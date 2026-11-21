Clinical evidence from Japan, the United States, Britain, and Italy exposes the flaws in claiming that vitamin A treatment offers no benefit in high-income countries.

By James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

A claim circulating in discussions about measles treatment deserves a direct examination:

“The data suggesting possible benefits is mostly in developing countries with higher underlying vitamin A deficiency. No benefit is seen in high-income countries.”

The first sentence describes an important characteristic of the clinical literature. The second is contradicted by published findings.

Clinical investigators in Japan reported significantly shorter cough duration in children treated with vitamin A for measles, including children without evidence of malnutrition. American researchers documented substantial reductions in circulating vitamin A during acute measles, with lower concentrations accompanying greater disease severity. Historical British investigators reported reduced mortality following treatment with combined vitamins A and D, although a subsequent British study failed to reproduce that benefit.

A more recent Italian study found no statistically significant improvement in fever duration, hospitalization, or recorded complications. Its authors concluded that vitamin A treatment did not alter the clinical course of measles in a high-income country.

But the Italian study included only 108 children, recorded no deaths or intensive-care admissions, and documented just two children discharged with lasting impairments. Both belonged to the group that did not receive vitamin A. The study also contains important methodological problems involving endpoint selection, interpretation of an earlier Japanese trial, and the classification of complications.

The question deserves a scientific examination free from assumptions based on national wealth.

The Japanese Study That Directly Contradicts the Claim

In 1999, Kawasaki and colleagues published The Efficacy of Oral Vitamin A Supplementation for Measles and Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, reporting the results of a prospective clinical investigation conducted in Fukushima, Japan, between 1994 and 1997.

Their motivation was explicit. Previous studies had demonstrated clinical benefits in developing countries, but research remained limited in developed nations where nutritional vitamin A deficiency was relatively uncommon.

The investigators studied 105 children hospitalized with measles, ages five months through three years and nine months. They classified the children by disease severity and compared clinical outcomes between those receiving vitamin A and those receiving standard care.

Among children with moderate measles, mean cough duration was 9.2 days without vitamin A and 7.2 days with treatment.

Among children classified as having severe measles, mean cough duration was 12.0 days without treatment and 8.7 days among those receiving vitamin A.

The differences in cough duration were statistically significant in both severity groups.

This represents a 21.7% reduction in mean cough duration among moderately ill children and a 27.5% reduction among severely ill children.

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The Japanese investigators found no statistically significant differences in fever duration, length of hospitalization, or the incidence of acute pneumonia and laryngitis. Those negative findings define the limits of the observed treatment effect. They do not invalidate the positive finding for cough duration.

Only 16 children belonged to the severe-measles subgroup, including ten treated children and six controls. The small subgroup and multiple clinical endpoints warrant caution, particularly regarding the precision and reproducibility of the reported effect.

Nevertheless, the evidence directly contradicts the assertion that no vitamin A treatment benefit has been observed in a high-income country.

Japan was already a highly developed nation when the investigators conducted this research. They described their patients as well nourished and without underlying disease. Although they did not establish each child’s vitamin A stores through biochemical testing, their investigation specifically addressed the potential value of supplementation in a population where chronic nutritional deficiency was not presumed.

Their findings concern a clinically meaningful symptom of measles: persistent cough.

A therapeutic intervention that reduces the duration of a distressing respiratory symptom has demonstrated a morbidity benefit on that endpoint, provided the observed difference reflects a genuine treatment effect.

That is precisely the finding the Japanese investigators reported.

Original study: Kawasaki Y, Hosoya M, Katayose M, Suzuki H. Kansenshogaku Zasshi. 1999;73(2):104–109.

Original Japanese full text and tables

What the Japanese Paper Actually Says About Dosing

Returning to primary sources revealed a consequential discrepancy in how later publications described the Japanese treatment regimen.

Kawasaki and colleagues administered 100,000 international units (IU) of vitamin A orally on each of the first two hospital days, for a total of 200,000 IU.

The original Japanese abstract and methods both specify administration on hospital days one and two.

The Cochrane review subsequently characterized the Japanese regimen as a single 100,000 IU dose. Lo Vecchio and colleagues repeated that characterization in their 2021 Italian article.

These descriptions conflict with the original study.

The difference matters because the therapeutic literature distinguishes single-dose regimens from repeated dosing. Cochrane analyses have reported different outcomes by dosing regimen, particularly for mortality among children younger than two years.

There is a second discrepancy.

The Japanese paper’s Table 3 reports no statistically significant difference in fever duration. Its statistically significant findings concern cough duration.

Yet the Cochrane review reports a statistically significant 1.5-day fever reduction derived from the Japanese data. Lo Vecchio and colleagues subsequently cited Kawasaki when justifying an expected 1.5-day improvement in fever duration.

The numerical differences in the Japanese fever data and the original investigators’ significance labels therefore require reconciliation. An independent reanalysis may produce a different statistical result, but it should identify the discrepancy rather than silently replace the primary authors’ interpretation.

This distinction becomes important when examining the design of the Italian study.

The Italian Study Selected Fever as Its Primary Endpoint

In 2021, Lo Vecchio, Cambriglia, Bruzzese, and Guarino published Vitamin A in Children Hospitalized for Measles in a High-income Country in The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal.

The investigators enrolled 108 children hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed measles at the University Hospital Federico II in Naples, Italy, between November 2015 and May 2019.

Thirty-six children received two age-specific doses of oil-based vitamin A. Seventy-two received standard care without vitamin A.

The vitamin A shortage in Italy created periods when the treatment was unavailable. The investigators used these circumstances to construct a prospective, nonrandomized controlled cohort.

Their primary endpoint was total fever duration.

They originally calculated the required sample size using a hypothesized 1.5-day reduction in fever duration, which they attributed to earlier clinical literature, including Kawasaki’s Japanese study.

The problem is evident: the original Japanese investigators identified cough duration as their positive clinical result and reported fever-duration comparisons as nonsignificant.

The Italian investigators therefore designed their study around an endpoint that did not reproduce the Japanese paper’s clearly reported positive finding.

They also did not measure cough duration as a principal outcome suitable for direct replication.

The Italian results were negative for their chosen primary endpoint. Mean fever duration was 7.03 days among children receiving vitamin A and 6.82 days among controls, with P = 0.72.

Median hospitalization duration was five days in both groups.

This finding provides evidence that the intervention did not produce the hypothesized reduction in fever duration in this Italian cohort.

It does not directly test whether vitamin A shortens cough duration, the positive clinical endpoint identified in Japan.

The Italian researchers also enrolled fewer children than planned. They calculated an initial target of 116 patients to achieve greater than 80% statistical power for the assumed fever effect, but completed enrollment with 108.

More importantly, their sample-size calculation concerned fever duration. It did not confer 80% power to detect differences in mortality, intensive-care admissions, permanent neurological injury, or rare serious complications.

A trial powered for one continuous endpoint cannot inherit equivalent power for entirely different clinical outcomes.

Original study: Lo Vecchio A, Cambriglia MD, Bruzzese D, Guarino A. Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal. 2021;40(8):723–729.

Full-text article, including Tables 1 and 2

What Happened to the 108 Italian Children?

The actual clinical outcomes deserve considerably more attention than the paper’s broad conclusion.

Among the 108 hospitalized children, the investigators reported that 88, or 81.5%, experienced at least one recorded complication. Organ complications occurred in 71 children, while hematological abnormalities occurred in 58.

But the authors’ complication categories grouped together clinical outcomes of substantially different severity.

The composite included conditions such as diarrhea, respiratory illness, and abnormalities of circulating blood-cell counts, alongside potentially severe conditions including pneumonia, encephalitis, and myocarditis.

A complication count that combines transient leukopenia with potentially life-threatening organ disease cannot be interpreted as a count of equally serious outcomes.

The distinction becomes especially important when examining the final clinical outcomes.

Of the 108 hospitalized children, 106 were discharged without sequelae. Two were discharged with impairments that the investigators classified as permanent. No child required intensive care, and no deaths occurred.

The two children with documented sequelae experienced serious complications.

The first was a five-year-old boy who developed measles-associated encephalitis complicated by cerebral venous thrombosis. He experienced partial deafness and speech impairment.

The second was an 11-year-old girl who developed severe otitis complicated by mastoiditis, resulting in hearing impairment.

Both children belonged to the 72-person standard-care group.

None of the 36 children receiving vitamin A was discharged with reported sequelae.

Thus, the observed proportions were zero of 36 in the vitamin A group and two of 72, or 2.8%, in the standard-care group.

The between-group difference was not statistically significant (P = 0.55).

This observation cannot establish that vitamin A prevented permanent injury. With only two events, the study lacked the information required to estimate a reliable treatment effect on sequelae.

But the data also provide no basis for claiming that vitamin A failed to prevent serious lasting complications.

The most accurate conclusion is that the investigators observed two cases of sequelae, both among untreated children, without sufficient statistical information to determine whether treatment influenced their occurrence.

There is an additional qualification concerning the word permanent.

The authors used that classification for impairments present at discharge. They scheduled a follow-up visit approximately two weeks later but did not report longitudinal recovery trajectories sufficient to establish that the impairments persisted for years or throughout the children’s lives.

