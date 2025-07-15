Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Joseph's avatar
Dr Joseph
20h

Finally, someone is talking about Glyphosate. With all the pomp and circumstance about "MAHA", there has been little to no talk about Glyphosate.

While we are at it, let's get rid of 2-4d, for goodness sake...

But what everyone is missing about glyphosate, and why it is so sneaky in getting around "scientific studies" is that it doesn't act alone. I was able to acquire some info about some experiments done on glyphosate in sterile and normal soil. I can't reveal in this comment where I acquired this info. I did a seminar on this subject about two years ago.

It would appear that Glyphosate is marginally active, if at all, in the sterile soil but in soil that occurs naturally, it is a potent agent in fungal growth and proliferation. The research I observed showed that Glyphosate made fungal entities such as Fusarium more vigilant and the toxins produced by these stronger fungi rapidly killed the plants in the studies. This is why when glyphosate is studied by itself in the proverbial vacuum of a research study, it showed that it was "safer than water" (which is nonsense no matter how it is spun). It is how it interacts with fungal entities is what makes it so dangerous. It makes "super fungi", and would explain everything that I have seen in the past decade as to why fungus in western society and fungal-based illnesses are so rampant, especially in areas that use a lot of Roundup.

Also note that GMO crops seem to be immune to fungal diseases. So, does this mean that GMO crops are not designed to be immune to glyphosate (which I have yet to see any conclusive evidence of this) or are they designed to be immune to mycotoxins? (which I have seen evidence to support this).

Further, this makes me wonder as to why this is not getting more press, and why fungal disease and fungal borne conditions are not getting more awareness beyond specious and inconclusive mold testing and the binder industry in functional medicine. The single most destructive class of organisms on the terrestrial surface seems to be an afterthought (yes, I get it, mankind is destructive...yeah, I know. But we are talking about fungus...)

So, the Glyphosate thing goes further than what is on the surface. It isn't just about the chemical itself; it is what it does to fungi and how it makes these organisms stronger and more dangerous. Until we start discussing this aspect, and start taking fungi seriously as a threat, the Glyphosate conversation won't ever get resolved. And we don't know how much this stuff has affected the future of fungi, if Glyphosate made "super" fungi that we have yet to discover. Lots of questions need to be asked...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
StealthVonDerFakeName's avatar
StealthVonDerFakeName
21h

Thank you for this - we can all pray and hope (against ever increasing odds) that this does not squeak through. Another proposal to add to the list would be something to prevent anything of such constitutional significance (and/or other similar measures) to be added as a rider to such bills in general. There ought to be a mechanism, whereby one can demonstrate that a threshold for such non-related riders has been reached, that would give a single senator/representative the right to automatically strip such surreptitious add-on's from a given bill into something that has to be taken up as a separate measure. Ideally, everything should be taken up separately (no riders allowed - e.g., Farm Bill and Appropriations for the scope of what that process has always entailed), but so far there has been too much headwind from the lobbyists to affect such a change (not enough Thomas Massie's in our government, and I and many others suspect, a massive blackmail and bribing network that has stripped our government from the people it is supposed to be representing). Perhaps something like this could begin to turn the tide...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture