The Consequences of a Presumed Truth

For decades, public health officials and medical ethicists have echoed a near-universal refrain: “It would be unethical to deny people vaccines in clinical trials.” This position is repeated in medical schools, policy hearings, media briefings, and scientific publications. It seems straightforward—if vaccines work and save lives, then giving a person a saline injection instead must put them at unnecessary risk.

But this line of reasoning, though well-intentioned, rests on a dangerous circular assumption: that the safety and efficacy of every vaccine are already known with sufficient certainty, such that rigorous long-term testing is unnecessary. This is not science. This is faith cloaked in authority.

And the cost of that assumption is staggering.

Consider the case of aluminum-based adjuvants—used in many childhood vaccines. For decades, aluminum was presumed safe based on short-term data and its prior use in other vaccines. But no long-term studies compared vaccines containing aluminum to an inert placebo such as saline. Then came the deeper science: studies like those by Shaw and Tomljenovic, and reviews by Shoenfeld and Agmon-Levin, revealing that aluminum adjuvants can persist in the body, translocate to the brain, and activate immune pathways associated with neuroinflammation—all with potential links to autoimmune and neurodevelopmental disorders (e.g., Curr Med Chem. 2011;18(17):2630–7. PMID: 21568886).

Yet these signals could not have been detected in typical vaccine trials, which rarely last longer than a few weeks or months and often use other vaccines or aluminum-containing solutions as the control group—not saline. In effect, the designs bake safety into the assumption, leaving serious long-term effects invisible by design.

This is not a matter of obscure academic interest. This is about real people—infants, children, and adults—receiving products whose long-term safety profile has never been established against a true placebo.

We now know from meta-research that over half of the benefit seen in randomized clinical trials may come from placebo and contextual effects—not the drug or vaccine itself (Trials. 2021 Jul 26;22(1):493. PMID: 34311793). Without inert placebo-controlled arms, there is no way to distinguish real pharmacologic effects from the effects of patient expectation, trust in doctors, or even media narratives.

The failure to include inert, long-term placebo groups isn’t just a methodological oversight. It is the most significant blind spot in modern vaccine science.

And the stakes are high. When CDC data shows one in six American children now has a developmental disability, and when autoimmune diseases and allergies are rising sharply, we must ask: what changed?

One candidate is clear—the childhood vaccine schedule has expanded dramatically, yet not a single vaccine on the schedule has been studied against a long-term, truly inert placebo in a fully powered trial lasting years.

This article will lay out, point by point, why the argument that such trials are unethical is not only flawed—but backwards. We will show that what is unethical is the refusal to do them.

We will present the scientific evidence, the methodological flaws, and the moral imperative that unite scientists, physicians, legislators, and parents in calling for a return to basic principles of science and ethics. That means transparency, humility, and the courage to ask: What if the most basic assumptions are wrong?

If they are, it’s not just a flaw in the literature. It’s a public health emergency in slow motion.

And the only way to find out—is to test.

The FDA's Historic Shift: Acknowledging the Need for Placebo-Controlled Trials

For decades, critics of the vaccine regulatory process have been labeled “anti-science” for demanding what is routine in every other domain of medicine: rigorous, long-term, randomized placebo-controlled trials. Now, in a dramatic reversal, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) itself is calling for exactly that.

In a commentary published May 20, 2025, in the New England Journal of Medicine, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and Dr. Vinay Prasad, head of the agency’s biologics division, announced a new regulatory framework for COVID-19 vaccines:

"The FDA will require sponsor-driven, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials" for healthy Americans aged six months to 64 years with no risk factors for severe COVID-19. (Full text below)

This marks the first time in U.S. history that the FDA has openly demanded RCTs with inert placebo controls for vaccines in low-risk populations—exactly the standard that critics of the current system have long argued should be foundational.

Makary and Prasad note that unlike other high-income nations, which limit COVID vaccination to the elderly or high-risk individuals, the U.S. adopted a one-size-fits-all model. That model is now being replaced by a risk-based regulatory structure—one that finally recognizes that the threshold of acceptable evidence must vary with population risk.

And what does that threshold require?

Randomized. Placebo. Controlled. Trials.

This is a profound admission: that the existing evidence is insufficient, that immunogenicity alone is not enough, and that we must now collect gold-standard data for low-risk Americans—especially children and healthy adults—before continuing mass recommendations.

Why This Matters

For years, medical professionals, researchers, and concerned citizens have raised concerns that vaccines—especially those given to children—were approved without proper placebo-controlled trials. They were dismissed. They were mocked. They were ignored.

Now, the FDA agrees: we need that data.

And the implications go far beyond COVID-19.

