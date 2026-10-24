Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Treelily's avatar
Treelily
5d

New Zealand has a historically high Hep B chronic carriage rate. All pregnant women here are screened for Hep B carriage as part of antenatal screening. Babies of Hep B positive mothers receive Hep B vaccine and immunoglobulin at birth. All other babies do not get vaccinated until 6 weeks (I think in Australia it is 8 weeks for starting). With this approach the Hepatitis B rate among the population has steadily dropped, particularly amongst Maori, who had a high carriage rate from mother-to-newborn transmission. With this data already available I do not understand why more studies need to be done on when to vaccinate against Hep B. NZ has already demonstrated that not every baby needs a vaccine at birth. What is required is universal screening of pregnant women for Hep B carriage at some stage in their pregnancy to then make a decision at birth. Then there is the nuance on whether even babies of Hep B positive mothers need the vaccine at birth or whether immunoglobulin alone will provide adequate protection until vaccination a number of weeks later and whether babies of non-Hep B mothers could do without this altogether until a lot older (maybe).

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