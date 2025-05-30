The recent Clinical Advisor article by Nikki Kean, "COVID-19 Vaccine No Longer Recommended for Healthy Children and Pregnant Women" (May 28, 2025), fails to grapple with peer-reviewed data, population-level survey results, and forensic pathology evidence confirming that COVID-19 vaccination has caused a nontrivial number of severe adverse events and fatalities. This response incorporates updated references from Science, Public Health Policy & the Law—specifically new publications by Hulscher et al. (2024) and Skidmore (2023)—which together represent a paradigm shift in the ongoing evaluation of COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Peer-Reviewed Forensic Confirmation of Causality: Hulscher et al. (2024)

A systematic review by Hulscher et al., published in SPHPL (2024), included 325 autopsy cases. After independent review by three qualified physicians, 240 deaths (73.9%) were deemed directly or significantly attributable to COVID-19 vaccination. Cardiovascular causes were predominant, including sudden cardiac death (35%), pulmonary embolism (12.5%), and myocarditis (7.1%). The median time from injection to death was three days.

Spike protein-induced damage was identified as the central mechanism of harm. These findings are reinforced by mechanistic evidence of systemic LNP distribution (Bahl et al., 2022), and the presence of Spike protein in myocarditis tissue (Yonker et al., 2023). This is not abstract risk—it is forensic confirmation.

Social Network Survey Indicates Severe Underreporting: Skidmore (2023)

An independently peer-reviewed national survey conducted by Dr. Mark Skidmore (SPHPL, 2023) revealed that among 2,840 U.S. participants, 22% reported knowing someone who suffered a serious vaccine adverse event, and 2% reported a death believed to be vaccine-related. Using established statistical methods and sensitivity analyses based on expected fatalities and social network size, Skidmore conservatively estimated that 126,000 to 289,789 deaths in the U.S. may be attributable to COVID-19 vaccines as of late 2021.

This estimate aligns with findings from multiple sources, including VAERS, V-Safe, and the CDC’s own acknowledgement of myocarditis risk in young males. It directly contradicts Kean’s presentation of vaccine adverse events as negligible.

Institutional Delays and Regulatory Discrepancies

The FDA issued myocarditis warnings in June 2021, yet a 2025 Senate report revealed that HHS and CDC officials were aware of this risk as early as February 2021 but delayed public disclosure. Simultaneously, V-Safe data obtained by ICAN (2023) revealed that over 7% of vaccinated individuals sought medical care following vaccination.

These facts were withheld from the public during the period when COVID-19 vaccines were being recommended to healthy children and pregnant women. Kean fails to mention these regulatory failures, which have direct implications for trust in public health guidance.

Thorpe (2022) and Reproductive Risk

Dr. Edward Thorpe’s study in SPHPL (2022) documents increased miscarriage, stillbirth, and placental pathology post-vaccination. We cannot expect VAERS to reliably supply indications not reported (2022). Prior animal studies showed biodistribution studies showing LNP accumulation in ovaries. There has never been a completed randomized clinical trial published showing safety in pregnant women.

Global Convergence and Scientific Correction

Kean implies Kennedy’s decision is fringe. However, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the United Kingdom all halted or severely restricted mRNA vaccination for healthy children by mid-2022, citing the absence of measurable benefit and emerging safety concerns. Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare explicitly warned about myocarditis.

Dismantling the “Choice” Argument

Kean falsely claims that removing the vaccine from the schedule “strips families of choice.” The vaccine remains legally available. What has changed is the federal government’s official recommendation and funding mandate. This is not coercion but the removal of it.

Conclusion

Kean’s treadworn narrative omits multiple foundational studies, including autopsy reviews (Hulscher et al.), social behavior surveys (Skidmore), population-level safety analyses (Thorpe, Rose), and independent FOIA-released regulatory data (ICAN, FDA). It advances a position already contradicted by international public health policy and the literature.

The realignment by HHS under Secretary Kennedy reflects a policy grounded in transparency, biological plausibility, and forensic-level causality—not ideology.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

President, IPAK/IPAK-EDU

Editor-in-Chief, Science, Public Health Policy & the Law

May 30, 2025