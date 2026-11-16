Nov 15, 2026

Popular Rationalism · James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

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On November 13 and 14, 2026, the Wall Street Journal and KFF Health News reported that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) had concluded the United States no longer meets the criteria for measles elimination [1][2]. Headlines called it a revocation. PAHO’s formal announcement was planned for November 17 [2].

The word “revocation” smuggles in three errors. PAHO did not grant the status it is said to be revoking: the United States declared its own elimination in 2000. Elimination is a condition, not a license; it ends when the condition fails, not when a committee says so. And on the public evidence, the condition failed between January and August 2026, months before the November meeting.

What PAHO can withdraw is narrower: its own regional verification, a process the United States joined in 2007 and passed at every review since. That withdrawal is real and carries consequences. But it is a late entry in PAHO’s ledger. It changed nothing about measles in America.

Who granted the status in the first place

The 2000 designation was American. CDC’s National Immunization Program convened outside experts on March 16–17, 2000 [3]. They weighed epidemiological, virological, immunity and surveillance evidence and concluded measles was no longer endemic. International specialists attended. The panel noted that standard guidelines for judging the milestone had not yet been written, and recommended writing them [3].

PAHO’s verification machinery came afterward, and the United States helped build it:

• 1994: PAHO member states set a regional goal of ending endemic measles [4].

• 2007: The Pan American Sanitary Conference adopted resolution CSP27.R2. It asked each country to form a national commission and requested an expert committee to verify interruption of endemic transmission [5].

• 2012: CDC submitted the U.S. national verification report under that regional process [6].

• 2016: Every country in the Americas had achieved verified elimination. The region lost it in 2018 after outbreaks in Venezuela and Brazil, and regained it in 2024 [7].

• 2019 onward: The Regional Monitoring and Re-Verification Commission (RVC) reviewed each country annually. The United States was consistently classified as sustaining elimination [8].

So two different things travel under the name “elimination status”:

Who is PAHO to revoke it? For the 2000 determination, no one: PAHO never held it. For its own regional classification, PAHO is exactly the body the United States agreed should keep that ledger. The United States has left the World Health Organization but remains a PAHO member [10]. Calling November’s decision a revocation of America’s status confuses the two columns.

Elimination is a condition, not a permit

Elimination means no chain of measles transmission persists for 12 months or more within a country, under adequate surveillance. It is not eradication, which would mean measles gone worldwide. Imported cases and short outbreaks are compatible with elimination.

The 12-month line is a programmatic choice, not a scientific threshold. CDC authors Papania and Orenstein presented the absence of year-long indigenous chains as a “programmatic goal” [11]. No source I have reviewed derives 12 months, rather than 9 or 18, as a biological discontinuity. The underlying science asks whether transmission sustains itself. CDC’s 2012 report estimated effective reproduction below one, and warned that its homogeneous-mixing assumptions were unrealistic [6].

Two features of the rule matter for everything that follows.

1. It is a universal negative. “No qualifying chain anywhere in the country” can be supported but never proved. One qualifying chain falsifies it, even in a single community. Missed asymptomatic infection and transmission obliterates it as a reasonable standard. Cases from vaccine-type “measles-like rashes” count against elimination. CDC does not require accurate ascertainment. A local chain does not show nationwide spread, but it does defeat a nationwide claim of absence under the arbitrary and unprovable claim.

2. The burden of proof sits with the country. PAHO’s immunization manager said Canada lost its status because its authorities could not show that outbreaks of the D8-9171 strain were unrelated [12]. The commission counts a chain of the same genotype and lineage within a country or defined area [9].

A status claimed by self-assessment is falsified by events, not by a vote. A country that certified itself in 2000 could have been the first to say when that claim stopped being true. It was not.

When the status was actually lost

On the public record, the 12-month condition failed between January and August 2026. The month depends on which chain one counts. The conclusion does not.

Reading A. The West Texas outbreak began January 20, 2025, 24 days before Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as HHS secretary [13][14]. PAHO itself anchored its review to that date [13]. ProPublica compared a virus from the outbreak’s first days with one collected in Utah in May 2026. Only 12 of roughly 16,000 genetic letters differed [15]. A five-mutation signature seen in Texas by May 2025 appeared in Utah in June 2025. The same signature turned up in CDC sequences from Iowa, North Dakota, Minnesota and Alaska from May and June 2025 [15].

Reading B. Utah announced its first case on June 20, 2025 [16]. Investigators found the patient could not have been exposed in another country or another state [15]. The outbreak on the Utah–Arizona line, centered on Hildale and Colorado City, was detected in August 2025 [17]. Utah’s state epidemiologist said it is unclear whether the earliest clusters connect to that border outbreak [18]. Noel Brewer, who chairs the U.S. national verification committee, said publicly that the Arizona–Utah outbreak, which he dated to June 2025, likely meets the criterion [19].

The evidence against a direct Texas-to-Utah link deserves equal weight:

• A whole-genome study of 1,760 genomes found Texas genomes closer to each other than to those from Utah or Arizona [20].

• Utah’s genomics lead described the two sets as similar but distinct, with intermediate versions missing [21].

• CDC stated: “Sequencing alone cannot determine whether transmission has been continuous or sustained” [15].

Federal messaging split. In November 2025, acting CDC director Jim O’Neill posted that preliminary genomic analysis did not link the Utah–Arizona cases directly to Texas [22]. That same month, the New York Times obtained a recording in which CDC officials told state health departments the border outbreak continued the West Texas outbreak [23].

The argument does not need that dispute settled. Either Reading A or Reading B holds. Each places the loss before November 2026. So the loss came before November 2026.

The US media wants to lay measles elimination status a US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s feet. The record says they have no basis.

A ceremony after the fact

PAHO had a date set and gave it up. On January 16, 2026, the RVC invited the United States and Mexico to a special virtual session on April 13 [13]. On March 2, PAHO moved both reviews to the commission’s regular November meeting, saying it wanted to simplify and harmonize the process [24]. PAHO also cited the scope of U.S. analysis under way, including whole-genome sequencing and a new bioinformatics pipeline [25].

Andrew Nixon is an HHS Spokesperson, sent a reply to questions from CNN in January. “CDC appreciates PAHO’s agreement to maintain the regular verification cycle. The additional time will allow for a thorough and transparent assessment of the 2025 measles outbreaks, including comprehensive genomic sequencing and advanced analysis,” Nixon said in an email to CNN. [26]. “We remain committed to actively supporting current outbreak responses through laboratory testing, technical assistance, and close coordination with state and local partners.”

The case for waiting deserves a fair hearing. Whole-genome evidence was not public in March, and a wrong call would have been worse than a late one. But Canada shows how quickly the commission can act. Canada’s outbreak began in October 2024 [27]. Canada lost its status on November 10, 2025, roughly a month after its 12-month mark [28]. The U.S. lag ran three to ten months, depending on which chain is counted.

The official classification was knowingly stale by autumn. On October 14, 2026, PAHO stated that Canada was the only country in the region classified as endemic [29]. Utah had passed its one-year mark four months earlier [18]. The commission had already said it would examine data only through the first half of 2026 [29].

The U.S. side was no faster:

• As late as December 2025, HHS said the United States kept its status because there was no evidence of 12 months of continuous transmission [22].

• The U.S. National Verification Committee, chaired by Brewer, met in mid-August 2026, after Utah’s anniversary, and forwarded its opinion to PAHO [31].

• Brewer presented CDC’s report and his committee’s assessment on November 10 but declined to give details [10]. That opinion has not been published.

Two chronological facts invite suspicion, and neither proves intent. The postponement meant the United States had no internationally visible classification for most of 2026 [30]. The November 10–13 meeting fell one week after the November 3 midterm elections. No document I have found shows that timing drove the decision.

The verdict reached the public through reporters’ sources before PAHO said a word [1][2]. That, and the arbitrary and messy criteria used for ascertainment are precise ways in which the “revocation” is performative. The epidemiological event happened in the first half of 2026. The ceremony followed in November.

A declared loss ends the regional verification and obliges a national action plan, as it did for Canada [27]. The “obligation” is real within the verification system the United States has participated in since 2007, but it is not a binding legal mandate with sanctions. A late declaration still counts. It simply should not be mistaken for the moment the status was lost.

The greater question is why is 12 months used - due to this paper - how was 12 months chosen, and would the US have been more responsive under a 6months criterion? US would be lost elimination status twice before in 2018-2019 - long before most Americans Kennedy.

What the dates show about Fauci and Kennedy

The dates rule out two popular stories: that the chain began under Fauci, and that the vulnerability began under Kennedy.

The chain did not start under Fauci, but long chains existed then, too. Fauci left NIAID on December 31, 2022 [33]. For 2020–2023, the longest documented U.S. transmission chain lasted 63 days [34]. The closest earlier call came in New York in 2018–2019. Outbreak windows ran 9.5 months in New York City and 10.6 months elsewhere in the state, and both ended short of 12 months [35][36]. Those windows included repeated importations and incomplete links, so individual chains may have been shorter [35]. No documented chain carries from those years into 2025.

The vulnerability did not start under Kennedy. Kindergarten MMR coverage fell below the 95% target years before he took office:

Most of the coverage loss, 2.2 points, happened between 2019–20 and 2021–22, during the pandemic and Fauci’s tenure. Kennedy was right to point this out.

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CDC at the time pointed to missed well-child visits, relaxed school follow-up and record-collection problems [37]. HHS now says national vaccination rates declined before Kennedy took office [10], and the data bears that out.

The exemption series tells a second story. Its largest single-year jump, 0.6 points, came in 2025–26, Kennedy’s first full school year [42]. That is timing, not proof of cause. National averages also hide the pockets where outbreaks live: about 88% coverage in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania [43], and 30% of kindergartners adequately immunized at the main school in Hildale, Utah [44].

The Texas outbreak began 24 days before Kennedy was sworn in [13][14]. The Utah outbreak began after. Responsibility for creating a vulnerability and responsibility for responding to an outbreak are different questions. Kennedy inherited the first. The second is assessable on its own record, including the death count below.

What the counts hide

CDC reports 5,412 confirmed cases in 2026 through November 12, after 2,289 in 2025; both years are preliminary [45]. That makes 2026 the worst year since 1991 [47]. The burden has moved: Pennsylvania leads with 1,529 cases, followed by South Carolina (670), Utah (536) and Wisconsin (505) [46].

The outbreaks behind those numbers:

• West Texas: began January 20, 2025; 762 cases; declared over August 18, 2025 [13][61].

• South Carolina Upstate: began October 2, 2025, centered in Spartanburg County [62]. By January 2026 it had passed Texas as the largest U.S. outbreak since elimination [63].

• Utah–Arizona: Utah’s first case June 20, 2025; border outbreak detected August 2025 [16][17].

• Pennsylvania: began in Lebanon County in late April 2026, then spread through Lancaster County [64].

Reported counts are floors, not totals. Early analyses suggest the Texas outbreak may have been nearly twice its 762 known cases, and the Utah–Arizona outbreak three to four times its known size [47]. One genetic analysis suggested Utah’s true 2025 count could have been 6.5 times what was recorded [44].

The series also moves. CDC’s 2025 total stood at 2,255 in January 2026 [48], 2,281 in February [49], and 2,289 now [45]. The 2025 figure includes 25 cases among international visitors [49]. Revisions are normal; they are also a reason to cite a dated series.

The pattern has shifted from importation to domestic spread. In 2025, 50 outbreaks accounted for about 90% of cases, against 16 outbreaks and 69% in 2024 [49]. Imported infections made up only about 10% of cases detected since January 20, 2025 [50]. None of this measures the duration of any single chain. Annual totals and continuity are different quantities.

The death count and the missing reports

In 2025, measles killed two unvaccinated children in Texas and an unvaccinated adult in New Mexico [51]. In 2026, the count itself became contested.

• Pennsylvania reported its first two measles-associated deaths on August 25, the state’s first in 35 years. By October 13 it had reported six; CDC listed two [52].

• The new CDC director ordered the first two Pennsylvania deaths excluded from the national tally, breaking the agency’s practice of accepting states’ determinations [53].

• CDC then switched its national death count to National Center for Health Statistics mortality data [54].

• Kennedy suggested the governor’s office had fabricated the deaths [55]. A coroner later confirmed measles killed one of the infants, documented by autopsy [56].

• On November 5, Wisconsin reported an infant death; the coroner listed measles as the immediate cause, the state’s first such death since 1990 [57].

CDC says it is working with state epidemiologists on a standardized definition of measles deaths [65]. A standard definition is a legitimate goal. Changing the counting rule mid-epidemic, and excluding a state’s certified deaths before that rule exists, is not how a surveillance system earns trust.

The publication record has gaps too. MMWR has not published detailed reports on the South Carolina, Utah or Pennsylvania outbreaks, nor a 2026 national measles update [58]. Utah’s public health laboratory posted measles genomes faster than CDC did [21].