If it is now accepted that placebo-controlled trials are ethically necessary for low-risk individuals receiving COVID vaccines, how can the same not be true for other vaccines in the childhood schedule, many of which have never been tested against a saline placebo in a long-term trial?

The Hepatitis B vaccine , given at birth in the U.S., was approved in trials that followed infants for as little as four days post-injection, with no true inert placebo group.

The HPV vaccine , recommended for all adolescents, was approved using aluminum-containing adjuvants as the control , thereby masking any signal of aluminum-induced harm.

Combination childhood vaccines are routinely studied using other vaccines as comparators, making it statistically impossible to isolate adverse event profiles.

This regulatory structure assumes safety by design, and that assumption has been institutionalized into doctrine—until now.

Case in Point: The Need for Long-Term Data

When chronic conditions like autism spectrum disorder (ASD), autoimmune diseases, POTS, or neurodevelopmental delay emerge months or years after vaccination, they are dismissed because trials didn’t “find” them. But trials only find what they are designed to detect.

Placebo-controlled long-term RCTs are the only way to measure those risks. That’s why the FDA’s new framework is so critical—it finally acknowledges what the scientific community should have demanded all along: no more shortcuts. No more assumptions.

As Makary and Prasad write:

“These clinical trials will inform future directions for the FDA, but more important, they will provide information that is desperately craved by health care providers and the American people.”

That’s not a concession. That’s a revolution.

And it is the strongest proof yet that the claim that inert placebo trials are unethical is not only false—it is collapsing under the weight of reality.’

The Power of Context: Why Inert Placebos Are Scientifically Necessary

When a drug or vaccine is administered, the observed effect is not just due to the chemical compound itself. It’s a combination of many factors: patient expectation, practitioner behavior, social context, and natural disease variation. These contextual effects—what most people call the "placebo effect"—can be powerful.

In fact, in a large-scale meta-research analysis involving 186 randomized clinical trials across conditions and therapies, researchers found that an average of 54% of the total treatment effect was due to placebo/contextual effects—not the drug being tested

(Trials. 2021;22(1):493. PMID: 34311793).

That’s more than half.

Let that sink in: over half of what we call "treatment" may be the effect of belief, expectation, and ritual—not biochemistry.

This finding, while often discussed in psychiatry and pain medicine, has profound implications for vaccine evaluation, where the benefits are often statistical, the harms delayed, and the intervention universal.

The Placebo Isn't Just a Control—It's the Baseline of Truth

A placebo doesn’t just "control" for expectation—it defines the true effect size of a treatment. It tells us:

What would have happened without the treatment?

How much of the observed benefit is real, and how much is due to psychological or contextual influence?

How can we measure risk versus benefit—if we don’t know what the body would have done on its own?

In the absence of an inert placebo, any symptom reduction, behavioral change, or biomarker shift could be mistakenly attributed to the vaccine itself, when in fact it could be due to non-specific immune activation, social reinforcement, or regression to the mean.

This is not a theoretical concern.

Real-World Case: Cannabinoids and Chronic Pain

Take the case of medicinal cannabis. In a 2022 systematic review and meta-analysis, 20 placebo-controlled trials of cannabinoids for pain showed that the placebo effect alone accounted for a moderate to large reduction in pain (Hedges' g = 0.64), even when the active drug barely outperformed it

(JAMA Netw Open. 2022;5(11):e2243848. PMID: 36441553).

These trials were not failed—they were informative. They revealed that expectation and hype surrounding cannabis likely fueled much of the perceived benefit. Only through well-blinded, inert placebo controls was this uncovered.

Why would we demand less rigor for a product injected into millions of infants?

Placebos Reveal Safety Signals, Too

The importance of inert placebos goes beyond efficacy. They are also essential in detecting harm. Without them:

Adverse events that also occur in the general population (like seizures, allergies, or autoimmune flares) are easily dismissed.

Delayed harms —emerging months or years later—are simply never tracked, because follow-up is cut short.

Comparisons to active control groups (like other vaccines or adjuvants) wash out real safety signals, as both groups may experience harm.

In cancer vaccine trials, for example, placebo arms were not inert—but still showed serious grade 3–4 adverse events in 18% of participants and trial withdrawal rates nearing 4%

(JAMA Netw Open. 2018;1(8):e185617. PMID: 30646278).

This tells us two things:

The baseline rate of serious adverse events is non-negligible, even in placebo groups. Without a true inert comparator, the harms of the active treatment can be easily misattributed, underplayed, or missed entirely.

The Additivity Assumption is a Dangerous Myth

Modern trial design often assumes that the effect of the active treatment is additive to the placebo response. But the placebo-mechanism literature directly contradicts this. As Carlino and Vase explain in their review of RCT methodology, contextual effects often interact non-linearly with drug effects, violating the additivity assumption and thereby distorting trial conclusions

(Int Rev Neurobiol. 2018;138:329–357. PMID: 29681333).

In other words, you cannot simply subtract the placebo effect and assume what’s left is the real drug effect. You must measure it directly—using a well-designed inert control.

And that means long-term, randomized, saline placebo-controlled trials—not vague assertions of historical safety, not short-term antibody titers, and not comparisons to other biologically active substances.

In the next section, we’ll show how many serious adverse events have occurred in placebo groups themselves, and why that baseline data is crucial in vaccine safety science—especially when post-marketing surveillance is so underpowered.

Placebo Groups Experience Harm Too: Why Baseline Safety Data Is Essential

One of the most dangerous myths in medicine is the idea that if a vaccine trial shows similar rates of adverse events in the treatment and control groups, the vaccine must be safe.

But what if the control isn’t a true placebo?

What if the comparator is another vaccine? Or an adjuvant like aluminum? Or a biologically active substance?

In such cases, both groups may experience elevated harm, and the vaccine appears safe only by comparison to another harmful agent.

This is not a hypothetical. It’s the norm in vaccine trials.

And even when true placebo (e.g., saline) groups are used, the assumption that placebo groups are harm-free is incorrect. This is why baseline adverse event (AE) rates from properly designed placebo-controlled trials are vital for any honest safety assessment.

Case Study: Grade 3–4 Adverse Events in Placebo Arms

In a 2018 systematic review published in JAMA Network Open, researchers evaluated modern cancer trials involving targeted therapies or immunotherapies. They discovered that placebo arms—containing no active treatment—still experienced:

Grade 3–4 adverse events in 18% of patients , including: Hypertension (2.8%) Fatigue (1.0%) Diarrhea (0.8%)

Discontinuation due to adverse events occurred in nearly 4% of participants receiving placebo

(JAMA Netw Open. 2018;1(8):e185617. PMID: 30646278).

These findings shatter the notion that placebo groups serve merely as passive controls. They reflect the reality that many adverse events occur spontaneously or due to unrelated processes, and these rates must be measured to interpret vaccine safety.

Imagine a vaccine trial where 1 in 5 participants reports a serious event—but so does the "control" group. If that control is a saline placebo, we’ve learned something valuable: the background rate is high, and causation is questionable.

But if the control is another vaccine or adjuvant—both known to trigger inflammation—we’ve learned nothing about the unique safety of the test vaccine.

Why This Matters for Vaccine Trials

Consider the HPV vaccine trials (Gardasil). Instead of using saline as a control, Merck used an aluminum-containing injection—and then cited comparable adverse event rates as proof of safety. But aluminum is itself a biologically reactive substance, capable of:

Inducing local inflammation and systemic immune activation

Crossing the blood-brain barrier under certain conditions

Persisting in phagocytes for years

Thus, comparing one aluminum-containing shot to another tells us nothing about safety relative to a truly inert baseline.

In fact, numerous animal and mechanistic studies have shown aluminum adjuvants to be associated with neuroinflammation, autoimmunity, and impaired cognitive development

(Curr Med Chem. 2011;18(17):2630–2637. PMID: 21568886).

But unless trials compare the vaccinated group to saline-injected controls, these risks remain undetectable.

The Deception of Active Comparators

Using other vaccines or adjuvants as placebos is common in pediatric trials. For example:

In trials for the DTaP-IPV-Hib-HepB combination vaccine, the comparator was often another vaccine, not saline.

In the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine trials , children in the placebo group received a meningococcal vaccine .

In rotavirus vaccine trials, the placebo was often an inert sugar solution—but follow-up lasted only 31 days, long before most autoimmune conditions would manifest.

These designs are not accidental. They are strategic. They produce equivalence by design, making the product appear "safe" relative to other vaccines, not to real-world baseline risk.

Adverse Events in Placebo Trials Across Conditions

Placebo groups experience measurable harm even outside the vaccine field:

In trials for cannabinoids for pain , placebo recipients saw pain reductions (Hedges g = 0.64) and reported adverse events—suggesting a strong expectation effect and background harm that must be accounted for (JAMA Netw Open. 2022;5(11):e2243848. PMID: 36441553).

In antidepressant trials, serious placebo responses in children and adolescents often confound outcomes, leading researchers to recommend run-in periods to filter out placebo responders (Clin Drug Investig. 2023;43(6):383-391. PMID: 37222973).

All of these findings point to the same truth:

Without inert placebo controls and long-term tracking, we cannot identify true vaccine risk—nor can we honestly say that vaccines are safe.

And What About Long-Term Harm?

