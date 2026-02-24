Popular Rationalism

Crixcyon
10h

The idea that cholesterol causes heart attacks fades when you consider that as many die with low cholesterol as with high cholesterol. Then again, who set those numbers and levels to begin with? Big pharma.

It is all nonsense as are statins which are poisons. All drugs contain man made chemical substances that are not natural to the body and therefore required for no healthy living or preservation of life.

The body makes most of its own cholesterol and you mean to tell me that our systems do that to invoke heart attacks? Cholesterol is a very important substance used throughout the body. There may be a dozen different types. The brain depends on cholesterol.

Anna Lafferty
11h

Thank you! I've printed this out to read carefully

