem later claimed credit for helping create it.

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The Australian government advertising pipeline then supplied its own ledger. The Australian reported that federal government advertising peaked in FY 2021-22 at $239.6 million, including $89.5 million promoting the Covid vaccine rollout. The same report said FY 2024-25 federal advertising reached $204.1 million, with the Health Department leading with almost $60 million in ad placements and another $24 million in associated services.[7]

That does not prove that any particular vaccine-campaign dollar went to a particular News Corp outlet. It does not have to. It proves that public-health advertising was a large, measurable market. It also frames the question News Corp should answer: how much government health and vaccine-campaign inventory flowed to News Corp Australia mastheads, digital properties, print inventory, native placements, programmatic exchanges, or ad-tech partners?

The question matters because News Corp Australia is a commercial advertising business, not a civic pamphlet. The Guardian reported that News Corp Australia, the division containing The Australian, Daily Telegraph, and Herald Sun, recorded US$343 million in advertising revenue in the prior financial year.[8] The company cannot claim a law-changing vaccine campaign as public virtue and then hide the advertising ledger that would show who paid to sit inside the resulting health-policy environment.

News Corp also knows maternal child-death cases can collapse

The Jane Hansen record contains a second contradiction. The same News Corp ecosystem that praises Hansen’s vaccine-policy work also credits her reporting and the podcast Mother’s Guilt with helping expose the wrongful conviction of Kathleen Folbigg, the Australian mother once branded a child killer after four infant deaths.[9]

Folbigg’s convictions were later overturned after new scientific evidence created reasonable doubt and supported natural-cause explanations, including rare genetic mutations.[10] That makes the Post’s Shaw headline harder to excuse, not easier. News Corp’s own newsroom culture has celebrated a journalist for helping dismantle a catastrophic maternal child-death conviction. It knows that repeated infant deaths, expert certainty, and media vilification can combine into a moral atrocity. Then the Post called Andrea Shaw a ‘lunatic mom’ before trial.

That is institutional amnesia only if one assumes innocence. It is institutional pattern if one follows incentives.

In Britain, News Corp built a vaccine army - and admitted vaccine injury exists

The British record is just as revealing.

The Sun, another News Corp masthead, branded itself into the Covid vaccine rollout through ‘The Sun’s Jabs Army.’ In 2026, reporting on the UK Covid Inquiry, The Sun described the vaccine rollout as an extraordinary success, reported an estimate that vaccination prevented up to 475,000 UK deaths, and reminded readers that volunteers included The Sun’s Jabs Army, a mobilization project that the paper said enlisted tens of thousands of readers.[11]

The same corporate family also knows the other half of the record. The Sun reported that people were harmed or even killed by the jabs and that the compensation system was inadequate.[11] The Times, another News Corp masthead, reported that vaccine-injured people felt ‘silenced, ignored or treated as vaccine deniers,’ and that only a small fraction of compensation applications had been accepted.[12] The Guardian reported testimony from Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK describing the compensation scheme as inadequate and inefficient - too little, too late, to too few.[13]

This matters because the Post’s Shaw headline treated vaccine injury as a psychiatric marker. News Corp’s own outlets had already acknowledged that vaccine injury is a real category, that bereaved families exist, and that official compensation systems can fail them. The Post was not ignorant. It was choosing ridicule over record.

The Post became Moderna’s pressure channel

The U.S. record shows the same company acting not as a detached observer but as an actor inside a live vaccine-regulatory fight.

In February 2026, Moderna’s mRNA flu-vaccine application hit an FDA roadblock. Reuters reported that FDA refused to review Moderna’s application because the company had not submitted what the agency considered an adequate comparator study using the best-available standard of care for older adults. Moderna disputed the agency’s position and said FDA had previously accepted the trial design.[14]

The Post then gave Moderna’s president a platform, reporting that Stephen Hoge was in ‘complete shock’ and ‘pretty confused,’ emphasizing Moderna’s more-than-$1-billion Phase 3 trial, and airing the company’s argument that FDA had raised no safety or efficacy concern.[15] The editorial page then escalated. It called FDA’s refusal a ‘deadly anti-vax call’ and urged Trump to intervene.[16]

Two days later, the Post reported that FDA reversed course and accepted Moderna’s amended application for review. The Post’s own article linked the reversal to the paper’s pressure campaign and reported that Moderna’s vaccine program involved more than $1 billion in trial spending, including a $750 million Blackstone investment.[17] AP described the dispute as a comparator-study fight over a 40,000-person trial.[18]

Whether Moderna, FDA, or Vinay Prasad had the better regulatory argument is not the point here (of course, the answer is Dr. Prasad’s demands for evidence were justified, and he held the correct position). The point is posture. The Post was willing to call an FDA refusal ‘deadly’ when Moderna wanted review. The same outlet later called a grieving mother a lunatic for raising vaccine injury before the public cause-of-death record had been released.

Pfizer funded the vaccine-confidence infrastructure

The vaccine-confidence machine did not run on good intentions alone. It ran on money, partners, tags, media inventory, and measurement.