Many of the most serious concerns—autoimmunity, neurodevelopmental delay, seizure disorders, allergic sensitization—do not emerge within the brief 28–42 day follow-up periods common in vaccine trials.

That’s not just a design flaw. It’s a structural evasion of responsibility.

And the placebo group—if followed long enough—is the only scientific tool we have to reveal such harms. Anything less is guesswork. Anything less is bias masquerading as ethics.

In the next section, we’ll explore how vaccine trials often presume safety based on weak evidence and ignore the hierarchy of scientific rigor, relying on retrospective observational studies instead of prospective, blinded RCTs with true inert controls.

The Illusion of Knowledge: How Weak Evidence Is Used to Justify “Proven” Safety

When the public hears, “Vaccines are safe and effective,” they assume this conclusion comes from the highest level of scientific evidence—randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials with long-term follow-up.

But in truth, that conclusion is usually built on a house of methodological sand. Here’s what it really rests on:

Short-term studies, often lasting 14–42 days. Comparisons to other biologically active substances, not saline. Retrospective observational studies, plagued by bias, confounding, and limitations in data quality. Post-marketing surveillance systems like VAERS, which are passive, underreported, and incapable of proving causality.

Yet this weak scaffolding is presented as a scientific fortress.

Real-World Case: The MMR-Autism Controversy

One of the most infamous examples of methodological misrepresentation is the oft-repeated claim that “the MMR vaccine has been proven not to cause autism.” This claim rests almost entirely on retrospective, non-randomized epidemiological studies—not on long-term randomized trials against inert placebo.

These studies:

Compared vaccinated children to other vaccinated children , not to a never-vaccinated, placebo-exposed control group.

Often excluded subsets (e.g., children with low birth weight, preterm birth, early signs of developmental delay).

Used administrative databases, not prospectively monitored clinical cohorts.

Not one of these studies can exclude the possibility of gene × environment interactions—where common genetic variants may make certain individuals vulnerable to environmental insults, including vaccine ingredients like aluminum or immune activation during sensitive periods.

If that hypothesis is never tested properly, its rejection is not science—it’s omission.

The Hierarchy of Evidence—Abandoned

In medicine, we are taught the hierarchy of evidence:

Systematic reviews and meta-analyses of randomized placebo-controlled trials (RCTs) are the gold standard.

Below that: individual RCTs.

Lower still: cohort and case-control studies.

At the bottom: expert opinion and mechanistic speculation.

But when it comes to vaccines—especially childhood vaccines—the pyramid is inverted.

Observational studies are treated as definitive.

Case reports and animal studies are dismissed.

Calls for long-term placebo-controlled RCTs are labeled unethical.

This inversion is not accidental. It is institutionally engineered to prevent discovery of long-term harms.

Real-World Case: Aluminum Adjuvants and Autoimmunity

Aluminum is the most commonly used adjuvant in pediatric vaccines. It is neurotoxic in high doses. Yet the belief that it is safe rests on:

Outdated pharmacokinetic models , which are based oral forms of aluminym fed to adult mice.

Rodent studies with non-equivalent dosing .

Comparisons of aluminum-containing vaccines to other aluminum-containing vaccines, making real risk assessment impossible.

Mechanistic studies now show that aluminum can persist in phagocytes, travel to the brain, and induce chronic immune activation, especially in genetically susceptible individuals (Curr Med Chem. 2011;18(17):2630–2637. PMID: 21568886).

Yet regulators claim there is “no evidence of harm”—because no trials have been conducted that could reveal it.

This is epistemological malpractice.

Real-World Case: FDA’s Own Reversal on COVID Vaccines

As noted in Section II, even the FDA has now acknowledged that the previous standard—using immunogenicity as a proxy for protection—was inadequate. In their May 2025 announcement, they stated that future COVID-19 vaccine approvals for healthy people will require randomized, placebo-controlled trials with long-term follow-up.

Why?

Because the evidence used to justify earlier decisions was not strong enough, particularly for healthy, low-risk populations.

If the FDA now admits that such trials are necessary going forward, what does that say about the strength of the past claims? And what about the vaccines already approved using this flawed logic?

Observational Studies Cannot Detect Delayed or Complex Harms

Observational studies are not designed to detect:

Conditions with long latency (e.g., autoimmune diseases, developmental delays)

Rare events that require large, well-defined cohorts to identify

Multifactorial conditions, where a vaccine may act as a trigger in genetically predisposed individuals

Without prospectively designed, placebo-controlled trials that follow children for years, these effects are simply not measurable.

But that hasn’t stopped public health agencies from claiming they are ruled out.

This is not just a scientific error. It is a structural denial of reality.

