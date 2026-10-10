Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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David 1260's avatar
David 1260
Oct 10

More context: MedPageToday editor Jeremy Faust was hired by Maine's Board of Licensing in Medicine as their expert in the heresy trial of Dr. Meryl Nass for her refusal to hew to the official Covid narrative.

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Crixcyon
Oct 10Edited

Let's put the cart behind the horse. We all know big pharma has tremendous influence upon the vaccine schedule and that isn't going to change. What needs to happen is that the parents and others who are in charge of raising children should be allowed to make vaccine choices with NO pushback from the government, the doctors or big pharma. It must be a free choice to vaccinate or not with no consequences for going against the medical authorities. The fear factor must be destroyed. Millions of humans survive quite well with no vaccines.

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