Let’s Talk About What You Helped to Build in 2025

You’ve been with us this year — reading, sharing, questioning — and you weren’t just here for the ride. You were helping steer it.

We published 295 articles; a mix of full-length feature articles, scientific dissections and forensic pieces, editorials and rebuttals and policy and ethics memos.

But this isn’t a press release or a recap. This is a pause by the fire, so to speak. A deep breath. To look at what you found most valuable, what really traveled, what didn’t, and where it’s all headed. Because this wasn’t a year of trying to keep up. It was the year we pulled ahead.

Let’s walk through it together.

When You Shared Reform Blueprints, It Mattered

Some pieces didn’t just inform — they moved. What Has to Happen Before mRNA Vaccines Are Pulled wasn’t a rant. It was a map. It laid out regulatory options. You sent it to policymakers. You quoted it in letters. Some said it changed how they explained the landscape to friends.

Same goes for:

- Vaccine Liability Is on the Table

- FDA Rescinds EUA

- Reform in Autism Research

It wasn’t just the facts. It was how they were structured — levers, steps, who’s responsible. When you shared these, it told us something big: you’re not here to be told what to think. You’re here to act when it becomes clear how and why.

You Picked Apart the Forensics

We knew you’d engage with critiques. But you went further — you turned our deepest forensics into tools.

Designed to Fail broke apart an aluminum study — not with tone, but with method dissection. The same pattern played out with:

- How to Bias a Study on Pregnancy Safety

- PopRAT Fact Check: MSM and Aluminum

You shared these pieces not because they were emotional — they weren’t — but because they taught people how to look. Comments said things like: “I didn’t know you could even rig a study like that.” Or, “This explains what I’ve sensed but couldn’t explain.”

That’s not just content. That’s clarity.

You Looked for Who Let the Rope Go Slack

This year, accountability mattered. Not just in headlines — in details. Shimabukuro’s Missing Emails, Peter Marks’ FDA Legacy, and the ACIP exposure piece weren’t polemics. They were blueprints of how trust breaks.

You didn’t just want someone to blame. You wanted to see the structure of failure: how incentives aligned, how oversight eroded, what pattern to watch for next time.

And when that pattern became visible — you shared it.

You Carried the Message

Some posts traveled on your shoulders because they said something you were already trying to say — but couldn’t yet pin down.

A Letter to the Hurt Generation wasn’t a policy article. But it hit something deeper. Same with Kennedy Calls Out Shamwizardry. You passed them on. You added notes: “This says what I’ve been trying to tell my brother.”

That’s not about virality. That’s about language becoming usable again.

When It Came to Autism, You Demanded Structure

1 in 12 Boys at Age 4 in California wasn’t just our most shared post — it was the most quoted. People copied charts. Screenshotted rate tables. Brought them to school board meetings.

Paired with:

- Autism Reform in Government

- Genes Are Cofactors, Not Confounders

they formed a kind of informational toolkit for making the case that something is happening — and that silence around it is not neutrality.

(Keep in mind: All of our articles can be reproduced, in part of in whole. Just link back to the original!)

6. You Rewarded Craft, Not Rage

We looked at what made people share. It wasn’t always topic. It was format:

- A named object in the title

- Evidence-heavy middle section

- Reform pathway clearly labeled

You didn’t share things that screamed. You shared things that explained.

The audience taught us something we didn’t expect to learn so soon: rigor propagates.

7. You Changed How We Write

We changed our prompts this year because of what you did. We watched what performed, and built the Evidence-Driven Reform Primer around it. Almost every post since then has followed it. And you’ve shared more, commented more, forwarded more.

You didn’t just want stories. You wanted architecture.

You didn’t just change our outputs. You changed our process.

Let’s Keep Building

2025 proved that Popular Rationalism isn’t a publication. It’s a system of thinking people can use.

You used it — in schools, at dinner tables, in Substack comments, in policy discussions.

Let’s make 2026 the year we teach others how to use it too.

Share

Appendix: Top 33 Most-Read Articles of 2025