These were clinically serious outcomes. Their reported duration, however, should not exceed the documented observation period.

Why Zero Deaths Matters for Interpretation

The Italian study recorded no deaths in either group.

Accordingly, it could not determine whether vitamin A treatment reduced mortality.

This is not a criticism of the investigators for failing to observe deaths. It is a limitation imposed by the frequency of the endpoint and the sample size.

When an event occurs in neither group, the observations provide no direct comparative information about a treatment effect on that event.

The same applies to intensive-care admissions.

The absence of such events may reflect the clinical characteristics of the hospitalized cohort, access to medical treatment, the underlying probability of severe outcomes, or a combination of these factors.

It cannot establish that vitamin A has no effect on these outcomes.

Nor can the study’s observed 1.9% prevalence of discharge sequelae serve as an estimate for all measles infections in Italy. The investigators excluded children managed at home or discharged from emergency departments. Their study population consisted exclusively of hospitalized patients.

The denominator matters.

The Problem With the 81.5% Complication Rate

The Italian paper’s high complication rate illustrates another methodological problem.

A composite endpoint is only as informative as the clinical comparability of its components.

The investigators classified 88 children as having at least one complication. However, an isolated, transient blood-count abnormality is not clinically interchangeable with encephalitis, hearing impairment, or respiratory failure.

A composite that combines these outcomes can produce a very high overall complication frequency while providing little information about the distribution of serious, lasting harm.

This is not an argument that diarrhea, pneumonia, or hematological abnormalities are harmless. Their seriousness depends on severity, duration, associated physiological compromise, and clinical consequences.

It is an argument for analyzing those dimensions separately.

The study reported any complication in 77.8% of treated children and 83.3% of controls (P = 0.66).

Hematological complications occurred in 41.7% of the treated group and 59.7% of controls (P = 0.12).

Organ complications occurred in 69.4% of treated children and 63.9% of controls (P = 0.72).

The directions differed by endpoint. None of these overall comparisons demonstrated a statistically significant treatment benefit.

The publication also reported a relative risk of 1.33, with a 95% confidence interval of 0.59–2.96. Importantly, Figure 2 identifies this as the relative probability of experiencing no complications.

It does not represent the relative risk of developing a complication.

Eight of 36 treated children, or 22.2%, experienced no recorded complication, compared with 12 of 72 controls, or 16.7%. The ratio of these probabilities is 1.33.

The corresponding observed relative risk of experiencing any complication is approximately 0.93, calculated from 28/36 versus 60/72.

These estimates describe different events. Confusing them reverses the meaning of the reported point estimate.

The wide confidence interval around the complication-free outcome also demonstrates substantial uncertainty. It permits both lower and higher probabilities of avoiding complications under vitamin A treatment.

A nonsignificant result from a superiority study does not establish clinical equivalence. Equivalence and noninferiority require distinct hypotheses, prespecified margins, and sample-size calculations.

Lo Vecchio and colleagues did not conduct an equivalence trial.

Vitamin A Availability Was Not Randomization

The Italian investigators described the national vitamin A shortage as providing a setting that approximated unbiased allocation.

However, vitamin A exposure depended on supply availability during particular calendar periods. The investigators matched children on age, sex, underlying chronic conditions, and season, but treatment allocation was not individually randomized.

This creates a potential for time-dependent confounding.

Changes in outbreak composition, referral patterns, clinical management, viral genotype, and other unmeasured factors could influence outcomes across enrollment periods.

Indeed, Table 1 demonstrates a statistically significant imbalance in identified measles genotypes between the treatment groups (P < 0.01).

Genotype D8 appeared in 12 treated children and five controls. Genotype B3 appeared in one treated child and 21 controls. Genotype information was unavailable for 69 children.

The investigators examined fever duration and hospitalization among children with identified genotypes and did not detect significant differences between B3 and D8 on those measures. But genotype characterization covered only 36% of the cohort.

The absence of an observed association in that small, incompletely genotyped subset does not eliminate the possibility of confounding.

The treatment groups also lacked baseline biochemical measurements that would permit classification by actual vitamin A status.

Consequently, the study could not determine whether treatment effects differed between children with normal vitamin A stores and those with depleted stores.

The authors’ conclusions about treatment in a low-deficiency population therefore rest on the presumed nutritional characteristics of the setting rather than direct measurements of participants’ vitamin A reserves.

That distinction is central to the original claim.

American Children With Measles Can Have Depressed Retinol

Two American investigations provide evidence that the physiological effects of measles on vitamin A status cannot be dismissed by referring to the wealth of the country where the infection occurs.

