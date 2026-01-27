Popular Rationalism

Mary Lou Tringali, PhD
4h

Too many victims of Moderna are still experiencing heart issues. Shameful. It should never have been mandated. Profits over people.

1 reply
Crixcyon
2h

MRNA stock has doubled over the last two months (approx $24-48). What are they going to be marketing? Granted, mRNA poisons are a dead horse walking, hopefully. They should be eternally banned from use. Moderna was an invented company funded by super greedy folk and the government for the sole purpose of using mRNA as a depopulation mechanism.

You call murdering people with toxic mRNA poisons backlash? As with fizer, all these executives should be walking the plank over a shark infested pool.

