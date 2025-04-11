NEW COURSE @ IPAK-EDU! VACCINES AND IMMUNITY
A New Look at an Old Paradigm - James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
Instructor: Dr. James Lyons-Weiler
Format: 18-week course | 1 lecture/week | Live class meetings w Q&A + Pre-recorded
Classes will meet Friday at 3pmET. This course will begin when we have 25 participants.
COURSE DESCRIPTION
This course offers a critical re-examination of vaccines and immunity, challenging dominant paradigms and exploring cutting-edge evidence across immunology, public health, vaccine safety science, and predictive medicine. Students will analyze vaccine mechanisms, iatrogenic outcomes, global health policy, and ethical considerations in a systems-based framework, culminating in a final capstone that asks: What could a truly scientific vaccine model look like?
FULL SYLLABUS
Part I: Paradigm Foundations
Week 1: The Origins of the Vaccine Paradigm
Explore the historical development of the vaccine model from variolation to mass immunization. Examine mythologies surrounding Jenner and Pasteur and how these shaped modern assumptions about immunity.
Week 2: Immune System as Complex System
Move beyond binary innate vs. adaptive models. Introduce tolerance, redundancy, and systemic immune feedback loops from a systems biology perspective.
Week 3: Exposure Matters: Route, Dose, and Timing
Investigate how different modes and timing of antigen exposure shape immune response, especially in infants and the developing immune system.
Week 4: Immunity vs. Sensitization
Distinguish between protective immunity and harmful immune activation. Explore chronic inflammation, immune confusion, and unintended sensitization post-vaccination.
Part II: Mechanisms of Vaccine-Induced Injury
Week 5: Molecular Mimicry, Autoimmunity, and Pathogenic Priming
Analyze how sequence homology between viral antigens and self-tissues may cause immune cross-reactivity. Examine the pathogenic priming hypothesis with COVID-19 and SARS models.
Week 6: Adjuvants, Nanoparticles, and Chronic Inflammation
Study the biological persistence and toxicity of aluminum adjuvants, LNPs, and PEG. Review literature on immune activation and tissue penetration.
Week 7: Epitope Spreading, Cytokine Storms, and Neuroinflammation
Examine mechanisms by which immune dysregulation spreads beyond the initial target, affecting the brain, CNS, and peripheral immune system.
Week 8: Genetic and Metabolic Risk Factors
Discuss mitochondrial disorders, methylation imbalances, SNPs, and the impact of compromised detox pathways on vaccine injury risk.
Part III: Safety, Surveillance, and Policy Breakdown
Week 9: Vaccine Safety Surveillance Systems: Flawed by Design?
Dissect VAERS, VSD, and PRISM. Explore systemic underreporting, signal obfuscation, and conflicts of interest in post-marketing surveillance.
Week 10: The Efficacy Mirage and Negative VE
Contrast relative and absolute risk reduction. Explore dose-response failures and Cleveland Clinic findings on negative vaccine effectiveness.
Week 11: Type Replacement and Immune Imprinting
Explore how vaccination can shift pathogen ecology (HPV, flu), causing rarer and more virulent strains to dominate. Discuss original antigenic sin.
Week 12: Scientific Dissent and Institutional Capture
Analyze suppression of dissent, ghostwriting, pharma funding, and regulatory revolving doors that skew vaccine science and policy.
Part IV: Autism and Immune Injury
Week 13: Autism as Immune Dysregulation
Investigate the cytokine profiles, autoantibodies, and neuroinflammation found in autism spectrum disorder and their links to immune dysfunction.
Week 14: Vaccine Timing, Regression, and Temporal Patterns
Review case series and large-cohort data on post-vaccination regression. Analyze biological plausibility and mitochondrial susceptibility.
Week 15: Predictive Modeling and Individualized Risk Profiling
Explore the role of biomarker clusters, epigenetic pleiotropy, and systems modeling in identifying children at elevated risk.
