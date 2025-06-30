Michigan for Vaccine Choice: Michigan Schools are Violating Vaccination Exemption Rights
Action item for Michiganders.
Michigan schools are unlawfully rejecting vaccination exemption statements, violating your rights under MCL 333.9215. This law requires schools to accept your written exemption based on religious, philosophical, or personal objections without extra conditions. Here’s what’s happening and how you can act:
Violations by Schools:
Ignoring Exemptions: Schools are refusing valid exemption statements submitted under MCL 333.9215.
Adding Unlawful Requirements: Some demand extra steps, like mandatory education sessions or health department approval, which violate state law.
MCIR Issues: Schools and health departments fail to inform you of your right to opt out of the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR) under R.325.176(4).
Denying Enrollment: Schools are illegally blocking enrollment for students with valid exemptions, infringing on your parental rights.
Call to Action: Contact your legislators, the State Board of Education, and the State Superintendent to demand immediate action. Urge them to:
Issue clear guidance to schools to comply with MCL 333.9215.
Investigate and address these violations.
Strengthen enforcement to protect your rights.
Email from your personal account:
Sample Message:
“Dear [Legislator/State Board/Superintendent],
Michigan schools are violating MCL 333.9215 by rejecting valid vaccination exemptions, imposing unlawful requirements, and denying enrollment. Please issue guidance to ensure compliance and protect parental rights under state law. Act now to investigate and enforce MCL 333.9215.
Sincerely, [Your Name]”
Find contact info at michigan.gov or your local district’s website. Together, we can hold schools accountable. OR Click one of the buttons below!
There should not be any exemptions for vaccination because vaccinators have a moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.
How can people obtain an exemption to NOT have a vaccination?
This is an anomaly that has been allowed to run unchecked for years, resulting in countless people, particularly children, being subjected to vaccine mandates.
The medical profession has behaved disastrously in this regard, they should have called out mandates years ago, but instead they have collaborated with this travesty, along with lawyers and others playing the ‘exemption’ game.
There should be no exemptions because there should be no vaccine mandates!
Well done something pro-active and much needed. Any public service should be fully conversant with personal and legal rights and whilst they can hide behind lack of knowledge or even their favourite excuse basic incompetence they are deliberately denying the public their rights. This smacks of political interference or bias from within following an agenda that is definitely not in the interests of their pupils rights and should ultimately lead to an in depth investigation of the leadership of that academy having been hi-jacked by the wrong side.