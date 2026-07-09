Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Sandra Ganey's avatar
Sandra Ganey
11hEdited

Why are we giving 18 month olds flu shots in April?!

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
11h

This reminds me of a civilization backstabbing headline from the COVID era:

"Child lost to covid-19"

Text:

"However it was revealed that the coronavirus was not responsible for either the hospital admission or death."

Journalists must have their own special circle of hell waiting for them.

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