A private thank-you, a one-word edit and a sentence added in revision tell different stories about who shaped the paper Americans were asked to trust.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

On March 6, 2020, Kristian Andersen wrote to three men with news that Nature Medicine had accepted “The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2,” the paper he had written with four colleagues. He thanked Jeremy Farrar, Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins for their “advice and leadership.” Eleven days later, readers could see whom the authors had thanked in print. They thanked the immunologist Michael Farzan for discussions, credited the Wellcome Trust and listed grants from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). The names of the three men who received Andersen’s email were missing. 1,2

Andersen later described the email as a professional courtesy. On its own, a thank-you is thin evidence of authorship. Farrar, however, had convened the scientists, circulated a draft, proposed a change to the manuscript and offered to press the journal. Fauci would later cite the paper from the White House podium. The acknowledgments gave readers no way to see that the head of a funding organization had helped the paper reach the journal, or that the official citing it had seen an early draft. 1,3,4

On November 18, 2026, NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya asked Nature Medicine to investigate the attribution and consider a correction or retraction. POLITICO led with the possibility that Fauci secretly wrote the paper. The letter, as quoted in the reporting, asks whether the byline and acknowledgments accurately reflect who contributed, and requests a review plan and timetable within 30 days. Those are different questions, with different answers in the public record. The emails identify an uncredited edit by Farrar. Fauci and Collins both denied editing the manuscript. The public drafts and emails identify no sentence written by either man. 3,5,6,23

What Fauci encouraged

On January 31, 2020, Andersen alerted Fauci that features of the new virus had led him and several colleagues to consider engineering. His assessment was preliminary. In a later congressional interview, Andersen recalled Fauci telling him that if he believed the virus had come from a lab, he should consider publishing that finding. Farrar, then director of the Wellcome Trust, convened a call on February 1. Fauci, who headed NIH’s infectious-diseases institute, and Collins, the NIH director, took part. By February 4, Farrar had sent both men a rough draft from Edward Holmes and his colleagues. Collins replied and engaged with the scientific question of whether the observations could also arise in a laboratory. 1,7,8

When Andersen pitched the work to an editor at Nature on February 12, he described the analysis as “prompted by” Farrar, Fauci and Collins. House Republicans treated those words as evidence of official influence. House Democrats emphasized the authors’ testimony that the officials had exerted no pressure to reach a particular conclusion. Read together, the pitch and the testimony place Fauci near the beginning of the paper. His reported willingness to see a laboratory finding published weighs against the allegation that he commissioned a paper with the opposite conclusion already fixed. 7,9,10

Two sentences and two different histories

Andrew Rambaut had already identified the scientific difficulty in a private February 2 exchange with his coauthors. Without evidence of deliberate engineering, he opined, it would be impossible to distinguish natural evolution from an escape. In the same message he worried about the consequences of accusing Chinese researchers of an accidental release. The diplomatic cost of an accusation weighed on at least one author as he considered what the scientists should say publicly. His message gives us his own reasoning without having to infer anyone else’s motives. 7

On February 17, Farrar asked Andersen to change “unlikely” to “improbable” in a sentence about laboratory manipulation of an existing SARS-related coronavirus. Andersen agreed. The published version uses “improbable.” That same day, coauthor W. Ian Lipkin thanked Farrar for helping move the paper toward publication. Farrar replied that he would press Nature. Little hangs scientifically on the difference between the two adjectives. What the exchange settles is who proposed a word, who accepted it and whether it reached the reader. 1,2,3

The sentence that mattered most came later. On February 20, after Nature declined the paper, Andersen pushed back on a reviewer’s expectation that additional coronavirus sequences from pangolins would make a laboratory origin extremely unlikely. He told editor Clare Thomas that the animals carried related viruses, while their direct connection to the outbreak looked doubtful. He still considered a laboratory origin a serious scientific possibility. This exchange took place after Farrar’s edit and before publication in Nature Medicine, a separate journal. 7

Kristian Andersen, Andrew Rambaut, W. Ian Lipkin, Edward Holmes and Robert Garry signed the March 17 correspondence. Near the end, they acknowledged that the evidence could not resolve several origin scenarios. Then they added, inexplicably, “we do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible.” Asked in a 2023 congressional interview how that sentence got there, Andersen attributed it to the authors’ own revisions. A reviewer had wanted a clearer assessment, he said, and the authors’ thinking had changed. He specifically denied that the journal inserted the line. In his written account he described an accumulation of data, analyses and conversations rather than one decisive discovery. 1,2,9

The distinction turns on a question anyone can ask of the evidence. A virus can evolve in wildlife. A person could encounter that virus at a market, or a researcher could encounter it after a sample had been collected. In either case the virus could carry the same record of its evolution. Finding related features in wild viruses helped explain why the authors moved away from deliberate engineering. Identifying the setting of the first human infection requires evidence about encounters between people, animals and samples. The final sentence offered a judgment about all those settings. Its reach exceeded what the sequence comparison alone could establish. 1,2

What the public heard and what the authors still discussed

On March 26, Collins told readers of the NIH Director’s Blog that the study left little room to challenge a natural origin. On April 16, he wrote to Fauci that he had hoped the Nature Medicine article would settle the matter and asked whether NIH could do more. The next day a reporter at the White House bundled two possibilities into one question for Fauci, asking whether the virus had been made by people and might have come out of a Chinese laboratory. Fauci described the sequences as consistent with a jump from animals to humans. In that answer he did not tell viewers that he had discussed the question with the scientists before publication. In 2024 he testified that he was answering the reporter, that nobody told him to cite the paper and that he had received drafts. “I did not edit the paper,” he said. 4,8,11,12