In the next section, we will examine the issue of chronic illness, particularly in children, and how the absence of inert placebo controls and long-term follow-up has left us blind to the possibility that medical interventions—given in infancy—could be contributing to a generation-wide epidemic of lifelong disease.

Chronic Illness and the Unmeasured Cost of Assumed Safety

Walk into any pediatrician’s office in the United States today and ask a simple question: Are children healthier than they were 50 years ago?

You will not hear “yes.”

Asthma, food allergies, neurodevelopmental disorders, autoimmune diseases, and mood disorders in children have surged. A 2022 CDC report found that 1 in 6 American children now has a developmental disability, including ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, and learning disabilities. Food allergies have quadrupled in two decades. Type 1 diabetes is rising at 2–3% annually. Pediatric autoimmunity is now commonplace.

This is not the profile of a thriving population. This is the signature of a society under stress.

But what's causing it?

Medical authorities have blamed everything from genetics to screen time, from plastic to pesticides. And yet one variable—arguably the most intensive and population-wide pediatric intervention of all—has been declared untouchable: the expanding vaccine schedule.

In 1986, a child in the U.S. received 12–14 doses of vaccines by age 5. Today, that number exceeds 32 doses by age five and over 70 by adolescence—many given in combination and within weeks of birth.

Despite this exponential increase in exposure to immune-modulating products, there has never been a long-term randomized controlled trial comparing the full schedule to a saline placebo. Not one.

Could Vaccines Play a Role in the Rise of Chronic Illness?

We don’t know. That’s the point.

The Institute of Medicine (now the National Academy of Medicine) itself admitted in 2013 that studies examining the cumulative effects of the childhood schedule were lacking. Their report stated:

“Key elements of the schedule—such as the number, frequency, timing, order, and age at the time of administration of vaccines—have not been systematically examined in research studies.”

Yet vaccines are routinely assumed to be unrelated to chronic disease. The burden of proof is placed not on the manufacturers or agencies—but on parents, scientists, or physicians who dare ask the question.

This is backwards.

In science, absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. If a trial was never conducted, it cannot be cited as proof of safety.

Real-World Case: Aluminum, Autoimmunity, and Long-Term Harm

As discussed in prior sections, aluminum adjuvants—used to boost immune response—are now recognized to persist in the body, cross into the brain, and activate inflammatory cascades that mirror mechanisms involved in multiple autoimmune conditions

(Curr Med Chem. 2011;18(17):2630–2637. PMID: 21568886).

Yet no long-term trial has followed children exposed to aluminum-containing vaccines against an unexposed, saline placebo group, over the course of years.

Autoimmunity can take years to emerge.

Behavioral changes and cognitive issues often become visible only in toddlerhood or school-age years.

Early-life immune activation may alter brain development in ways we do not fully understand.

The idea that we would declare aluminum adjuvants safe, without any inert placebo baseline, is indefensible by any standard of pharmacological ethics.

Real-World Case: Thimerosal and Neurotoxicity

Thimerosal, a mercury-containing preservative once common in childhood vaccines, was widely declared safe based on poor-quality studies and weak pharmacokinetic assumptions. However, it was later shown that ethylmercury, contrary to industry claims, is neurotoxic, accumulates in the brain, and impairs mitochondrial function in animal models.

Its removal from most vaccines was quietly recommended—not because the risks were publicly acknowledged, but to “restore public confidence.” Yet it remains in flu shots, administered annually—including during pregnancy and infancy.

Again: no randomized, long-term, placebo-controlled trials exist comparing thimerosal-exposed and unexposed children.

The knowledge gap is not accidental. It is institutionalized.

How Placebos Can Help Detect Chronic Risk

Properly designed inert placebo-controlled trials with long-term follow-up can:

Establish background rates of chronic illness

Reveal delayed immune or neurological effects

Identify risk clusters by genotype (e.g., MTHFR, HLA class II)

Clarify which components (aluminum, viral proteins, preservatives) may pose the greatest risk

They are not just scientifically necessary. They are a moral imperative.

The Bottom Line

Chronic illness is now the dominant health threat to American children. But we cannot prevent what we do not measure. And we cannot measure it unless we run the right kind of trials.

The refusal to do so has not preserved ethics. It has preserved ignorance.

And that ignorance may be the most dangerous iatrogenic condition of all.

Institutionalizing Ignorance: How the System Protects Itself from the Truth

Imagine if a pharmaceutical company released a new heart medication, gave it to millions of healthy children, and then claimed it was safe—without ever comparing it to an inert placebo, without tracking long-term outcomes, and without disclosing known toxic components.

It would be scandalous.