The Ad Council described its Covid vaccine campaign as one of the largest and most urgent communications efforts in its history. It convened media, government, technology, and advertising partners; launched a $50 million fund with COVID Collaborative; reported more than 300 launch partners; later reported that more than 70 percent of vaccine-eligible adults had encountered a PSA; and surpassed $240 million in donated media support and related publicity. The campaign materials were supplied as third-party DoubleClick tags, which means delivery records, impression logs, placement reports, and media-partner records should exist somewhere in the chain.[19]

Pfizer was not outside that ecosystem. Pfizer’s Q1-Q2 2021 US Medical, Scientific, Patient and Civic Organization Funding Report lists $500,000 to the Advertising Council, Inc. for ‘COVID-19 Crisis Response & Recovery Effort.’ The same report lists $100,000 to 100 Black Men of America for ‘Vaccine Engagement’; $40,000 to Advocates for Responsible Care for a ‘Digital Media Advocacy Campaign to Improve Vaccine Access’; $100,000 to Alliance for Aging Research for a ‘COVID 19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project’; $8,000 each to the American College of Emergency Physicians and the American College of Preventive Medicine for ‘Vaccine Confidence PSA’; $99,540 to the American Correctional Association for ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Patient Education: Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy’; $337,550 to the American Lung Association for a ‘Pneumococcal Pneumonia Awareness Campaign’; $202,000 to the American Pharmacists Association for pharmacy-based pneumococcal vaccine immunization services; and $100,000 to the Chicago Urban League for a ‘Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness Campaign.’[20]

Pfizer’s report also lists $200,000 to the American Academy of Pediatrics for ‘Building a System of Care to Improve Patient Compliance and Provider Connections in the Medical Home.’ That entry should not be mislabeled as vaccine advertising. It is still relevant because Shaw’s civil litigation targets AAP vaccine-safety representations and the institutional influence environment surrounding pediatric guidance.[20]

The Alliance for Aging Research’s Covid vaccine project separately described the Vaccine Education and Equity Project as an effort to improve inclusion and dialogue around potential Covid vaccines.[21] The point is not that every Pfizer grant became an ad on a News Corp page. The point is that vaccine manufacturers funded vaccine-confidence infrastructure, while major media, public-health, technology, and advertising partners moved vaccine messaging through measurable systems.

The unresolved question is not whether the Ad Council campaign existed. It did. The question is whether News Corp properties ran, donated, trafficked, monetized, or measured inventory connected to Ad Council, COVID Collaborative, HHS, Fors Marsh, CDC Foundation, or manufacturer-funded vaccine-confidence campaigns. Because the Ad Council campaign used third-party DoubleClick tags, campaign delivery records, impression logs, placement reports, and media-partner reports should exist.

The Post already knows the government vaccine-ad machine was enormous

The New York Post itself reported that HHS paid Fors Marsh $911,174,285 between August 2020 and June 2023 for a multimedia Covid vaccination promotion campaign. The Post’s story cited a House Energy and Commerce Committee critique that the campaign overstated risk and harmed public trust.[22]

So the Post cannot plead ignorance. It knows vaccine messaging operated as a massive advertising program. It knows a federal contractor handled nearly a billion dollars in vaccine-promotion spending. It knows congressional investigators criticized that messaging for overstatement and trust damage. Yet when Andrea Shaw alleged vaccine injury after the deaths of her twins, the Post did not begin with the medical records, the autopsy status, the emergency-room diagnosis alleged in litigation, or the unreleased cause-of-death record. It began with ‘lunatic mom.’

That is not a mistake of vocabulary. It is the voice of a media outlet trained by the vaccine-ad era to treat dissenting medical causation as deviance.

News Corp’s advertising structure hides the ledger

The Post is part of News Corp, a global media conglomerate.[23] News Corp’s News Media segment includes the Post, The Times, The Sun, and The Australian; its own Post coverage reported $545 million in News Media revenue in fiscal Q1 2026 and said mixed advertising trends were offset by ‘notable strength at the NY Post.’[24][25]

That tells readers the machine exists. It does not tell them who paid to influence health, vaccine, pediatric, Covid, influenza, RSV, HPV, pharmaceutical, obesity-drug, telehealth, or ‘misinformation’ content environments.

The Post’s own cookie notice describes targeted advertising, advertising cookies, third-party platform cookies, analytics, cross-device tracking, and third-party advertisers or ad networks.[26] News Corp also monetizes its content through licensing arrangements, including a multiyear OpenAI deal reported by AP.[27] Those are not vaccine-manufacturer receipts. They establish something else: News Corp is a sophisticated attention, content, data, and advertising business. It knows how monetization flows. It simply does not give readers the advertiser-level ledger needed to assess conflicts in health coverage.

That gap is not a minor disclosure problem. It is the center of the trust problem.

The Post monetizes prescription-drug access while mocking medical-causation claims

The Post also publishes commercial prescription-drug access content.