This matters for the PAHO question. National submissions to the commission are restricted and its meetings are closed [29]. When the dossier is confidential, the public record is the only independent check. Every gap in that record weakens anyone’s ability to audit the decision, in either direction.

One lineage, three countries

The 12-month rule is national. The virus is not.

• Mexico: PAHO dates Mexico’s outbreak to February 1, 2025 [13]. Chihuahua officials linked it to the Gaines County, Texas outbreak [59]. Mexico recorded 6,427 confirmed cases and 24 deaths in 2025 [60].

• Canada: The outbreak began in New Brunswick in October 2024 [27]. Canada lost its status on November 10, 2025, and the Americas lost regional verification with it [28][7].

• Shared strain: The D8-9171 genotype behind the Texas, Utah and Arizona outbreaks was also circulating in Canada and Mexico [66]. No whole-genome sequences from Mexico or Ontario had been made public [15].

This cuts against easy certainty in both directions. Cross-border reintroduction of the same lineage cannot be cleanly excluded, which complicates any claim of one uninterrupted domestic chain. Under the commission’s burden of proof, though, that uncertainty counts against the country, as it did for Canada [12]. Mexico and Bolivia were also under review this month; their outcomes were not public as of this writing [10].

If PAHO and the Media Were Honest

A verdict this consequential should come with its evidence. PAHO’s final report, and the U.S. committee’s opinion behind it, should state:

1. Which chain or chains met the criterion, with the earliest and latest case dates.

2. The geographic path, and how domestic travel between states was handled.

3. How many cases lacked an epidemiological link, and what was assumed about them.

4. The evidence against repeated importation, including cross-border D8-9171.

5. The genomic resolution: whole genomes, distance thresholds, phylogenetic method.

6. Whether the conclusion survives dropping uncertain or unlinked cases.

7. The date the criterion was met, the date it was announced, and the reason for the gap.

The percentage of cases that are vaccine-type rashes misdiagnosed. A reminder that CDC and WHO recommend two large doses of VitA for therapy in all cases of measles in all settings.

Failure to find those details in public does not prove they are absent from the confidential dossier. It does mean no outside reader can check them yet.

Regaining the status is slower than losing it. The qualifying transmission must be interrupted for at least 12 months [28]. The commission meets once a year. Countries in the Americas have historically needed more than 24 months after interruption to regain their status; Canada’s earliest chance is November 2027 [32].

Bottom line

The United States certified its own measles elimination in 2000. It “lost” that status the day a qualifying chain reached 12 months, somewhere between January and August 2026, whatever any committee said or failed to say. PAHO’s November decision withdraws only PAHO’s own regional verification, and does so three to ten months after the fact.

The accountable parties are the ones who could have spoken first: the national system that made the original claim, and the regional body that kept a stale classification on its books into October. While the chain that crossed the line came after Fauci, long outbreaks and falling coverage came before Kennedy.

Holding both facts at once is the only accurate account.

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Most science reporting ends where the real questions begin. Paid subscribers to Popular Rationalism receive the full evidence ledger behind this piece: the primary sources, the timeline data, the competing explanations, and updates when PAHO’s report is released. To go deeper on reading surveillance data and outbreak claims yourself, see the courses at IPAK-EDU.

References

Evidence checked November 15, 2026. News reports are labeled as such; PAHO’s final decision report was not public at this date.

1. Reuters (reporting the Wall Street Journal). US loses measles-free status after continued spread of the disease. Nov 13, 2026. https://www.usnews.com/news/top-news/articles/2026-11-13/us-loses-measles-free-status-after-continued-spread-of-the-disease-wsj-reports

2. Maxmen A. US has lost measles elimination status, global health authorities say. KFF Health News, Nov 14, 2026. https://kffhealthnews.org/public-health/us-measles-elimination-status-lost-outbreaks-continuous-spread-year-paho-cdc/

3. Katz SL, Hinman AR. Summary and conclusions: measles elimination meeting, 16–17 March 2000. J Infect Dis. 2004;189(Suppl 1):S43–S47. https://doi.org/10.1086/377696

4. Chatlani S. US loses its measles elimination status after more than 25 years. Stateline, Nov 13, 2026. https://stateline.org/2026/11/13/us-poised-to-lose-its-measles-elimination-status-after-more-than-25-years/

