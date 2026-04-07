There is a phrase in American civic life that has historically served as a reliable off-switch for rational deliberation: “for the safety of our children.” Invoke it correctly, and school boards approve budgets, legislatures waive privacy protections, and dissenting voices are painted as indifferent to child welfare — or worse. The formula has now found a new vehicle: Automated License Plate Readers, or ALPRs, and the story unfolding at North Allegheny Senior High School in McCandless, Pennsylvania is a case study in how surveillance infrastructure spreads not through dramatic government overreach, but through a series of individually defensible-sounding incremental decisions.

Let’s be precise about what happened — and what it reveals about a much larger pattern.

What Actually Happened in Near Pittsburgh

The North Allegheny School District voted 5-2 in March 2026 to spend $11,000 — approximately half the installation cost — to place license plate readers at two intersections flanking their senior high school on Perry Highway. The remaining half is covered by the McCandless Police Department, which is deploying a broader network of approximately eleven intersection cameras across the town.

The critical detail that framing this as a “school safety initiative” obscures: the cameras were going up regardless. The school board’s vote was not about whether surveillance would happen at their front doors. It had already been decided. The vote was about whether to pay half, and in exchange, gain access to the database the cameras feed.

Read that again. The choice presented to elected school board members was not surveillance vs. no surveillance. It was pay and see vs. don’t pay and still be surveilled. That is not a safety decision. That is a cost-sharing arrangement with a surveillance infrastructure that had already been imposed on the community.

Board member Dr. Robert Gibbs, one of two dissenters, identified this clearly: “We are a school system. We are not an extension of local law enforcement.” He was voted down 5-2.

The Technical Reality Behind the Reassurances

Several reassurances were offered to the board, each deserving scrutiny.

“The company ensured us in writing they do not share with outside agencies.” This clause, common in ALPR vendor contracts, is narrowly scoped. It typically means the vendor will not proactively share data with third parties without a request. It says nothing about: law enforcement subpoenas (which the vendor must comply with), data breaches, vendor acquisition by a larger surveillance company, or the vendor’s own analytics operations on the aggregate dataset. A written assurance that data won’t be voluntarily shared is not a written assurance that data is private.

“The McCandless Police Department does not maintain any database.” This is technically true and practically meaningless. The database is maintained by the third-party vendor on behalf of subscribing agencies. The police access the database; they don’t host it. This is the same logic by which cloud-stored surveillance data is claimed not to be “in government hands.” The data is off-premises, not off-limits.

“All alerts are subject to verification and oversight to ensure appropriate and responsible use.” This is policy language, not technical architecture. Verification means a human reviews a system-generated alert before acting on it. But if the underlying read is a false positive — a misread plate directing police attention toward the wrong vehicle — the harm can occur during the verification process itself, not after it fails. Misread rates for ALPRs vary by vendor, lighting conditions, plate condition, and plate style. No error rate was disclosed to the board.

“Video is retained for a period of time.” This is the vaguest commitment in the article. What period? Under what conditions can it be extended? Who can request it? What constitutes a legitimate law enforcement inquiry sufficient to access retained footage? These questions were not answered in public record.

The Vendor Ecosystem Nobody Mentioned

The article does not name the ALPR vendor, but the market is dominated by a small number of players: Flock Safety (Atlanta-based, now the dominant school/municipal provider), Motorola Solutions (which acquired Vigilant Solutions and its massive LEARN national plate database), and Axon. Flock Safety alone has deployed in thousands of communities and schools, often using a “community-funded” or cost-sharing pitch nearly identical to what McCandless offered the North Allegheny board.

This is not coincidence. It is a sales model. The municipal anchor client (here, McCandless PD) de-risks the installation. The adjacent institution (here, the school) is then offered access — and partial cost-sharing — making participation feel collaborative rather than imposed. The vendor benefits from both the fee and the expanded network density: more readers in closer proximity means better coverage, better “hit” rates, and more valuable aggregate data.

What the reassuring language about “web-based secure sites” does not convey is that Flock Safety’s platform, as one example, enables automatic alerts to subscribing agencies when a plate of interest appears anywhere in the network — not just locally. A plate flagged in one municipality can trigger a notification to a police department in another. This is by design and is marketed as a feature. It is also the precise definition of a surveillance network, not a safety camera.

Mission Creep: Documented, Not Speculated

The term “mission creep” is not a rhetorical flourish here. It is a documented phenomenon in ALPR deployments, with a well-established progression:

Stage 1 — Traffic Safety: Cameras are installed at intersections for traffic monitoring and hit-and-run investigation. Public support is high.

Stage 2 — School Safety: Cameras expand to school perimeters under child safety justification. School boards provide co-funding and legitimacy.

Stage 3 — Amber Alert / BOLO Integration: The network is connected to state and national hotlists. Plates associated with outstanding warrants, missing persons cases, or persons of interest trigger real-time alerts.

Stage 4 — Investigative Use Expansion: Departments begin using ALPR data retroactively in investigations unrelated to the original safety mandate — tracking where a person of interest traveled over days or weeks, establishing patterns of movement.

