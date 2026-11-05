Dear Popular Rationalists - Aside from this first article, in which I report that since 1946, totalitarianism is 19 times more likely to emerge from a left-leaning country than a right-leaning country, Rational Political Discourse (RPD) will only publish paid articles. They will be in-depth, eye-opening and well worth it. I promise.

Where in the Political Spectrum Does Totalitarianism Emerge?

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