Fatal vaccine-strain infections, breakthrough measles in the immunosuppressed, and what the FDA and CDC acknowledge about the limits of live-virus vaccination

By James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Popular Rationalism | November 22, 2026

The Warning Is Already in the FDA-Approved Product Label

Can a vaccine intended to prevent measles cause a fatal measles infection?

For immunocompromised patients, the answer is yes. Physicians have documented deaths caused by the live-attenuated measles virus contained in vaccines, including the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. These deaths have occurred in patients whose immune systems could not adequately control replication of the attenuated virus, including individuals with congenital immune deficiencies, previously undiagnosed immune disorders, leukemia, lymphoma, and profound immunosuppression following medical treatment.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acknowledges this possibility in the prescribing information for M-M-R II, one of the two combined MMR vaccines currently licensed in the United States. Section 4.2, addressing immunosuppression, prohibits administration to individuals whose diseases or medical treatments have compromised their immune systems. The same section recognizes reports of measles inclusion-body encephalitis, pneumonitis, and death directly resulting from disseminated measles vaccine-virus infection [1].

“A vaccine intended to prevent an infection cannot be assumed safe for every recipient merely because it is effective in the general population. Nor can a record of previous vaccination be assumed to represent current immunity after profound medical immunosuppression.”

This is a substantial admission in a federally approved pharmaceutical product label. Attenuation reduces the pathogenic potential of a virus in a host with an adequately functioning immune system, but attenuation does not eliminate the virus’s capacity to replicate. When the host cannot control replication, a virus intended to elicit protective immunity can instead establish an infection with serious or fatal consequences.

The published medical literature confirms the mechanism. In several fatal cases, investigators identified the vaccine strain within affected tissues, sometimes using genomic sequencing, immunohistochemistry, and pathological examination. These investigations provide stronger causal evidence than the ordinary observation that an illness followed vaccination, because investigators identified the vaccine-derived virus and demonstrated its association with the diseased tissues.

The danger becomes especially important when physicians administer a live-virus vaccine shortly before beginning chemotherapy or when they vaccinate a patient whose immune system has not sufficiently recovered from previous treatment.

A separate problem emerges when someone receives measles vaccination successfully during childhood, develops a malignancy years later, and subsequently loses vaccine-induced protection during chemotherapy. Such a patient may develop severe disease and die after exposure to circulating measles virus despite having received the recommended vaccine doses.

These circumstances involve different causal pathways. One concerns infection caused by the vaccine strain following injection; the other concerns infection caused by circulating measles virus when previously established immunity no longer provides sufficient protection. Both pathways can end in death, but combining them into a single category of measles mortality among vaccinated people conceals differences that matter for clinical management and scientific inference.

The central questions, therefore, are who is susceptible to these outcomes, how physicians identify that susceptibility, and whether published data permit a defensible comparison of mortality risks among vaccinated and unvaccinated patients with similar underlying immune conditions.

When the Vaccine Virus Itself Causes Fatal Disease

In 2021, Stokke and colleagues published a fatal case of disseminated vaccine-strain measles in a 17-year-old girl with Hodgkin lymphoma in The New England Journal of Medicine [2]. She had received “catch-up” immunizations, including MMR, before clinicians diagnosed her malignancy. Investigations following the discovery of a neck mass established the diagnosis, and physicians initiated chemotherapy only 17 days after vaccination, with subsequent treatment courses beginning 40 and 62 days after vaccination.

During chemotherapy, the girl developed progressively severe respiratory disease. Her condition deteriorated through recurrent rash, pulmonary abnormalities, respiratory failure, and ultimately death approximately three months after vaccination. At autopsy, investigators found multinucleated giant cells containing viral inclusions in the lungs, liver, and pituitary gland, with immunohistochemical staining confirming measles viral antigen in affected tissues. Reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction detected measles viral RNA in the lungs, and sequence analysis identified the vaccine strain.

The investigators reported no active lymphoma or secondary infection at autopsy. The findings therefore supplied compelling evidence that disseminated vaccine-strain measles infection caused the fatal disease.

The chronology matters as much as the pathology. The patient received the live vaccine before physicians established her cancer diagnosis, and chemotherapy then profoundly altered her ability to control viral replication during the interval following vaccination. The case illustrates a specific danger created when live-virus vaccination and immune-suppressing treatment occur close together, particularly when the underlying malignancy remains unidentified at the time of vaccination.

The virus responsible for the disseminated infection was the vaccine virus itself, not an ordinary circulating measles strain. That distinction establishes the case as an example of vaccine-associated infectious disease rather than a conventional breakthrough infection following successful immunization.

A second fatal case, published by Costales and colleagues in the CDC’s journal Emerging Infectious Diseases in 2022, involved a previously apparently healthy one-year-old girl who received ProQuad, the combination measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccine [3]. Clinicians diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia shortly afterward and initiated chemotherapy. The child subsequently underwent stem cell transplantation, after which she developed severe neurological abnormalities and progressive central nervous system disease.

Molecular testing detected measles virus RNA and identified the Edmonston-Enders vaccine strain. Investigators eventually recovered viral RNA from brain tissue, obtaining extensive genomic sequence coverage and identifying biased hypermutation in the viral matrix gene consistent with persistent measles virus infection in the central nervous system.

The child died despite treatment that included ribavirin, intrathecal interferon-alpha, and inosine pranobex.

The investigators did not base their conclusion on the appearance of neurological symptoms following vaccination. They established the viral identity directly in brain tissue and characterized genetic changes consistent with persistence. The findings connect a replicating vaccine-derived virus to fatal encephalitis in a child who experienced profound immunosuppression following vaccination.

Neither this case nor the Stokke report establishes that clinicians could invariably have identified the impending malignancy before vaccination. Both demonstrate that the biological state of a recipient can change rapidly after injection and that subsequent immune suppression may permit a previously administered live-virus vaccine to cause progressive disease.

For children beginning treatment for leukemia or lymphoma, and for adults preparing for transplantation or intensive immune-modifying treatment, the interval between live vaccination and the onset of immunosuppression deserves careful clinical attention.

The Historical Record: A Danger Known for Decades

The problem did not begin with modern cancer treatment.

In 1971, Mawhinney and colleagues described a boy with dysgammaglobulinemia who died with giant-cell pneumonia and disseminated measles seven weeks after receiving a live-attenuated measles vaccine [4]. The child had experienced recurrent infections beginning in early infancy, and his family history included the death of an older brother following severe infectious complications.

The report predated modern viral genomic sequencing, so its evidence of vaccine attribution does not have the same molecular specificity as later investigations. Nevertheless, the clinical sequence, underlying immune disorder, disseminated infection, and pathological findings supplied an early warning concerning live measles vaccination in children with serious immune deficiencies.

