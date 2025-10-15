When the Facts Became Targets

In a world where careers, policies, and billions hinged on a single narrative, even truth wasn’t safe. Vaccines were heralded as the singular key to freedom. Treatments that had stood for decades as safe and generic became suddenly “controversial.” Scientists asking real questions lost funding, platforms, and reputations. But what happened behind the scenes was even worse: the machinery of science itself—definitions, journals, review, retraction—was recalibrated to punish dissent, not correct error. This isn’t paranoia. It’s documentable. And it’s time to reverse it.

A New Standard: The MAHA Model Emerges

Under NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the post-COVID era ushered in a new promise: science should be reproducible, replicable, and generalizable. NIH’s commitment to this “Gold-Standard Science” is both a reform and a reckoning. Yet real-world implementation lags. The promise of transparency collides daily with legacy habits of secrecy, backdoor editing, anonymous vetoes, and political choreography disguised as peer review.

The MAHA initiative—“Make America Healthy Again”—has risen as the civic complement to Bhattacharya’s institutional blueprint. Together, they offer a unifying theory: honest science protects lives. Weaponized science steals them.

The Mark Skidmore Affair: The Anatomy of a Smear

Dr. Mark Skidmore, an economist at Michigan State University, conducted a straightforward survey: what adverse events were people sharing experiences about post-COVID-19 vaccination? The result: signal, not noise. The consequence: character assassination, university pressure, and a journal retraction devoid of scientific rebuttal. The journal alleged “data problems”, but Mark told us “They never saw the data, so I wonder how they could say they were data problems?” And as icing on the cake Mark experienced an attempt by his Institutional Review Board to pull their exemption because some of the respondents reported deaths. Mark appealed or IRB reversal, and won.

The retraction note offered platitudes, not proof. Skidmore was never offered the opportunity to respond with a corrigendum. There was no erratum, no public debate. There was only deletion—and silence. This is not how science repairs error. It’s how power enforces conformity.

Etzel Elishakoff and the Israeli Criminologists: Literature Cleansing as Crime

A group of Israeli experts led by Prof. Etzel Elishakoff and other criminologists vaccine researchers whose papers had been retracted—not for fraud, but for questioning safety. In their report, the authors found that all respondents reported the same pattern: opaque processes, anonymous post-publication attacks, vague statistical critiques that could have been handled with standard corrections and coordinated pressures from journals with financial ties to vaccine manufacturers. Retracted authors described reputational damage, career sabotage, funding loss, and retaliatory smear campaigns. The common denominator: their findings threatened profits, prestige, or political standing. Not a single paper retracted in their sample had favorable findings about vaccine safety. The authors conclude that retraction has become a form of censorship—a tactic used to silence, punish, and marginalize dissent. This is not hypothetical. It is methodologically documented.

Who were the complainants? Anonymous. What were the rebuttals? Editorialized generalities. What did COPE (the Committee on Publication Ethics) offer as procedural safeguard? None. Again, no erratum. No discourse. Just erasure.

This pattern repeats: when science cuts against the approved arc, it’s not debated, it’s executed.

A Dangerous List: When Truth Becomes Ammunition

In early 2025, I personally handed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., then HHS Secretary, a list of 28 journals where evidence had been manipulated, where good-faith scientists were being silenced, and where peer review had collapsed into narrative enforcement. To his credit, Kennedy did not shelve it. He forwarded it to the Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Attorney General.

By late 2025, that list became the basis for active federal investigations into editorial fraud, abuse of retraction authority, and grant manipulation. What it revealed was not isolated malpractice, but a system designed to marginalize uncertainty.

Retraction: From Correction to Correctional Weapon

Retractions were once reserved for fraud, plagiarism, or egregious error. Today, they’re deployed like political assassinations—swift, anonymous, final. The Center for Open Science, Retraction Watch, and others have documented the surge in COVID-related retractions. But the surge isn’t always a function of integrity; it’s often a function of pressure.

Some of the worst practices now common include:

Anonymous readers acting as executioners without confrontation.

Retraction notices written to shame, not clarify.

No venue for errata, corrigenda, or author replies.

Journals citing media backlash, not scientific rebuttals, as cause.

The weird culture of seeing controversy and dissent in science as unwelcome.

COPE guidelines interpreted to preserve brand trust, not epistemic validity.

This is not the scientific method. This is the Catholic Inquisition in latex gloves.

IPAK’s Model: A Higher Standard for Retraction

At the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (IPAK), we’ve established a model that reflects actual science:

· Erratum: for small errors in data or phrasing.

· Corrigendum: for interpretive clarification.

· Addendum: to update or revise claims in light of new data.

· Retraction: only for provable fraud or unrecoverable, invalidating error.

Moreover, authors must be:

- Informed of the exact accusations.

- Given the chance to reply in full, and in public (via publication of the discourse).

- Permitted to face their accuser (no anonymous sabotage).

- Granted a path for republication after proper disclosure.

We urge all journals, especially those under the COPE umbrella, to revise their guidelines to reflect due process, proportionality, and scientific dialogue.

Toward a Declaration of Deweaponization

We propose the creation of a Declaration of Deweaponization of Science, to be adopted by journals, academic societies, and federal grantmaking agencies. Its core tenets:

1. Retraction is not erasure.

2. Scientific disagreement is not misconduct.

3. Anonymous claims must meet evidentiary standards.

4. Editors serve the truth, not institutional reputation.

5. Discourse, not destruction.

This declaration, backed by MAHA-aligned organizations and the World Society for Ethical Science (WSES), will function as a new Geneva Convention for evidence-based knowledge. Scientists and doctors who wish to read and sign the Declaration should send email to info@ipak-edu.org before 10/31/2025.

Take Action: Join the Resistance to Corrupted Science

You are not powerless.

Join the World Society for Ethical Science (WSES) to help enforce the standards that protect open inquiry and fair publication.

Subscribe to Science, Public Health Policy & the Law, the only peer-reviewed journal that reserves retraction for fraud, respects authors, and publishes high-risk, high-integrity work.

· Join WSES and Subscribe to SPHP&L

Come to Washington, D.C. to participate in The MAHA INSTITUTE'S Weaponization of Science Round Table, 10/15/2025

SIGN UP

Conclusion: Honor Truth, Even When It Hurts

Science cannot be sacred if it is also censored. We have lived through an era in which even the act of asking became deviant. That era ends when we end it.

This article is not a call to believe—it is a call to verify, challenge, and restore. If we demand honesty, we must also build the scaffolding to protect it. If we want science to serve health, we must deweaponize its tools.

Let this be our line in the lab.

On behalf of the World Society for Ethical Science (WSES) and Science, Public Health Policy & the Law

