Jean Tobin
5h

A necessary, clear, documentation of what actually happened and the pivotal role IPAK played in revealing the biggest scientific fraud in human history. Thank you.

Xavier Figueroa
26m

I'm at a loss to explain the process to uniformed citizens. The story is complex and requires several levels of agency involvement and complicity that most people don't pay attention. This is why Lone-Gunmen stories are swallowed by the public - they are easy to follow.

Thanks, JLW - I've witnessed first-hand the work that you and your colleagues had to do to get at the truth. More was sacrificed than any reader can know and society is always maintained by the few, committed people that actually care about the truth. Virtue in oneself is essential to maintain a society worth living in.

As Mark Skidmore recently posted at Lighthouse Economics:

"Social life is based on consciousness, not science. If there’s no honesty, no respect for truth, no respect for responsibilities, no love of one’s neighbor—in a word, if there’s no virtue—everything is in danger, everything crumbles."

Leo Tolstoy

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