But when it comes to vaccines—especially those given to infants and toddlers—this is the status quo. Worse still, the very agencies tasked with protecting public health have designed systems that shield vaccine products from meaningful scrutiny, creating a closed loop of self-reinforcing “evidence” that cannot falsify its own assumptions.

A System Built on Active Comparators and Shortcuts

The overwhelming majority of vaccine safety trials:

Use active comparators —other vaccines, adjuvants, or toxoid solutions—instead of saline placebos.

Conduct follow-up for 14 to 42 days —far too short to detect autoimmune, neurological, or developmental disorders.

Measure antibody levels as a proxy for efficacy—without assessing clinical endpoints in low-risk populations.

Exclude individuals with prior health issues, thus biasing the sample toward resilient individuals, and then applying the results to all children.

This design doesn’t just miss long-term harms—it prevents their discovery.

Real-World Case: Gardasil and the Aluminum Control Group

In Merck’s trials for the HPV vaccine Gardasil, the control group didn’t receive saline. They received an injection of amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, the adjuvant used in the vaccine.

Thus, if both groups experienced neuroinflammation, chronic fatigue, or autoimmune symptoms—there would be no way to detect a safety signal.

Yet Gardasil was approved. The trial was cited as proof of safety. And the design was accepted by the FDA.

Why?

Because regulators do not require vaccines to meet the same safety bar as drugs. Under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, vaccine manufacturers were granted liability protection. The Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) was created to handle claims—but in doing so, removed the financial incentive to rigorously test for long-term harms.

The result? A perverse regulatory environment where:

Weak trials are sufficient for approval

No liability exists for manufacturers

Long-term surveillance is passive and underreported

And any calls for higher standards are branded “anti-vaccine”

Real-World Case: Post-Marketing Surveillance Failure

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), co-managed by the CDC and FDA, is supposed to detect safety signals. But VAERS is passive and relies on voluntary reporting. A 2010 HHS-funded study concluded that fewer than 1% of adverse events are ever reported (Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, 2010).

When pediatricians are not trained to recognize vaccine injury, and when adverse events are excluded from causality consideration if they fall outside arbitrarily narrow windows, the result is predictable: a gross underestimation of risk.

And still, VAERS contains thousands of reports of serious injury and death—many within hours of vaccination. Yet these reports are routinely dismissed as coincidence, never investigated, and almost never trigger follow-up studies.

This is not surveillance. It’s optics.

Regulators Acting as Promoters, Not Watchdogs

In a well-functioning system, regulators should be adversarial to manufacturers—demanding rigorous proof, long-term data, and accountability. But in the U.S., the FDA and CDC have often collaborated with vaccine makers, co-developing policy and even recommending vaccines before Phase III trials are complete.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) includes members with documented conflicts of interest, and routinely votes vaccines into the pediatric schedule based on short-term data from non-inert-controlled studies.

Once a vaccine is on the schedule, it is shielded from civil litigation—and mandated in many school systems. The market is captured, the product is protected, and the science is sealed.

This is not a scientific ecosystem. It is a regulatory cartel.

The Rebranding of Scientific Dissent as Dangerous Misinformation

Those who challenge this structure—scientists, physicians, or parents—are often smeared as anti-science. But they are asking for something foundational to evidence-based medicine:

Randomized trials

Long-term safety data

True placebo controls

Transparent risk-benefit analysis

None of this is radical. In fact, it is the bare minimum we would demand of any other medical product.

The attempt to suppress this conversation—through media censorship, professional sanctions, and reputational attacks—is not protecting science. It is protecting institutions that no longer operate within scientific boundaries.

This gaslighting of the public is now over.

In the next section, we will examine what truly ethical research looks like—why inert placebo-controlled trials are not unethical, but mandatory—and how every other area of medicine already understands this truth.

Ethics Reinstated: Why Placebo-Controlled Vaccine Trials Are Not Only Ethical—They’re Essential

When critics of the current vaccine trial paradigm ask for long-term, randomized, inert placebo-controlled studies, they are met with a rehearsed reply:

“It would be unethical to withhold a potentially life-saving vaccine from anyone in the control group.”

This is the argument used to reject such trials for infants, children, and healthy adults.

But this claim—repeated in policy circles, academic journals, and media interviews—is not an ethical principle. It is an assumption. It presumes what must be proven: that the vaccine’s benefits are certain and substantial enough to outweigh any unknown risks.

And ethics grounded in assumption is not ethics at all. It’s ideology.

What Is Ethical Research?

Real ethics, as codified in foundational documents like the Declaration of Helsinki, the Belmont Report, and the Nuremberg Code, begins with three pillars:

Informed Consent – Participants must be told what is known and what is not. Equipoise – Trials must be conducted when there is genuine uncertainty about benefit and harm. Risk Minimization – Research must avoid unnecessary harm, and interventions must be proven safe.

