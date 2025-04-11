Instructor: Dr. James Lyons-Weiler

Format: 18-week course | 1 lecture/week | Live class meetings w Q&A + Pre-recorded

Classes will meet Friday at 3pmET. This course will begin when we have 25 participants.

COURSE DESCRIPTION

This course offers a critical re-examination of vaccines and immunity, challenging dominant paradigms and exploring cutting-edge evidence across immunology, public health, vaccine safety science, and predictive medicine. Students will analyze vaccine mechanisms, iatrogenic outcomes, global health policy, and ethical considerations in a systems-based framework, culminating in a final capstone that asks: What could a truly scientific vaccine model look like?

FULL SYLLABUS

Part I: Paradigm Foundations

Week 1: The Origins of the Vaccine Paradigm

Explore the historical development of the vaccine model from variolation to mass immunization. Examine mythologies surrounding Jenner and Pasteur and how these shaped modern assumptions about immunity.

Week 2: Immune System as Complex System

Move beyond binary innate vs. adaptive models. Introduce tolerance, redundancy, and systemic immune feedback loops from a systems biology perspective.

Week 3: Exposure Matters: Route, Dose, and Timing

Investigate how different modes and timing of antigen exposure shape immune response, especially in infants and the developing immune system.

Week 4: Immunity vs. Sensitization

Distinguish between protective immunity and harmful immune activation. Explore chronic inflammation, immune confusion, and unintended sensitization post-vaccination.

Part II: Mechanisms of Vaccine-Induced Injury

Week 5: Molecular Mimicry, Autoimmunity, and Pathogenic Priming

Analyze how sequence homology between viral antigens and self-tissues may cause immune cross-reactivity. Examine the pathogenic priming hypothesis with COVID-19 and SARS models.

Week 6: Adjuvants, Nanoparticles, and Chronic Inflammation

Study the biological persistence and toxicity of aluminum adjuvants, LNPs, and PEG. Review literature on immune activation and tissue penetration.

Week 7: Epitope Spreading, Cytokine Storms, and Neuroinflammation

Examine mechanisms by which immune dysregulation spreads beyond the initial target, affecting the brain, CNS, and peripheral immune system.

Week 8: Genetic and Metabolic Risk Factors

Discuss mitochondrial disorders, methylation imbalances, SNPs, and the impact of compromised detox pathways on vaccine injury risk.

Part III: Safety, Surveillance, and Policy Breakdown

Week 9: Vaccine Safety Surveillance Systems: Flawed by Design?

Dissect VAERS, VSD, and PRISM. Explore systemic underreporting, signal obfuscation, and conflicts of interest in post-marketing surveillance.

Week 10: The Efficacy Mirage and Negative VE

Contrast relative and absolute risk reduction. Explore dose-response failures and Cleveland Clinic findings on negative vaccine effectiveness.

Week 11: Type Replacement and Immune Imprinting

Explore how vaccination can shift pathogen ecology (HPV, flu), causing rarer and more virulent strains to dominate. Discuss original antigenic sin.

Week 12: Scientific Dissent and Institutional Capture

Analyze suppression of dissent, ghostwriting, pharma funding, and regulatory revolving doors that skew vaccine science and policy.

Part IV: Autism and Immune Injury

Week 13: Autism as Immune Dysregulation

Investigate the cytokine profiles, autoantibodies, and neuroinflammation found in autism spectrum disorder and their links to immune dysfunction.

Week 14: Vaccine Timing, Regression, and Temporal Patterns

Review case series and large-cohort data on post-vaccination regression. Analyze biological plausibility and mitochondrial susceptibility.

Week 15: Predictive Modeling and Individualized Risk Profiling

Explore the role of biomarker clusters, epigenetic pleiotropy, and systems modeling in identifying children at elevated risk.

Week 16: Recovery Narratives and Therapeutic Innovations

Examine case studies of recovery. Discuss therapies including chelation, NAC, ketogenic diet, HBOT, CBD, and LDN, and scientific suppression thereof.

Part V: Global Frameworks and the Future

Week 17: WHO Policy, Schedule Burden, and Global Health Conflicts

Critique the global health governance structure, coercive vaccine diplomacy, and the unscientific accumulation of childhood shots.

Week 18: Capstone: Redesigning Vaccine Science

Students synthesize course content into a new rational vaccine framework—personalized, ethical, evidence-driven, and open to uncertainty.

