When Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dismissed all 17 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the announcement sent shockwaves through the world of public health. But for Kennedy, the decision was not political—it was procedural. It was, as he framed it, a reset aimed at restoring credibility to a system compromised by institutional rot.

Kennedy’s Wall Street Journal op-ed outlined the case with directness:

“The U.S. faces a crisis of public trust,” Kennedy wrote. “To explain that away as ‘misinformation’ ignores decades of conflicts of interest, persecution of dissidents, a lack of curiosity, and skewed science.”

Rather than patch over the damage, Kennedy opted for what he called a "clean sweep." ACIP, he noted, had never voted against any vaccine—not even those later withdrawn for safety reasons. He referenced multiple investigations—one by the U.S. House in 2000, another by the HHS Inspector General in 2009—that documented persistent, systemic conflicts of interest. Members with financial stakes in vaccine development routinely voted on recommendations. Some waivers were so broad that ethics policies became meaningless.

“The problem isn’t necessarily that ACIP members are corrupt,” Kennedy added. “The problem is their immersion in a system of industry-aligned incentives and paradigms that enforce a narrow pro-industry orthodoxy.”

He promises the new ACIP will feature experts without financial entanglements—those willing to scrutinize, question, and dissent when needed.

Supportive Reactions: Integrity, Consent, and Scrutiny

Among nearly 960 WSJ comments, 84 were supportive—a minority in volume, but notably more structured and constructive. Five major themes emerged:

Restoring Scientific Integrity: Many welcomed the move as long overdue, citing concerns about regulatory capture and historical precedent (e.g., Rotashield). Informed Consent & Individual Rights: Parents and patients emphasized the need for transparent data, especially on pediatric and pregnancy-related recommendations. Accountability and Oversight: Commenters found it suspicious that ACIP had never opposed a vaccine, calling this a statistical anomaly worth correcting. Risk-Stratified Approaches: Supporters didn’t reject vaccines—but rather the dogma that one-size-fits-all medicine should go unquestioned. Public Trust Through Transparency: Many framed this as the beginning of a broader project: not less vaccination, but more honesty.

While many supportive voices expressed optimism, they also called for vigilance in whom Kennedy appoints next.

Figure 1.

Proportion of Fallacious vs. Non-Fallacious Comments by Stance

This bar plot displays the percentage of comments that contained at least one logical fallacy, divided by stance (supportive or against RFK Jr.’s dismissal of ACIP). Among supportive comments, approximately 65% contained fallacies, while 35% did not. In contrast, over 85% of negative comments contained fallacies, with only 15% falling into the non-fallacious category. The disparity suggests a strong association between negative stance and flawed rhetorical reasoning.

Critical Responses: Disproportionate Outrage and Logical Disarray

In contrast, 702 comments were critical, and many did not merely express disagreement—they descended into mockery, fearmongering, and personal attacks.

We conducted a structured analysis to assess rhetorical quality, using a mix of manual review and fallacy classification tools. Our findings:

Average fallacies per negative comment: 1.86

Total logical fallacies identified: 1,306

Most Common Fallacies (n = 1,306 across 702 comments):

Ad Hominem (356): “RFK has a worm in his brain.”

Strawman (218): Claiming Kennedy thinks any vaccine expertise is a disqualifier.

Begging the Question (184): “Vaccines work, therefore ACIP must be trustworthy.”

Non Sequitur (133): “He supported Trump, so he’s unqualified.”

Appeal to Authority (122): “The AAP says it’s bad, so it must be.”

Reductio ad Absurdum (95): “Next he’ll be using leeches.”

Consensus Gentium (91): “Most people trust vaccines, so Kennedy must be wrong.”

Slippery Slope (66): “This will bring back smallpox.”

False Claims (41): e.g., Kennedy caused the measles outbreak in Samoa—a claim factually false and unsupported by any timeline.

Representative Example:

“RFK Jr. has no science degree and a worm in his brain. He’s killing our children, and he’ll probably put Jenny McCarthy on ACIP.”

This single comment includes four fallacies: ad hominem, slippery slope, strawman, and reductio ad absurdum.

Here’s one that beats that one. It is from Robert Dudko, who wrote:

“Kennedy is now a death merchant, whittling away confidence in vaccines. Already, as far as measles go, there are children whose deaths his words have contributed to. What have we become?”