5. PAHO. Resolution CSP27.R2, adopted Oct 1, 2007. https://www1.paho.org/english/gov/csp/csp27.r2-e.pdf

6. CDC. United States National Report: Documentation and Verification of Measles, Rubella and CRS Elimination. Mar 28, 2012. https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/21191/cdc_21191_DS1.pdf

7. The Wire. Canada loses official measles-free status as vaccination rates fall. Nov 2025. https://m.thewire.in/article/health/canada-loses-official-measles-free-status-as-vaccination-rates-fall-us-to-follow

8. KFF. Measles elimination status: what it is and how the U.S. could lose it. Nov 2026. https://www.kff.org/other-health/measles-elimination-status-what-it-is-and-how-the-u-s-could-lose-it/

9. PAHO. Regional Monitoring and Re-Verification Commission: mandate, criteria and decision process. https://www.paho.org/en/measles-rubella-elimination-regional-monitoring-re-verification-commission

10. Rigby J, Steenhuysen J. US faces loss of measles-free status as experts meet for review. Reuters via News Tribune, Nov 11, 2026. https://www.newstribune.com/news/2026/nov/11/us-faces-loss-of-measles-free-status-as-experts-meet-for-review/

11. Papania MJ, Orenstein WA. Defining and assessing measles elimination goals. J Infect Dis. 2004;189(Suppl 1):S23–S26. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15106085/

12. Texas Tribune. Texas measles outbreak spread and U.S. elimination status. Dec 5, 2025. https://www.texastribune.org/2025/12/05/texas-measles-outbreak-spread-elimination/

13. PAHO. Measles elimination status in the United States and Mexico. Jan 16, 2026. https://www.paho.org/en/news/16-1-2026-measles-elimination-status-united-states-and-mexico

14. The White House. Remarks during swearing-in ceremony of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Feb 13, 2025. https://www.whitehouse.gov/remarks/2025/02/remarks-by-president-trump-and-secretary-of-the-department-of-health-and-human-services-robert-f-kennedy-jr-during-swearing-in-ceremony

15. ProPublica. What ProPublica found in the genetic code of America’s measles outbreaks. Jun 2026. https://projects.propublica.org/measles-outbreak-analysis-utah-texas/

16. Utah DHHS. Public health officials warn of first measles case in Utah. Jun 20, 2025. https://dhhs.utah.gov/featured-news/public-health-officials-warn-of-first-measles-case-in-utah-media-availability-today/

17. Arizona Republic via KNAU. Measles outbreak along Arizona–Utah border surpasses 500 cases. Apr 3, 2026. https://www.knau.org/knau-and-arizona-news/2026-04-03/measles-outbreak-along-arizona-utah-border-surpasses-500-cases

18. Associated Press. Utah marks a year of battling measles, with no clear end in sight. Jun 20, 2026. https://ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/ap-top-news/2026/06/20/utah-marks-a-year-of-battling-measles-with-no-clear-end-in-sight

19. Reuters (syndicated). Brewer on the Arizona–Utah outbreak. Nov 11, 2026.

https://www.933thedrive.com/?p=841654

20. Whole-genome sequencing of measles virus from 2025 outbreak, Texas, USA. Emerg Infect Dis. 2026;32(10). https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/32/10/26-0494_article

21. Maxmen A. US scientists sequence 1,000 genomes from measles. KFF Health News via Minnesota Reformer, Apr 6, 2026. https://minnesotareformer.com/2026/04/06/us-scientists-sequence-1000-genomes-from-measles-a-disease-long-eliminated-with-vaccines/

22. KFF Health News. While scientists race to study spread of measles in US, Kennedy unravels hard-won gains. Dec 2025. https://kffhealthnews.org/medicaid/measles-virus-outbreak-spread-genomic-analysis-elimination-status-cdc-rfk-us/

23. Ars Technica, summarizing the New York Times, via Bioethics.com. CDC data confirms US is 2 months away from losing measles elimination status. Nov 18, 2025.

https://bioethics.com/?p=100472

24. PAHO. Update on the review of measles elimination status. Mar 2, 2026. https://www.paho.org/en/news/2-3-2026-update-review-measles-elimination-status

25. McPhillips D. Meeting to determine US measles elimination status pushed back to November. CNN, Mar 2, 2026. https://edition.cnn.com/2026/03/02/health/us-measles-elimination-status-paho-meeting-delay