In 1994, Monafo and colleagues described fatal disseminated measles infection following administration of live-attenuated measles vaccine to a child with congenital immunodeficiency [5]. Unlike the earlier historical report, this investigation employed molecular virological methods to support the diagnosis. The authors identified the hazard of administering replicating vaccine virus to individuals with severe immunological dysfunction and emphasized the need for caution when congenital immunodeficiency might be present.

The 1999 report by Bitnun and colleagues provided another particularly revealing example [6]. A 21-month-old boy developed measles inclusion-body encephalitis approximately eight and a half months after receiving MMR vaccine. Before vaccination, clinicians had identified neither an immune deficiency nor a history of measles exposure or disease. During hospitalization, however, testing revealed profound CD8-positive T-cell deficiency and dysgammaglobulinemia.

Brain biopsy demonstrated pathological findings consistent with measles inclusion-body encephalitis. Investigators identified measles antigens by immunohistochemistry, observed viral inclusions by electron microscopy, and detected measles RNA by reverse-transcription PCR. Sequence analysis found viral sequences corresponding to the Moraten and Schwarz vaccine strains rather than the wild-type comparison sequences examined.

The boy died following severe neurological disease.

This case is especially important for understanding the limits of screening based exclusively on established diagnoses. The child’s immune disorder became apparent only after the serious illness developed. A vaccination record showing no recognized contraindication at the time of injection therefore cannot establish that the recipient possessed the biological capacity to control the vaccine virus.

In 1998, Angel and colleagues also documented vaccine-associated measles pneumonitis in an adult with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), providing additional evidence that severe cellular immune dysfunction can permit clinically significant disease from attenuated measles virus [7].

These investigations involved different measles-containing vaccine formulations, including historical monovalent vaccines, so they should not all be represented as cases involving the contemporary combined MMR product. Their common feature is the biological vulnerability of hosts whose immune systems cannot reliably control live-attenuated measles virus.

The fact that modern FDA labeling continues to cite these historical complications is significant. Decades of clinical experience have not eliminated the hazard, and changing the formulation or administration schedule does not make the underlying mechanism irrelevant.

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A 2026 Fatality Raises Additional Questions About Immune Recovery

In 2026, Anderson and colleagues published a case involving a 76-year-old woman with stage III multiple myeloma who developed severe pneumonia after MMR vaccination [8]. Her medical history included autologous stem cell transplantation approximately ten years earlier, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy approximately two years earlier, and more recent treatment with daratumumab, an antibody targeting CD38.

She had also received prednisone for Evans syndrome and was receiving intravenous immunoglobulin therapy.

Although more than two years had elapsed since her most recent cellular therapy, the patient’s laboratory results indicated substantial continuing immune dysfunction. Her immunoglobulin G concentration measured only 123 mg/dL on the day of vaccination. Daratumumab administration had occurred 57 days before hospitalization, and she had recently reduced her prednisone dose from 20 to 10 mg daily.

She received MMR approximately 36 days before hospital admission, reportedly in preparation for travel to Africa, and subsequently developed worsening respiratory symptoms. Physicians treated her for pneumonia, but she progressed to hypoxemic respiratory failure and required intensive care and mechanical ventilation.

Molecular testing detected measles vaccine-strain RNA in respiratory specimens, including bronchoalveolar lavage fluid. Investigators also detected seasonal coronavirus in the same respiratory samples. Cytological examination identified scattered multinucleated giant cells compatible with viral pneumonia, while additional testing for several bacterial, fungal, and opportunistic pathogens returned negative results.

The patient died on hospital day 16 despite broad antimicrobial treatment, intravenous immunoglobulin, vitamin A, ribavirin, and supportive care.

The investigators could not determine how much of the fatal respiratory illness resulted from vaccine-strain measles and how much resulted from concurrent coronavirus infection. They had no autopsy or definitive tissue histopathology that would permit that attribution.

Consequently, the report establishes vaccine-strain detection during a fatal respiratory illness in a profoundly immunocompromised recipient, but it does not independently establish that vaccine-strain measles caused the death. That evidentiary distinction should remain explicit.

The case nevertheless raises a separate question that the uncertainty about immediate cause of death does not resolve. How could a patient with such substantial immunological abnormalities be considered an appropriate candidate for a live-attenuated vaccine, particularly after recent immune-modulating treatment?

A transplantation date provides a historical fact, but it does not measure current immune competence. Neither elapsed time nor a broad diagnostic category can replace evaluation of the particular immune functions necessary to control replication of a live vaccine virus.

This problem becomes more difficult as cancer treatment introduces therapies that affect immune-cell populations through different mechanisms and at different intervals. A patient can satisfy one conventional timing criterion while remaining profoundly immunocompromised through mechanisms that the criterion does not capture.

Previously Vaccinated Children Who Died from Measles: The Shanghai Outbreak

The preceding cases concern infection or suspected infection involving vaccine-derived virus. A separate body of evidence concerns immunocompromised patients who contract measles after receiving measles vaccination earlier in life.

In 2017, Ge and colleagues reported an outbreak involving 23 pediatric hematology and oncology patients in Shanghai during March through July 2015 [9]. The children had malignancies or had undergone hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and all developed laboratory-confirmed measles based on measles immunoglobulin M detection, measles viral RNA detection, or both.

Twenty of the 23 children had received previous measles vaccination. Two had never received a measles vaccine, while the vaccination history of one patient remained unknown.

The vaccinated patients included five children who had received one dose, thirteen who had received two doses, and two who had received three doses. The intervals between previous vaccination and onset of measles exceeded six months.

The outbreak produced serious complications. Thirteen of the 23 children developed complications that included pneumonia and acute liver failure, and five patients died.

All five deaths occurred among previously vaccinated children.

Two of the children who died had received one measles vaccine dose, while the other three had received two doses. Neither of the two unvaccinated children died, and the child with unknown vaccination status also survived.

Among the twenty vaccinated children who developed measles, the observed case-fatality proportion was therefore 25%. Among the two unvaccinated children, the observed proportion was zero.

The investigators reported that the fatal cases had received intensive chemotherapy, including treatment for relapsed leukemia in two children. Three others had undergone intensive chemotherapy within thirty days before measles onset. The fatal illnesses included severe pneumonia and acute liver failure, and four of the five fatal cases required mechanical ventilatory support.

The reported outcomes also reveal a small internal inconsistency. The abstract, individual patient accounting, and dedicated fatal-case section identify five deaths, while one sentence in the treatment-and-outcomes section states that four patients died. The individual records and the detailed fatal-case analysis support five deaths, and that is the count used here.

What should we conclude from these observations?

The first conclusion is straightforward: previous measles vaccination did not guarantee survival following measles infection in these severely immunocompromised children. The three deaths among children with two prior doses are direct evidence against any assertion that completion of a measles vaccination series makes fatal measles impossible.

