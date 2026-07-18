Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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salience's avatar
salience
9h

The Psychedelic Treatment Bonanza

Yet another stock market bubble — and a business that defrauds the public

https://peterwebster.substack.com/p/the-psychedelic-treatment-bonanza

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Mothers Grim's avatar
Mothers Grim
6h

After a recent MAHA event (last Nov) when psychedelics were touted as the next best thing in mental health, and being aware of a move to 'queer psychedelics,' I wrote about it. I have no science or medicine background.Back in the 60s psychedelics were used in an attempt to turn people straight, now they are being 'queered,' i.e. used to affirm LGBTQ+ identities. It makes no sense except that it is a business operation. https://margox.substack.com/p/gender-tripping-into-the-future?r=1kuq0

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