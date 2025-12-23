Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon's avatar
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
27m

"Future vaccines must not be allowed to include epitopes that are predicted to be unsafe epitopes." That's a huge hurdle for mRNA shots as the n1-methylpseudouridines in them cause frame shifting, spitting out protein peptides that can be loaded with unsafe epitopes. It truly is a deadly game of Russian roulette.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
6h

You might like

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/cxcl10-gene-of-the-day

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture