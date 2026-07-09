The paper’s July 1 headline called Shaw a “lunatic mom” who claimed her twins died of “vaccine injuries” and was “now” charged with killing them. Its opening framing reportedly called her “deranged.” That is not crime reporting. That is character assassination stapled to an indictment. AP managed to report the same core event without the psychiatric smear: an Idaho mother who said her toddler twins died after vaccination had been charged with murder. The difference matters because one headline preserves the legal dispute; the other poisons it. (New York Post)

The Post’s framing fails for the same reason the worst British infant-death prosecutions failed: it converts uncertainty into guilt, treats medical dispute as maternal pathology, and lets the accusation do the work that evidence has not yet done.

The Shaw record already contains a medical trail

The public record does not begin with the indictment. It begins with the deaths of Dallas and Tyson Shaw, Andrea Shaw’s 18-month-old twins, on May 1, 2025. In a federal civil complaint filed before the murder charge, Shaw alleged that both children received hepatitis A, influenza, and DTaP vaccines on April 23, 2025, at a pediatric office in Payette, Idaho. The complaint further alleges that Shaw and her mother-in-law warned the pediatrician about a family history of adverse reactions to influenza vaccine on the father’s side, and that the concern was dismissed.

The next day is the part The Post’s headline makes disappear. The complaint alleges that on April 24, 2025, both twins were taken to St. Luke’s emergency room with blue lips, lethargy, and sunken eyes. It alleges that the treating emergency physician documented the diagnosis as “post-immunization reaction, initial encounter.” Eight days after the vaccination visit, both children were dead. As of the complaint’s January 2026 filing, it alleged that autopsies remained pending and no alternative cause of death had been identified.

Those allegations do not prove vaccine causation. They do prove the vaccine issue was not invented after arrest, not a stray internet claim, and not a “lunatic” theory conjured to evade a murder charge. It was part of the documented legal and medical narrative before the indictment.

Law enforcement has a competing theory. Payette police responded to a 911 call on May 1, 2025, found both twins deceased in a shared bed, and investigated the deaths as a homicide while awaiting cause-of-death determination by the Ada County medical examiner. More than a year later, the official cause of death had still not been publicly released, according to The Guardian. AP reported that a grand jury indicted Shaw on two first-degree murder counts and that authorities accused her of suffocation; Shaw’s attorney said she “denies anything and everything” and that the State cannot prove the charges. (The Guardian)

That is the actual case posture: a disputed death investigation, a sealed or unreleased public cause-of-death record, a vaccine-timing trail, an alleged ER diagnosis, a homicide indictment, and a defense that contests the charge. The Post reduced that to “lunatic mom.”

Vaccine injury is not legally or medically impossible

The federal vaccine-injury system itself destroys the Post’s premise. HRSA states that vaccines rarely cause serious problems, including severe allergic reactions, and that the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program exists as a no-fault forum for vaccine-injury claims, including petitions filed by parents or legal representatives on behalf of deceased individuals. (HRSA).

The Vaccine Injury Table recognizes acute serious events after pertussis-containing vaccines such as DTaP, including anaphylaxis within four hours and encephalopathy or encephalitis within seventy-two hours. It recognizes seasonal influenza vaccine injuries including anaphylaxis and Guillain-Barré syndrome. It also states that acute complications or sequelae, including death, can qualify when linked to a listed table injury. The table’s anaphylaxis definition includes cyanosis, airway compromise, cardiovascular collapse, and the absence of a specific pathological finding that definitively proves anaphylaxis at autopsy. (HRSA)

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Vaccine product inserts also list “death” as a possible severe reaction;

CDC guidance also shows why a family-history warning can become a point of institutional conflict. CDC lists severe allergic reaction after a prior vaccine dose or to a vaccine component as a contraindication, and encephalopathy within seven days after a previous pertussis-containing vaccine as a DTaP contraindication. Yet CDC also lists family history of seizures, family history of sudden infant death syndrome, and family history of an adverse event after DTP or DTaP among conditions “incorrectly perceived” as contraindications. (CDC)

That does not decide Shaw’s case. It does decide one thing: the phrase “vaccine injury” is not a marker of insanity. The Post treated a recognized legal-medical category as evidence of derangement. That is the first reason its frame will not stick.

The first British warning: Sally Clark

The strongest British comparator is Sally Clark.

Clark was convicted in 1999 of murdering her two infant sons, Christopher and Harry. The prosecution theory placed the mother at the center of two deaths treated as too improbable to be natural. The case later collapsed. The Criminal Cases Review Commission found fresh expert evidence that Harry had suffered an overwhelming staphylococcal infection at death, that serious bacteriological evidence had not been disclosed, and that the medical and statistical evidence at trial had been misleading. The Court of Appeal quashed her convictions in January 2003. (Criminal Cases Review Commission) The public reaction was a decay in trust of the legal system, the medical system, and vaccines.

Clark matters to Shaw because the mechanism is familiar: dead infants, no simple public explanation, expert confidence, and a mother recast as the cause. In Clark, the official reversal did not rest on vaccine causation. It rested on nondisclosure, infection evidence, and statistical abuse. But the vaccine trail existed. Neville Hodgkinson later reported in The Spectator that Harry Clark had received DTP/Hib and oral polio vaccination about five hours before he was found dead; that the defense did not present immunization as a possible cause; that prosecution witnesses, including Roy Meadow, told the jury it could be discounted; and that the issue did not form part of the appeals. (The Spectator Archive)

That distinction strengthens the comparison rather than weakening it. Clark was not exonerated because a court found vaccine death. Clark was exonerated because the murder case should never have survived the undisclosed medical evidence and distorted expert framing. The vaccine question shows how one medical pathway can vanish while the courtroom narrows around the mother. Shaw’s case now sits at the same danger point: one theory says “suffocation,” another points to a post-vaccination medical sequence, and the press has already chosen which one to mock.

Clark teaches that a mother can be convicted under a confident narrative that later collapses under buried biology. It also teaches that once the press learns the prosecution’s vocabulary, it often keeps repeating it long after the evidence has become unstable.

The second British warning: Angela Cannings

Angela Cannings is the cleaner structural match.

Cannings had four children. Three died in infancy. She was convicted in 2002 of murdering two sons, Jason and Matthew; an allegation involving her daughter Gemma was not pursued. The Crown case was smothering by obstruction of the upper airways. Cannings denied harming the children. The defense case was natural unexplained infant death. The Court of Appeal recorded that she was a loving mother of good character, with no personality disorder, and that the core question was whether either child had been killed at all. (vLex)

That is the Shaw problem in British form. When the alleged method is smothering or suffocation, the case can drift from proof into pattern. The prosecution does not need a weapon. It does not need a confession. It can ask a jury to treat repetition as revelation: one death is tragedy; two or three deaths become accusation. The Cannings court directly attacked that logic. It warned against the “lightning does not strike three times” approach, where repeated infant deaths become the route to guilt and then “almost any evidence” can be made to fit the conclusion. (vLex)

Cannings does not need a vaccine trail to belong beside Shaw. Its relevance is sharper than that. It shows how an unexplained or medically disputed infant death can be converted into maternal murder when experts, prosecutors, and media outlets treat improbability as proof. Shaw’s case adds a vaccine-timing record and an alleged ER diagnosis; Cannings supplies the legal warning about pattern-based guilt. It’s confirmatory, not sufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt when all of the infants in question are vaccinated, and a genetic risk to death from vaccination exists.

The Cannings judgment forced Britain to confront a wider failure. After the Court of Appeal quashed her convictions, Solicitor-General Harriet Harman told Parliament that the judgment had “serious and far-reaching implications.” The government identified 258 convictions from the previous ten years involving murder, manslaughter, or infanticide of a child under two by a parent, prioritized 54 prisoners for urgent review, and reviewed 15 current prosecutions. This was not a fringe concern. It was a systemic prosecution hazard. (Hansard)

The sentence that should hang over Shaw’s case comes from the same parliamentary discussion of Cannings: if murder cannot be proved, the conviction cannot be safe. (Hansard)

The Post did the opposite. It treated the charge as the proof.

What could possibly motivate The Post to do this?

The Post should disclose its prescription-drug advertising and affiliate conflicts of interest whenever it ridicules vaccine injury, pharmaceutical causation, or medical mistrust. Its pages carry commercial pathways into GLP‑1 and ED prescribing; its privacy disclosures confirm third-party advertising exchanges and targeted ad infrastructure; and its parent company has admitted large-scale dependence on digital ad-tech revenue. The issue is not whether a specific drug company dictated a specific headline. The issue is whether a publication financially embedded in the prescription-drug marketing ecosystem feel pressure - or pull - to call a grieving mother a “lunatic” for questioning a medical product.

NewsCorp owns The Post and The Wall Street Journal. We’ll address the Pharma-funded news outlets in another article.

Why the Post’s version will not stick

The Post’s version will not stick because it overreaches before the evidence record is public.

It overreaches legally because an indictment is an accusation, not a conviction. AP reported the indictment and the defense denial in the same frame. The Post chose ridicule. (AP News)

It overreaches medically because the public record includes vaccination timing, alleged next-day symptoms, and an alleged emergency-room diagnosis of post-immunization reaction. Those facts may be challenged. They may be explained another way. They cannot be ethically disappeared by calling the mother a lunatic.

It overreaches scientifically because serious vaccine injury is a recognized legal-medical category in federal vaccine policy. Rare does not mean impossible. Rare does not mean ridiculous. Rare does not mean a mother becomes deranged for raising the issue after two children deteriorate following vaccination. (HRSA)

It overreaches historically because Britain already lived through this sociopathology. Sally Clark and Angela Cannings show how dead children, expert certainty, and press confidence can converge into wrongful maternal guilt. Clark shows the buried-medical-evidence problem. Cannings shows the pattern-equals-murder problem. Shaw now presents both risks: a contested medical sequence and a suffocation allegation before full public disclosure of the cause-of-death record. (Criminal Cases Review Commission)

The question is not whether Andrea Shaw is innocent because Sally Clark and Angela Cannings were wrongly convicted. The question is whether the press learned anything from those cases. The Post’s headline answers that question badly.

A responsible outlet would write: “Idaho mother who alleged vaccine reaction in twins’ deaths indicted for murder; defense contests charges and points to vaccines.”

The Post wrote the tabloid equivalent of a verdict.

That is why it will not stick. A murder conviction requires evidence tested in court. A vaccine-injury claim requires medical investigation, not mockery. A dead child deserves more than a narrative. Two dead children deserve more than a headline that launders accusation into certainty.

Andrea Shaw may be convicted only if the State proves murder with admissible evidence. The Post convicted her with adjectives.

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