The comparative mortality question is more complicated.

The unvaccinated group contained only two children, both of whom developed malignancy before reaching the usual age for receiving measles vaccination. Their vaccination histories therefore differed for reasons related to age and medical circumstances, and their clinical courses cannot simply be treated as exchangeable with those of the older vaccinated children.

Moreover, every child in the analysis had already developed measles. The investigators did not study the full population of vaccinated and unvaccinated oncology patients at risk for infection, nor did they provide denominators representing all children who received chemotherapy under comparable immune conditions.

The study consequently cannot determine whether prior vaccination increased, decreased, or had no effect on the overall probability of dying from measles in the underlying patient population.

It does demonstrate that prior vaccination was insufficient to prevent fatal measles after severe medical immunosuppression. The authors identified chemotherapy-associated loss of protective immunity as a plausible explanation, which is consistent with the known effects of certain cancer treatments on immune memory.

That is an important finding in its own right, and it should not be weakened merely because the available comparison cannot establish a causal effect of vaccination on mortality.

Fatal Measles After Two Documented MMR Doses

In 2018, Jent and colleagues described a 26-year-old man in Switzerland who developed fatal measles after receiving rituximab-containing chemotherapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia [10].

His vaccination history documented two MMR doses, administered in 1993 and 1999. He was diagnosed with leukemia seven months before hospitalization and completed seven cycles of chemotherapy involving fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab, with the final treatment approximately one month before admission.

He initially presented with fever, pharyngitis, cough, and neutropenia. As his illness progressed, he developed a characteristic rash, mucosal findings compatible with Koplik spots, conjunctivitis, and laboratory-confirmed measles.

Testing on the sixth day after symptom onset found no detectable measles IgG or IgM antibodies, despite his two documented childhood MMR doses. Rubella IgG was also negative, and mumps IgG was borderline positive.

Physicians administered intravenous ribavirin, intravenous immunoglobulin, and vitamin A, but the patient’s respiratory condition deteriorated. He developed severe measles pneumonitis and acute respiratory distress syndrome, eventually requiring invasive ventilation and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

He died on the seventeenth day after symptom onset following severe pneumonitis, respiratory failure, and hemorrhagic complications during intensive treatment.

Postmortem examination revealed diffuse alveolar damage and multinucleated giant cells with intracytoplasmic and intranuclear inclusions consistent with measles pneumonitis.

The authors considered rituximab-associated loss of humoral immunity an important contributor to the patient’s susceptibility. They also acknowledged that the absence of antibody measurements before chemotherapy prevented them from distinguishing fully between primary vaccine failure and subsequent loss of protection.

This case demonstrates why the status fully vaccinated cannot automatically establish present immunity in patients who have undergone profound immunological disruption.

The vaccinations occurred years before the leukemia diagnosis and chemotherapy, and the report does not show that MMR injection caused the fatal measles infection. It establishes the failure of prior vaccination to protect against fatal measles under the patient’s later immunological conditions.

The distinction is fundamental. Immune protection is a biological condition that can change, whereas vaccination history records a previous intervention. Confusing those two facts creates an opportunity for clinicians and surveillance systems to underestimate vulnerability in patients whose immune function has changed substantially since their last vaccine dose.

What Do the U.S. Mortality Data Show?

A larger U.S. study offers another opportunity to compare outcomes among measles cases with different vaccination histories.

Leung and colleagues examined 4,056 confirmed measles cases reported in the United States from 2001 through 2022, classifying them by vaccination status and clinical outcomes [11]. Of these, 2,799 were unvaccinated, 258 had received one documented measles-containing vaccine dose, 217 had received at least two doses, and 782 had unknown vaccination histories.

The investigators recorded three deaths during the twenty-two-year surveillance period. One occurred among unvaccinated patients, one among patients who had received one dose, and one among patients whose vaccination history was unknown. No deaths occurred among the 217 confirmed measles cases with at least two documented doses.

The resulting crude case-fatality proportion was 0.0357% among unvaccinated cases and 0.3876% among one-dose vaccinated cases. Dividing the latter by the former produces a crude ratio of approximately 10.85.

On its face, that result might appear to suggest a substantially higher case-fatality risk among individuals who had received one dose. However, the numerator in each group contains only one death, producing an extremely imprecise estimate. An approximate 95% confidence interval for the ratio extends from 0.68 to 172.95, and a two-sided Fisher exact test yields P = 0.162.

When the one-dose and two-dose cases are combined, the previously vaccinated group contains one death among 475 cases, corresponding to approximately 0.211%, compared with 0.0357% in the unvaccinated group. The crude ratio is approximately 5.89, with a Fisher exact P value of 0.269.

Neither comparison establishes a statistically reliable increase in mortality among previously vaccinated measles cases.

The age distributions also differed materially. The median age was five years among unvaccinated cases, eleven years among one-dose cases, and twenty-three years among those who had received two or more doses. The surveillance tables do not supply enough immune-status information to compare patients with equivalent cancer diagnoses, transplantation histories, chemotherapy exposure, or immune function.

The study did, however, identify meaningful differences in nonfatal disease severity. Among cases with available outcome information, severe disease—defined through pneumonia, encephalitis, hospitalization, or death—occurred in approximately 19% of unvaccinated cases and 19% of one-dose cases, compared with 11% of cases involving at least two doses. The authors also observed fewer complications and less typical disease presentations among vaccinated cases.

These results matter because a mortality analysis based on only three deaths cannot adequately represent the entire distribution of serious measles outcomes.

They also illustrate a major problem in interpreting case-fatality comparisons.

The probability of dying among people who have already developed measles is not the same quantity as the probability of dying from measles in the population exposed to vaccination or nonvaccination.

The overall mortality probability depends on both the probability of infection and the probability of death conditional on infection. Because vaccination changes susceptibility to infection, restricting analysis to infected individuals can produce groups with different underlying characteristics. The vaccinated individuals who experience breakthrough infection may be enriched for immune deficiencies, unusually intense exposure, primary vaccine failure, or loss of prior immunity.

And because measles infection causes immunocompromise, no active infected cases should be offered the MMR.

But neither policy nor label prevents that.

The two U.S. deaths among patients with known vaccination status establish that a vaccinated person can die from measles. The absence of deaths among 217 two-dose breakthrough cases establishes only that no death occurred in that particular subgroup during the observation period.

The surveillance data neither establish that vaccination increases measles mortality nor justify a claim that vaccination makes death impossible.

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Does Vaccination After Immune Recovery Present the Same Risk?

The occurrence of fatal vaccine-strain infections does not imply that all patients described as immunocompromised possess the same vulnerability.

In 2026, Davis and colleagues published a multicenter retrospective study examining MMR vaccination among patients with multiple myeloma receiving daratumumab after autologous stem cell transplantation [12].

