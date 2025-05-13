Physicians and patients do not succeed because hospitals profit. That model has been disproven. Our counterproposal to this brazen MedPage Today article calling for breath-holding until corporate profit is assured is called the Regulatory Revenue Ratchet.

The American Medical Association (AMA) is a professional association chartered to represent the voice and values of American physicians. It exists to promote the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health—functions that include setting ethical standards, shaping national policy, publishing scientific literature, and managing tools like the CPT (Current Procedural Terminology) code system that facilitate the delivery and financing of care. The AMA is not a for-profit corporation, nor is it a trade association in the narrow sense of advancing the economic interests of its members at all costs. It is not a lobbying apparatus designed to preserve revenue streams regardless of consequence, nor is it a passive observer obligated to neutrality in moments of moral or scientific crisis. The AMA is not valuable because it has access to power, but because it claims to speak for a profession whose power derives from truth, evidence, and the covenant between healer and patient. When it aligns its priorities with institutional preservation—rather than advocacy for the vulnerable, defense of scientific integrity, or resistance to systemic harm—it ceases to act as a professional steward and begins to behave like a stakeholder among many. What the AMA must be is a conscience for the system, not a product of it—a voice that speaks when others cannot, precisely because it is supposed to serve medicine’s highest ideals, not its operational dependencies.

Rethinking “No Margin, No Mission”

In modern healthcare, few phrases are as frequently repeated—or as poorly examined—as “No margin, no mission.” What began as a logistical observation in nonprofit hospitals has been elevated to a governing principle. The idea is simple: if a healthcare institution can’t stay financially solvent, it cannot deliver care. Within clinical settings, this can be true in a narrow sense. Lights must stay on. Staff must be paid. Equipment must function. But what happens when this mantra migrates beyond the hospital walls—into the halls of professional associations, ethical oversight bodies, and representative institutions like the American Medical Association (AMA)? What happens when margin becomes not a means to serve a mission, but a justification for avoiding it?

In a May 2025 MedPage Today article, physician and bioethicist Dr. Matthew Wynia posed the question directly: Should “no margin, no mission” apply to the AMA? His argument centers on a dilemma. According to Wynia, the AMA may wish to speak out on issues affecting scientific integrity, the welfare of vulnerable communities, and the moral conscience of the medical profession—but doing so might jeopardize the organization's financial lifeline: its revenue from licensing the CPT (Current Procedural Terminology) code system. Speaking out could invite retaliation, he suggests, and so silence may be regrettable, but prudent.

It’s an honest and transparent claim. And it reveals a far deeper structural problem—one that goes beyond the AMA. Across American healthcare, financial entanglements have quietly reshaped institutional behavior. From lobbying agendas to billing systems to research funding, core ethical commitments are increasingly filtered through revenue considerations. Margin, once a constraint, is now a compass.

This white paper contends that such a realignment is neither sustainable nor morally defensible. The phrase “no margin, no mission,” once helpful in describing operational limits, has been twisted into a rationale for ethical abdication. When applied to entities like the AMA, it becomes not just a misused phrase, but a threat to the profession’s very legitimacy. If an organization tasked with representing the ethical core of medicine chooses institutional preservation over principled action, it has already lost its voice.

What follows is a dismantling of the assumptions embedded in that phrase—an unpacking of its logic, a diagnosis of its systemic effects, and a proposal for structural correction. This is not a call for austerity or martyrdom. It is a call for coherence. The mission of medicine—healing, protecting, speaking truth in defense of health—must govern the margins, not be governed by them.

The tool we propose to ensure this realignment is the Regulatory Revenue Ratchet (RRR)—a mechanism designed to capture excess institutional margins and reinvest them in the public good. It is not punitive. It is principled. And it is necessary.

A System Built on Fallacy: Unpacking “No Margin, No Mission”

The phrase “no margin, no mission” carries intuitive appeal. It feels like common sense. But common sense, left unexamined, often conceals deeper errors. When used to justify silence, complicity, or ethical compromise—especially by institutions not directly delivering care—it deserves scrutiny. To truly assess the argument presented in Dr. Wynia’s article, we must evaluate the logic that underpins it. What we find, on close inspection, is a fragile structure built on a series of rhetorical shortcuts and false equivalencies. These are not abstract flaws. They are the foundation of institutional paralysis.

False Analogy: Comparing Hospitals to Associations

At the heart of the article is a conflation. Wynia invokes a phrase born in hospital administration and extends it to the American Medical Association—a professional body whose role is not to treat patients, but to uphold values. The analogy falters immediately. A hospital’s solvency directly impacts its ability to keep doors open and care flowing. But the AMA is not a provider of direct services. Its power lies in representation, not revenue. Its mission is moral, intellectual, and political—not clinical.

To argue that the AMA must act like a hospital—placing financial continuity above public advocacy—is to collapse fundamentally different categories. This false analogy obscures the fact that the AMA’s silence is not a logistical necessity, but a strategic choice conditioned by its financial entanglements.

False Dilemma: Stay Silent or Risk Collapse

The article further frames the AMA’s dilemma as binary: speak out and risk vital Medicare reform and CPT licensing revenue, or remain silent and preserve influence. This is a false dilemma. Between these extremes exists a broad spectrum of alternatives. The AMA could speak selectively, coordinate with allied associations, engage the public directly, or diversify its revenue to reduce vulnerability.

By presenting ethical advocacy as a potential death sentence, the article implies that self-preservation is the only rational path. But institutions that fear retaliation more than they value integrity are already compromised. The problem is not their fragility—it’s their dependence.

Fallacy of Eternal Growth: Revenue as a Right

Implicit throughout Wynia’s logic is the notion that the AMA’s current scale, influence, and revenue streams must be maintained. Growth, or at least preservation, is assumed to be necessary. But this is the fallacy of eternal growth—the idea that institutional stability depends on perpetually increasing or defending financial inputs, regardless of mission clarity or public trust. And to readers of Popular Rationalism, the obvious impacts of running hospitals in the same manner surely have come to mind.

The AMA could, in fact, shrink and still be more credible. It could lose certain income streams and regain moral authority. Institutional relevance is not a function of cash flow alone. In moments of ethical crisis, clarity and a return to fundamental principles carry more weight than size.

Appeal to Consequences: Ethics Deferred for Safety

Wynia suggests that the AMA’s silence on recent federal overreach is prudent because speaking out might trigger policy losses or regulatory punishment. This is an appeal to consequences—a fallacy that implies an action is wrong because it may have negative results.

But in professional ethics, the measure of rightness is not convenience. It is alignment with principle. The AMA exists to defend the art and science of medicine, not merely to position itself favorably for CPT code renewals. If advocacy carries a price, then paying it is part of the mission—not a justification to retreat from it.

Moral Inversion: When Serving the System Displaces the Patient

Perhaps the most troubling implication of the article is unstated, but clear: that the institution’s survival justifies passivity in the face of systemic harm. This is a moral inversion. When organizational priorities eclipse professional values, when caution outweighs conscience, the mission is no longer protected—it is replaced.

A profession cannot serve both public health and institutional quietude when the two are in conflict. It must choose. The “no margin, no mission” logic suggests it need not make that choice—that it can wait, defer, avoid. But history teaches otherwise. Silence always makes a choice. And it is rarely the one we remember with honor.

The next section will trace how these fallacies are not only rhetorical—they are structurally embedded in the financial and operational frameworks of modern healthcare institutions. The problem is not just what they say. It’s what they are designed to do.

Structural Corruption: How the Margin Has Captured the Mission

The fallacies underpinning “no margin, no mission” are not isolated flaws in rhetoric. They are reflections of deeper structural forces—forces that shape institutional behavior, constrain moral decision-making, and invert the very purpose of healthcare leadership. These aren’t the failures of individuals. They are the result of systems whose incentives reward compliance, discourage truth-telling, and monetize dysfunction.

To understand why an organization like the AMA might hesitate to defend the core values of medicine—even when those values are under direct attack—we must look at how its economic architecture has become entangled with the very systems it might otherwise critique.

CPT Licensing and the Monetization of Complexity

Central to the AMA’s financial position is its ownership and control of the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code system. These codes form the backbone of medical billing in the United States, defining how services are categorized, priced, and reimbursed across Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. Each year, the AMA generates tens of millions of dollars by licensing these codes to federal agencies, payers, and health IT companies.

What began as a standardization tool has become a revenue engine—but one whose incentives cut directly against the interests of simplicity, prevention, and care integration. The CPT system rewards fragmentation over coherence, volume over outcomes, and complexity over clarity. More codes mean more billing opportunities. More billing opportunities mean more dependency on the AMA’s intellectual property.

This puts the AMA in an impossible position. To defend preventive, holistic, or de-commodified models of care would be to undermine the very code structures it profits from. To challenge the expansion of billing bureaucracy would be to challenge itself. And to speak too forcefully against federal overreach might threaten the renewal of licensing agreements on which its solvency now depends.