Now ask yourself:

Has long-term safety been established for the current childhood vaccine schedule using inert placebo-controlled trials?

Has the cumulative effect of multiple, simultaneous vaccines been studied over years?

Have biologically plausible harms like autoimmunity, neuroinflammation, or epigenetic changes been ruled out through direct evidence?

The answer to all is no.

Therefore, equipoise exists. Ethical research demands that it be resolved—through randomized, placebo-controlled trials.

Real-World Case: COVID Vaccines and the FDA’s New Ethical Standard

As detailed earlier, the FDA has reversed course on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy individuals. In its May 2025 announcement, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and Biologics Division Director Vinay Prasad wrote:

“The FDA will approve vaccines for high-risk persons and, at the same time, demand robust, gold-standard data on persons at low risk… These clinical trials will inform future directions for the FDA but, more important, they will provide information that is desperately craved by health care providers and the American people.”

In short: withholding vaccines from low-risk participants in placebo-controlled trials is not unethical—it is essential to obtain meaningful safety and efficacy data

(NEJM commentary, May 20, 2025; FDA communication).

This standard is not unique to vaccines. It is already accepted practice across medicine.

Placebo-Controlled Trials Are the Gold Standard Everywhere Else

In drug development:

Statins , antidepressants , cancer therapies , and sleep aids are all tested against inert placebos—even when they treat serious conditions.

Trials for children with insomnia, depression, and chronic pain routinely use placebo groups, sometimes for weeks or months.

Consider antidepressants in adolescents. A 2022 systematic review found that placebo responses were so strong they often rivaled the effect of the drug—highlighting the need for proper blinding and placebo use

(JAMA Psychiatry. 2022;79(1):42–49. PMID: 34757405).

In cancer trials, even terminally ill patients are sometimes randomized to placebo arms—because the ethics of truth demand we understand what a treatment actually does.

Why, then, are healthy infants exempt from this standard?

Ethics Means Telling the Truth About What We Don’t Know

The central ethical failure of modern vaccine policy is the suppression of uncertainty. Parents are told:

“The science is settled.”

“Vaccines are safe and effective.”

“There’s no need to test them with placebos.”

But these statements are not grounded in trial data. They are grounded in institutional habit, convenience, and protection of policy.

That is not ethical research. It is manufactured consent.

And it violates the very documents our medical system claims to uphold:

The Nuremberg Code insists that experiments be designed to yield fruitful results for the good of society, and that participants be free from coercion.

The Belmont Report demands transparency about known and unknown risks.

The Declaration of Helsinki mandates that new interventions be tested against the best available comparator—including placebo—unless proven effective alternatives exist.

In low-risk populations, such as healthy children, there is no proven high risk from diseases like hepatitis B, rotavirus, or even COVID-19. Thus, no ethical principle prohibits the use of placebo.

Rather, it requires it.

Who Pays the Price for the Absence of Placebos?

The answer is not hypothetical. It is measurable—in the rise of chronic illness, the explosion of unexplained syndromes, and the silencing of injury victims whose harms were never studied, never captured, and never believed.

Ethics is not about protecting products. It’s about protecting people.

If we are to restore trust in medicine, we must restore its foundation: honest science, grounded in rigorous trial design, and open to discovering what is true—even when it is uncomfortable.

And that begins with bringing back the inert placebo trial.

What Must Come Next: A Return to Science, A Revival of Ethics

The case is no longer debatable. The absence of long-term, inert placebo-controlled vaccine trials has left a gaping hole in the scientific foundation of pediatric and adult immunization programs.

That absence has been defended with circular logic, concealed with statistical slight-of-hand, and sanctified by regulatory tradition. But science does not yield to authority. And ethics does not bow to expedience.

The truth is simple: we cannot continue vaccinating entire populations—especially low-risk children—without knowing the long-term consequences.

The FDA Has Spoken. Now the Rest Must Follow.

By requiring placebo-controlled trials for COVID-19 vaccines in healthy individuals under 65, the FDA has finally cracked the façade. This is a tacit admission that the previous standard—approving and recommending vaccines based on immunogenicity or short-term studies—was inadequate.

If such trials are necessary for COVID-19 vaccines today, then they were necessary before. And they are equally necessary for every other vaccine given to low-risk populations, from Hepatitis B in newborns to HPV in teens.

Let us say this plainly:

No vaccine should be added to the pediatric schedule, recommended for universal use, or mandated by law without first being studied in long-term, double-blind, saline placebo-controlled trials.

Anything less is an abandonment of both science and ethics.

A Blueprint for Real Vaccine Safety Science

To restore trust and scientific integrity, we must establish:

1. True Placebo-Controlled Trials for All New Vaccines

Use saline, not aluminum or other vaccines, as the control.