The final published study included 46 patients who received 53 MMR doses, seven patients having received a second dose. The median patient age was 65 years, with a range of 47 to 85 years. Initial MMR vaccination occurred at a median of 25.2 months after transplantation.

The investigators observed eight patients with treatment-emergent adverse events, corresponding to approximately 17% of the cohort. These included sinusitis, COVID-19 infection, skin rash, headache, a periungual wart, and arthralgias. None of the patients developed clinically recognized active measles, mumps, or rubella infection, and the investigators reported no hospitalizations or deaths following vaccination.

These findings provide reassuring observational evidence for selected patients receiving treatment under the circumstances represented in the study.

They do not establish that the vaccine is safe during every degree of immunosuppression. The investigators did not randomize comparable patients to vaccination or nonvaccination, and the available sample was too small to exclude rare fatal complications. Its participants also cannot represent patients with every conceivable combination of leukemia, lymphoma, transplant complications, steroid treatment, lymphocyte depletion, and antibody deficiency.

The final publication included 46 patients, correcting the 41-patient figure reported in an earlier account of this research.

The paper also deserves ordinary conflict-of-interest scrutiny. Its authors disclosed consulting, advisory, employment, and research relationships involving manufacturers of oncology treatments and vaccines, including GSK and several pharmaceutical companies involved in myeloma treatment. Those disclosures do not invalidate the findings, but they matter when evaluating the study’s framing and the need for independent replication.

A separate investigation by Desjardins and colleagues, published in 2021, assessed MMR vaccination among 129 hematopoietic cell transplant recipients vaccinated between 300 and 729 days after transplantation, many before the conventional two-year threshold [13].

The cohort included 75 autologous and 54 allogeneic transplant recipients. Thirty-nine were vaccinated before twenty-three months had elapsed, and 55 were receiving immune-modifying therapy at vaccination.

Within forty-two days after vaccination, the investigators identified ten adverse reactions among seven patients, including respiratory infections and one vaccine-strain rubella rash in a woman who had undergone allogeneic transplantation. She recovered.

Over a median follow-up of 676 days, the investigators recorded eleven deaths, ten involving complications of underlying hematological disease and one involving sudden cardiac arrest. They did not attribute these deaths to MMR vaccination.

These findings extend the evidence that selected transplant recipients can tolerate live MMR vaccination under carefully chosen circumstances, even when they fall outside conventional timing recommendations.

Nevertheless, they cannot establish an absolute absence of risk. The single vaccine-strain rubella illness demonstrates that the live-virus components can produce clinical infection in selected transplant patients, even when the observed outcome is nonfatal.

The observational nature of the study also means that patients whom clinicians judged unsuitable for vaccination were not necessarily represented among those who received the vaccine.

It would be a category error to use favorable outcomes among selected recipients as proof of safety in profoundly immunocompromised patients whom product labels explicitly exclude.

A Transplant Patient Who Met the Rules Still Developed Vaccine-Associated Measles

In 2021, Chang and colleagues described a 22-year-old man with acute lymphoblastic leukemia who had undergone allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation four years earlier [14].

His post-transplant course included graft-versus-host disease involving several organ systems, requiring treatment with tacrolimus, itacitinib, and prednisone. Following resolution of the condition, clinicians discontinued immune-suppressing medications.

Seventy-three days later, the patient received MMR vaccination after being evaluated against the eligibility criteria contained in the professional guidelines applicable to his treatment.

Nine days after vaccination, he developed fever and respiratory symptoms. A rash appeared several days later, and laboratory testing identified vaccine-associated measles.

The patient recovered without serious sequelae.

The authors observed that he satisfied the criteria used in their clinical assessment, yet developed vaccine-associated measles. They contrasted those criteria with a more conservative proposal that would require at least two years since transplantation, at least one year without systemic immunosuppression, and at least eight months since the last intravenous immunoglobulin dose—the so-called 2-1-8 approach.

Under that more conservative rule, the patient would not have been eligible when he received MMR.

The case does not demonstrate that the longer waiting period would necessarily have prevented illness. It does demonstrate that an eligibility rule cannot guarantee biological safety.

That finding points toward the need for clinical assessment based on the patient’s actual immune status rather than an exclusive reliance on elapsed time since treatment.

What the FDA Actually Says About the Available Measles-Containing Vaccines

The FDA currently licenses M-M-R II and PRIORIX as combined MMR vaccines for individuals twelve months of age and older. ProQuad adds live-attenuated varicella virus and is licensed for children twelve months through twelve years of age.

Although the products differ in their composition and licensing histories, their official contraindications converge on a fundamental issue: administering a replicating live-virus vaccine to someone with serious immune dysfunction can cause disseminated vaccine-virus infection.

M-M-R II: A Direct Warning About Fatal Infection

Merck’s M-M-R II received its initial U.S. approval in 1978. The prescribing information revised in November 2025 identifies immunosuppression as a contraindication under Section 4.2 and specifically acknowledges previously reported fatal infections caused by disseminated measles vaccine virus [1].

The label also identifies disseminated infections involving the mumps and rubella vaccine components, and Section 7.1 warns about the interaction between immunosuppressive medications and live-virus vaccination.

Section 5.4 addresses another vulnerability by requiring evaluation of immune competence when the intended recipient has a family history of congenital or hereditary immunodeficiency. This instruction matters because a severe immune disorder can exist before clinicians recognize it, as several of the historical fatal cases demonstrate.

The label does not provide a quantified probability of fatal vaccine-strain disease among recipients with different immunological abnormalities. It establishes a contraindication based on recognized serious harm rather than on a universally applicable numerical risk threshold.

PRIORIX: The Same Biological Concern

GlaxoSmithKline’s PRIORIX received U.S. approval in 2022. Its current prescribing information, revised in March 2026, identifies immunosuppression as a contraindication under Section 4.2 [15].

The label states that individuals with immune deficiencies or immunosuppression caused by disease or medical therapy face the risk of disseminated vaccine-virus infection.

Unlike the M-M-R II labeling, the relevant PRIORIX contraindication does not specifically enumerate historical fatalities in the same paragraph.

The distinction in wording should not be interpreted as proof that one product eliminates the risks associated with live-virus replication in severely immunocompromised recipients. The two vaccines have different manufacturing characteristics and strain compositions, but the published evidence does not provide a sufficiently controlled comparative study to establish whether one carries a lower fatality risk than the other in patients with profound immune deficiency.

ProQuad: Four Live Viruses and an Additional Transmission Consideration

Merck’s ProQuad contains live-attenuated measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella viruses. Its November 2025 prescribing information repeats the warning about fatal disseminated measles vaccine-virus infection among immunocompromised recipients and additionally identifies disseminated varicella infection and extensive vaccine-associated rash following inadvertent vaccination of susceptible immunodeficient individuals [16].

