Jennifer Smith, PhD
4h

While they did announce the mRNA injection would no longer be recommended for pregnant women, Prasad and Makary have listed pregnancy as a high risk condition. So in essence the injections will still be available for pregnant women. See figure 2 https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsb2506929

Reggie VanderVeen
4h

This might explain the horrendous take delivered by Ms. Kean:

"Director, The Clinical Advisor--

Nikki is the Director of Clinical Advisor and has extensive experience as an editor and medical journalist. Nikki has a BS from Tulane University." One wonders what her BS discipline was.

We'd expect this useless prattle from the legacy media. RFK, Jr.'s recent expose on major journals and their questionable quality could easily have included Ms. Kean's The Clinical Advisor.

2 replies
4 more comments...