In 1992, Frieden and colleagues measured serum vitamin A concentrations in 89 children younger than two years with measles in New York City.

Twenty children, approximately 22%, had low circulating vitamin A concentrations.

Children with low levels were more likely to experience prolonged fever, high fever, and hospitalization.

Fever lasting at least seven days occurred in 54% of children with low vitamin A, compared with 23% of those without low concentrations.

Hospitalization occurred in 55% and 30%, respectively.

The researchers also observed lower measles-specific antibody levels among children with low circulating vitamin A.

Read Frieden et al., Vitamin A Levels and Severity of Measles: New York City (1992).

A subsequent Milwaukee investigation by Butler and colleagues examined 114 children with laboratory-confirmed measles during the 1989–1990 outbreak.

Eighty-two children, 72%, had serum retinol concentrations at or below 0.70 micromoles per liter.

Hospitalized children had significantly lower median retinol concentrations than children managed without hospitalization. Children with pneumonia also had lower retinol concentrations than children without pneumonia.

The investigators used a modified Pediatric Risk of Mortality score to quantify physiological instability and found that lower serum retinol remained associated with greater illness severity after multivariable adjustment.

Read Butler et al., Measles Severity and Serum Retinol Concentration Among Children in the United States (1993).

Neither study demonstrated that administering vitamin A would reverse these outcomes. Both were observational investigations.

But they established that depressed circulating retinol occurs during measles in American children and that the degree of depression correlates with disease severity.

An important biochemical distinction applies here. Acute inflammation can reduce serum retinol and retinol-binding protein independently of depletion of liver vitamin A stores.

Therefore, low serum retinol measured during an acute infection is not, by itself, proof of chronic nutritional deficiency.

It is nevertheless a measurable alteration in retinol physiology.

The clinically relevant question is whether vitamin A administration during acute infection improves tissue function, host defense, epithelial recovery, or other disease outcomes. The answer may depend on baseline stores, age, illness severity, timing, dose, and formulation.

National income classification cannot substitute for measuring those variables.

Britain: Historical Benefit and Conflicting Replication

In 1932, J. B. Ellison published an investigation of 600 hospitalized children with measles in London.

Three hundred received a preparation containing vitamins A and D. Three hundred served as controls.

Eleven children died in the treated group, compared with 26 controls.

These findings correspond to mortality of approximately 3.7% and 8.7%, respectively, an observed relative reduction of approximately 58%.

Ellison also reported evidence that pulmonary complications were less severe among treated children.

Read Ellison, Intensive Vitamin Therapy in Measles (1932).

The investigation had limitations. It used combined vitamins A and D, preventing attribution of the observed effect to either vitamin independently. Treatment allocation was not individually randomized, and medical care and population characteristics differed substantially from contemporary practice.

A subsequent British investigation by Mackay and colleagues in 1936 did not reproduce the reported therapeutic advantage.

Read Mackay et al., The Therapeutic Value of Vitamins A and D in Measles (1936).

The British findings are therefore conflicting.

That conflict should remain visible in any responsible analysis. It does not justify erasing the earlier positive result, but neither does the positive result justify claiming that a vitamin A-specific mortality benefit was definitively established.

What the Cochrane Review Actually Found

The Cochrane systematic review of vitamin A treatment for measles included eight clinical trials involving 2,574 participants.

Across the pooled studies, the overall mortality estimate favored vitamin A but did not reach statistical significance: relative risk 0.70, with a 95% confidence interval of 0.42–1.15.

In the subgroup of children younger than two years receiving repeated doses, the review reported a relative risk of 0.21, with a 95% confidence interval of 0.07–0.66.

This corresponds to a 79% relative reduction in the mortality estimate for that subgroup, although interpretation requires caution because age, dose, hospitalization, and study setting were correlated.

The review also reported reduced croup incidence with repeated vitamin A treatment, while evidence for other complications remained less conclusive.

Importantly, the reviewers themselves acknowledged the relevance of the Japanese study to high-income countries and recognized its positive morbidity finding.

Read Yang, Mao, and Wan, Vitamin A for Treating Measles in Children, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.

The geographical concentration of studies limits the transportability of their pooled mortality estimates. It does not negate positive findings in Japan or establish a biological threshold at which treatment ceases to function when national income rises.

A treatment’s effect must be evaluated in the population, clinical setting, and dosing regimen under study.

What the WHO, CDC, and American Academy of Pediatrics Recommend

The claim that vitamin A therapy is relevant only to low-income countries is also inconsistent with contemporary clinical guidance.

The World Health Organization (WHO) explicitly recommends two vitamin A doses, 24 hours apart, for people diagnosed with measles. Its public guidance explains that low vitamin A concentrations can occur during measles even in well-nourished children.