Because the product contains a live varicella component, it also carries precautions concerning possible transmission of vaccine-strain varicella virus to susceptible contacts.

That mechanism must be distinguished from the measles component. CDC states that person-to-person transmission of attenuated measles vaccine virus from ordinary MMR recipients has not been demonstrated [19].

Consequently, the principal documented measles vaccine-strain hazard discussed here concerns infection in the person receiving the vaccine, particularly when that person cannot adequately control viral replication. It should not be confused with established measles transmission from vaccinated individuals to their contacts.

The three FDA labels therefore present a coherent regulatory position. The possibility of fatal disseminated infection is sufficiently established that the products carry contraindications for patients with specified degrees or causes of immune dysfunction. The remaining scientific problem is quantifying the risk across different biological states and determining whether clinical screening consistently identifies the patients for whom administration is unsafe.

The CDC Vaccine Information Statement: What Parents Actually Receive

The FDA prescribing information is not the principal document that most parents encounter before a routine vaccination visit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publishes a Vaccine Information Statement (VIS) titled MMR Vaccine: What You Need to Know. The current edition is dated January 31, 2025 [17].

Under the National Vaccine Childhood Injury Act, vaccine providers must furnish the appropriate VIS before administering each covered vaccine dose. The requirement applies in both public and private healthcare settings and does not depend on the age of the recipient [18].

The MMR VIS tells parents and recipients to inform the vaccination provider if the intended recipient has a weakened immune system or a parent or sibling with a congenital or hereditary immune-system disorder.

In the section addressing vaccine reactions, the VIS explicitly acknowledges that MMR vaccination can produce a potentially life-threatening infection in people with serious immune-system problems and advises that such individuals should not receive the vaccine.

It also includes the general statement that vaccines carry a very remote possibility of causing serious injury or death.

Accordingly, it would be inaccurate to claim that the CDC’s patient-facing VIS entirely conceals the possibility of severe or fatal vaccine-associated disease. The warnings are present.

The distinction concerns specificity and the adequacy of clinical communication.

The VIS does not explain disseminated vaccine-strain measles infection, measles inclusion-body encephalitis, giant-cell pneumonitis, or the molecularly confirmed fatal cases that underpin the warning. It does not discuss the complicated timing of vaccination relative to chemotherapy, transplantation, or treatment with immune-modifying monoclonal antibodies.

Nor does it provide numerical estimates that would allow patients to compare risks across defined categories of immune dysfunction.

The resulting document identifies the general hazard but leaves its interpretation to clinicians, who must determine whether a patient’s medical history, treatment exposures, family history, and current immune function satisfy the relevant contraindications.

Clinicians should, of course, know that immunocompromise alters the safety profile of the MMR.

This arrangement is understandable for a brief patient information statement, but the difference between providing written information and conducting adequate clinical screening should not disappear from the analysis.

A parent may report that a child has received chemotherapy without understanding that protective immunity can remain impaired after treatment ends. An adult may accurately report treatment with rituximab or daratumumab without knowing whether the medication has depleted immune-cell populations necessary to control a live-virus vaccine.

A warning therefore becomes operationally meaningful only when the vaccination provider identifies the relevant biological vulnerability and applies the contraindication appropriately.

Competent clinicians should, of course, know that immunocompromise alters the safety profile of the MMR.

The CDC publishes a separate VIS for MMRV vaccination, also dated January 31, 2025 [20]. It recognizes the possibility of life-threatening infection in people with serious immune-system problems and adds information concerning the varicella component, including the possibility of vaccine-virus transmission to susceptible contacts and the increased febrile-seizure risk associated with the first MMRV dose in younger children compared with separately administered MMR and varicella vaccines.

These distinctions demonstrate why accurate identification of the actual vaccine formulation matters in the evaluation of adverse events.

CDC’s Clinical Guidance Is Much More Detailed Than the VIS

The CDC’s clinical questions concerning measles, updated August 5, 2026, provide more specific guidance for healthcare professionals [19].

The agency advises against MMR vaccination in people with severe primary or acquired immunodeficiency, including conditions affecting cellular immunity, hypogammaglobulinemia, dysgammaglobulinemia, AIDS or severe HIV-associated immunosuppression, leukemia, lymphoma, and other malignancies involving bone marrow or lymphatic tissues.

It also identifies a relevant family history of congenital or hereditary immune deficiency in first-degree relatives as a contraindication unless clinical or laboratory evaluation establishes the intended recipient’s immune competence.

For individuals receiving systemic corticosteroids, CDC identifies high-dose therapy as at least 2 mg/kg daily or at least 20 mg/day of prednisone equivalent for patients weighing more than 10 kg, administered for fourteen days or longer.

The CDC’s broader guidance on altered immunocompetence explains that clinicians should generally defer live vaccination for at least one month after discontinuation of qualifying high-dose systemic corticosteroid therapy [21].

Shorter courses, physiologic replacement doses, and certain topical or inhaled treatments do not necessarily meet the same criteria. The biological effects depend on dose, duration, route, underlying disease, and concurrent therapies.

This distinction is important because the label immunocompromised encompasses different mechanisms and degrees of dysfunction. A patient taking a modest corticosteroid dose for a limited interval does not necessarily have the same vulnerability as a recipient with profound T-cell depletion or severe combined immunodeficiency.

The CDC recognizes this complexity. Its guidance distinguishes inherited immune deficiencies from acquired deficiencies caused by disease or medical treatment, and it identifies laboratory assessments that may help clinicians characterize immune function.

Such assessments include quantitative immunoglobulin measurements, specific antibody levels, complete blood counts, lymphocyte subsets, and tests of T-cell function or proliferation.

The agency also explains that interpreting these measurements in relation to vaccination safety can require consultation with specialists in infectious disease or clinical immunology.

This is an acknowledgment that immune competence is multidimensional. No single administrative label or laboratory measurement can describe every relevant aspect of antiviral protection.

The need for specialist assessment becomes especially important when novel immune-modifying treatments produce patterns of dysfunction that conventional vaccination schedules did not originally anticipate.

HIV Provides a Measurable Example of the Boundary Between Eligibility and Contraindication

Human immunodeficiency virus infection illustrates why the distinction between diagnosis and functional immune status matters.

The National Institutes of Health updated its guidelines for immunization in adults and adolescents with HIV on May 27, 2026 [22]. The guidelines recommend MMR vaccination for eligible individuals whose CD4-positive T-cell counts are at least 200 cells/mm³ and who lack evidence of immunity, provided other clinical conditions are satisfied.

Conversely, the guidelines contraindicate MMR vaccination in patients with CD4 counts below 200 cells/mm³ or uncontrolled HIV infection.

