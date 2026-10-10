By James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Popular Rationalism | October 10, 2026

MedPage Today Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Faust sat down this week with Jeanne Marrazzo, MD, MPH, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and current leader of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, for what was presented as a discussion of the federal response to measles, changes at NIAID, the infectious-disease workforce, and the deterioration of vaccine policy under the current administration. MedPage chose as its headline Marrazzo’s description of the federal measles response as “shameful.” That was certainly one of the sharper political judgments offered during the interview, but it was hardly the most consequential statement made.

The more revealing exchange came earlier, when Faust described how the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices operated before the upheaval both he and Marrazzo plainly deplore. He reminded viewers that ACIP recommendations emerged from a long process conducted “behind closed doors” and observed that its public votes were generally unanimous because, as he put it, “the decisions were really made in meetings.” He then made the point even more specific. ACIP was not merely a group of experts reviewing the published literature, Faust explained, because it had access to proprietary information from industry and other partners that was unavailable to the public and that “really did drive these decisions.”

Marrazzo did not correct his description. She answered, “That’s right,” and went on to distinguish the review of published evidence from the review of original data used in formulating recommendations.

The Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) requires that advisory committees serving the executive branch operate with strict public transparency, establishing that meetings must generally be open to public attendance and announced in advance via the Federal Register. Under this law, the public is not only permitted to attend these sessions but must also be given the opportunity to file written statements or, when permitted by agency guidelines, present oral testimony. To ensure total accountability, all committee documents, including detailed minutes, working papers, and agendas, must be made available for public inspection, creating an environment where outside experts and citizens can directly witness and review the federal decision-making process.

5 U.S.C. § 1009(a)(1): “Each advisory committee meeting shall be open to the public.”

ACIP is expressly governed by FACA. Its current CDC charter says so and states that ACIP meetings “will be open to the public” unless a lawful exception applies.

ACIP’s own published policies have said essentially the same thing. The 2018 ACIP Policies and Procedures stated that work groups are FACA-exempt because they gather and organize information, but then added:

“the actual processes of group deliberation terminating in development of immunization recommendations must occur in the open public forum of ACIP meetings”

under FACA.

There is a second statute in the background: the Government in the Sunshine Act, 5 U.S.C. § 552b. It provides that, for agencies covered by that Act, “every portion of every meeting” ordinarily must be open to public observation.

There is nothing inherently scandalous about a federal advisory body receiving confidential information. Unpublished clinical data, pharmacovigilance reports, proprietary analyses and manufacturer submissions can contain information that legitimately belongs in a benefit-risk assessment. The problem is that Faust’s description collides directly with the law.

And it collides with their own transparency argument now being advanced in defense of the old system. If consequential vaccine-policy decisions were substantially worked out before the public meetings, and if evidence unavailable to the public “really did drive” those decisions, then broadcasting a final discussion and vote does not by itself make the underlying decision process transparent.

Their position appears to be to pretend that expertise made transparency unnecessary. It is to ask what information was available, who supplied it, which participants could examine it, how conflicts were managed, what competing interpretations were considered, and how much of the final recommendation rested on evidence the public could never independently inspect.

Those questions become more interesting, rather than less, when the journal club-like organization now offering itself as an alternative source of vaccine guidance is IDSA.

The “Absence of a Functioning ACIP” Did Not Arise by Magic

Marrazzo begins the interview by describing professional medical societies as having been forced into an unusual role because of what Faust calls “the absence of a functioning ACIP.” She says that in the absence of trusted federal sources, other organizations have had to “step up” and produce guidance of their own. Later, while considering whether these parallel systems might become permanent, she says she would prefer that they not have to exist but that “we had no choice.”

A reader encountering only the interview could reasonably conclude that IDSA was simply standing on the sidelines when the federal advisory system broke down and reluctantly entered the resulting vacuum. That is an incomplete account.

IDSA is one of the plaintiffs in the litigation challenging HHS vaccine-policy actions and the reconstitution of ACIP. In March, IDSA itself announced that the federal district court had issued a preliminary injunction staying Secretary Kennedy’s ACIP appointments and the votes taken by the reconstituted committee. The plaintiffs included IDSA, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Public Health Association, the American College of Physicians and other organizations. CDC’s own ACIP meeting page now states that both the March 18–19 meeting and the June 24–26 meeting were canceled “due to ongoing litigation.” The next meeting is scheduled for October 21–23.