There was an institutional interest worth disclosing. NIH had funded EcoHealth Alliance, which made a subaward to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In 2023 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) inspector general found that NIH and EcoHealth had inadequately monitored awards and subawards. That finding gave the public a concrete reason to scrutinize NIH’s oversight. Connecting a funded project to the outbreak would require a separate link to the earliest infections. At the briefing, the public could reasonably have understood Fauci as an independent reader of the paper. He was also someone its lead author had consulted. 4,12,13

The authors kept debating the question long after the White House briefing. In Slack messages released by Senator Rand Paul’s office in July 2026, Andersen told colleagues on June 11, 2020, “I have less confidence in that statement at this stage.” Later in the same exchange he still favored a natural virus. Holmes challenged what Andersen found suspicious and asked him to list possible natural explanations. That evening Andersen recorded their informal odds as 80/20 for Holmes and 70/30 for himself. Holmes revised his to 90/10. The senator’s office interpreted the smaller figures as their odds of a lab origin. These were personal estimates made nearly three months after publication. Both men favored a natural origin. Both left considerably more room for doubt than a reader would take from the paper’s dismissal of every laboratory scenario. 14,15

Later investigators had evidence that the five authors lacked in March 2020. A 2024 study found genetic material from susceptible animals, including raccoon dogs, in virus-positive environmental samples from a Wuhan market wildlife stall. A swab from a shared surface cannot identify which animal or person shed the virus. The highest concentration of virus was found in stalls closest to the public latrines. In 2025, the World Health Organization’s origins advisory group judged that the weight of available evidence favored animal-to-human spillover and identified missing early case, animal and laboratory records. In June 2026, the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence publicly attributed the pandemic to a laboratory accident. The case for either route stands or falls on evidence of what happened in Wuhan. NIH’s new call for an inquiry into who wrote a paper might help settle a different set of facts. 16,17,18

What the editors can establish

The most revealing comparison is already in the acknowledgments. The authors thanked Farzan for discussions. What standard led them to credit that contribution and leave out Farrar’s work? Farrar brought the group together, circulated its draft, suggested wording the authors used and offered to contact the journal. An acknowledgment could give readers every one of those facts without assigning him responsibility for the paper’s conclusions. 2,3,8

That option was available in 2020. The December 2019 recommendations of the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors distinguished people who merited acknowledgment from authors who also approved the final paper and accepted responsibility for it. The October 2026, HHS advisory opinion distinguished incomplete attribution from the federal definition of research misconduct, which covers fabrication, falsification and plagiarism. The Committee on Publication Ethics likewise advises that an authorship dispute alone generally calls for correcting the record when the findings remain reliable. Whether the paper’s broadest scientific judgment was adequately supported deserves a separate, substantive answer. 6,19,20

The same demand for disclosure applies to the official now seeking an investigation. Biosafety Now sent the journal a retraction request in July 2023. In November 2024 it publicly identified Bhattacharya as a board member. His association is relevant to readers assessing the request, just as the earlier officials’ involvement was relevant to readers assessing their endorsements. An independent review would let people evaluate the records regardless of which NIH director they trust. 21,22

Nature Medicine can answer two questions with unusual precision. It can compare the dated submissions, reviewer reports, author replies and surviving version histories to establish when the sentence about every laboratory scenario entered the paper and what evidence the authors offered for it. It can also ask each participant what they contributed, what the editors knew and how the acknowledgments were chosen. If a passage traces to Fauci or Collins, publish the passage and its history. If the documents trace it to the named authors, say so with equal clarity. Farrar’s contribution can already be described on the evidence. Readers should know who helped shape the paper without first having to find a congressional exhibit.

Sources and documents

01 Kristian Andersen’s written House testimony, July 2023, including his March 6 email

02 Andersen, Rambaut, Lipkin, Holmes and Garry, Nature Medicine, March 17, 2020

03 House select subcommittee final report, December 2024, February 17 email exhibits

04 White House press briefing transcript, April 17, 2020

05 Amanda Chu, Carmen Paun and Tim Röhn, POLITICO, November 18, 2026

06 HHS Office of General Counsel, Advisory Opinion 26-02, October 1, 2026

07 House majority staff report, July 2023, including emails to editor Clare Thomas

08 House Oversight exhibits, including February 4 and April 16, 2020 emails

09 Kristian Andersen’s transcribed House interview, June 16, 2023, especially pp. 186–188

10 House minority staff report on the February call and authors’ testimony, July 2023

11 House report reproducing Francis Collins’s March 26 NIH Director’s Blog statements

12 Anthony Fauci’s House hearing transcript, June 3, 2024, especially pp. 60–61

13 HHS Inspector General audit of NIH and EcoHealth grant oversight, January 2023

14 Selected authors’ Slack messages, June 11, 2020, including records 000283–000287

15 Senator Rand Paul’s Reading Room, July 21, 2026 release and interpretation

16 Crits-Christoph and colleagues, Cell, 2024, Wuhan market environmental samples

17 WHO origins advisory group assessment and outstanding data requests, June 2025

18 Office of the Director of National Intelligence, public statement, June 18, 2026

19 International Committee of Medical Journal Editors, December 2019 recommendations

20 Committee on Publication Ethics, Retraction Guidelines, November 2019

21 Biosafety Now, open letter to Nature Medicine, July 26, 2023

22 Biosafety Now, statement identifying Jay Bhattacharya as a board member, November 2024

23 WELT, November 18, 2026 reporting and excerpts from the NIH director’s letter