This comment is a concentrated example of multiple rhetorical fallacies and exaggerations:

Ad Hominem: Labeling Kennedy a “death merchant” is a personal attack meant to vilify rather than refute. False Cause (Post Hoc Ergo Propter Hoc): It assumes Kennedy's words are directly responsible for measles deaths, without citing any temporal or causal evidence. Slippery Slope: Implicitly argues that questioning vaccine policy leads directly to the death of children. Appeal to Emotion: Uses charged language (“death merchant,” “children whose deaths...”) to manipulate rather than argue. Strawman: Misrepresents Kennedy’s position by equating regulatory reform and scrutiny with anti-vaccine activism and mass harm.

There were many illogical or inflammatory comments, but this one stood out for its accusatory tone, lack of factual support, and complete disregard for nuance—making it the rhetorical nadir of the thread.

Importantly, while a handful of critical comments offered sincere concern or asked legitimate questions, the overwhelming majority relied on logical shortcuts and emotional appeals—ironically proving Kennedy’s cenral point about public trust erosion.

Figure 3.

Distribution of Logical Fallacy Types by Stance

Two horizontal bar charts compare the frequency of specific logical fallacy types across negative (top panel) and supportive (bottom panel) comments. Ad hominem attacks and strawman arguments dominate the negative responses, followed by begging the question and non sequitur reasoning. Supportive comments, while fewer in total, exhibited milder fallacies such as anecdotal reasoning and post hoc ergo propter hoc. Both panels are plotted on the same x-axis scale for visual comparability.

Statistical Analysis: Logical Fallacies by Comment Type

To objectively evaluate whether there was a statistically significant difference in the frequency of logical fallacies between comments that were supportive of RFK Jr.’s decision to dismiss the ACIP panel and those that were critical, we conducted a chi-squared test of independence. This test is used to determine whether two categorical variables—in this case, the stance of a comment (supportive or against) and the presence or absence of logical fallacies—are associated with one another or independent.

Figure 2.

Absolute Number of Fallacious vs. Non-Fallacious Comments by Stance

This figure presents the raw counts of fallacious and non-fallacious comments among supporters and opponents of RFK Jr.’s ACIP overhaul. Out of 702 negative comments, 600 were classified as fallacious. Among 84 supportive comments, 55 were fallacious. The difference in both scale and proportion underscores the quantitative basis for the chi-squared analysis showing statistically significant rhetorical asymmetry.

For the statistical analysis, we began by organizing the data into a contingency table. Of the 84 supportive comments analyzed, 55 were found to contain at least one identifiable logical fallacy, while 29 did not. Among the 702 comments opposing RFK Jr.’s action, 600 contained at least one fallacy and 102 did not. These counts formed the basis for the chi-squared test.

The chi-squared test compares the observed distribution of fallacious and non-fallacious comments across the two stances to the distribution we would expect if the stance of a comment had no influence on the likelihood of it containing a fallacy. The result of the test produced a chi-squared statistic of 20.18 with one degree of freedom. The associated p-value was 7.06 × 10⁻⁶.

Contingency Table (At Least One Fallacy per Comment)

This p-value is well below the conventional threshold of 0.05, indicating that the differences in fallacy frequency between supportive and critical comments are highly statistically significant. In plain terms, the data strongly suggest that comments opposing Kennedy’s decision are significantly more likely to rely on flawed reasoning or rhetorical fallacies than those that support it.

The statistical result complements the qualitative content analysis, which found an average of 1.86 logical fallacies per negative comment. These findings reinforce the observation that the bulk of the opposition to Kennedy’s reform measure leaned more heavily on emotionalism and fallacious reasoning than structured argumentation.

Banality at Play - Or Messaging?

Several comments in the thread serve as clear evidence that the commenter did not read RFK Jr.’s Wall Street Journal opinion piece—or, if they did, they grossly misunderstood or substituted assumptions for its actual content. These comments make claims that are directly refuted by or irrelevant to the article. Here are three standout examples:

1. Todd Keith

“This is an insurrection without foundation. Kennedy is a wacko. Another bite out of American exceptionalism. People are dying because of this insanity. Measles is resurgent. A debacle. ACIP is the international gold standard for immunization practices around the world.”

Why it betrays non-reading:

Nowhere in the WSJ piece does RFK Jr. oppose vaccines or argue for halting immunizations. Rather, he emphasizes the need for transparency, independence from industry, and restoring trust. Keith appears to assume Kennedy is dismantling immunization programs or advocating anti-vaccine policies—claims entirely absent from the article.

2. James R

“In other words, appoint people who have no knowledge or experience of vaccines to this advisory committee. How about fellow vaccine conspiracy laden Jenny McCarthy and other loons that know nothing about drugs or health?”

Why it betrays non-reading:

Kennedy explicitly states the new appointees will be qualified experts, but without financial ties to the industry. The claim that he plans to install “people who know nothing” or celebrity activists is pure projection and not grounded in anything the piece actually says.

3. Multiple Users (e.g., S Jackson, Charles N, Mick Har)

“Kennedy has a worm in his brain.”

“He has no scientific background, so he should not be allowed to touch public health policy.”

“Kennedy said any scientific expertise is a conflict of interest.”

Why it betrays non-reading:

These ad hominem comments either cite Kennedy’s past health condition (irrelevant to the argument presented), criticize his legal background (despite his article focusing on ethics and process), or misstate his argument entirely. Kennedy does not claim that scientific expertise is a conflict of interest—he specifically criticizes financial entanglements and lack of disclosure.

Conclusion: Reset or Regression?

Secretary Kennedy is not asking the public to believe in him. He’s asking them to demand better from their institutions.

His critics say that firing 17 ACIP members is extreme, but if nearly two fallacies appear in every critical comment, what does that say about the quality of discourse defending the status quo?

If vaccine science is truly strong, it will stand up to scrutiny. If public trust is worth rebuilding, it won’t be restored by mockery and memory-holing corruption.

Let’s judge Kennedy not by who he replaces, but by who he appoints next—and whether they can do what their predecessors wouldn’t:

Tell the whole truth. However inconvenient, we will be dealing with some harsh realities this time around.

BONUS ROUND!

🪞 Top 8 Self-Defeating Arguments in the WSJ Comment Thread

The Comments That Proved RFK Jr.’s Point Better Than He Did

In a thread brimming with indignation and allergic reactions to nuance, a few responses stood out not just for their vehemence, but for their poetic irony. These comments, all intended to discredit RFK Jr., accidentally became case studies in the very dysfunction Kennedy’s reform sought to correct.

1. “Death Merchant” Logic

Robert Dudko: “Kennedy is now a death merchant... children are dying because of his words.”

– Not cited: any child, any timeline, any mechanism. But as far as hyperbole goes, it's Pulitzer-worthy.

2. Trust Me, I’m Not Reading

James R: “Let’s put Jenny McCarthy on the ACIP panel.”

– Nowhere in the WSJ piece does Kennedy propose celebrities, but sure—let’s hallucinate a nominee and rage about it.

3. Ad Hominem in 4/4 Time

Steven Pappas, MD: “RFK is a selfish piece of human feces… Eternal perdition awaits.”

– Always comforting when public health is defended by a physicians with language better suited for a 3 a.m. YouTube comment brawl. (As a physician, I just want to state unequivocally that RFK, Jr. is a liar, a fraud, a coward, and a selfish piece of human feces. What an absolute atrocity. The United States is now fully the laughing stock of the entire world. This is despicable in every possible manner. Eternal perdition awaits.)

4. “The Science is Settled” Defense Squad

Lawrence Price: “Removing ACIP is an attack on integrity.”

– Not when ACIP’s own documented ethical failures include undisclosed pharma ties and voting conflicts on recalled vaccines. But yes, let’s equate integrity with incumbency.

5. Samoa Misinformation, Reanimated

Charles N, S Jackson, et al.: “Kennedy caused the measles deaths in Samoa.”

– A myth so detached from chronology it’s practically time travel. He visited after the deaths, to meet grieving families. But don’t let that stop a juicy lie.

6. Anti-Science, Pro-Science Edition

David Harris: “RFK doesn’t believe in germ theory.”

– This is a great point, if you ignore the fact that RFK literally never mentioned germ theory. But carry on, thought leader.

7. Righteous Projection

Jonathan Williams: “RFK is a pathological liar on par with Trump.”

– No examples. Just vibes.

8. We Need Trust—So I Will Never Trust Again

Michael Schneider: “I will NEVER take another vaccine. The public health community has zero credibility.”

– Delivered, ironically, to shame RFK for undermining trust.

