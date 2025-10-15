Popular Rationalism

Katy
There’s an error here ….. you must have handed RFK jr all that documentation in 2025 not 2024 as stated because RFK jr wasn’t HHS secretary in 2024.

Xavier Figueroa
This is such a timely post, Jack! I 100% agree with the contents. The current publication environment for scientific, technical and medical publishing is geared towards narrative enforcing of consensus science. Since publication of discoveries is the life-blood of many researchers and institutions, the act of weaponized retraction is in the same leagues as de-banking or de-platforming.

Case in point, Dr. Daphne Denham and her recent publication of a retrospective case series of juvenile concussions that were resolved in days (not weeks) using hyperbaric oxygen therapy. UHM journal had accepted her article and published it. The editor, after getting an anonymous email claiming that there was a serious ethical violation in the article (that the peer-reviewers and editors apparently missed...gee, that's convenient) told Dr. Denham that the paper would be reviewed a second time by the editors. After the review, they claimed an ethical violation and told her that the paper would be retracted.

No letter to the editor, no corrigendum from the author...just retraction and the explicit punishment to the author that they own the copyright to the article and will not allow her to publish elsewhere.

That's a clear case of weaponization.