Stage 5 — Fusion Center Integration: Municipal ALPR data is shared with regional fusion centers (post-9/11 intelligence hubs run jointly by DHS and state agencies), where it is combined with other data streams.

Each stage is justified by the infrastructure and precedent established at the previous stage. None requires new legislation. None requires public vote. The North Allegheny school board vote is Stage 2. McCandless is proceeding to Stage 3 simultaneously.

What the Civil Liberties Literature Shows

The ACLU’s 2013 report You Are Being Tracked and subsequent analyses documented ALPR deployment patterns across the country. Key findings that remain relevant:

Across surveyed agencies, the vast majority of plates scanned were not associated with any wanted person or vehicle — hit rates below 0.5% are common. This means the surveillance burden is overwhelmingly carried by innocent people going about lawful daily activity. Every parent dropping off a child at North Allegheny Senior High School will have their plate, time, and GPS coordinates logged. Every time.

The EFF (Electronic Frontier Foundation) has documented cases in which ALPR data retained by vendors was accessed by agencies far removed from the original deploying jurisdiction — through both formal data-sharing agreements and informal inter-agency requests. The vendor’s commitment not to share with “outside agencies” does not bind other law enforcement agencies from requesting access through proper channels. It doesn’t even bind the vendor if they are acquired, which has happened repeatedly in this market.

A 2023 study published in the Journal of Criminal Justice found that the presence of ALPR systems did not produce statistically significant reductions in property crime rates in a multi-city longitudinal analysis, calling into question whether the safety case holds empirically — particularly in lower-crime suburban school settings like McCandless.

The safety benefit is assumed. The privacy cost is certain and continuous.

The Question Popperian Reasoning Demands

A Popperian evaluation of the “safety” justification requires asking: what evidence would falsify it? What outcome would lead the McCandless PD, the North Allegheny School District, or the vendor to conclude the system is not providing a net benefit?

No such threshold has been defined. No baseline crime or safety metric at the school’s intersections was cited in the board discussion. No pre-specified outcome was attached to the investment. This is the signature of a decision driven by institutional momentum and vendor salesmanship, not evidence-based risk management.

If the only measurable “benefit” is that officers will have “earlier awareness” — a claim that is inherently unfalsifiable because you cannot measure crimes that were hypothetically deterred — then the program is immune to evaluation by design.

This is not rationalism. It is rationalization.

Dr. Gibbs Was Right

Board member Dr. Robert Gibbs, a physician, told his colleagues: “LPRs are part of a powerful surveillance technology... They’re very powerful. But they also have their problems.” He cited false positives and potential for misuse. He was right on both counts and raised the correct structural concern: a school district joining a surveillance network takes on both the liability of false identification events and a political role in a law enforcement apparatus that it is not equipped to govern or audit.

The 5-2 vote reflects not a reasoned rebuttal of his objections but a triumph of an emotional safety frame over a principled privacy argument. Board President Warner’s comment — “cameras at NASH are going up regardless of what is happening, whether we like it or not” — is perhaps the most honest statement in the entire article, and the most troubling. It articulates civic resignation as a policy rationale.

When a publicly elected body votes to participate in a surveillance system on the grounds that they cannot prevent it anyway, something has already gone wrong upstream.

Is This Coming to a School Near You?

Almost certainly, yes, if it is not already there. Flock Safety alone has deployed at more than 5,000 communities. The co-funding model described in McCandless is standard. The “school safety” justification is pre-packaged in vendor pitch decks. The cost is low enough to slip through school board votes without triggering major public scrutiny. The data retention and access provisions are buried in vendor contracts that few board members read or have the technical background to evaluate.

The pattern is not a conspiracy. It is a market. Surveillance infrastructure companies have correctly identified municipal law enforcement and school districts as complementary customer segments, and have designed a co-deployment sales strategy that makes each more likely to adopt when the other has. The result is a densifying national network of continuous plate-logging that has been assembled incrementally, jurisdiction by jurisdiction, under the auspices of child safety, without a single national policy debate, congressional vote, or public referendum.

That is not how a free society is supposed to build its surveillance apparatus. And it is not what “safety of our children” was ever supposed to mean.

What You Can Do

If you are a parent, taxpayer, or citizen in a district considering ALPR deployment:

Request the vendor contract before the vote. Data retention terms, third-party sharing provisions, and access protocols should be in public record.

Ask for the baseline safety data. What specific incidents at or near the school justify the investment? If none are cited, the safety case is asserted, not demonstrated.

Ask who has access and under what conditions. Specifically: can federal agencies access the data? Can data be retained beyond the stated period under a law enforcement hold? Has the vendor ever been acquired or merged?

Find your Dr. Gibbs. Every board needs a member willing to ask these questions on the record, even when the vote is predetermined.

The cameras at North Allegheny are going up. The first question is whether the next school board — and the one after that — decides to treat that as a reason to participate, or as a reason to start asking harder questions about what is being built around our children in the name of their protection.

The second question is how likely are our children to stand up to the surveillance state in the future if it appears normal to them?

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James Lyons-Weiler, PhD is the founder of IPAK-EDU and director of the Detox America program. He writes at Popular Rationalism on Substack.