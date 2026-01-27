Please consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

In a development as symbolic as it is strategic, Moderna has publicly scaled back its investment in vaccine development, citing a regulatory climate that no longer guarantees impunity. The announcement came during a January 2026 interview with Bloomberg TV, reported by Reuters, in which Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel cited mounting “U.S. backlash” as a primary factor. The pharmaceutical giant that once stood at the vanguard of the COVID-19 mRNA era now retreats from regulatory scientific standards and legal scrutiny.

Far from a neutral financial decision, Moderna’s withdrawal should be understood as the outcome of an unprecedented convergence: long-overdue regulatory reform, critical academic reevaluations of trial data, public awareness of bias and misconduct, a collapse in institutional trust, and one long-awaited signal from the U.S. Attorney General’s office. In short, Moderna did not simply lose interest in vaccines.

Moderna is fleeing the battlefield.

Case-Counting Window Bias and the Inflation of Efficacy

A central concern in the collapse of trust around COVID-19 vaccine data has been the now-documented use of case-counting window bias. This refers to the trial design decision to only begin counting COVID-19 cases in participants starting 14 days after the second dose (Moderna) or 7 days post-dose 2 (Pfizer). Any infections that occurred in the days or weeks following vaccination—when the immune system was potentially at its most vulnerable—were excluded from efficacy calculations.

In a 2024 peer-reviewed analysis, Doshi and Fung showed how this tactic created artificially high efficacy estimates by ignoring precisely the risk window that matters most when assessing short-term protection or potential harm.¹ This selective and misleading methodological choice missed unwanted immediate vaccine effects. Further, the unvaccinated participants had no such grace period.

Using these exclusions, Moderna claimed 94.1% efficacy in its pivotal trial. Yet when analysts like yours truly included all trial participants with COVID-like symptoms—even without PCR confirmation—efficacy dropped closer to 75% or lower.

In real-world observational studies, the problem compounded. Fung, Jones, and Doshi (2024) demonstrated that applying the same post-vaccination delay before counting cases introduced up to three forms of bias: selection, misclassification, and time-related confounding. Their simulations showed that a vaccine with zero true efficacy could appear 50–70% effective in observational data if these biases were left uncorrected.²

Fenton and Neil similarly showed how the UK Office of National Statistics misclassified early post-shot infections and deaths as “unvaccinated,” falsely attributing adverse outcomes to the control group.³

Finally, the RT-PCR results used in the trials and for general diagnosis were fraught: IPAK-funded research showed that massive errors in counting cases from false positives and false negatives made the clinical trial efficacy calculations gibberish.

The result: a public narrative of near-universal vaccine effectiveness built on a scaffolding of distortions.

Science by Press Release, Profit by Design

Moderna’s public messaging during the pandemic repeatedly sidestepped peer review in favor of stock-moving press releases. The most notorious example came on May 18, 2020, when Moderna announced that eight volunteers in its Phase I trial had developed neutralizing antibodies. The trial data were not yet peer-reviewed or even published. The result? A 20% surge in Moderna’s stock price—and an avalanche of executive stock sales.

Within two days, CEO Bancel sold 17,000 shares worth $1.2 million.⁴ That same week, the company filed for a $1.3 billion stock offering at the inflated price. Other insiders, including the Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks and President Stephen Hoge, adjusted their 10b5-1 trading plans to increase their allowable sales. Between May and July 2020, Moderna executives sold over $89 million in stock⁵, with some continuing to offload shares weekly throughout late 2020.

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton went on television to warn companies not to exploit the pandemic for insider gain. Still, Moderna remained the textbook example of “science-by-press-release” fused with pump-and-dump dynamics.

As Harvard Law professor Jesse Fried noted: “If Moderna’s vaccine ended up failing, they had one shot to make a boatload of money.”

The Kennedy Bar: When Regulation Found Its Teeth

The company’s retreat coincides with a tectonic shift in federal vaccine oversight. In 2025, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appointed oncologist and outspoken COVID policy critic Dr. Vinay Prasad as Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

Replacing longtime regulator Dr. Peter Marks, Prasad implemented a higher evidentiary standard: the now-infamous “Kennedy Bar.” No longer would surrogate endpoints or small immunogenicity trials suffice. New or updated vaccines would be required to prove efficacy and safety through large randomized controlled trials.

Prasad further authorized limiting COVID-19 booster approval to adults 65+ or those with documented high risk, upending prior blanket recommendations. He also paused gene therapies that had cleared prior hurdles, signaling that post-market safety surveillance would no longer be treated as an afterthought.

Industry backlash was immediate. All 12 living former FDA Commissioners co-signed an NEJM editorial accusing Prasad of politicizing drug review and prioritizing “individual anecdotes from VAERS” over established consensus.⁶

The tone was set: biologics would no longer enjoy a fast lane through federal review.

The ACIP Purge and Vaccine Schedule Contraction

In June 2025, Secretary Kennedy fired all 17 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), replacing them with figures aligned to his more skeptical position. Epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff, a co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, became chair. The ensuing ACIP meetings were widely described as chaotic.

According to former member Dr. Helen Chu, October 2025’s ACIP meeting lacked advance documentation, included fringe safety claims, and often contradicted FDA guidance. For instance, the committee briefly endorsed COVID boosters for pediatric groups not covered by FDA labeling, creating chaos for providers.

In early 2026, acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill formally removed six vaccines from universal childhood recommendation: rotavirus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal disease, influenza, and COVID-19.

The U.S. childhood vaccine schedule was reduced from 17 diseases to 11, bringing it into alignment with many other western nations’ schedules.

Professional bodies like the AMA, AAP, and IDSA decried the move as a violation of process and evidence, and warned it could trigger outbreaks of preventable disease. They have signaled they will come up with “their own” recommendation - a move not sanctioned by or backed by any U.S. or state legislation.

