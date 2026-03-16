Popular Rationalists: Please read all the way through. I am asking for just 1-2 minutes of your attention.

Life has its ups and downs for all of us. Environmental toxicant sensitivity, or as we will call it, ETS, is chasing a family from college, and found a way to nearly chase them from their home.

I met SuperMom and health freedomfighter Jena Dalpez in 2017 when I was invited by other SuperMoms and Dads to come to the State of Washington to testify on bills that would force them and millions of other family to endure to stress of accepting the injection of environmental toxicants into their children, or see them unable to participate in the otherwise state-guaranteed and federally mandated public education system. The parents know their kids have limits. They don’t want to put their problems on other people. The state, it seems, feels differently.

Here’s the people of the State of Washington standing up for individual liberties. Jena helped lead the charge. She’s tireless, and one of the most positive people I know. She organized Children Health Defense’s annual meeting last year. And she has been helping families and people with poor metabolic health find solutions by learning how to tend to their cellular health.

Here’s Jena not putting her problems, including her family’s ETS, on other people.

Here’s Jena, today, fighting mold in her house, alone, trying to save her home for herself and her family yesterday.

Mold remediation is costly. Not all costs are covered by insurance. And they have to get rid of so much of what they need. She NEEDS TO save her house and get back to normal life and continue her hunt for employment that allows her to continue her fight for medical rights and informed consent or help other families with ETS. If you’re such an org and need and project lead or event organizer, contact me.

If all of my regular readers who so this today pitch in just $16, we will help Jena exceed her initial goal. If you can do more, please do. Here is the fundraiser. Be sure to drop a comment on the fundraiser page, and share it, or this article, across social media.

HELP JENA REBUILD HER HOME

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Help Jena Rebuild Her Home After Mold Disaster

For many years, Jena Dalpez has dedicated her life to helping others — advocating for families impacted by autism, supporting families navigating complex medical challenges, and working tirelessly to connect people with resources, treatments, and hope. She has given her time, energy, and personal resources to help countless families facing difficult circumstances.

Now, she and her children need help.

In January, what began as a short three-day business trip quickly turned into a cascade of unexpected medical and housing emergencies that have left Jena’s family facing overwhelming challenges.

While traveling, Jena had to urgently fly to South Carolina after her daughter developed encephalitis and severe illness related to toxic mold exposure in her dorm room. Jena spent a month there helping her daughter detox and stabilize medically. The treatments and medical care alone exceeded $20,000, not including flights, hotels, and travel costs.

While she was caring for her daughter across the country, another crisis unfolded at home.

Jena’s 24-year-old son, who has autism and was caring for the family dogs, sent her a video showing water pouring into the kitchen from the upstairs bathrooms. The damage quickly spread through the home.

Jena immediately hired a remediation company because her son is extremely sensitive to mold and mycotoxins. Despite repeated warnings about his medical sensitivity, the remediation was not handled according to proper industry standards, allowing toxic mold contamination to grow and spread throughout the home.

As a result, the house is now unlivable, and the family has lost nearly everything inside.

The estimated costs are staggering:

Significant reconstruction costs, some which will be covered by insurance

Replacement of furniture, clothing, and household belongings

Temporary housing costs while the home is repaired

The total cost could exceed $300,000.

As if that were not enough, during treatment Jena and her daughter were re-exposed to mold in temporary lodging, forcing her daughter to restart detox treatment. Jena herself developed MCAS (Mast Cell Activation Syndrome) and experienced a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Because her daughter was too ill to return to school, she had to withdraw from her freshman year of college.

At the same time, while trying to manage medical crises, home damage, and temporary housing, Jena’s main independent contractor agreement concluded, negatively impacting the family’s income.

Jena has been a single mom to her medically complex children for more than 15 years. Because she spent many years as a full-time caregiver, her home is her primary asset and represents her only long-term financial security.

Unfortunately, she cannot borrow against the equity in the home because as an independent contractor she does not currently qualify for a loan.

Despite these circumstances, Jena continues to fight to stabilize her children’s health and rebuild their lives.

Those who know Jena know that she has always been the first to help others — donating to families in crisis, supporting advocacy efforts, and giving countless hours to causes that help vulnerable children and families.

Today, she is the one who needs that same support.

Your donation will help cover:

Mold remediation and reconstruction costs not covered by insurance, so that the family may return to a safe living situation

Replacement of essential household items lost to contamination

Most importantly, it will help restore a safe home environment for the family.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping Jena and her children in your prayers. We are deeply grateful for any support, prayers, or shares that help Jena and her family rebuild and move forward after this incredibly challenging time.

I WANT TO HELP THIS FAMILY

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PS Jena is seeking employment that allows her to continue her fight for medical rights and informed consent or just improve the health of kids with environmental toxicant sensitivity. If you’re such an org and need and project lead or event organizer, contact me.