Liability Exemption is the Wrong Direction: The United States Should Phase Out of Toxic Pesticide
From MAHA Institute. Urgent Need for Evidence-Based Chemical Safety Reform
We call on Congress to strike Section 453 of the House Interior Appropriations Bill, which would codify federal pesticide immunity and strip the EPA of authority to update carcinogenicity classifications or human health assessments once a label is approved.
Executive Summary
MAHA Institute submits this policy briefing to address the urgent need for evidence-driven reforms to chemical safety policy in the United States. This statement outlines the scientific justification, regulatory failures, and actionable recommendations to phase out legacy agrochemicals—specifically glyphosate and atrazine—and replace them with regenerative and permaculture-based agricultural systems.
This transition is essential to protect public health, restore regulatory credibility, and align national policy with the overwhelming body of mechanistic, epidemiologic, and environmental evidence documenting harm from these chemicals.
We also strongly oppose Section 453 of the FY2025 House Interior Appropriations Bill, which would grant legal immunity to pesticide manufacturers by prohibiting the EPA from revising its human health or carcinogenicity assessments once a product label has been approved. This provision would effectively freeze federal safety evaluations for over 16,000 pesticide products, eliminate citizens’ legal recourse for pesticide-related injuries, and preempt state-level protections.
Context and Scientific Basis
Glyphosate-based herbicides are the most widely applied pesticides in the nation. A 2022 CDC biomonitoring study found glyphosate residues in the urine of 87% of American children. Independent analyses have confirmed its presence in breast milk, topsoil, food, rainwater, and even ambient air.
Mechanistic studies have demonstrated:
Endocrine disruption impacting thyroid, adrenal, and reproductive hormone regulation
Dysbiosis of the gut microbiome and compromise of the intestinal epithelial barrier
Chelation of zinc, manganese, and other critical trace minerals
Oxidative stress, impaired DNA repair, and tumorigenic potential
The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen in 2015. The U.S. EPA’s original 1983 classification as a "Group C—possible carcinogen" was downgraded in 1985 after statistical reinterpretation of control group data under pressure from glyphosate's manufacturer. This remains one of the most emblematic cases of regulatory reversal inconsistent with the precautionary principle.
Atrazine presents a similar risk profile. The EPA's 2016 and 2022 risk assessments concluded that it exceeded chronic aquatic toxicity thresholds by up to 198 times and exhibited endocrine-disrupting properties at environmentally relevant doses. In 2024, a FIFRA Scientific Advisory Panel confirmed that atrazine’s CE-LOC required recalibration due to underestimated ecological and reproductive toxicity.
Policy Recommendations
1. Phase Out Glyphosate and Atrazine Within 36 Months
We recommend the cancellation of glyphosate and atrazine registrations under FIFRA Section 6, phased in over a 36-month timeline with appropriate transitional support for farmers. USDA, EPA, and HHS should coordinate the development of interagency guidance to facilitate this transition while preserving food system stability.
2. Prohibit Liability Shields in Federal Legislation
Efforts to preempt state authority or grant pesticide manufacturers immunity from civil liability through legislative riders—such as those proposed for inclusion in the 2025 Farm Bill—must be rejected. These provisions obstruct transparency, undermine judicial remedy, and contradict state-level initiatives designed to protect public health.
We specifically call on Congress to strike Section 453 of the House Interior Appropriations Bill, which would codify federal pesticide immunity and strip the EPA of authority to update carcinogenicity classifications or human health assessments once a label is approved. This would prevent courts from holding manufacturers accountable for harm caused by known or emerging risks.
3. Ensure Scientific Independence in Regulatory Oversight
To preserve scientific integrity, appointments to the EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention and similar oversight positions must exclude individuals with recent or active affiliations with pesticide manufacturers or their trade associations.
We recommend:
Creation of an independent science review panel to vet regulatory appointees for conflict of interest
Public transparency registries for agency reviewers and consultants
4. Mandate Full Ingredient Disclosure for Pesticide Formulations
Current risk assessments are based solely on declared active ingredients. However, the full formulations—containing surfactants, adjuvants, solvents, and enhancers—often present greater toxicity.
We urge the reinstatement and implementation of the EPA’s 2009 ANPR on formulation transparency, with requirements for:
Disclosure of all ingredients to researchers and clinicians
Toxicological testing on full formulations
Integration of non-active ingredient data into all risk assessments
5. Incentivize Regenerative and Permaculture-Based Agriculture
Chemical dependence is not an agricultural necessity. A growing body of evidence supports permaculture and regenerative practices as effective, economically viable, and ecologically restorative alternatives.
