Regarding informed consent practices, I think the stress needs to be on the informing, not the consenting.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service (HHS) sets out informed consent regulations in its Common Rule (https://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/regulations-and-policy/regulations/45-cfr-46/index.html), which seems to me to be shot through with holes. It does not spell out the procedures for determining “risks." It mentions some nonsense about the possibility of waiving consent if there is “public benefit.” It does not specify the consequences for the researchers who either do not fully disclose the risks or who do not make the effort to investigate possible risks. In some cases, it may be impossible to fully inform research subjects if the potential hazards of the experiment are unknown. It does not mention the need to inform subjects about what recourse they may have if harmed.

Sadly, informed consent has become more of a mere formality to protect the research institution from liability. This rule was in effect during the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Signing a consent form now functions more as a waiver of rights. Likewise to “fully” inform someone now means padding out the crucial information with a lot of legal jargon resulting in multiple pages of micro-sized font.

What bitter irony it is when the tool designed to protect us has been weaponized against us.

I imagine/hope Secretary Kennedy has a revision of the Common Rule at the top of his to do list.

Are miracles in store for us in 2026? This article presents many of the practical, arduous steps and policies to be implemented this year at HHS. I'm so sadly accustomed to cynical deception by govt, that honest pragmatic improvements in government policy strike me as miraculous. If you think RFK Jr has not done enough to protect our health, read this. He and his team are in the trenches cleaning out, clearing out, and beginning to earn genuine trust on the part of you and me, the American public. Thank you, RFK and your team. Blessings to us all.