None of this establishes that IDSA acted improperly by suing. A professional society is entitled to challenge government action it believes unlawful, and the injunction was issued by a federal judge, not by IDSA. If the plaintiffs believed the reconstituted committee violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act or that vaccine-policy changes were unlawfully imposed, litigation was an available remedy. What cannot be omitted, however, is the causal sequence. IDSA participated in litigation seeking judicial intervention against the new ACIP; the court stayed the challenged appointments and actions; CDC then canceled scheduled ACIP meetings because of the ongoing litigation; and IDSA subsequently helped construct an alternative vaccine-guidance apparatus while its leader explained to MedPage that professional societies had no choice because a functioning ACIP no longer existed.

That history does not decide whether the lawsuit was justified. It does make IDSA’s participation indispensable context for a discussion about why ACIP was not functioning.

Faust never asks about it.

The omission is particularly conspicuous because the interview repeatedly invokes transparency. Marrazzo worries about the loss of trusted federal institutions and says that any system replacing ACIP’s former functions would need experts who were sufficiently qualified and “unconflicted.” Later she describes IDSA’s own ability to advocate politically, noting that the organization has a substantial advocacy operation and lobbying status. There is nothing disqualifying about advocacy or lobbying, but an organization can simultaneously possess scientific expertise and institutional policy interests. If IDSA is going to help replace a federal advisory process while litigating over the composition and decisions of that process, disclosure of those roles belongs at the center of the discussion, not outside the frame.

The interview therefore presents an odd inversion. The old ACIP is praised as the trusted model even as Faust describes important decisions occurring behind closed doors and being influenced by proprietary information. The alternative system is presented as an unfortunate necessity without mentioning that the organization leading it is among the parties whose litigation contributed directly to the interruption of the federal committee. That is precisely the kind of institutional context a journalist should be supplying.

Measles Is Serious. That Does Not Make Every Political Characterization of the Response Accurate.

The same problem appears when the conversation turns to measles. Asked how HHS is handling the outbreaks, Marrazzo answers, “You mean how they’re not handling the measles outbreaks?” She cites deaths in Pennsylvania, congenital infections, the later risk of subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, and the immunologic consequences of measles before calling the federal response “extremely underwhelming and frankly shameful.”

The severity of the outbreak is not reasonably in dispute. CDC reported 4,080 confirmed U.S. measles cases as of October 8. Pennsylvania reported 1,078 confirmed cases across 41 counties on October 7, including 207 hospitalizations and five measles-associated deaths. The state also reported that only four of those confirmed cases occurred in vaccinated individuals.

Those numbers justify concern. They do not establish that HHS and CDC are “not handling” the outbreaks.

CDC has documented deployment of epidemiologists, laboratory and genomic-sequencing support, outbreak modeling, assistance with case classification, vaccine supplies, infection-control guidance, post-exposure-prophylaxis support, communications resources and funding to state and local partners. In March, Acting CDC Director Jay Bhattacharya participated in a national webinar with more than 2,000 public-health partners devoted to the measles response and publicly reiterated that MMR vaccination remains the principal preventive measure. Marrazzo can reasonably argue that the federal response has been inadequate, that its communication has lacked urgency, that leadership should be more visible, or that particular resources should have been deployed differently. Those are evaluations that can be tested against the scale of the outbreak and the actions taken. Describing an existing response as though it does not exist avoids that comparison.

There is also a laboratory-surveillance question that becomes increasingly relevant as vaccination accelerates inside an outbreak. It deserves careful treatment because it is easy to misuse.

MMR and MMRV contain live attenuated measles virus. CDC states that vaccination can produce fever in as many as 15 percent of recipients and a self-limited rash in up to about 5 percent, usually six to twelve days after vaccination. Some vaccine recipients with these reactions also develop cough, coryza or conjunctivitis and can therefore satisfy the clinical measles case definition. Vaccine-strain viral RNA can be detected by conventional measles PCR, generally for up to 21 days after vaccination and sometimes longer.

This does not mean that five percent of reported measles cases are vaccine reactions. That would be an elementary denominator error: the five-percent figure applies to vaccine recipients, not to people counted as confirmed measles cases. Nor is there evidence presently available to support an assertion that Pennsylvania’s outbreak is substantially composed of vaccine-strain illness.

The reason the issue matters is more precise. CDC’s case definition recognizes the diagnostic overlap and requires that confirmatory laboratory findings not be explained by MMR vaccination during the preceding 6–45 days. When vaccination occurred within 21 days of rash onset, genotype identification is required to distinguish wild-type infection from vaccine strain. CDC also makes available a vaccine-specific MeVA assay because an ordinary positive measles PCR can detect either.

