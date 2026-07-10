Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
1h

the Murdochs are owned by big Pharma via the advertising dollars. You will never ever get the truth from them in any article if it involves Big Pharma. The WSJ has a weekly attack piece against RFK Jr and what he is trying to do at HHS. I would even suggest that those pieces pretending to be news are actually ghost written by some legal firm representing Big Pharma everyone collects their piece of silver so its okay to betray us.

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
1h

See: https://smithforensic.blogspot.com/2009/02/alan-yurko-case-part-one-echoes-of-dr.html ALAN YURKO CASE! The sickest/ evil corupted vaccine story I've ever read!

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