This is not conflict of interest in the abstract. It is conflict of design—a system that ensures ethical clarity will always come second to financial caution.

The Normalization of Regulatory Capture

What makes this situation more insidious is that it no longer registers as unusual. Institutions in every sector of healthcare—hospitals, medical schools, research centers, journals—have come to accept a basic bargain: to function, one must conform. To survive, one must not provoke.

Professional associations are now expected to play both sides. They are asked to represent the values of the profession, while also securing their place at the table with policymakers and payers. The result is a muted politics, where the risks of speaking plainly are judged to be too high, and the rewards of strategic ambiguity are too entrenched to abandon.

The AMA, in this sense, is not uniquely compromised. It is simply the most visible example of a system-wide drift—where survival tactics have replaced moral leadership, and where silence is no longer failure, but a calculated form of institutional maintenance.

When Silence Becomes a Currency

What happens when the very act of restraint—of not speaking, not opposing, not taking a side—becomes a form of value? When silence protects relationships, sustains contracts, and preserves influence, it becomes more than a tactical decision. It becomes a currency.

The longer an organization remains silent in the face of harm, the more difficult it becomes to speak. The stakes accumulate. The dependencies deepen. And eventually, the mission becomes the façade that justifies the margin—not the other way around.

This is not a hypothetical. We are already living in that reality. Hospitals that operate wellness clinics to check a box while relying on chronic disease for revenue. Medical schools that teach bioethics in the morning and accept conflicted donations in the afternoon. Associations that advocate for professionalism while negotiating behind closed doors with the very actors undermining it.

And still, we continue to say: no margin, no mission.

A System Where Health Is Economically Disadvantageous

What does it say about a system when curing disease reduces revenue, while managing it indefinitely secures it? When wellness is a liability, but complexity is a growth sector? These are not fringe outcomes. They are the predictable result of a framework in which mission failure is financially rewarded.

That framework is not sustainable. And it cannot be reformed with statements of principle alone. It must be interrupted at the structural level. Margin must once again serve the mission—not capture it.

The next section introduces such a mechanism: the Regulatory Revenue Ratchet (RRR)—a structural safeguard designed to redirect excess financial capture into the public trust, and realign healthcare around the values it claims to represent.

The Regulatory Revenue Ratchet: Realigning Incentives with Ethics

If the problems facing healthcare institutions—especially those like the AMA—are not just ethical but structural, then the solutions must be structural as well. We cannot simply call for better leadership, more integrity, or stronger statements. We must create systems that reward alignment with mission and discourage dependence on dysfunction. That is the purpose of the Regulatory Revenue Ratchet (RRR).

The RRR is built on a simple premise: institutions that operate within healthcare should be permitted to generate a sustainable margin, but when that margin exceeds ethically justifiable bounds—especially in nonprofit or quasi-public roles—that excess should not be retained. It should be repatriated into the public health system.

The mechanism is straightforward. Each year, an institution’s financial performance is evaluated against a defined margin ceiling, calibrated according to its mission and role. For example, a nonprofit hospital may be expected to operate within a 4% to 6% net margin, while a professional association like the AMA, which exists to represent values rather than deliver services, might be granted a slightly broader window—say, up to 10%—provided its revenue is not derived from ethically entangled sources like exclusive licensing contracts. These margins are not arbitrary. They would be based on historical norms, adjusted for inflation and scale, and vetted by an independent, publicly accountable oversight body.

When an institution exceeds its margin ceiling, the excess is automatically redirected into a Public Health Reserve Fund (PHRF)—a protected financial reserve designed to support core public health functions: rapid response to emergent threats, investment in underserved regions, research into preventive and non-commercial therapies, and the stabilization of ethical care networks that cannot survive on fee-for-service models alone.

This approach is not punitive. It does not penalize efficiency, innovation, or success. Rather, it prevents institutions from hoarding profits generated through systemic complexity or policy entanglement. It ensures that success is not defined by margin maximization alone, but by contribution to the broader health ecosystem.

The RRR also introduces a new standard of financial transparency. Institutions subject to it would be required to disclose their major revenue sources, including licensing streams, federal contracts, and lobbying expenditures. These disclosures would not be burdensome—they would be part of an annual audit process, aligned with existing financial reporting requirements. And they would send a clear message to the public: this institution is willing to be accountable not only for how it spends its resources, but how it earns them.