Week 16: Recovery Narratives and Therapeutic Innovations
Examine case studies of recovery. Discuss therapies including chelation, NAC, ketogenic diet, HBOT, CBD, and LDN, and scientific suppression thereof.
Part V: Global Frameworks and the Future
Week 17: WHO Policy, Schedule Burden, and Global Health Conflicts
Critique the global health governance structure, coercive vaccine diplomacy, and the unscientific accumulation of childhood shots.
Week 18: Capstone: Redesigning Vaccine Science
Students synthesize course content into a new rational vaccine framework—personalized, ethical, evidence-driven, and open to uncertainty.
Total b******* f*** you a******. Kids dead with measles. I hope they haunt your f****** dreams you prick.
Well, this is what should be the base on which you form the new look: Contracts let to record 1,000 deaths per day in VAERS - BEFORE - vaccines were available, or released into human arms - like "How was that possible" You tell me?
Contracts wording provided and with who
https://christine257.substack.com/p/why-would-trump-and-then-biden-destroy
CDC Expected Huge Increase in VAERS Reporting of vaccines injuries and deaths.
The contract states that they were expecting up to 1,000 VAERS reports to be filed per day, with up to 40% of the reports being serious in nature:
According to the contract, VAERS had been receiving an annual average of 53,000 reports in recent years, so in contracting for up to 1,000 reports per day, the CDC was already anticipating that the COVID vaccines might generate nearly seven times as many reports as all other vaccines combined (a 600% increase), with a rate of serious adverse events that could be up to 8 times higher.
The initial total amount specified (with options) under the contract with Eagle Health Analytics was $5,925,388.58 or $7,077,054.90 “with all options” (which presumably includes the extension of the VAERS work through July). This amount also includes the CISA project assistance. However, it does not include the increased hours in the Oct. 29 revision, nor the increase for the V-SAFE pregnancy registry work. However, I have not been able to find the contract in any Federal contracts database. Perhaps one of my readers will have better luck.
How Much Did All of This Cost?
The amounts paid out under the contracts with General Dynamics were redacted. But according to this site, the initial amount paid was $9.45 million, with $4.4 million added in late February, and then an additional $16.3 million tacked on in early March. In March of 2022 there was an additional $5.2 million added, though it’s not clear for what since the contract had presumably expired by then. (Best guess is that General Dynamics continued some or all of its work on COVID VAERS reports with Eagle Health brought in for additional support.) Grand total? $35,425,642 of your taxpayer dollars.Military Revealed as Top Funder of Gene Drives; Gates Foundation paid $1.6 million to influence UN on gene drives 2016 December 4, 2017
https://christine257.substack.com/p/there-were-no-covid-19-vaccines-close?utm_source=%2Fsearch%2Fgeneral%2520dynamics&utm_medium=reader2
According to my mathematics - all in the first 6 months, from the Covid vaccines injections and some clever mathmetician said that to get current numbers the VAERS reported numbers, had to be multiplied by 41 (x41) to get current vaccines damages correct numbers. As above - do you think the covid vaccines were safe?
It was Jessica Rose that came up with the number 41. https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/death-by-covid-jabs-update-12
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Over 1,200 emails released under open records requests reveal that the U.S. military is now the top funder and influencer behind a controversial genetic extinction technology known as “gene drives” – pumping $100 million into the field. The trove of emails, obtained via open records requests, also shed light on a $1.6 million dollar UN gene drive advocacy operation paid for by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
https://christine257.substack.com/p/military-revealed-as-top-funder-of
Pentagon is researching gene editing, Internet of Bodies & AI to enhance human performance: RAND
funding research into creating super humans that are smarter, faster, and stronger through human performance enhancement
https://christine257.substack.com/p/pentagon-is-researching-gene-editing
In a new hour-long presentation – watch it here: https://sensereceptornews.com/?p=15980 – Latypova lays out the copious evidence she has compiled – including “receipts” – to show that covid injections are nothing more than a bioweapon that was unleashed on the world by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) via the corrupt U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
https://christine257.substack.com/p/covid-injections-are-nothing-more