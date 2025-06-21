Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
6h

A more direct way of characterizing the article: "This opinion piece comes straight out of 1980, uninfluenced by advances in nutrition science since then. Is this the pushback of a reactionary Old Guard, or merely an attempt to protect the profits of Big Food? Hard to tell..."

Great work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Antoinette's avatar
Antoinette
7h

Thank you for this excellent rebuttal to Susan Mayne’s critique of the MAHA nutrition report. In 2014 I read Nina Teicholz book The Big Fat Surprise which explained why butter, meat and cheese belongs in a heathy diet. What an eye-opener! Today, too few people have taken the time to research or follow nutritional science. Your marvelous posting is a gift of clarity to those who may have fallen behind the current findings and is questioning MAHA's proposed corrections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture