An 83 percent projected increase in chronic infections combines delayed vaccination with a large assumed effect of decline in vaccine completion - an assumption is not backed by data.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD | Popular Rationalism

Parents deciding when their newborn should receive a hepatitis B vaccine deserve an answer to a specific question: what additional protection does vaccination at birth provide compared with beginning later and completing the series? A new simulation study in Annals of Internal Medicine estimates a whopping 83% increase in chronic infections under a shared decision-making strategy and recommends restoring universal birth-dose vaccination. Yet its headline comparison changes both the timing of vaccination and the proportion of children who complete it. That makes the result a conditional forecast of a policy package, with an unresolved question about how much of the projected benefit belongs to the birth dose itself.

Amir Mohareb and colleagues modeled 3.6 million U.S.-born infants over their first 20 years. They assumed vaccine completion rates of 91.1% to universal birth-dose vaccination, 87.1% to vaccination beginning at two months, and 50.0% to shared decision-making. The resulting counts of chronic HBV infections are 255, 303, and 467. These are outputs from a Markov model, which moves a simulated population through health states using specified probabilities. The 2026 birth cohort has not been followed for 20 years.

The arithmetic deserves to be visible beside the relative percentages. All three strategies apply to the same population and horizon, so their projected risks can be compared directly.

Calculated from the reported base-case counts for 3.6 million births over 20 years.

The difference between universal vaccination and deferral is 48 projected chronic infections across 3.6 million births, or 1.33 per 100,000. The difference between universal vaccination and shared decision-making is 212, or 5.89 per 100,000. Chronic HBV infection can have serious consequences, so a small absolute risk does not make an affected child unimportant. But the assumption that day of birth vaccination matters deserves scrutiny.

Dividing the cohort by those differences gives 75,000 births managed under the universal strategy per additional chronic infection prevented relative to deferral, and approximately 17,000 relative to shared decision-making. Those are policy-level numbers needed to treat over 20 years. They describe the population placed under each strategy, rather than the number receiving an additional vaccine dose.

The numerator can also be adjusted for the reported difference in completion. Applying those percentages to the full 3.6-million birth cohort gives 144,000 additional completed series under the universal strategy compared with deferral, accompanying 48 fewer chronic infections in the model. The ratio is 3,000 additional completed series per projected chronic infection prevented. Against shared decision-making, 1,479,600 additional completed series accompany 212 fewer chronic infections, giving approximately 6,980 additional completed series per infection prevented over 20 years. These incremental NNV calculations describe the modeled policy packages. Their numerator counts completed series and their denominator combines the effects of timing and completion, so they do not isolate the NNV of the birth dose itself.

The largest contrast therefore assigns nearly 1.5 million fewer completed series to shared decision-making before the model produces its first outcome. Lower coverage can plausibly increase infections. But the result does not reveal how much of the 212-case difference arises from leaving children incompletely vaccinated and how much arises from moving an otherwise completed series away from birth. Nor can the label “completed series” substitute for a biological outcome. As the comparative evidence below shows, a birth-starting schedule did not improve eventual seroconversion over a completed later-starting schedule in the trial that measured that comparison. A model must distinguish those children from children who actually receive fewer doses.

A policy model is allowed to include behavioral consequences. If changing a recommendation truly causes a large decline in completion, that decline belongs in an assessment of the policy. The evidentiary burden is to establish the size of the causal change, the effect of day 1 vaccination, explain how these were estimated, and show what happens when they completion rate is smaller. Calling an approach shared decision-making does not, by definition, make its completion rate 50%. That percentage is a substantive assumption requiring support and examination across plausible alternatives.

The Mass General Brigham release quotes Mohareb describing the increase as occurring “even under the most optimistic conditions.” Optimism here depends on the scenarios evaluated. To support that language as an argument for birth-dose policy, the analysis should show what happens when a later-starting program preserves completion and improves screening.

