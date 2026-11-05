Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V. N. Alexander's avatar
V. N. Alexander
1d

What does "left" and "right" mean? I think it means different things to different people.

Reply
Share
1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
Roland Blaser's avatar
Roland Blaser
1d

Another side project designed to get everyone to spend even more money? We all have limited resources at our disposal, which already need to be divided among many good authors. So do we really need authors who split their articles across countless sub-projects and side projects and demand separate compensation for each one?

Reply
Share
3 replies by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD and others
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture