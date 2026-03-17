NEW WEBINAR REGISTRATION - FRIDAY MARCH 20 @ 1PM ET

Docket & Dose — Law, Policy, and the Business of Health

A biweekly thoughtful exploration of the legal, regulatory, and economic dimensions shaping modern healthcare.

Hosted by Wayne Rohde, author of The Vaccine Court and expert on vaccine injury compensation programs, and co-hosted by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed journal, Science, Public Health Policy & the Law.

Each episode delivers timely coverage of breaking developments—from federal guideline updates and state-level responses to ongoing litigation, compensation program cases, liability frameworks, and legislative proposals impacting healthcare access and accountability.

Participants gain clear, in-depth legal analysis, evidence-based insights into policy decisions, and informed perspectives on the business factors influencing health systems, providers, payers, and individuals.

Whether you’re a layperson, healthcare professional, policymaker, attorney, researcher, student, or simply someone interested in understanding how law insects with personal and public health and medicine, Docket & Dose offers balanced, professional discussion to help you stay informed in a complex and evolving landscape.

In our first episode, we will feature legal scholar Rita Barnet Rose on the recent temporary injunction and why it is NOT a final merits decision or permanent mandate to “restore” everything indefinitely.

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