The benefits of the RRR extend far beyond any one association. It restores trust by signaling that institutions are willing to limit their own margins in service of mission. Predictive reality comes first. It realigns incentives, making it materially unattractive to profit from disease proliferation, billing opacity, or over-medicalization. And it creates stability, by building a shared reserve that can absorb future shocks without resorting to last-minute congressional bailouts or politically fraught funding packages.

Perhaps most importantly, it redefines what it means for an institution to be successful. Under the RRR, success is no longer measured solely by revenue, growth, or influence. It is measured by ethical coherence—by whether an institution’s financial behavior reflects the mission it claims to serve.

In this way, the ratchet is not only a mechanism of correction. It is a moral architecture—one that helps ensure that medicine’s institutions remain loyal not to their own preservation, but to the public whose trust makes their existence possible.

In the next section, we explore what happens when this architecture is adopted—not in theory, but in practice—and how its presence begins to reshape outcomes, culture, and accountability across the healthcare landscape.

Strategic Outcomes: When Margin Begins to Serve, Not Shape, the Mission

Once implemented, the Regulatory Revenue Ratchet (RRR) begins to reshape institutional behavior not through coercion, but through alignment. The ratchet does not demand moral perfection; it simply creates a structure in which ethical choices are also rational choices. As excess margins are redirected, and transparency becomes a requirement of continued operation, the gravitational pull of healthcare economics begins to shift—subtly but significantly.

The first and most profound immediate outcome is a reversal of perverse incentives. Today, healthcare institutions often find that financial success correlates with systemic dysfunction. Preventable hospitalizations, billing complexity, chronic disease management, and administrative bloat all generate revenue. The RRR disrupts this feedback loop. Once excess profit is no longer retained, institutions no longer benefit from opacity or high-volume inefficiency. In fact, they are incentivized to operate close to their ethical ceiling—to grow in mission, not in margin.

This realignment makes bona fide preventive care more viable. Institutions no longer have to choose between doing what is right for patients and what is necessary for financial survival. Instead, reducing unnecessary interventions, investing in lifestyle health, and supporting integrative approaches becomes economically sound, not just ethically desirable. For hospitals, that might mean fewer unnecessary readmissions. For associations, it might mean resisting new layers of procedural codes that add complexity without improving care.

The second outcome is the emergence of a new kind of public trust. Healthcare in America suffers not just from cost and access issues, but from an erosion of legitimacy. People no longer believe that health institutions are acting in their best interest—and often, they’re right. By voluntarily subjecting themselves to margin ceilings and redirecting surplus toward public health, participating organizations demonstrate something rare: restraint. They signal to the public that the mission matters more than expansion, and that trust is not something to be claimed—but earned, again and again.

A third outcome is resilience. The Public Health Reserve Fund, fueled by redirected excess margin, serves as a financial buffer against the unpredictable. Whether the next crisis is a pandemic, a heatwave, a biohazard event, or an infrastructure collapse, the fund allows for immediate, ethics-aligned response. It is not a bailout mechanism; it is a preemptive investment in societal stability drive by foresight that the unpredictable, and even the unthinkable, must eventually befall us. And because it is built on systemic overperformance—not new taxes or cuts—it does not require zero-sum tradeoffs.

Beyond these practical effects, the RRR initiates a cultural shift. It redefines success within medicine. Institutions begin to compete not just on scale or lobbying influence, but on integrity. “How close are we operating to our ethical threshold?” becomes a relevant question in boardrooms and budget meetings. “What public good did we help fund this year?” becomes a metric alongside margin and growth.

And perhaps most importantly, the RRR restores the possibility of self-governance within the profession. For too long, physicians and medical leaders have been told that their institutions must behave like businesses first and advocates second. The ratchet changes that equation. It proves that financial stewardship and ethical leadership are not opposites—they are mutually reinforcing, when designed properly.

These are not abstract hopes. They are predictable outcomes, grounded in the same economic logic that currently rewards the inverse. What changes under the RRR is not the nature of healthcare—but the direction of its incentives. And from that shift, everything else begins to follow.

In the next section, we explore the practical pathways for bringing the RRR into policy and practice—starting with who must lead, and how the first moves can be made.

Policy Pathways and Implementation

No reform, however principled, becomes reality without a path. The Regulatory Revenue Ratchet (RRR) is not utopian. It is designed for practical adoption—by lawmakers, by health systems, by professional associations, and by the public health sector itself. Its strength lies in its flexibility: it can begin in legislation, but it does not require it to make impact. The ratchet is a concept that can be enacted by any institution ready to tether its financial health to its ethical purpose.