There is relevant evidence behind concerns about completion. A 2026 Vaccine Safety Datalink cohort study by Williams and colleagues found substantially higher completion among children who received a birth dose. Its discussion also described birth-dose refusal as a possible proxy for parental hesitancy. This distinction matters: families already inclined to decline vaccines may refuse the first dose and subsequent doses for the same reason. Their observed behavior does not directly establish what previously accepting families would do under a policy that moves the first dose to a later visit. Giving a dose before discharge could also genuinely improve completion. Both explanations can operate, and a policy forecast must distinguish their contributions.

That is why observational completion differences cannot automatically be transported into a national policy experiment. A clinician-guided delay with a scheduled appointment and follow-up support is a different intervention from refusal without a plan. Coverage projections should account for the circumstances that produce missed vaccination and the programs capable of reducing it. If the argument for a universal birth dose depends heavily on preventing later dropout, the public deserves to see how it compares with effective programs for completing a later-starting series.

I examined the distinction between birth-dose timing and final immunity in my September 2025 article on the HepB birth dose, and returned to the need for a subgroup-specific comparison in my February 2026 critique of the CIDRAP review. The question remains how much additional clinical protection the birth dose supplies to infants whose mothers screened negative, above the protection achieved by a completed series beginning later. Evidence that infant vaccination works cannot, by itself, identify the indispensable timing of its first dose.

The randomized trial by Das and colleagues directly compared vaccination at birth, six weeks, and fourteen weeks with vaccination at six, ten, and fourteen weeks in 74 infants born to HBsAg-negative mothers. Six months after the third dose, seroconversion was 100% in both groups: beginning at birth produced no improvement in that measured outcome. Seroprotection, defined by an antibody level above the specified protective threshold, was 97.3% and 94.6%, respectively, with no statistically significant difference (p = 0.8). These are distinct endpoints, and both should be reported. The trial found comparable eventual antibody responses; its small size and antibody endpoint do not resolve differences in rare clinical infections before the later schedule becomes protective.

The older infection trials also deserve a precise reading. In the randomized placebo-controlled trial by Wong and colleagues, infants of infected, HBeAg-positive mothers received a vaccine series beginning within one hour of birth and continuing at one, two, and six months. The reported analysis included 140 infants who had reached at least six months. Persistent-carrier rates were 21.0% with vaccine alone and 73.2% with placebo; adding one birth dose of hepatitis B immune globulin (HBIG) reduced the reported rate to 6.8%, and multiple HBIG injections to 2.9%. The vaccine-only comparison establishes that the regimen’s benefit was not entirely attributable to HBIG. However, there was no arm receiving an otherwise comparable vaccine series beginning later. This trial cannot isolate the contribution of the birth dose from the subsequent doses.

A randomized timing comparison by Beasley and colleagues found no difference in protective efficacy among three vaccination schedules when infants of infected mothers received HBIG immediately after birth. The authors concluded that, with HBIG coverage from birth, the timing of vaccine initiation within the first month did not appear important. That is a finding about prevention of persistent infection, whereas the Das trial assessed antibody responses. Neither comparison demonstrated an added benefit from day-one initiation for its measured outcomes under the conditions studied. The HBIG condition matters: Beasley does not establish equivalence for a two-month delay without HBIG. The absence of a detected difference is also not proof of exact equivalence, but the finding belongs prominently in any account of the evidence.

The Schillie and Murphy review also reported that final median seroprotection proportions did not vary appreciably by schedule. Its eligibility criteria, however, focused on recombinant vaccination initiated within the first 30 days of life, and the review left implications for long-term protection uncertain. It should not be represented as a definitive trial of birth versus two-month initiation. Precision about this evidence strengthens the criticism: a model should distinguish protection against early exposure from immunity after completion, and should identify the evidence supporting each transition.

An infection-outcome synthesis is particularly relevant. Ansari and colleagues reviewed 27 studies involving 10,003 children of HBsAg-negative mothers in sub-Saharan Africa. Pooled infection risks were 0.21% with a first dose at six to eight weeks and 0.05% with a birth dose; the respective 95% confidence intervals were 0.04–1.15% and 0.00–1.32%. The adjusted comparison was not statistically significant, with p = 0.37. The authors found no clear additional benefit from birth dosing in that population, either. Sparse infections, broad intervals, and differences among studies prevent an equivalence claim, and those estimates cannot simply be transferred to U.S. infants. Nevertheless, this evidence belongs in an evaluation of the marginal benefit for children of uninfected mothers.

The evidence therefore needs to be stated in full: there are demonstrated benefits from birth-started regimens compared with placebo, and there are comparisons that found no improvement with earlier initiation in the outcomes and settings studied. Evidence that vaccination works cannot substitute for evidence identifying the incremental benefit of day-one initiation. Similar eventual antibody responses do not rule out infections before later vaccination becomes protective, but an assumed early benefit must be quantified for the relevant population. The model needs evidence on the timing of exposure and the development of protection after each dose. General statements about neonatal immune immaturity cannot supply those quantities, just as a favorable simulation cannot establish them independently.

Maternal screening makes the population distinction unavoidable. The new model uses a maternal HBV prevalence of 0.4% and screening sensitivity of 99.5%. Under the simplifying assumptions that every pregnancy is tested and the infection is present and detectable at testing, those inputs imply 14,400 infected mothers and approximately 72 false-negative tests in a cohort of 3.6 million. The 72 are potentially missed maternal infections, not 72 infected infants or 72 chronic cases. Transmission probability, maternal viral load, prophylaxis, and the probability of persistence are further steps in the calculation.

Maternal treatment also belongs in that accounting. Antiviral prophylaxis for eligible pregnant women can change the residual transmission risk that a vaccination model must represent. The paper’s indexed text discusses maternal antiviral prophylaxis, but the accessible material does not establish how its effects enter the model. An omission cannot be asserted on that basis. The substantive question is whether treatment eligibility, detection, uptake, and resulting transmission risk are adequately represented, either explicitly or within the estimates used. Treatment cannot simply be assumed for every infected mother, especially when her infection is undiagnosed.

The same calculation cannot capture pregnancies without screening, results that fail to reach the delivery team, or maternal infection acquired after testing. Conversely, a missing result is not interchangeable with a genuinely negative result. A useful policy comparison would report these pathways separately and examine how improved testing and reliable communication change the marginal value of universal dosing. The Mass General Brigham release states that vaccination remained recommended for infants of known HBV-positive mothers in all modeled strategies. The preventive benefit in that group therefore cannot simply be attributed to the policy difference affecting other infants.

The fate of infection also requires careful accounting. The CDC clinical overview describes chronic infection in approximately 90% of infected infants and 30% of children infected at ages one through five, compared with roughly 5% of infected adults. Adult clearance rates cannot be applied to newborns, and evidence about HPV clearance does not describe HBV natural history. The new study explicitly includes age-stratified chronicity risk, so an accusation that it assumes every infection becomes chronic would misrepresent its stated design.

What needs examination is the age distribution of the infections driving the difference. Moving a projected infection from later childhood into infancy can sharply increase its assigned probability of becoming chronic. The model’s stated uncertainty about horizontal transmission, meaning transmission other than mother-to-child transmission around birth, is therefore consequential. Reviewers need to know the evidence for infection rates during the first weeks and months, how later-childhood data were used, and whether the uncertainty analysis varies the age pattern as well as the total number of infections.

Population averages can conceal another decisive relationship. Infection risk and the probability of receiving vaccination may be related through household exposure, access to prenatal care, geography, and follow-up. The same national completion percentage could produce different outcomes depending on which children miss vaccination. Risk-directed uptake might preserve protection among highly exposed children even if aggregate coverage falls; barriers to care could instead concentrate missed doses in that group. The model must represent or test that relationship before a single average can serve as a reliable national forecast.

The projections of susceptibility at age 20 require their own interpretation. The base-case counts correspond to approximately 6.4% of the cohort under universal birth dosing, 13.2% under deferral, and 50.2% under shared decision-making. Susceptibility identifies potential vulnerability; it is not a diagnosis of infection, liver disease, or future cancer. Translating it into later clinical harm requires further assumptions about exposure and vaccination after childhood. The reported 20-year horizon cannot by itself quantify a lifetime burden, and any longer-term argument should make those additional assumptions explicit.

