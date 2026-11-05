Dear Popular Rationalists - Aside from this first article, in which I report that since 1946, totalitarianism is 19 times more likely to emerge from a left-leaning country than a right-leaning country, Rational Political Discourse (RPD) will only publish paid articles. They will be in-depth, eye-opening and well worth it. I promise.
Where in the Political Spectrum Does Totalitarianism Emerge?
What does "left" and "right" mean? I think it means different things to different people.
Another side project designed to get everyone to spend even more money? We all have limited resources at our disposal, which already need to be divided among many good authors. So do we really need authors who split their articles across countless sub-projects and side projects and demand separate compensation for each one?