The most direct route to implementation is federal or state legislation. A statute could define sector-specific margin ceilings—for example, capping nonprofit hospital margins at 6% and professional associations like the AMA at 10%, based on a multi-year average. The law would establish an independent oversight body—perhaps named the Health Revenue Oversight Board (HROB)—tasked with reviewing annual financial disclosures and identifying excesses above threshold. These excesses would then be redirected into a legally protected Public Health Reserve Fund (PHRF).

The PHRF would not be a general-use fund subject to political drift. Its uses would be strictly limited to structural public health support: rapid emergency response, rural and tribal clinic stabilization, funding for non-commercial medical research, and long-term investments in detoxification, preventive health, and environmental health infrastructure. The legislation would specify these boundaries and create an ethics board to oversee fund distribution.

Yet legislative action, while powerful, is not the only option. The ratchet can also be adopted voluntarily. Health systems and associations can publicly commit to ethical margin ceilings and annual transparency reports. They can calculate their own thresholds and redirect surplus into community benefit programs or public trust funds. These early adopters could be recognized through a “Mission-First Certification” program—signaling to patients, physicians, donors, and policymakers that they are putting principle before profit.

This form of professional signaling could become culturally powerful. Imagine major hospitals competing not just on bed counts or procedural volume, but on reinvestment metrics. Imagine associations like the AMA choosing to lead rather than react—inviting transparency, publishing their revenue breakdowns, and demonstrating, in real time, that they can operate close to margin boundaries without compromising effectiveness. This is how the culture shifts: from inside, through example, with humility and rigor.

Philanthropic organizations could also accelerate adoption. By requiring grantees or partners to adhere to ratchet principles—margin ceilings, transparent reporting, ethical reinvestment—foundations could pressure the institutional ecosystem without a single new law. Likewise, insurers and benefit managers could favor ratchet-compliant organizations in network design and contract negotiation.

Finally, public engagement is essential. The RRR should not be framed as an accounting tweak. It is a declaration: that healthcare institutions are prepared to govern themselves in a way that protects the public. That they will not use complexity, silence, or bureaucracy to shield margin at the expense of mission. That they understand trust, once lost, is not easily reclaimed—and that now is the moment to earn it back.

There will be resistance. There always is when something threatens an entrenched incentive, especially for C-level executives who take home bonuses even when times are rough. But the strength of the RRR lies in its fairness. It does not dismantle the system. It realigns it. It does not ask institutions to suffer—it asks them to be sufficient and enjoin with fiscal resilience. And in a system this distorted, sufficiency is revolutionary.

The final section returns to first principles—and asks what kind of future we choose when we decide that the mission must come first, or not at all.

Conclusion: From Margin-First to Mission-Only

Every system reveals its true values in how it behaves when those values are tested. The institutions of American medicine—hospitals, associations, insurers, and regulatory bodies—are being tested now. Not just by pandemics or policy shifts, but by a deeper question: What happens when the financial mechanisms meant to support a mission begin to displace it?

The phrase “no margin, no mission” once conveyed a pragmatic truth. But in today’s landscape, it has mutated into a justification for inaction and an excuse for complicity. When professional organizations like the AMA cite financial dependency as a reason to remain silent in the face of public harm, they do not preserve the mission. They forfeit it. What remains is branding—a thin shell of institutional purpose, preserved for appearances, while the core is quietly bargained away.

This white paper has traced the logical fallacies that prop up that rationalization, examined the structural incentives that reinforce it, and offered a path to correct it. The Regulatory Revenue Ratchet is not a slogan. It is a mechanism—practical, enforceable, and scalable—that restores integrity by binding financial privilege to ethical responsibility.

The RRR does not dismantle what works in healthcare. It stabilizes what matters. It tells institutions: You may grow, but not without restraint. You may profit, but not from disease dependency. You may lead, but only if you are willing to disclose how—and to whom—you are accountable. In return, you earn something more valuable than margin. You earn trust.

That trust is fragile. It has been worn thin by years of misaligned incentives, bureaucratic silence, and a growing sense among the public that medicine now serves itself before it serves people. But it can be rebuilt. Not through press releases or symbolic gestures, but through structural change—change that does not just say the mission comes first, but proves it.

There will always be voices warning against disruption. They will say the timing is bad, the politics unstable, the risks too great. But these are the same arguments that justified delay in every moment medicine was asked to choose between the comfortable and the correct.

If not now, when? If not medicine, who?

The future will remember what we did in the years when medicine's purpose was up for grabs. We have the tools. We have the language. We now have the mechanism. What remains is the will.

Mission must come first. Period. Or there is no mission at all.

