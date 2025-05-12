Popular Rationalism

Washed Up Pharmacist
3h

Excellent summary

I would also add to the platform-level assumptions and bias

1. no compendial standards (and there still isn't)

2. analytical methods not defined or verified (now we find we need orthogonal methods for everything of these jabs)

3. critical quality attributes assumed and not verified

oh and no structure activity relationships known or tested, because it was a new platform and data could not be leveraged from other vaccine platforms (as opposed to Novavax)

We don't know HOW to measure, nor WHAT to measure or even WHAT is the optimal range for a certain parameter and most importantly HOW it relates to efficacy and safety.

Henry Engelking
3h

Do you ever feel like your hearing cats? More bluntly, you can't save people from themselves.