Catch-up vaccination is particularly important to that interpretation. An infant who misses a dose does not necessarily remain incompletely vaccinated through adolescence. The full methods should show when completion is assessed, what later opportunities are allowed, and how partial vaccination affects protection. If the model already includes realistic catch-up, that strengthens its forecast. If it does not, the susceptibility estimate needs testing against that alternative.

The uncertainty intervals do not resolve these structural issues. The model reports intervals of 130–530 chronic infections under universal vaccination, 155–610 under deferral, and 209–1,032 under shared decision-making. Their overlap is not a valid test of the difference, because the same uncertain inputs can influence every strategy in the same simulation. The useful outputs are the paired differences from each simulation and the resulting uncertainty in absolute risk reduction. Subtracting the displayed interval endpoints would not recover that distribution.

Probabilistic sensitivity analysis varies selected inputs within selected distributions. Its reassurance is conditional on those choices. It cannot compensate for a missing policy alternative, an unsupported relationship between recommendation and uptake, or an incorrect age pattern of exposure. A transparent presentation should show how the answer changes when those relationships are changed, including scenarios with equal completion. A narrow interval under one set of structural assumptions can coexist with substantial uncertainty about the policy conclusion.

The higher-risk scenario needs an equally disciplined comparison. The study estimates 1,700 and 2,192 chronic infections under the alternative strategies when coverage and epidemiologic assumptions change. Those counts cannot be compared with the base-case universal count of 255 to calculate a policy effect. They require the universal strategy’s output under the same higher-risk conditions. Otherwise, changes in background risk become incorrectly attributed to the vaccination recommendation.

The institutional release also reports validation against CDC estimates of pediatric HBV infections. Reproducing a baseline is useful, but several combinations of transmission risk, vaccine effect, screening failure, and completion can reproduce the same total. Those combinations may respond differently when policy changes. The additional question is whether the model predicts outcomes in populations with different initiation schedules and comparable later coverage, and whether those comparisons were independent of the information used to construct it.

The following table distinguishes explicit inputs and established limits of the reported comparison from model details that still require verification.

The corrective analysis is concrete. Run birth and delayed initiation at the same completion level, then vary completion within each schedule. Preserve the same management of identified maternal infection, and report outcomes by screening status and age at infection. Separately evaluate stronger screening and a supported later-starting schedule. Because timing and completion can interact, the results should show those interactions rather than force every projected case into a simple additive explanation.

Those comparisons would reveal the practical choice. If most of the projected difference persists with equal completion, the case for an independent timing benefit becomes stronger. If it largely disappears, the study becomes chiefly evidence about the consequences of losing coverage. If targeted screening and reliable follow-up achieve similar outcomes, that changes the policy comparison again. The study does not establish which explanation accounts for how much of the projected difference.

A recommendation for every newborn also extends beyond a count of HBV infections. It requires a comparison of achievable benefits, adverse outcomes, costs, and implementation demands. The authors state that they did not model vaccine adverse effects, citing evidence supporting safety. That is an explicit boundary of their analysis: it estimates infection outcomes without quantifying a complete balance of benefits and harms. Critics must apply the same discipline. A later-starting schedule may include the same total number of doses, so the relevant safety comparison can concern timing rather than removal of an entire series. Neither an unmeasured harm nor an assumed absence of harm should be inserted as a convenient answer.

The study supports a conditional warning that the specified changes in timing and completion could increase chronic HBV infections. Its reported comparison does not independently establish the clinical value of day-one vaccination among infants of screened-negative mothers, nor demonstrate that universal birth dosing is superior to every feasible program of screening, targeted prophylaxis, and later completion. The comparative findings of no improvement with earlier initiation must be included in that assessment, with their populations, endpoints, and use of HBIG made explicit. Parents deserve to know how much protection comes from each component. Before the 83% projection is used to settle the question, the timing effect must be shown with the coverage effect separated and the residual uncertainty left visible. Parents deserve more than a dramatic percentage whose separate causes the reported comparison does not identify.

On matters of exposure of their infants on day one of life to potentially unnecessary and potentially harmful vaccination, parents deserve more than wishful thinking arm-waving simulation studies based on flawed input assumptions that go against actual studies.

Share

Leave a comment