This is not merely a theoretical complication buried in a surveillance manual. During Minnesota’s 2017 measles outbreak, more than 51,000 additional MMR doses were administered as authorities attempted to control transmission. The state laboratory tested 944 people suspected of measles; 113 were positive by routine RT-PCR. Subsequent genotyping identified 63 wild-type B3 infections and 34 genotype-A vaccine-associated rash illnesses. Most of the vaccine-associated patients had symptoms beyond a rash: 94 percent had fever and 74 percent had at least one of cough, coryza or conjunctivitis. In other words, a recently vaccinated person with a convincing measles-like illness and a positive ordinary PCR was not necessarily suffering from wild-type measles. Molecular discrimination mattered.

CDC demonstrated the same problem in a later investigation of commercial syndromic PCR testing. Between May 2022 and April 2023, 17 of 1,548 tested panels returned a measles-positive result. Among 14 patients for whom sufficient vaccination and investigation information was available, all had received MMR, generally shortly before testing, none had known epidemiologic risk factors for measles, and the detections were attributed to vaccine virus. CDC warned that failure to recognize this phenomenon could lead to misdiagnosis and unnecessary public-health responses.

The surveillance system is therefore designed to solve a real classification problem, and there is good reason to believe public-health laboratories know how to solve it when the relevant vaccination history is available and the appropriate testing is performed. What cannot be determined from the Pennsylvania public reports is how often that classification problem is arising during the current mass-vaccination campaign, or how completely the public can audit its resolution.

Pennsylvania normally administers about 25,000 MMR doses in a month. During August, according to the Department of Health, more than 49,000 doses were administered; during September, more than 56,000 were administered. At the same time, clinicians have appropriately been encouraged to maintain a high index of suspicion for febrile rash illness. That combination of intensive vaccination and intensive case finding is precisely the setting in which vaccine-associated rash illness becomes a surveillance issue.

The state’s public reports tell us that 1,078 cases had been confirmed by October 7 and that four occurred in vaccinated individuals. What they do not tell us is how many suspected cases had received MMR or MMRV during the preceding 6–45 days, how many recently vaccinated suspects were positive on ordinary PCR, how many required MeVA testing or genotyping, how many genotype-A vaccine reactions were identified and excluded, or what proportion of the final confirmed-case count has direct wild-type molecular confirmation rather than confirmation through another laboratory criterion or epidemiologic linkage. I have not found those quantities in Pennsylvania’s published outbreak updates.

The appropriate response to that gap is not to invent a correction factor and subtract hypothetical vaccine reactions from the outbreak total. It is to publish the classification data.

Doing so would benefit public health. If Pennsylvania can show that every recently vaccinated PCR-positive suspect was appropriately adjudicated and that vaccine-strain cases were excluded as required, confidence in the reported numerator should increase. If the data reveal classification gaps, those can be corrected. Either result is preferable to asking the public to infer the performance of a surveillance system from a final number alone.

The Interview Needed an Interviewer

This is where the MedPage conversation becomes more than an exchange of political preferences. There are legitimate disputes here about the composition of ACIP, the evidentiary standards governing vaccine recommendations, the appropriate role of professional societies, the federal response to measles, and the future direction of infectious-disease research. Marrazzo has every right to take strong positions on each of them. Faust has every right to agree with her.

Journalism adds value when agreement does not end the questioning.

When Marrazzo describes an “absence of a functioning ACIP,” the obvious next question is how IDSA’s own litigation contributed to the legal circumstances under which two scheduled ACIP meetings were canceled. When Faust recalls that the former ACIP reached its effective decisions in meetings held before the public vote and relied on proprietary industry information that “really did drive” those decisions, the obvious next question is what transparency meant under that system and how outsiders could independently evaluate the evidence. When Marrazzo characterizes the measles response as essentially nonexistent, the obvious next step is to compare that statement with the response CDC has documented rather than leaving the characterization unexamined. And when tens of thousands of MMR doses are being administered inside an active outbreak, CDC’s own literature supplies another obvious question: how many suspected cases are recently vaccinated, how many ordinary PCR-positive results represent vaccine strain, and how is that exclusion process being documented for the public?

There is no need to minimize measles, deny the value of vaccination, dismiss the expertise of infectious-disease physicians, or presume misconduct by public-health officials to ask any of this. The questions arise from the same standards of transparency, evidence and institutional accountability that Marrazzo and Faust repeatedly invoke themselves.

That is what makes the interview so useful.

Faust intended his description of the former ACIP to explain why a professional-society “journal club” cannot easily replace a sophisticated federal advisory committee. In doing so, he told us something considerably more interesting: the public meetings that were commonly presented as the visible center of vaccine policy were, in his telling, downstream of decisions already worked out elsewhere, drawing in part upon proprietary information the public could not see.

“The decisions were really made in meetings,” he said.

For anyone genuinely interested in restoring confidence in vaccine policy, that sentence should not be brushed past. It should be the beginning of the next investigation.

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