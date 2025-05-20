Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wild Flower 🐝's avatar
Wild Flower 🐝
6h

Well written - Imperative Information. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jon Erling Edvardsen's avatar
Jon Erling Edvardsen
4h

Thanks a lot! I wonder when the trial(s) will start - and who will do the study.

These are the recommendations for Norway:

- people aged 65 years and older, and nursing home residents

- people in the age group 18-64 years who are part of a risk group

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture