Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
STEPHEN j.PADUANO's avatar
STEPHEN j.PADUANO
9h

These types of laws and processes are specifically designed to be Cumbersome. They are intentionally designed to be difficult to follow. Like the VAERS reporting system, these bills function as a form of censorship by discouraging individuals from exercising their First Amendment rights.

They should be fought against at all cost because they are becoming more prevalent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guy Montag, E-451's avatar
Guy Montag, E-451
8h

HB 5344+ was introduced on 12/10/25 by MI Rep Phil Skaggs. Coincidentally, without knowing about the bill, I spoke with him THAT evening at the Kent Dems meeting. We spoke for about 15 minutes. He's a strong supporter of the Grand Rapids firefighters (I retired from there after 30 years).

I discussed my concerns about vaccine mandates, the childhood schedule, the elimination of exemptions in CA, and my Covid vax injury (got Phizer 12/23/20; PE in lungs after the 2nd shot). Afterwards, I handed Skaggs a letter detailing my concerns and a copy of a 8-page lobbying letter about a related bill (2024 SB 875) that would have allowed the MI HHS to mandate all CDC vaccines for school children. Skaggs mentioned that he had introduced a new version of the bills he first introduced last year in November 2024.(HB 6205+ which I had also lobbied against last year), but I hadn't yet done a search to find them.

And, it's disheartening to see Rep Steve Wooden is a co-sponsor of Skagg's bills. I've known Steve for 20 years (his father and my wife were both ministers at Fountain Street Church back then), contributed to his campaigns. He's my new MI state representative. Last July, I found out he & his wife were expecting a new child, so I spoke with him briefly after his Coffee Hours in August, October, and November (asked him to take a look at "An Inconvenient Study" and gave him a copy of Aaron Siri's book "Vaccines, Amen," and info on Hep B.). His daughter is due sometime this month.

Unfortunately, Steve appears to be a true believer. Scared about measles. I had hoped my informal lobbying might help to at least plant a seed in his mind. Disheartening. I had hoped to have the chance to do more in-depth lobbying before any such bills were introduced.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture