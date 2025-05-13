Popular Rationalism

Gary Edwards
8h

Too little too late ... trust has been broken, not frayed. Cost has become more than burdensome, it's obscene.

I agree that perverse incentives are at the root of much of this, but so is greed and essentially class warfare.

Do you really expect lawyers, who are in charge of all of this, to be ethical over greedy?

You're kidding yourself.

Bon Kwi Kwi
9h

Back in the day when Health Care Csar Hillary was spearheading ‘vertical integration,’ the AMA folded like a cheap suit, selling private practitioners down the river “to get a seat at the table.” The AMA was a strong supporter of Obamacare (the ACA—a sick irony), further undermining affordable care while putting the corporatization of medicine on steroids. Whatever credibility they had evaporated during the COVID debacle, with endorsement of masking, social distancing and mass vaccination. Today they remain a captured vessel of state-sponsored dreck, prioritizing CME venues with advocacy over careful scientific examination.

R.I.P., the sooner the better.