26. HealthDay via U.S. News. Review of U.S. measles elimination status delayed until November. Mar 4, 2026. https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2026-03-04/review-of-u-s-measles-elimination-status-delayed-until-november

27. Clinical Trials Arena. Measles-free status: Canada revoked. Nov 2025. https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/analyst-comment/measles-free-status-canada-revoked/

28. Global News. Canada loses measles elimination status. Nov 10, 2025. https://globalnews.ca/news/11519510/canada-loses-measles-elimination-status

29. PAHO. RVC to hold sixth annual meeting in November. Oct 14, 2026. https://www.paho.org/en/news/14-10-2026-measles-and-rubella-elimination-regional-monitoring-and-re-verification-commission

30. American Action Forum. U.S. measles elimination status: PAHO postpones review. Apr 2026. https://www.americanactionforum.org/weekly-checkup/u-s-measles-elimination-status-paho-postpones-review/

31. Streamline. US measles elimination review puts 2026 outbreaks under microscope (summarizing Brewer NT, STAT, Aug 6, 2026). https://streamlinefeed.co.ke/news/us-measles-elimination-review-puts-2026-outbreaks-under-microscope

32. Global Citizen. Canada loses measles-free status. Nov 2025. https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/content/canada-loses-measles-free-status/

33. NIMH. Inside NIMH, Winter 2023 (Fauci’s NIAID departure). https://www.nimh.nih.gov/research/research-funded-by-nimh/inside-nimh/2023-winter-inside-nimh

34. CDC. Measles — United States, January 1, 2020–March 28, 2024. MMWR. 2024;73:295–300. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/73/wr/mm7314a1.htm

35. Mathis AD, et al. Maintenance of measles elimination status in the United States for 20 years despite increasing challenges. Clin Infect Dis. 2022;75:416–424. https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/159494/cdc_159494_DS1.pdf

36. CDC. National update on measles cases and outbreaks — United States, January 1–October 1, 2019. MMWR. 2019;68:893–896. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/68/wr/mm6840e2.htm

37. Seither R, et al. Vaccination coverage with selected vaccines and exemption rates among children in kindergarten — United States, 2020–21 school year. MMWR. 2022;71:561–568. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7116a1.htm; 2019–20 exemption rate as reported by CNN: https://ktvz.com/health/cnn-health/2022/04/21/childhood-vaccination-rates-fell-in-kindergartners-last-school-year-cdc-data-shows/

38. CDC. Vaccination coverage and exemptions among kindergartners, 2021–22 school year. MMWR. 2023;72(2). https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/72/wr/mm7202a2.htm

39. HealthDay. Complete vaccination coverage down in kindergarteners for 2023–24 school year; and Record rate of U.S. kindergartners failed to get recommended vaccines. Oct 2024. https://healthday.com/healthpro-news/child-health/complete-vaccination-coverage-down-in-kindergarteners-for-2023-24-school-year and https://www.healthday.com/health-news/child-health/record-rate-of-us-kindergartners-failed-to-get-recommended-vaccines

40. CIDRAP. US childhood vaccination rates continue to fall, CDC data show. Jul 2025. https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/childhood-vaccines/us-childhood-vaccination-rates-continue-fall-cdc-data-show

41. Associated Press via Anchorage Daily News. Kindergarten vaccine exemptions jump to another record high. Aug 17, 2026. https://www.adn.com/nation-world/2026/08/17/kindergarten-vaccine-exemptions-jump-to-another-record-high-as-trump-administration-seeks-sweeping-changes-to-immunizations/

42. HealthDay. Kindergarten vaccine exemptions hit record high, new CDC data shows. Aug 18, 2026. https://www.healthday.com/health-news/child-health/kindergarten-vaccine-exemptions-hit-record-high-new-cdc-data-shows

43. Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania reports two measles deaths in Lancaster County. Aug 25, 2026. https://www.inquirer.com/health/measles-deaths-lancaster-county-pennsylvania-20260825.html

44. KFF Health News via East Idaho News. Anguished parents. Doctors in tears. Utah’s long measles outbreak takes a toll. 2026.

https://www.eastidahonews.com/?p=843321

45. CDC. Measles cases and outbreaks (annual series; data through Nov 12, 2026). https://www.cdc.gov/measles/data-research/index.html

46. WPDE via ABC News 4. US loses measles elimination status after death count rises. Nov 14, 2026. https://abcnews4.com/news/state/the-us-loses-measles-elimination-status-after-death-count-rises-to-10-in-2026-cdc-us-centers-for-disease-control-and-prevention