On July 8, 2026, Post Wanted promoted Found’s GLP-1 program, describing access to GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Zepbound and presenting the service as an affordable, personalized telehealth pathway.[28] That is broader pharmaceutical commerce, not vaccine-maker income. The categories must stay separate. But the separation makes the Post’s disclosure problem sharper.

The Post can monetize prescription-drug access in one tab, pressure FDA on Moderna in another, report on a $911 million federal vaccine-ad campaign in another, and then publish a Shaw headline that treats vaccine injury as lunacy. Readers receive no consolidated disclosure of drug-maker, vaccine-maker, telehealth, public-health, trade-association, government-campaign, sponsored-content, affiliate, or programmatic revenue.

The broader drug-marketing economy is enormous. Reuters reported that Novo Nordisk spent nearly $500 million in the first nine months of 2025 advertising Wegovy and Ozempic in the United States, while Eli Lilly spent $214 million advertising Zepbound and Mounjaro.[29] The Guardian reported that Novo Nordisk funded British pharmacies for Google ads, staff training, patient-content creation, and marketing of weight-loss services, while receiving reports on web traffic, ad hit rates, prescription numbers, and geographic data.[30] That is exactly why media, pharmacy, telehealth, and prescribing funnels require disclosure.

Regulators have treated the prescription-drug advertising battlefield as real, not hypothetical. The UK Advertising Standards Authority identified more than 20,000 potentially problematic online pharmacy ads for prescription-only weight-loss injections and emphasized that direct public advertising of prescription-only medicines is illegal in the UK.[31] Reuters reported that FDA warned 30 telehealth firms over allegedly misleading ads for compounded GLP-1 drugs.[32]

Again: this does not prove vaccine-maker income to the Post. It proves that the health-advertising world News Corp inhabits is regulated, lucrative, opaque, and conflict-sensitive. A tabloid embedded in that world should not be granted moral immunity when it smears a medical-causation claim.

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Do not let News Corp move the standard

The standard is not: Can you prove Moderna bought the Andrea Shaw headline?

That is a lawyer’s trap. It moves the burden to internal records only News Corp, its ad-tech partners, media agencies, campaign contractors, and advertisers possess.

The proper standard is: Has News Corp earned the right to ridicule vaccine-injury claims without disclosing its vaccine-manufacturer, pharmaceutical, public-health, and government-campaign revenue exposure?

The answer is no.

Public records establish vaccine-manufacturer funding of vaccine-confidence infrastructure and establish News Corp’s vaccine-policy advocacy; they do not yet establish a public, itemized vaccine-manufacturer payment from Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, GSK, Sanofi, CSL Seqirus, Novavax, or BioNTech to the New York Post for the Shaw article or any Shaw-related coverage. That gap is not exculpatory. It is the disclosure failure.

News Corp reports advertising revenue by segment, not by vaccine manufacturer, government vaccine campaign, public-health contractor, media agency, programmatic exchange, sponsored-content studio, PSA inventory, or health-policy issue area. That aggregation protects the company, not the reader.

What News Corp should publish now

News Corp should disclose advertiser identity and revenue by direct buy, agency-mediated buy, programmatic exchange, sponsored-content studio, native placement, affiliate deal, branded-content package, public-service campaign, donated media campaign, and government public-health contract.

The disclosure should cover 2020 through 2026 and identify all direct ad buys, programmatic placements, sponsored content, native advertising, affiliate relationships, event sponsorships, public-health campaign placements, Ad Council placements, COVID Collaborative placements, HHS/Fors Marsh placements, state vaccine-campaign placements, CDC Foundation placements, trade-association buys, and agency-mediated buys involving Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, GSK, Sanofi, CSL Seqirus, Novavax, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, BioNTech, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, pharmaceutical trade groups, public-health nonprofits, vaccine-advocacy organizations, and government vaccine campaigns.

It should cover the New York Post, Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, The Sun, The Times, The Australian, News.com.au, Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, News Corp Australia, Dow Jones, and any News Corp digital ad network or commercial studio that sold inventory against health, vaccines, pediatrics, pregnancy, parenting, Covid, influenza, RSV, HPV, infectious disease, obesity drugs, telehealth, or ‘misinformation’ content.

Precision matters: Fox News is not currently a News Corp property. News Corp and Fox split in 2013; News Corp retained publishing assets while Fox Corporation retained Fox News and related television assets.[33] This article concerns News Corp’s publishing empire, not Fox News.

The ledger is the story

The Post’s Shaw headline was ugly. But the headline is not the whole scandal.

The scandal is that News Corp has spent years pushing vaccination as social policy, mobilizing readers into vaccine campaigns, pressuring regulators in vaccine disputes, reporting the existence of government vaccine-ad machinery, monetizing prescription-drug access, and withholding the advertiser ledger that would let readers evaluate conflicts.

Andrea Shaw deserves a trial, not a tabloid diagnosis and sentence.

The public deserves the ledger.

Until News Corp publishes it, all of its vaccine coverage should carry an asterisk: this outlet has pushed the product category, profited from the medical advertising machine, and refused to show readers who paid to stand behind the curtain.

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