“They Know We Know”: The Public Awareness Rebellion

A potent undercurrent driving Moderna’s exit is the collapse of public deference to centralized medical authority. Trust in the CDC on vaccines dropped to 49% by the end of 2025.⁷ FOIA revelations, whistleblower reports (e.g., the Ventavia site issues during Pfizer’s trials), and reanalyses of safety signals (like myocarditis risk in young men) became widely known.

Pharmaceutical companies and regulatory gatekeepers used to passing off “science-like activities to hide vaccine risk”⁸ not face regulatory and legal bars to high to pass.

Both regulators and manufacturers understand that public confidence has evaporated—and that their previous maneuvers are now exposed.

Texas Attorney General Paxton’s Vaccine Incentive Investigation: A Legal Fault Line Emerges

On January 21, 2026, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the launch of a wide-ranging investigation into alleged unlawful financial arrangements tied to childhood vaccine recommendations. The probe centers on whether pharmaceutical manufacturers, insurance providers, and healthcare networks used compensation schemes to unduly influence pediatricians’ clinical decisions—raising serious questions about the integrity of both medical guidance and informed consent.

According to the official press release from the Attorney General’s Office, the investigation aims to uncover whether vaccine makers and payers offered financial bonuses, performance metrics, or contractual incentives to physicians in ways that pressured or coerced them to promote vaccines—without adequate disclosure to families. Such structures, if proven, could violate Texas laws governing deceptive trade practices, fraud, and the corporate practice of medicine.

Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) have reportedly been issued to more than 20 entities, including major insurers and pharmaceutical firms, compelling them to turn over documents related to financial arrangements, physician contracts, and internal incentive policies.

Attorney General Paxton stated:

“Any provider or entity whose medical guidance is fueled by financial incentives from an insurance company, Big Pharma, or otherwise will be exposed.”

The announcement sparked intense national discussion, as it cuts to the heart of long-standing criticisms from vaccine safety advocates: that the childhood vaccine schedule is not only immune from liability under the federal PREP Act, but also enforced through a lattice of mandates, incentives, and institutional conflicts of interest.

The Texas AG’s investigation opens a rare legal window into this opaque architecture. If it uncovers systemic pay-for-performance mechanisms tied to vaccine administration rates, the consequences could extend beyond state borders—triggering parallel inquiries in other jurisdictions and calls for Congressional oversight.

The case will no doubt be informed by the disclosure - via peer-reviewed research - by Lyons-Weiler and Thomas (2021) on the perverse incentives that BlueCross/BlueShield have afforded pediatricians for years to make certain quotas for vaccination rates in their practices.

In the broader context of 2025–2026 regulatory realignment—including HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s overhaul of the CDC’s ACIP committee and DOJ interest in healthcare fraud tied to vaccine programs—the Paxton probe signals a new era of accountability.

For the first time in decades, the financial scaffolding behind vaccine promotion is under forensic scrutiny.

Evidently, Moderna’s house of cards cannot stand the heat.

Moderna’s Strategic Retreat: Euphemism as Exit

On January 22, 2026, Reuters confirmed that Moderna would “curb investments in vaccine trials due to U.S. backlash.” CEO Bancel framed the decision as a rational response to a hostile environment. But to many observers, it reads as the company simply getting out before the subpoenas arrive.

Having made billions during a period of minimal oversight, and now facing a regulatory apparatus that demands durable efficacy, transparent data, and long-term safety signals, Moderna has chosen to exit the game.

If the pandemic response marked an era of science by decree, this new phase marks the return of science by scrutiny.

As it should have been, all along.

Let’s see what Pfizer does.

References

1. Doshi P, Fung K. How the case counting window affected vaccine efficacy calculations in randomized trials of COVID‑19 vaccines. J Eval Clin Pract. 2024;30(1):105–106. doi:10.1111/jep.13900

2. Fung K, Jones M, Doshi P. Sources of bias in observational studies of COVID‑19 vaccine effectiveness. J Eval Clin Pract. 2024;30(1):30–36. doi:10.1111/jep.13839

3. Neil, M, N Fenton and S. McLachlan. 2024. The extent and impact of vaccine status miscategorisation on covid-19 vaccine efficacy studies medRX Archives, prepint. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.03.09.24304015v6

4. Garde D. Moderna executives have cashed out $89M in shares this year, as stock price has soared. STAT News. May 27, 2020.

5. Column: Moderna execs sold $29 million in stock after its vaccine news. Yahoo Finance. May 26, 2020.

6. Lyons-Weiler, J. 2021 Follow the Science, Not Mere “Authority”, on COVID19 PCR False Positive Rates https://jameslyonsweiler.com/2021/01/31/follow-the-science-not-mere-authority-on-covid19-pcr-false-positive-rates/

7. Kaiser Family Foundation. KFF Tracking Poll on Health Information and Trust: January 2025. Survey conducted Jan 7–14, 2025; results show public trust in government health agencies, including the CDC and FDA. https://ssrs.com/news/kff-tracking-poll-on-health-information-and-trust-january-2025/

8. Lyons-Weiler Responds to Hotez, 2025. Popular Rationalism https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/lyons-weiler-responds-to-hotez

9. Moderna curbing investments in vaccine trials due to US backlash, CEO tells Bloomberg TV. Reuters. Jan 22, 2026.

10. Moderna ends development of congenital CMV vaccine after trial failure. Reuters. Oct 22, 2025.

11. Lyons-Weiler, J., & Thomas, P. (2021). Vaccine Practice Payment Schedules Create Perverse Incentives for Unnecessary Medical Procedures – at What Cost to Patients? International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.