47. KNAU. Utah–Arizona outbreak contributes to record-breaking number of measles cases nationally. Jul 27, 2026. https://www.knau.org/knau-and-arizona-news/2026-07-27/utah-arizona-outbreak-contributes-to-record-breaking-number-of-measles-cases-nationally

48. CIDRAP. South Carolina’s measles outbreak hits 700 cases as CDC confirms 416 so far in 2026. Jan 2026. https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/measles/south-carolina-s-measles-outbreak-hits-700-cases-cdc-confirms-416-so-far-2026

49. CNN via KUTV. Measles cases surpass 1,100 so far in 2026. Feb 2026. https://kutv.com/news/nation-world/us-measles-cases-surpass-1100-so-far-in-2026-health-experts-warn-centers-for-disease-control-and-prevention-outbreak-data-death-highly-contagious-disease-pneumonia-lung-infection-respiratory-encephalitis-brain-swelling-neurologic-complications

50. KFF Health News via Spokesman-Review. As US is poised to lose measles-free status, RFK Jr.’s new CDC deputy downplays its significance. Jan 22, 2026. https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2026/jan/22/as-us-is-poised-to-lose-measles-free-status-rfk-jr/

51. NBC News. A year after Texas, measles spread and elimination status. Jan 2026. https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/measles-spread-year-elimination-status-rcna255008

52. Fierce Healthcare. Measles update: US passes 4,000 cases, Pennsylvania reports sixth death. Oct 2026. https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/providers/measles-update-us-passes-4000-cases-pennsylvania-reports-sixth-death

53. Becker’s Hospital Review. CDC director questions Pennsylvania measles deaths. Sep 2026. https://beckershospitalreview.com/quality/public-health/cdc-director-challenges-pennsylvania-measles-deaths

54. Reuters via KSL. US CDC confirms two measles-related deaths in 2026. Sep 2026. https://www.ksl.com/article/51629939/us-cdc-confirms-two-measles-related-deaths-in-2026

55. PhillyVoice. CDC leaves Pennsylvania deaths off national measles tally. Aug 31, 2026. https://phillyvoice.com/cdc-measles-deaths-pennsylvania/

56. HealthDay. Coroner confirms measles killed Pennsylvania infant as federal count still lags. Sep 10, 2026. https://www.orthoatlanta.com/health-news/coroner-confirms-measles-killed-pennsylvania-infant-as-federal-count-still-lags

57. Wisconsin DHS. DHS reports a death connected to the ongoing measles outbreak. Nov 5, 2026. https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/node/154446

58. KFF Health News via Texas Public Radio. US has lost measles elimination status, global health authorities say. Nov 15, 2026. https://www.tpr.org/public-health/2026-11-15/us-has-lost-measles-elimination-status-global-health-authorities-say

59. Mexico News Daily. US-originating measles outbreak has now reached every state in Mexico. 2026. https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/us-measles-outbreak-every-state-mexico

60. Outbreak News Today. Mexico measles continue into 2026. Jan 2026.

61. CDC. Characteristics of patients hospitalized with measles during an outbreak — West Texas, January–March 2025. MMWR. May 28, 2026. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/75/wr/mm7520a1.htm

62. CMM Online. South Carolina measles cases surpass last year’s Texas outbreak. Jan 29, 2026. https://cmmonline.com/news/south-carolina-measles-cases-surpass-last-years-texas-outbreak

63. CNN via CP24. South Carolina measles outbreak is largest in US since measles was declared eliminated. Jan 27, 2026. https://www.cp24.com/news/world/2026/01/27/south-carolina-measles-outbreak-is-largest-in-us-since-measles-was-declared-eliminated/

64. Philadelphia Inquirer. Measles outbreak in Pennsylvania: Lancaster and Dauphin County updates. Jun 4, 2026. https://www.inquirer.com/health/measles-outbreak-pennsylvania-lancaster-dauphin-county-updates-20260604.html

65. NBC Bay Area. CDC reports first measles death of 2026. Sep 2026. https://www.nbcbayarea.com/health/cdc-reports-first-measles-death-2026/4147644/

66. Johns Hopkins CORI. Measles scenario-based human health risk assessment. Dec 10, 2025. https://publichealth.jhu.edu/sites/default/files/2025-12/Measles-Risk-Assessment-12_10_2025.pdf