For children and adolescents, CDC guidance additionally uses age-specific CD4 percentages and sustained immune recovery criteria in evaluating eligibility.

The NIH guidelines explicitly recognize fatal measles-associated pneumonitis following administration of live measles-containing vaccines to individuals with advanced HIV-related immune deficiency.

The same document notes that measles mortality has reached estimates as high as 40% in people with advanced HIV. That figure concerns severe measles infection among highly immunocompromised patients, not the mortality rate attributable to vaccination.

Treating that estimate as a measure of vaccine-associated mortality would be an elementary endpoint substitution error.

The clinical problem is that severe immune deficiency can simultaneously increase vulnerability to circulating measles and make live-attenuated vaccination dangerous. The two hazards operate through different exposure pathways but share a dependence on the patient’s capacity to control viral infection.

Thus, the relevant decision is not simply whether a patient has HIV, but whether available clinical and immunological evidence places the patient within a category in which live vaccination can be administered safely.

The NIH guidance also advises against MMRV vaccination in individuals with HIV because its safety has not been adequately established for that population.

These recommendations reveal a critical principle: vaccination eligibility must be defined by immune competence and the evidence supporting safety within specific populations, rather than by the presence or absence of a diagnosis alone.

Stem Cell Transplantation Can Erase Previous Vaccine Protection

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation presents another problem because the treatment can destroy or substantially alter previously established immunological memory.

The CDC recognizes that antibodies against vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles, may decline after transplantation. It therefore recommends revaccination against designated diseases even when patients received appropriate vaccines before transplantation [21].

For MMR, the agency states that vaccination may occur after at least twenty-four months have passed since transplantation, provided the patient does not have graft-versus-host disease and has regained adequate immune competence.

The three conditions are separate. Twenty-four months is a temporal threshold, whereas the absence of graft-versus-host disease and the presence of immune competence concern the patient’s current biological condition.

The Chang case demonstrates why those requirements must not become a purely administrative checklist. That patient developed vaccine-associated measles despite satisfying professional eligibility criteria, although he recovered without serious consequences.

The Anderson case raises a related concern in a patient whose laboratory findings indicated substantial immune dysfunction long after transplantation.

At the same time, the Desjardins and Davis studies show that selected transplant recipients can tolerate MMR, including patients receiving particular maintenance treatments, without developing clinically recognized vaccine-strain measles disease during observation.

The studies are not mutually contradictory. They describe patients with different immune histories, treatment exposures, and levels of residual immune function.

The unresolved problem is whether clinicians can accurately predict which individual patients will control replication of the vaccine virus and which will remain susceptible to severe disseminated disease.

A timing-based rule can contribute to that prediction, but it cannot establish adequate biological recovery by itself.

CDC’s Recommendation for Measles Exposure: Prior Vaccination May Not Matter

Another CDC recommendation exposes the limitations of relying exclusively on vaccination records when severe immunosuppression exists.

In its measles surveillance guidance, CDC recommends immunoglobulin post-exposure prophylaxis for severely immunocompromised individuals who have been exposed to measles, regardless of their previous measles vaccination status [23].

The agency recommends administering immunoglobulin within six days of exposure. For severely immunocompromised recipients requiring intravenous immunoglobulin, the specified dose is 400 mg/kg.

The recommendation recognizes that prior vaccination may not confer sufficient current protection in patients with severe immune dysfunction.

The same CDC guidance identifies pregnancy and infancy among circumstances in which immunoglobulin may be appropriate because live MMR vaccination is contraindicated or unavailable for the exposed person.

Immunoglobulin administered after exposure is intended to prevent infection or modify the subsequent course of disease. It should not be confused with definitive treatment of an established fatal infection, nor should its preventive benefit be interpreted without accounting for administration timing.

Nevertheless, the recommendation makes the underlying principle explicit.

A severe immunodeficiency can render previous vaccination history insufficient to establish protection. The CDC therefore recommends a different preventive intervention following exposure, (intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) as post-exposure prophylaxis) even when the patient has documentation of earlier MMR vaccination.

This policy directly contradicts the assumption that a record of two previous doses necessarily establishes effective measles immunity throughout the patient’s life regardless of later medical treatment.

It also reinforces the need for clinicians to know which patients have experienced immune suppression significant enough to change their susceptibility.

Molecular Identification Is Essential: Which Measles Virus Caused the Illness?

The preceding evidence contains cases involving vaccine-derived measles virus and cases involving measles infection following previous vaccination.

A scientifically valid investigation must distinguish them.

General measles PCR assays detect viral RNA without necessarily identifying whether the detected virus came from a circulating wild-type strain or a live-attenuated vaccine strain.

Because measles-containing vaccines contain live virus, vaccine-derived viral RNA can sometimes be detected following recent vaccination without the recipient developing serious vaccine-associated illness.

The CDC recognizes this diagnostic problem and has developed a specialized molecular assay known as MeVA, the measles vaccine assay, to identify vaccine-strain RNA [24].

The assay detects genetic regions characteristic of vaccine strains and is used in conjunction with a general measles molecular assay. Genomic sequencing provides another method of distinguishing vaccine-derived virus from circulating strains.

The CDC’s laboratory guidance recognizes that measles vaccine strains belong to genotype A, whereas currently circulating wild-type measles genotypes are different. Molecular identification can therefore help distinguish vaccine reactions from epidemiologically important wild-type infection [25].

This distinction becomes particularly important during outbreaks because recently vaccinated individuals can develop fever and rash that resemble measles. CDC states that ordinary postvaccination rash and fever do not mean the recipient is infectious, and it does not recommend routine isolation or contact investigations merely because a typical mild vaccine reaction occurs.

In an immunocompromised patient, however, severe and persistent symptoms after live vaccination require a different level of attention.

Investigators must determine whether detectable vaccine-strain RNA reflects transient persistence, ongoing replication, disseminated infection, or incidental detection in a patient whose symptoms have another cause.

Molecular results should therefore be interpreted alongside vaccination timing, clinical presentation, immune status, pathology, competing infections, and specimen origin.

A positive vaccine-strain PCR result in a respiratory specimen does not carry the same causal weight as identification of vaccine-strain virus in damaged brain tissue during fatal encephalitis.

This distinction explains why the Stokke and Costales cases provide stronger direct evidence of fatal vaccine-strain disease than a case involving concurrent detection of vaccine-strain RNA and another respiratory pathogen without definitive tissue pathology.

The CDC also notes that routine measles serology can become difficult to interpret shortly after vaccination, because IgM and IgG responses may reflect the vaccine rather than wild-type infection. During the relevant period, molecular testing and clinical context become essential to determining the source of illness.

The implications for public-health accounting are considerable. If investigators fail to distinguish vaccine-strain infection from circulating measles, they risk combining biologically different events, assigning incorrect causal interpretations, and obscuring the effectiveness of measures intended to prevent each type of harm.

