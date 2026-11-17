Nov 16, 2026 · @James Lyons-Weiler · Popular Rationalism

For years I have made one argument over and over: a system gets more of whatever it pays for. Pay for protocols you get protocols. Pay for procedures and you get procedures. Pay for administering vaccines and you get vaccines administered. Pay nothing for evaluating what happens to people after a vaccine and you get exactly what we have had for decades, which is near-total silence.

That is now changing.

On November 4, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalized the Calendar Year 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (CMS-1848-F). It contains a new billing code, HCPCS G0576: an add-on code for evaluating and managing suspected vaccine adverse effects, billed in 15-minute increments of time the physician or qualified clinician personally spends diagnosing, treating, or counseling the patient. It takes effect January 1, 2027. CMS also put it on the Medicare Telehealth List, so patients far from a sympathetic clinician can still be seen.

The Infectious Diseases Society of America opposed it. CMS finalized it anyway, as proposed.

This is a real win, and it deserves to be celebrated on the evidence.

The economics of invisibility

Take the ordinary case. A patient comes into a 15-minute visit and says: “Ever since my last shot, something has been wrong.” Taking that seriously means a careful timeline, a differential diagnosis, ruling out other causes, maybe labs, maybe a referral, and a VAERS report that takes real time to fill out - whether the doctor agrees on causality on first assessment or not. Until now, none of that time was compensated. The physician who did it well absorbed the cost. The physician who said “that’s a coincidence” and moved on got paid the same and finished on schedule.

When a system penalizes inquiry and rewards dismissal, dismissal becomes the economically rational behavior. And whatever a system dismisses never makes it into the data.

We have known the cost of this for a long time. The Harvard Pilgrim ESP:VAERS project, funded by AHRQ and reported in 2010, found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events were reported to VAERS. A surveillance system that sees a tiny fraction of what happens cannot estimate rates, and so it cannot detect signals reliably. It also cannot reassure anyone with any authority. Under-ascertainment is not a neutral error. It is a bias, and it runs toward false reassurance.

Secretary Kennedy put it plainly: “Under the current system, most vaccine injuries remained invisible.” G0576 is the first payment-side tool built to change that.

What the code actually requires

This is the part critics will get wrong, so precision matters.

• No proof of causation is required. CMS has said payment does not depend on a final determination that the vaccine caused the symptoms. That is correct design. Causation is the output of careful evaluation and population-level study. It cannot be the entry ticket to being examined.

• Documentation is required. The clinician records when the suspected reaction began relative to vaccination, evaluates other possible causes, and keeps the supporting records.

• It is an add-on. G0576 is billed on top of a standard office or home evaluation-and-management visit (CPT 99202–99215, 99341–99350). It pays for the extra time a careful workup actually takes.

In other words, the code pays for the scientific method at the bedside: observe, record the timing, consider other explanations, follow up. That is not “anti-vaccine.” It is how pharmacovigilance is supposed to work.

What it does not do yet

Celebrating something accurately means stating its limits.

1. It is a Medicare code. For now, it covers the Part B population, mostly Americans 65 and older. Children, the group the vaccine-safety debate is fiercest about, are covered only if state Medicaid programs and commercial insurers adopt G0576 or an equivalent. That is the next front.

2. Payment for VAERS reporting time is unclear. The final rule neither explicitly authorizes nor excludes billing for time spent filing VAERS reports. Paying for the evaluation without clearly paying for the report leaves the most important handoff, from the clinic to the surveillance system, to chance.

3. A code is not a study. G0576 creates data. It does not interpret it. That job belongs to us.

The Popperian test, done properly

The critics’ argument is partly right, so I’ll make it for them. Once clinicians are paid to evaluate suspected vaccine reactions, documented suspected reactions will go up. A simple comparison of 2026 claims with 2027 claims would mix up the effect of the policy with the effect of the vaccines and settle nothing.

The real problem goes deeper than critics will say. The first G0576 claims will mostly not be new reactions. On January 1, offices will start billing for patients they are already managing for injuries from years ago: reactions after COVID-19 vaccination in 2021, neurological problems after shingles vaccination, complications nobody was ever paid to evaluate. The first wave of claims will be a backlog: a pool of existing, unpaid injury moving into the billing system all at once. That causes four problems:

The claim date is not the onset date. A claim filed in March 2027 may describe a reaction that began in 2021.

The surge will spike early, then fade. That curve comes from the date the policy started, not from immunology. It won’t be spread evenly, and it won’t cluster after recent vaccination, so simple artifact-versus-signal rules stop working.

Vaccination dates will often be missing. Many backlog patients were vaccinated at pharmacies, mass-vaccination sites, or before they enrolled in Medicare, so Medicare has no record of the shot.

Onset dates recorded years later are weak evidence. People misremember, and they tend to date their symptoms from the shot. And because the code requires documenting timing relative to vaccination, payment now depends on that timing field. This is Goodhart’s law: once a measure becomes a condition of payment, it stops being a clean measure. And that means noise in the analysis of the data. This is a vote for electronic medical access by VAERS 2.0 to check and pinpoint the date(s) of events.

A test that ignores the backlog can’t fail cleanly, so it proves nothing. Here is how to build one that can fail.

1. Split the data before analyzing anything. The backlog cohort is people vaccinated before January 1, 2027. The incident cohort is people vaccinated on or after that date, with the shot recorded in claims when it was given. Look for safety signals only in the incident cohort. The backlog can’t contaminate it, because the backlog’s vaccinations all happened before the incident cohort begins.

2. Date each event from independent records. Use the earliest record of the condition that was made separately from the G0576 visit: a first diagnosis code, an emergency visit, a lab result, a prescription. Do not use the onset date written in the billing note, since payment shapes it.

3. Compare each person with themselves. Within the incident cohort, use a self-controlled case series: compare how often the condition appears in a pre-specified risk window after vaccination with how often it appears in control windows for the same person. That removes stable differences between people, such as frailty, how readily they seek care, and how willing their doctor is to bill the new code.

4. Add checks a billing effect can’t fake. Include negative controls: outcomes with no plausible link to vaccination, and non-vaccine exposures that should show no signal. If those light up, the method is picking up billing behavior. Also look for dose-response and for differences by product and lot. An incentive that applies equally to every visit can’t produce signals that track dose number, formulation, or manufacturing lot.

5. Pre-register all of it. That means the windows, outcomes, negative controls and analysis plan, published before the first 2027 claims are pulled.

Now the prediction can actually fail. In the incident cohort, if G0576 activity is only a billing artifact, the first independent records of these conditions should be no more common in post-vaccination risk windows than in control windows. If the harms are real, they will be.

The backlog is a finding, not noise. How big it is, and how fast it drains, directly measures how much illness after vaccination went unevaluated under the old system. Nobody has had that measure before. Which conditions, products and age groups make it up will give us hypotheses for the incident cohort to test. And the decay curve tells us when the backlog has drained and clean signal detection can begin.

Analyzed this way, nobody can dismiss G0576 data as a product of doctors being paid to look. That is what turns a policy win into a scientific one.

Why this matters beyond vaccines

There is a broader lesson for medical reform. For two generations, the institutions of medicine have treated the absence of reported harm as evidence that there was no harm, while also making sure the harm was never paid to be looked for. That reasoning is circular, and it does not apply only to vaccines. It runs through iatrogenic injury generally: drug reactions, device failures, procedure complications. Every one is hard to see in proportion to how unprofitable it is to look.

An evolutionary biologist would put it this way: individual variation is the rule, not the exception. Any intervention given to millions of genetically and immunologically different people will produce a distribution of responses, and the tail of that distribution is real people. A healthcare system that refuses to measure the tail cannot claim to know where it is. G0576 is a first step toward measuring it.

What should come next

1. Medicaid and commercial adoption. State Medicaid agencies and private insurers should recognize G0576 or an equivalent, so children and working-age adults are covered.

2. Clear payment for VAERS reporting. CMS should state explicitly that the time to complete and submit a VAERS report counts toward G0576.

3. Reports filled from the visit itself. The documentation G0576 requires (timing, product, lot, other causes considered) is most of a VAERS report already. EHR vendors should populate the report from the visit note automatically, so evaluation and surveillance become one act.

4. Open, privacy-protected research access. Independent investigators, not only agency staff, need access to de-identified G0576 claims linked to vaccination records. A signal that only the regulator can examine will not be trusted, and should not be.

5. Clinician training. Most physicians have never been trained to do a structured vaccine-reaction workup or to document one well enough to pass an audit. That training exist, but has not yet been adopted - and it is built on evidence.

Credit where it is due

This policy exists because Secretary Kennedy, Administrator Oz, and the people at CMS who wrote and defended it chose to finalize it over organized opposition. Patients who were told their symptoms were all in their heads, and the clinicians who believed them anyway at their own expense, have been asking for exactly this for decades.

That which you incentivize, grows. For the first time, listening is paid for.

Now the rest of us have to make sure what gets heard is analyzed rigorously enough that nobody can wave it away.

Popular Rationalism is reader-supported. A paid subscription keeps this work independent and funds the analysis described above. Clinicians and researchers who want to learn rigorous signal-detection methods, including self-controlled designs and negative controls, will find courses and research tools at IPAK-EDU.

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Sources

• Infectious Diseases Society of America. IDSA advocates for increased reimbursement for ID physicians: Impact of the CY 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (Nov 2026). https://www.idsociety.org/news--publications-new/articles/2026/idsa-advocates-for-increased-reimbursement-for-id-physicians-impact-of-the-cy-2027-medicare-physician-fee-schedule/

• Pennic F. CMS Finalizes CY 2027 Physician Fee Schedule. HIT Consultant, Nov 5, 2026.

https://hitconsultant.net/?p=98529

• The Defender (Children’s Health Defense). Medicare to reimburse doctors for vaccine injury diagnosis and treatment (Nov 2026). https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/medicare-reimburse-doctors-vaccine-injury-diagnosis-treatment/

• American Academy of Family Physicians. Summary of the CY 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule (Jul 2026). https://www.aafp.org/assets/image/upload/v1784322005/pdf_mpfs_summary_071726.pdf

• Lazarus R, Klompas M, et al. Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS). Final report, AHRQ grant R18 HS 017045, 2010.