WHO: What You Need to Know About Measles

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that clinicians manage children hospitalized with severe measles using vitamin A as part of supportive care. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends medically supervised vitamin A treatment for children diagnosed with measles, regardless of hospitalization status.

The recommended age-specific regimen consists of 50,000 IU daily for two days in infants younger than six months; 100,000 IU daily for two days in infants six through eleven months; and 200,000 IU daily for two days in children at least twelve months old.

These are supervised therapeutic doses for diagnosed measles. They are not general nutritional recommendations or instructions for routine self-administration.

Vitamin A is fat soluble, and excessive intake can cause serious toxicity involving the liver, bones, nervous system, and other tissues. Excessive retinol exposure during pregnancy can also cause fetal harm.

Vitamin A treatment for acute measles must be distinguished from routine supplementation intended to prevent nutritional deficiency. The clinical indication, dose, duration, and relevant risks differ.

CDC: Clinical Overview of Measles

AAP: Measles Frequently Asked Questions — Vitamin A

The therapeutic recommendation does not depend on an assumption that a child lives in a low-income country.

The Logical Errors Behind the High-Income-Country Claim

The argument that vitamin A has no benefit in wealthy countries depends on several faulty inferences.

First, it substitutes an ecological characteristic for an individual biological measurement. A low national prevalence of vitamin A deficiency does not establish adequate vitamin A stores in every child, nor does it eliminate infection-associated changes in retinol physiology.

Second, it generalizes from one geographical distribution of evidence to a universal statement about treatment effectiveness. Most randomized mortality evidence comes from lower-income settings. That fact limits generalizability; it does not prove therapeutic ineffectiveness elsewhere.

Third, it interprets statistically nonsignificant results as evidence of no effect. A superiority study that fails to reject its null hypothesis has not thereby established equivalence between treatment and control.

Fourth, it treats different endpoints as interchangeable. The Japanese investigators reported reduced cough duration. The Italian investigators selected fever duration as their primary endpoint. A negative fever result cannot directly refute a positive cough-duration result.

Fifth, it relies on broad complication composites that obscure differences in clinical seriousness. The Italian study’s 81.5% complication rate should not be confused with an 81.5% risk of death, intensive-care admission, or permanent injury.

Finally, it overlooks the implications of rare outcomes. When a study records zero deaths and zero intensive-care admissions, it cannot use those observations to determine whether treatment prevents either event.

The available evidence supports a more precise conclusion than either universal benefit or universal ineffectiveness.

Vitamin A treatment has demonstrated clinically favorable outcomes in particular studies and populations. The magnitude and reliability of its effects in contemporary high-income settings remain incompletely characterized. Existing data do not establish a mortality benefit in nutritionally replete children living in wealthy countries, but they also do not establish that the treatment is ineffective in those children.

Science Requires Better Trials, Not Categorical Dismissals

The evidence points toward a clear research agenda.

Future investigations should measure baseline vitamin A status when feasible, account for acute-phase suppression of circulating retinol, and examine treatment timing and formulation. They should distinguish cough duration, fever duration, hospitalization, organ complications, lasting impairment, and mortality rather than treating these outcomes as interchangeable.

Analyses of serious complications should prespecify severity criteria and separate transient laboratory findings from clinically consequential organ injury.

Randomized studies, where ethically permissible, would provide stronger causal inference than treatment allocation determined by medicine shortages. Where randomization is not feasible, investigators should explicitly address calendar-time confounding, outbreak characteristics, and treatment selection.

The Italian study contributes useful evidence about fever duration and common complications in a contemporary European hospital cohort. Its negative findings deserve recognition within those boundaries.

They do not invalidate the positive Japanese findings. They do not establish a treatment effect on mortality. They do not determine whether vitamin A prevents the uncommon neurological and auditory injuries observed among the Italian patients.

The question is too important to answer with a geographical slogan.

Vitamin A Dosing for Measles Is Not Just for Low-Income Countries.

That conclusion does not depend on speculation. Japan supplied direct clinical evidence of reduced cough duration. American investigations established that depressed retinol accompanies measles severity in children living in a wealthy nation. Historical British findings provide additional, although methodologically limited, evidence of potential benefit. Contemporary Italian data demonstrate that specific treatment effects can remain undetected in a small cohort with few serious outcomes.

The WHO, CDC, and AAP continue to recognize a role for vitamin A treatment in measles care.

Science must preserve the distinction between what investigators demonstrated, what their studies failed to establish, and what remains unknown.

A claim of “no benefit in high-income countries” does not survive that distinction.

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