Follow both groups for at least 3–5 years , tracking developmental, neurological, and autoimmune outcomes.

Ensure trials are fully blinded and independently monitored.

2. Retrospective Safety Studies on the Full Vaccine Schedule

Compare outcomes between fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated children.

Control for confounders using prospectively validated data—not retrospective billing codes.

Include comprehensive assessments of chronic illness, learning disabilities, allergies, and neurodevelopmental outcomes.

3. End the Regulatory Double Standard

Hold vaccines to the same evidentiary standards as drugs.

Eliminate the use of “active comparators” unless explicitly justified.

Require manufacturers to publish all safety and efficacy data, including negative results and raw datasets.

4. Reform Surveillance and Compensation

Replace VAERS with an active surveillance system , modeled after FDA’s Sentinel Initiative or post-market drug monitoring.

Expand the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) to include real-time data linkage, peer-reviewed transparency, and injured party representation.

5. Make Informed Consent Real Again

Disclose the full safety profile of every vaccine—including trial limitations and lack of long-term data where applicable.

Guarantee that no vaccine is mandatory for school, employment, or travel unless full RCT safety data has been made public and proven in low-risk groups.

Anything less betrays the public.

We Are Here Because We Were Silent

This is not the fault of one agency, one manufacturer, or one journal. It is the result of a culture that elevated consensus over curiosity, compliance over caution, and dogma over data.

It is the product of a generation of physicians taught to repeat mantras instead of reading trial protocols. It is the legacy of editors who silenced dissent in the name of “trust in science” while betraying the very principles that make science trustworthy.

We can no longer claim ignorance. We can no longer pretend the system is sound.

But we can rebuild it.

The Ethical Mandate: Restore the Placebo

The most dangerous words in medicine are “we’ve always done it this way.”

It is not unethical to withhold vaccines in trials. It is unethical to assume they are safe without testing them properly.

It is not unethical to ask for long-term data. It is unethical to administer lifelong interventions in its absence.

It is not unethical to compare against saline. It is unethical to use a known neurotoxin or another vaccine as a placebo and call the result “safety.”

If we are serious about protecting children, respecting consent, and restoring trust in medicine, we must do what should have been done from the beginning:

Bring back the randomized, double-blind, inert placebo-controlled trial.

The time is now.

Because what is at stake is not just the integrity of our science—but the health of our future.

Over the past 5 years, the United States has moved toward an annual Covid-19 booster program. Each fall, Covid-19 booster shots are developed, alongside seasonal influenza vaccines, and are recommended for every American. As compared with vaccination policies in all European nations, the U.S. policy has been the most aggressive (see Figure 1).1 While all other high-income nations confine vaccine recommendations to older adults (typically those older than 65 years of age), or those at high risk for severe Covid-19, the United States has adopted a one-size-fits-all regulatory framework and has granted broad marketing authorization to all Americans over the age of 6 months.1 The U.S. policy has sometimes been justified by arguing that the American people are not sophisticated enough to understand age- and risk-based recommendations.2 We reject this view.

Figure 1

Over the past two seasons, uptake of the annual Covid-19 booster has been poor, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Less than 25% of Americans received boosters each year, ranging from less than 10% of children younger than 12 years of age in the 2024–2025 season to 50% of adults over 75 years old.4 Even health care workers remain hesitant, with less than one third participating in the 2023–2024 fall booster program.5 There may even be a ripple effect: public trust in vaccination in general has declined,6 resulting in a reluctance to vaccinate that is affecting even vital immunization programs such as that for measles–mumps–rubella (MMR) vaccination, which has been clearly established as safe and highly effective. In recent years, reduced MMR vaccination rates have been a growing concern and have contributed to serious illness and deaths from measles. Against this context, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeks to provide guidance and foster evidence generation.

Moving forward, the FDA will adopt the following Covid-19 vaccination regulatory framework: On the basis of immunogenicity — proof that a vaccine can generate antibody titers in people — the FDA anticipates that it will be able to make favorable benefit–risk findings for adults over the age of 65 years and for all persons above the age of 6 months with one or more risk factors that put them at high risk for severe Covid-19 outcomes, as described by the CDC (Figure 2). For all healthy persons — those with no risk factors for severe Covid-19 — between the ages of 6 months and 64 years, the FDA anticipates the need for randomized, controlled trial data evaluating clinical outcomes before Biologics License Applications can be granted. Insofar as possible, when approving a Covid-19 vaccine for high-risk groups, the FDA will encourage manufacturers to conduct randomized, controlled trials in the population of healthy adults as part of their postmarketing commitment.

Figure 2