Who Is at Risk?

The literature identifies several clinically distinct forms of vulnerability.

People with severe congenital immune deficiencies may lack the capacity to control a live-attenuated measles virus from the beginning. Historical cases involving dysgammaglobulinemia, profound T-cell deficiency, and congenital immunodeficiency illustrate this mechanism.

Patients with emerging but unrecognized malignancies may receive a live-virus vaccine shortly before chemotherapy profoundly suppresses their immune systems. The fatal Stokke and Costales cases show how this sequence can permit progressive vaccine-strain infection.

Patients undergoing treatment for leukemia, lymphoma, or other malignancies may lose protective immune memory acquired from previous vaccination. The Shanghai outbreak and the fatal Swiss breakthrough case demonstrate that documented vaccination histories can fail to confer adequate protection under these conditions.

Stem cell transplant recipients may occupy either side of the safety boundary. Those who recover adequate immune competence may tolerate revaccination, while those with persistent immune abnormalities or substantial concurrent treatment exposures may remain vulnerable.

People with advanced HIV-associated immune deficiency face increased risk of severe disease from circulating measles and may also be unable to receive live MMR safely. Current clinical guidance therefore uses defined immune-status criteria to determine eligibility.

Patients receiving corticosteroids or immune-modifying biological agents require assessment of the treatment’s mechanism, intensity, timing, and interaction with the underlying disease. The mere presence or absence of a prescription does not adequately characterize the resulting immune state.

Finally, recipients with family histories suggesting congenital immune deficiency may require evaluation before vaccination even when clinicians have not yet diagnosed an immune disorder in the intended recipient.

These categories overlap, but their biological differences matter. The risks cannot be described adequately by a single undifferentiated classification of immunocompromised.

The relevant question is whether the individual’s actual immune function can control the attenuated virus at the time of vaccination and whether that function will remain adequate during the subsequent period of viral replication.

What the Available Studies Cannot Establish

The evidence contains documented fatal vaccine-strain infections, fatal breakthrough infections after previous vaccination, and observational studies reporting no vaccine-attributable deaths in selected transplant recipients.

These findings establish important clinical facts, but they do not provide a direct population-based estimate of the relative risk of death following MMR administration in severely immunocompromised recipients compared with otherwise comparable unvaccinated people.

The Shanghai outbreak demonstrates that five previously vaccinated children died while two unvaccinated children survived. The denominators are too small, the groups differ in age and treatment history, and the analysis includes only patients who developed measles.

The U.S. surveillance study identifies one death in the unvaccinated group and one in the single-dose vaccinated group. The resulting crude mortality ratio is extremely imprecise and does not adjust for the immune dysfunction that could influence selection into the infected population.

The fatal vaccine-strain case reports establish the ability of live-attenuated measles virus to cause fatal disease in particular immunocompromised recipients, but they do not establish the number of similarly immunocompromised people who received the same vaccine without experiencing serious complications.

Likewise, zero observed vaccine-attributable deaths among 46 selected daratumumab-treated patients or 129 selected transplant recipients cannot establish a zero underlying risk.

There is also an ethical constraint. A randomized trial deliberately administering a live vaccine to patients with recognized severe contraindications would expose participants to an established hazard and would not be an acceptable method of estimating mortality.

The appropriate research strategy therefore requires prospective registries, detailed retrospective cohort analyses, clinically meaningful comparisons, and rigorous molecular classification of suspected vaccine-associated infections.

Investigators should measure vaccine-strain infection, wild-type measles infection, hospitalization, encephalitis, pneumonitis, and death as distinct endpoints. They should preserve the precise timing of vaccination relative to chemotherapy, transplantation, corticosteroid administration, and immune-modifying biological treatments.

They should also report relevant immune measurements, including immunoglobulin concentrations, lymphocyte subsets, functional immune testing where available, and evidence of measles-specific immunity.

A study that combines all serious respiratory outcomes into a single endpoint cannot identify the pathway by which a vaccine-derived infection might cause harm. A study limited to infected individuals cannot estimate population mortality without accounting for the effect of vaccination on infection probability. A study that treats all immunocompromised patients as equivalent risks conceals biologically important differences in immune function.

The methodological objective should be explicit: estimate the absolute and relative risks associated with administering live measles-containing vaccines across clearly defined states of immune competence, while separately measuring protection against circulating measles infection.

That research would permit identification of treatment combinations, laboratory abnormalities, or recovery intervals associated with unacceptable risk.

It would also help define which patients can safely receive vaccination after immune recovery, an equally important question for individuals who remain vulnerable to circulating measles.

The Regulatory Warning Creates a Clinical Responsibility

The FDA and CDC have already recognized the central biological danger. Their official materials identify fatal vaccine-strain infection as a documented consequence of inadvertently administering live measles-containing vaccines to severely immunocompromised recipients.

The CDC has identified clinical conditions and treatment exposures that warrant withholding vaccination, while its guidance on transplantation and HIV infection recognizes that selected patients can become eligible after sufficient immune recovery.

These positions are not contradictory. They reflect the fact that immune competence can differ substantially between individuals, across diseases, and over time.

The published fatalities demonstrate the consequences when a live-attenuated virus encounters a host incapable of controlling its replication. The breakthrough deaths demonstrate that a historical vaccination record may provide false reassurance when subsequent treatment has severely damaged immune protection.

The reassuring observational studies add a necessary boundary: vaccination can be tolerated by selected patients whose immune states differ from those represented in the fatal case reports.

For clinicians, the practical implication is that assessing eligibility requires attention to disease history, treatment exposure, family history, immune measurements where indicated, and the timing of foreseeable medical interventions.

For regulators, the presence of an acknowledged fatal hazard in product labeling raises a corresponding question about whether the instructions and clinical screening procedures are sufficiently specific to prevent avoidable exposure in susceptible individuals.

For researchers, the missing quantity is a reliable risk estimate stratified by biological immune state, supported by denominators that include patients who did and did not develop adverse outcomes.

And for patients, an understanding of risk must extend beyond whether vaccination occurred. A prior vaccination record does not establish that protective immunity persists after profound chemotherapy or transplantation, just as the passage of two years since transplantation does not establish that every relevant aspect of immune competence has recovered.

MMR vaccination substantially reduces the probability of contracting measles in populations for whom it is recommended. CDC estimates that two doses provide approximately 97% effectiveness against measles infection [26]. Preventing circulating measles also helps protect people who cannot safely receive a live measles vaccine.

But population-level effectiveness cannot erase an established contraindication, and successful vaccination in an immunocompetent recipient cannot establish safety in a profoundly immunodeficient recipient.

These are different biological circumstances, requiring different clinical decisions.

The evidence does not establish that previous vaccination universally increases the risk of dying from measles among immunocompromised individuals. It establishes that severe immune dysfunction can permit fatal disease caused directly by a live vaccine virus and can also undermine previous protection against subsequently encountered measles.

The unresolved scientific task is to quantify those risks across clinically meaningful degrees of immune dysfunction rather than treat them as interchangeable.

A vaccine intended to prevent an infection cannot be assumed safe for every recipient merely because it is effective in the general population. Nor can a record of previous vaccination be assumed to represent current immunity after profound medical immunosuppression.

Both propositions follow from the clinical evidence. The first concerns the capacity to control the vaccine virus; the second concerns the persistence of protection against circulating virus.

The FDA has acknowledged the fatal hazard, the CDC has identified important contraindications, and published investigations have demonstrated the mechanism in human tissues. The responsibility now is to ensure that those findings govern clinical decisions before harm occurs and that research produces the biological risk estimates necessary to improve those decisions.

For patients with compromised immunity, protection requires knowing the difference between having received a vaccine and being biologically capable of surviving an infection—whether that infection comes from circulation or from an injection.

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References

Primary clinical and epidemiological literature

1. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. M-M-R II (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Virus Vaccine Live): Prescribing Information. Revised November 2025. Sections 4.2, 5.4, and 7.1. Official FDA package insert.

2. Stokke JL, Szymanski LJ, Bankamp B, et al. MMR vaccine-associated disseminated measles in an immunocompromised adolescent. New England Journal of Medicine. 2021;385(13):1246–1248. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMc2103772. PMID: 34551236.

3. Costales C, Sahoo MK, Huang C, et al. Vaccine-associated measles encephalitis in immunocompromised child, California, USA. Emerging Infectious Diseases. 2022;28(4):906–908. DOI: 10.3201/eid2804.212357. PMID: 35318930.

4. Mawhinney H, Allen IV, Beare JM, et al. Dysgammaglobulinaemia complicated by disseminated measles. British Medical Journal. 1971;2(5758):380–381. DOI: 10.1136/bmj.2.5758.380. PMID: 5575976.

5. Monafo WJ, Haslam DB, Roberts RL, Zaki SR, Bellini WJ, Coffin CM. Disseminated measles infection after vaccination in a child with a congenital immunodeficiency. Journal of Pediatrics. 1994;124(2):273–276. DOI: 10.1016/S0022-3476(94)70318-370318-3). PMID: 8301437.

6. Bitnun A, Shannon P, Durward A, et al. Measles inclusion-body encephalitis caused by the vaccine strain of measles virus. Clinical Infectious Diseases. 1999;29(4):855–861. DOI: 10.1086/520449. PMID: 10589903.

7. Angel JB, Walpita P, Lerch RA, et al. Vaccine-associated measles pneumonitis in an adult with AIDS. Annals of Internal Medicine. 1998;129(2):104–106. DOI: 10.7326/0003-4819-129-2-199807150-00007. PMID: 9669968.

8. Anderson C, Odrobina R, Murugan LT, Bradley BT. Co-detection of measles virus vaccine strain and seasonal coronavirus in an immunocompromised patient with pneumonia. ASM Case Reports. 2026;2(5):e00050-26. DOI: 10.1128/asmcr.00050-26. PMID: 42683371.

9. Ge YL, Zhai XW, Zhu YF, et al. Measles outbreak in pediatric hematology and oncology patients in Shanghai, 2015. Chinese Medical Journal. 2017;130(11):1320–1326. DOI: 10.4103/0366-6999.206358. PMID: 28524832.

10. Jent P, Trippel M, Frey M, et al. Fatal measles virus infection after rituximab-containing chemotherapy in a previously vaccinated patient. Open Forum Infectious Diseases. 2018;5(11):ofy244. DOI: 10.1093/ofid/ofy244. PMID: 30397623.

11. Leung J, et al. The effects of vaccination status and age on clinical characteristics and severity of measles cases in the United States in the postelimination era, 2001–2022. Clinical Infectious Diseases. 2025;80(3):663–672. DOI: 10.1093/cid/ciae470. PMID: 39271123.

12. Davis JA, McElwee J, Gonzalez R, et al. Safety of MMR vaccination for patients with myeloma receiving daratumumab after autologous stem cell transplantation. Blood Neoplasia. 2026;3(2):100220. DOI: 10.1016/j.bneo.2026.100220. PMID: 42007251.

13. Desjardins M, Mitre X, Sherman AC, et al. Safety of live-attenuated measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine administered within 2 years of hematopoietic cell transplant. Open Forum Infectious Diseases. 2021;8(12):ofab504. DOI: 10.1093/ofid/ofab504. PMID: 34909436.

14. Chang SY, Bisht A, Faysman K, Schiller GJ, Uslan DZ, Multani A. Vaccine-associated measles in a hematopoietic cell transplant recipient: Case report and comprehensive review of the literature. Open Forum Infectious Diseases. 2021;8(8):ofab326. DOI: 10.1093/ofid/ofab326. PMID: 34377725.

FDA and CDC primary regulatory documents

15. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. PRIORIX (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine, Live): Prescribing Information. Revised March 2026. Sections 4.2 and 7.1. Official FDA package insert.

16. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. ProQuad (Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella Virus Vaccine Live): Prescribing Information. Refrigerator-stable formulation, revised November 2025. Sections 4.2, 5.6, and 7.1. Official FDA package insert.

17. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. MMR Vaccine (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella): What You Need to Know. Vaccine Information Statement, January 31, 2025. Official CDC VIS PDF.

18. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About Vaccine Information Statements. Explains the disclosure requirements under 42 U.S.C. §300aa-26. CDC guidance.

19. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Clinical Questions about Measles. Updated August 5, 2026. CDC clinical guidance.

20. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. MMRV Vaccine (Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Varicella): What You Need to Know. Vaccine Information Statement, January 31, 2025. CDC MMRV VIS.

21. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. General Best Practice Guidelines for Immunization: Altered Immunocompetence. Updated guidance. CDC guidance.

22. National Institutes of Health. Guidelines for the Prevention and Treatment of Opportunistic Infections in Adults and Adolescents With HIV: Immunizations. Updated May 27, 2026. NIH clinical guidance.

23. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Manual for the Surveillance of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases, Chapter 7: Measles. Post-exposure prophylaxis and immunoglobulin recommendations. CDC surveillance manual.

24. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Measles Vaccine (MeVA) Assay Guidance. Official CDC laboratory guidance.

25. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Genetic Analysis of Measles Viruses. Laboratory guidance concerning circulating genotypes, vaccine strains, and molecular differentiation. CDC laboratory guidance.

26. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Measles Vaccine Recommendations. Updated March 3, 2026. CDC vaccine effectiveness and clinical recommendations.