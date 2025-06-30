Popular Rationalism

Elizabeth Hart
There should not be any exemptions for vaccination because vaccinators have a moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

How can people obtain an exemption to NOT have a vaccination?

This is an anomaly that has been allowed to run unchecked for years, resulting in countless people, particularly children, being subjected to vaccine mandates.

The medical profession has behaved disastrously in this regard, they should have called out mandates years ago, but instead they have collaborated with this travesty, along with lawyers and others playing the ‘exemption’ game.

There should be no exemptions because there should be no vaccine mandates!

Dez
Well done something pro-active and much needed. Any public service should be fully conversant with personal and legal rights and whilst they can hide behind lack of knowledge or even their favourite excuse basic incompetence they are deliberately denying the public their rights. This smacks of political interference or bias from within following an agenda that is definitely not in the interests of their pupils rights and should ultimately lead to an in depth investigation of the leadership of that academy having been hi-jacked by the wrong side.

