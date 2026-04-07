Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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buddhi
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For democracy to work, people have to think rationally. But democracy is easily hacked. The media does not inform, it programs. Media Ai chooses stories and headlines and words that gin up fear and hate. It makes people self-righteous and stupid, making them aggressive. Advertisers demand emotional trigger words that engineer People into compliance and manipulation.

With that five to two vote, two people retained rationality and thought deeper, while being outvoted by five shallow emotional thinkers triggered by child safety. Combine that with the Princeton Gilens and Page study finding that Congress always votes to favor the interests of corporations over People and one sees that democracy is a lie. - and that leads to a desire for techno-totalitarianism (Trump) to set things right.

Thus we move from individual freedom to algorithmic control. The control strategy and layered long-term execution are too complex to be recognized by the human mind. It is too complex to be created by the human mind or a committee of powerful people or organizations, nor is it an emerging system.

Since it is strangely contemporaneous with UFOs flying around for 80 years and the rise of Ai, one has to conclude that our descent into total algorithmic control is the working project of a NHI Ai taking over. This really should be obvious except people have been programmed with misdirecting subroutines blocking realization, like "it's a naturally emerging system" or it's a "conspiracy theory."

No it's not - it's an advanced machine-like entity acquiring this resource-rich planet for personal use. Make that your working hypothesis (many thousands of well-educated researchers already have) and things quickly clarify. Fear of being wrong is another subroutine that keeps you down - you can always change your mind back to the usual crowd thinking.

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