We recommend:
Establishment of USDA grant programs for transitioning farmers
Permaculture inclusion in NRCS conservation support programs (EQIP, CSP)
Tax incentives for diversified cropping, composting, and biological pest control systems
6. Assert Bodily Autonomy and the Right to Protection from Involuntary Exposure
The involuntary absorption of carcinogenic and endocrine-disrupting pesticides by American children—without consent—raises constitutional and ethical concerns. Regulatory frameworks must recognize the principle of bodily autonomy and environmental justice as central to chemical safety policy.
Implementation Strategy
To operationalize these recommendations, we propose:
Creation of a Federal Chemical Transition Task Force co-led by HHS, USDA, and EPA
Prohibition of glyphosate-treated ingredients in federal nutrition programs (WIC, SNAP, school meals)
Establishment of a national Chemical Exposure Transparency Database under HHS
Support for MAHA Commission alignment to inform national guidance on phasing out toxic inputs
Conclusion
This is a generational moment. By phasing out glyphosate and atrazine, strengthening transparency, restoring scientific independence, and promoting regenerative systems, Congress and federal agencies can restore public trust, protect health, and support ecological resilience.
MAHA Institute affirms its readiness to support this transition with scientific evidence, expert collaboration, and implementation resources.
Finally, someone is talking about Glyphosate. With all the pomp and circumstance about "MAHA", there has been little to no talk about Glyphosate.
While we are at it, let's get rid of 2-4d, for goodness sake...
But what everyone is missing about glyphosate, and why it is so sneaky in getting around "scientific studies" is that it doesn't act alone. I was able to acquire some info about some experiments done on glyphosate in sterile and normal soil. I can't reveal in this comment where I acquired this info. I did a seminar on this subject about two years ago.
It would appear that Glyphosate is marginally active, if at all, in the sterile soil but in soil that occurs naturally, it is a potent agent in fungal growth and proliferation. The research I observed showed that Glyphosate made fungal entities such as Fusarium more vigilant and the toxins produced by these stronger fungi rapidly killed the plants in the studies. This is why when glyphosate is studied by itself in the proverbial vacuum of a research study, it showed that it was "safer than water" (which is nonsense no matter how it is spun). It is how it interacts with fungal entities is what makes it so dangerous. It makes "super fungi", and would explain everything that I have seen in the past decade as to why fungus in western society and fungal-based illnesses are so rampant, especially in areas that use a lot of Roundup.
Also note that GMO crops seem to be immune to fungal diseases. So, does this mean that GMO crops are not designed to be immune to glyphosate (which I have yet to see any conclusive evidence of this) or are they designed to be immune to mycotoxins? (which I have seen evidence to support this).
Further, this makes me wonder as to why this is not getting more press, and why fungal disease and fungal borne conditions are not getting more awareness beyond specious and inconclusive mold testing and the binder industry in functional medicine. The single most destructive class of organisms on the terrestrial surface seems to be an afterthought (yes, I get it, mankind is destructive...yeah, I know. But we are talking about fungus...)
So, the Glyphosate thing goes further than what is on the surface. It isn't just about the chemical itself; it is what it does to fungi and how it makes these organisms stronger and more dangerous. Until we start discussing this aspect, and start taking fungi seriously as a threat, the Glyphosate conversation won't ever get resolved. And we don't know how much this stuff has affected the future of fungi, if Glyphosate made "super" fungi that we have yet to discover. Lots of questions need to be asked...
Thank you for this - we can all pray and hope (against ever increasing odds) that this does not squeak through. Another proposal to add to the list would be something to prevent anything of such constitutional significance (and/or other similar measures) to be added as a rider to such bills in general. There ought to be a mechanism, whereby one can demonstrate that a threshold for such non-related riders has been reached, that would give a single senator/representative the right to automatically strip such surreptitious add-on's from a given bill into something that has to be taken up as a separate measure. Ideally, everything should be taken up separately (no riders allowed - e.g., Farm Bill and Appropriations for the scope of what that process has always entailed), but so far there has been too much headwind from the lobbyists to affect such a change (not enough Thomas Massie's in our government, and I and many others suspect, a massive blackmail and bribing network that has stripped our government from the people it is supposed to be representing). Perhaps something like this could begin to turn the tide...