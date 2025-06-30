Michigan schools are unlawfully rejecting vaccination exemption statements, violating your rights under MCL 333.9215. This law requires schools to accept your written exemption based on religious, philosophical, or personal objections without extra conditions. Here’s what’s happening and how you can act:

Violations by Schools:

Ignoring Exemptions: Schools are refusing valid exemption statements submitted under MCL 333.9215.

Adding Unlawful Requirements: Some demand extra steps, like mandatory education sessions or health department approval, which violate state law.

MCIR Issues: Schools and health departments fail to inform you of your right to opt out of the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR) under R.325.176(4).

Denying Enrollment: Schools are illegally blocking enrollment for students with valid exemptions, infringing on your parental rights.

Call to Action: Contact your legislators, the State Board of Education, and the State Superintendent to demand immediate action. Urge them to:

Issue clear guidance to schools to comply with MCL 333.9215.

Investigate and address these violations.

Strengthen enforcement to protect your rights.

Email from your personal account:

Sample Message:

“Dear [Legislator/State Board/Superintendent],

Michigan schools are violating MCL 333.9215 by rejecting valid vaccination exemptions, imposing unlawful requirements, and denying enrollment. Please issue guidance to ensure compliance and protect parental rights under state law. Act now to investigate and enforce MCL 333.9215.

Sincerely, [Your Name]”

Find contact info at michigan.gov or your local district’s website. Together, we can hold schools accountable. OR Click one of the buttons below!

