James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Popular Rationalism | October 13, 2026

Take home: Studies on familial risk of clinical conditions continue to confound risk of susceptibility to risk of that condition due to vaccination. A family-based comparison can be useful without identifying the characteristics it controls. Shared upbringing and stable parental traits are among the possible contributors, while siblings need not have identical genetic susceptibilities. Consequently, the term familial cannot be translated into genetic and independent of exposure. The method accounts for what is shared; it does not tell the investigator why that shared characteristic is related to the outcome. Proper studies will enrich for genetic risk and measure elevated risk in subgroups - and via replication test for generalizability via reproducibility.

The maternal-influenza study published in JAMA Network Open on October 8, 2026, ends with the suggestion that “familial factors may partly account for the observed association.” Jaehyun Kong and colleagues reached that interpretation after finding small associations between recorded influenza during pregnancy and childhood neuropsychiatric diagnoses in population analyses, followed by generally weaker or less precise results in sibling comparisons. Their wording leaves room for uncertainty, as it should, because a change in a statistical estimate does not identify the biological source of a family’s risk. [1, pp. 1–2, 9–11]

The study is being touted by vaccine zealots as signaling the all-clear for influenza vaccination during pregnancy. The study cannot support this position.

That distinction matters when inherited susceptibility and an environmental exposure may contribute to the same outcome. A child can inherit a tendency to respond adversely to something encountered later, rather than inherit a disorder that develops independently of that encounter. A statistical method that accounts for characteristics shared within a family cannot, by itself, determine which of those explanations is operating. Its usefulness in controlling a source of confounding should not be confused with the discovery of a mechanism - or mechanisms that may, in fact, interact.

Inherited susceptibility to a specified vaccine-associated adverse event is one possible example of that distinction. The Kong study supplies no positive evidence that vaccination contributed to its neuropsychiatric outcomes, and the authors do not claim to have tested that question: their exposure was recorded maternal influenza, while vaccination was absent from the reported adjustment sets. Most importantly, interactions were not studied. The defensible criticism is therefore about the boundaries of the inference, together with identifiable problems in the influenza analysis itself. Calling a pattern familial does not establish that environmental contributions have been explained away. [1, pp. 3, 7, 9]

The estimates do not all tell the same story

The principal Korean cohort contained 2,564,435 mother–child pairs, and the Japanese cohort contained 181,681. Children were born between 2010 and 2017 and followed through December 31, 2023. Exposure meant a first recorded maternal influenza diagnosis during pregnancy using ICD-10 codes J09–J11. The comparison pregnancies had no documented influenza diagnosis. The primary outcome combined several diagnoses, including ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and a category of severe neuropsychiatric disorders. [1, pp. 1–3]

The researchers used stabilized inverse probability weighting to make the measured characteristics of the exposure groups more comparable. Their adjusted hazard ratios for the combined outcome were 1.09 in Korea and 1.10 in Japan. These represent approximately nine and ten percent higher modeled diagnostic hazards during follow-up, not increases of nine or ten percentage points in the proportion of children diagnosed. The weighted tables reported diagnoses in 5.68 percent of exposed children versus 5.05 percent of comparison children in Korea, and 8.41 percent versus 8.01 percent in Japan. The corresponding differences, calculated from the displayed percentages, are 0.63 and 0.40 percentage points; they are descriptive differences, not standardized risks at a common age or estimates of causal excess risk. [1, Table 2]

The sibling analyses were restricted to families with differently classified pregnancies and contained 33,191 mother–child observations in Korea and 7,842 in Japan. Those counts should not be read as numbers of independent two-child sibling pairs. Mothers with more than two children could contribute additional observations. The table below places selected population and sibling estimates alongside one another because their differences are more informative than the summary that statistical significance disappeared. [1, pp. 4, 8–9]

The Japanese ADHD estimate changed from 1.26 to 1.24, while its interval widened enough to include 1. The estimated magnitude scarcely changed. In Korea, by contrast, the primary estimate moved substantially toward the null, while the intellectual-disability estimate moved upward. Describing all of these results as one uniform disappearance obscures what the models actually returned. The Japanese intellectual-disability sibling estimate, 1.05 with an interval of 0.80–1.40, did not independently confirm the Korean result, but it did not statistically refute an effect of the Korean magnitude either. Neither the positive nor the nonsignificant result warrants a categorical causal claim. [1, Tables 2 and 4]

Andrew Gelman and Hal Stern explained the general statistical error in their 2006 paper: a contrast between significant and nonsignificant results is not a test of whether the estimates differ. Here, Kong and colleagues acknowledge the problem explicitly on page 10, noting that wider intervals may account for the loss of significance and warning against treating that loss as definitive evidence of familial confounding. Their qualification should govern the interpretation. The primary sibling intervals also remain compatible with modest increases in hazard, and the investigators did not report an equivalence analysis designed to establish that any increase was smaller than a prespecified meaningful amount. [2; 1, pp. 9–10]

Shared inheritance can include susceptibility to an exposure

A family-based comparison can be useful without identifying the characteristics it controls. Shared upbringing and stable parental traits are among the possible contributors, while siblings need not have identical genetic susceptibilities. Consequently, the term familial cannot be translated into genetic and independent of exposure. The method accounts for what is shared; it does not tell the investigator why that shared characteristic is related to the outcome. [3]

A hypothetical example shows the limitation without requiring any claim about the children in these databases. Suppose two siblings inherit the same susceptibility to an adverse response to a particular vaccine and both receive it. Their mother had influenza during one pregnancy but not the other. Suppose the susceptibility–vaccination combination increases both children’s risk, while prenatal influenza adds nothing further. An influenza-discordant sibling comparison could correctly find no additional influenza-associated risk while supplying no estimate of either child’s risk without the shared vaccination exposure.

The same influenza result could arise where vaccination contributed nothing. Both causal arrangements are compatible with the proposed comparison because the contrast needed to distinguish them was never made. The hypothetical therefore establishes a limit of the design rather than evidence for the vaccination hypothesis. A proper investigation would need to observe the relevant vaccination exposure and susceptibility instead of inferring them from a family identifier.

There is another distinction that prevents this argument from becoming an alternative explanation by assertion. A cause of an outcome is not automatically a confounder of the influenza association. To explain the population-level association through a vaccination-related pathway, that pathway would also need an appropriate relationship to maternal influenza, its recording, or selection into the analysis. The authors themselves define familial confounding as shared characteristics related to both maternal influenza and offspring neuropsychiatric risk. A hypothesis explaining why a child developed a diagnosis and a hypothesis explaining why an influenza coefficient changed are answering different questions. [1, pp. 9–10]

Nor does family adjustment necessarily erase a genuine effect of the exposure being compared. With adequate measurement and appropriate assumptions, it can help estimate that effect. Where susceptibility changes the response, investigators must also examine which families the estimate represents. Arvid Sjölander, Sara Öberg, and Thomas Frisell’s 2022 methodological analysis shows why selecting and weighting informative families can affect generalizability. A family-based estimate is not automatically the effect for every susceptibility group. [3]

Vaccine-related susceptibility has been studied directly

The coexistence of inherited susceptibility and a vaccine-associated adverse event is more than a hypothetical biological arrangement. In a 2014 Nature Genetics investigation, Bjarke Feenstra and colleagues compared children with MMR-related febrile seizures, children with febrile seizures unrelated to vaccination, and controls without a history of febrile seizures. They identified two genetic regions, containing IFI44L and CD46, that were distinctly associated with MMR-related febrile seizures, alongside other regions associated with febrile seizures more generally. The investigators obtained information about exposure-specific susceptibility by distinguishing the circumstances in which the outcome occurred. [4]

The endpoint was febrile seizures. The study did not establish that vaccination caused autism, ADHD, or lasting neurodevelopmental injury, and it cannot be transferred to those outcomes as though they were interchangeable. Its relevance is the narrower, well-supported principle that identifying a genetic contribution does not make an associated environmental precipitant irrelevant. [4]

There is directly relevant negative evidence for a particular vaccine–autism hypothesis. Anjali Jain and colleagues’ 2015 JAMA study examined 95,727 privately insured children with older siblings and found no increased autism risk associated with MMR receipt, including among children whose older siblings had autism. That study actually measured the vaccination exposure and considered a familial-risk group, making it more responsive to that specific question than the influenza study. Family history does not exhaust every conceivable biological susceptibility, but an unmeasured subgroup cannot be treated as an observed adverse effect. [5]

These findings concern different endpoints and should not be made to cancel one another. Evidence of genetically patterned MMR-related febrile seizures cannot establish an MMR–autism association, while the negative autism result cannot be used to deny the seizure finding. The lesson for future research is exposure–outcome specificity: name the product, define the response, measure the susceptibility, and determine whether the association changes across the relevant groups. A generic dispute about whether risk is genetic or environmental would obscure the distinctions both investigations were capable of making.

Why the population and sibling analyses can disagree - and are largely irrelevant

Before assigning a biological explanation to the changing influenza estimates, the investigators need to separate the consequences of changing the sample from those of changing the model. The Korean population and sibling analyses differ by millions of mother–child observations. Families with multiple pregnancies and discordant influenza records are a selected subset, and the paper’s principal tables do not show a conventional population model fitted to precisely the sibling-analysis sample. [1, pp. 4–5, 7–9]

I would request that intermediate analysis, followed by the within-mother model in the same observations. This would help distinguish the change associated with selecting the informative families from the change associated with within-family adjustment. Even that comparison requires attention to the different quantities the models estimate, but it would be substantially more informative than reading the entire population-to-sibling difference as the amount of familial confounding removed.

Exposure measurement is an additional source of uncertainty. A mother without an influenza diagnosis code has not been verified as uninfected. The authors acknowledge that mild or asymptomatic infections may have been missed, yet their tables label the comparison group “noninfected.” A more accurate label would preserve the operational definition: no recorded maternal influenza. Recorded exposure prevalence also differed markedly between the countries, at 1.4 percent in Korea and 6.2 percent in Japan. That difference could have several explanations, but it makes ascertainment comparability a question requiring evidence. [1, pp. 1, 3, 10]

The misclassification issue becomes especially consequential when a study depends on differently classified pregnancies. A mother could have influenza in both pregnancies but receive a code in only one, producing an apparent exposure contrast without the corresponding biological contrast. In their 2024 Monte Carlo study, Kristin Gustavson and colleagues showed that exposure measurement error can weaken within-family estimates even when the simulated exposure–outcome relationship is causal. The behavior depended on exposure reliability and similarity between siblings. Their study does not measure the bias in the Kong data, but it establishes why attenuation cannot, on its own, identify familial confounding as the explanation. [6]

The validation evidence cited by Kong and colleagues does not resolve that problem. James Antoon and colleagues’ 2024 study examined children with fever or respiratory symptoms in seven US pediatric medical centers, not pregnant women in the Korean or Japanese databases. Influenza codes had high specificity but sensitivities of 48.6 percent in emergency departments and 70.7 percent among inpatients. Those values should not be assigned to the present cohorts; they show why a citation supporting the credibility of recorded cases does not establish that the uncoded comparison group was accurately classified. Validation must match the population and setting closely enough to support the claim being made. [7]

I raised the same general concern about exposure measurement and sibling-null interpretation in my September 8, 2025 Popular Rationalism analysis of NBC News’s treatment of the acetaminophen literature. The influenza question requires its own evidence, but the methodological obligation is unchanged: determine whether the measurements and comparison can support the interpretation before promoting a within-family estimate into a causal explanation. [8]

The sibling adjustment strategy contains a further unresolved assumption. Residence, household income, and severe maternal morbidity were omitted because the authors treated them as stable across pregnancies. Those characteristics can change, and the article does not demonstrate their within-mother stability before relying on that classification. Its limitations section acknowledges time-varying confounding, but naming that general vulnerability does not resolve the specific decision to omit measured variables that may vary between pregnancies. [1, pp. 4, 10]

These studies are largely irrelevant anyway because they ignore the prior understanding that if grouped by genetic risk, subgroups might show within-group increased susceptibility. Population and sibling studies are not conducted to ask of the probability of adverse health in vaccinated sibling relative to unvaccinated GIVEN genetic risk. Only studies that are properly designed to actually address the right question can address that question with relevance.

Calendar time and health-related exclusions need reanalysis

But wait, there’s more. The omission of calendar-time adjustment is one of the clearest problems visible in the reported design. The investigators excluded year of delivery and season of birth because they classified variables determined at or after delivery as potential mediators or colliders. Yet the weighted Korean sample retained standardized mean differences of 0.31 for delivery year and 0.16 for birth season, against their stated balance threshold of 0.1. Among weighted exposed children, 23.0 percent were born in 2013–2015, compared with 37.5 percent of comparison children. The groups therefore represent materially different mixtures of birth periods. [1, pp. 3–4, Table 1]

The timing of a pregnancy exists before the influenza episode. Infection might affect gestational duration and therefore the precise delivery date, but that supports distinguishing pre-exposure pregnancy timing from actual delivery timing rather than abandoning calendar-time control. If influenza circulation, testing practices, or diagnostic ascertainment differ by calendar period, those differences can contribute to the observed association. Accommodating different follow-up durations in a survival model does not by itself control calendar-period confounding. I would request a reanalysis using appropriate pre-exposure timing variables, with the roles of attained age, influenza season, and calendar period made explicit.

The subgroup estimates reinforce the need to examine timing carefully. First-trimester influenza had an adjusted hazard ratio of 1.18, whereas third-trimester influenza had an estimate of 0.89. Spring and autumn estimates were 1.30 and 0.88. Genuine heterogeneity is possible, but these opposite-direction results should not receive a biological interpretation before pregnancy timing and epidemic period are examined jointly. The authors appropriately call the seasonal analyses exploratory; the numerous secondary comparisons also require attention to multiplicity rather than selection of whichever intervals cross 1. [1, pp. 4, 8]

The exclusion criteria create a different problem. Children with an extensive range of physical or genetic diagnoses were removed, including immune-mediated disorders, congenital malformations, chromosomal abnormalities, and specified syndromes. Children who died during their first year were also excluded, and the Methods describe excluding mothers whose offspring met the criteria. These restrictions depend on the child’s diagnoses and first-year survival, rather than only on maternal characteristics measured before influenza exposure. [1, p. 3]

The flowchart on page 5 gives the scale. Korea began with 3,012,992 mother–child pairs and excluded 448,557; Japan began with 527,925 and excluded 346,244. Calculated from those totals, the exclusions removed 14.9 percent and 65.6 percent, respectively. The Japanese physical-or-genetic-diagnosis category alone accounts for 304,201 pairs, or 57.6 percent of the initial cohort. The chart separately reports mothers whose offspring were excluded; those mother counts should not be added again to the pair-level exclusion totals. [1, Figure]

These restrictions unquestionably narrow the population to which the findings apply. They can also introduce selection bias under a plausible causal arrangement: an exposure contributes to a condition used for exclusion, while that condition or its causes are related to later neuropsychiatric outcomes. The retained children would then be selected through factors related to the question being studied. The flowchart does not establish the direction or magnitude of such bias. It does justify asking when each exclusion was ascertained and requesting analyses that introduce the major exclusions separately, with death handled explicitly rather than leaving the survivor restriction unexplored.

There is also a diagnostic-reporting discrepancy worth resolving. Table 1 gives a standardized mean difference of 0.14 for severe maternal morbidity, although the displayed weighted distributions for the categories 0, 1, and at least 2 are approximately 92.5, 7.2, and 0.3 percent in one group and 92.5, 7.3, and 0.3 percent in the other. The authors should explain the calculation and the variable representation used. A different representation or a reporting error could account for it; the table alone cannot establish that the hazard ratios are wrong. It does show why the balance-diagnostic code belongs with the information needed to audit the analysis. [1, Table 1]

Agreement between the two composite hazard ratios should also be kept in proportion. In the weighted comparison groups, autism diagnoses were recorded in 1.16 percent of Korean children and 6.49 percent of Japanese children; intellectual-disability diagnoses were recorded in 0.89 and 2.58 percent. The outcome models also list different covariate sets, including maternal mental illness in Japan and residence and income in Korea. The authors acknowledge that diagnostic practices differ. Those differences do not invalidate either database, but they mean that similar composite estimates are not equivalent to demonstrating comparable diagnosis-specific relationships in both countries. [1, Table 2; p. 10]

What a defensible conclusion requires

The available record supports a request for targeted reanalysis rather than a declaration that the influenza association has been causally resolved. The highest-priority work is to address calendar time and health-related selection, validate the exposure classification, and distinguish sample restriction from within-family adjustment. The report should also make the survival time scale, weight distributions, effective sample sizes, and model specifications sufficiently clear for independent examination. Those details determine how much information the weighted and sibling analyses actually contain; a large source database cannot substitute for them.

Interpretation must remain within the outcomes and ages observed. The authors state that follow-up reached a maximum age of approximately 13, leaving later-onset conditions incompletely captured. Their findings therefore concern recorded childhood and early-adolescent diagnoses in a selected population, rather than lifetime neuropsychiatric risk. The weighted table percentages cannot be promoted into standardized age-specific risks without the appropriate risk sets, follow-up information, and cumulative-incidence estimates. [1, pp. 7–10]

A proposed study of inherited susceptibility to vaccination-related harm would require a separately defined design of analysis. Maternal and childhood vaccination are different exposures, and investigators would need the actual products and administration dates, a prespecified outcome and risk period, and a susceptibility measure chosen for a biological reason - such as genetic risk candidate markers. The comparison should estimate outcomes across the relevant exposure and susceptibility groups, with adequate information to test whether the exposure-associated difference changes with susceptibility. Timing would determine which other variables belong in adjustment and which might instead lie downstream of the exposure.

That hypothesis must also specify what findings would count against it. Repeatedly redefining an unmeasured susceptible subgroup after negative results would make a claim less testable without making it better supported. The same standard applies in the other direction: a negative average estimate cannot be presented as a direct measurement of an interaction that was never examined. The negative MMR–autism finding in children with familial risk belongs in that evaluation, even when another mechanism can be imagined. [5]

Kong and colleagues have documented a pattern that warrants further examination, and their acknowledgment of the sibling analyses’ limitations is appropriate. What remains unresolved is why the estimates changed and which characteristics, if any, account for the familial component. An inherited contribution may help explain why an exposure affects a person differently; it does not, by itself, answer whether changing that exposure would change the outcome. When the proposed explanation is inherited susceptibility, the next question is “susceptibility to what?”.

Answering it requires the relevant measurements, not merely a family identifier.

Sources

1. Kong J, Hong S, Jo H, et al. Maternal Influenza Infection During Pregnancy and Neuropsychiatric Disorders in Offspring. JAMA Network Open. 2026;9(10):e2637902. Published October 8, 2026. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2026.37902. Principal locators: Methods, pp. 3–4; participant flowchart, p. 5; Tables 1–4, pp. 6–9; limitations, p. 10; conclusion, p. 11. Read source

2. Gelman A, Stern H. The Difference Between “Significant” and “Not Significant” is not Itself Statistically Significant. The American Statistician. 2006;60(4):328–331. doi:10.1198/000313006X152649. Read source

3. Sjölander A, Öberg S, Frisell T. Generalizability and effect measure modification in sibling comparison studies. European Journal of Epidemiology. 2022;37(5):461–476. doi:10.1007/s10654-022-00844-x. Read source

4. Feenstra B, Pasternak B, Geller F, et al. Common variants associated with general and MMR vaccine-related febrile seizures. Nature Genetics. 2014;46(12):1274–1282. doi:10.1038/ng.3129. Read source

5. Jain A, Marshall J, Buikema A, Bancroft T, Kelly JP, Newschaffer CJ. Autism Occurrence by MMR Vaccine Status Among US Children With Older Siblings With and Without Autism. JAMA. 2015;313(15):1534–1540. doi:10.1001/jama.2015.3077. Read source

6. Gustavson K, Torvik FA, Davey Smith G, Røysamb E, Eilertsen EM. Familial confounding or measurement error? How to interpret findings from sibling and co-twin control studies. European Journal of Epidemiology. 2024;39(6):587–603. doi:10.1007/s10654-024-01132-6. This is simulation evidence about interpretation, not a bias estimate for the Kong cohorts. Read source

7. Antoon JW, Stopczynski T, Amarin JZ, et al. Accuracy of Influenza ICD-10 Diagnosis Codes in Identifying Influenza Illness in Children. JAMA Network Open. 2024;7(4):e248255. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.8255. See Abstract and Results for setting-specific accuracy. Read source

8. Lyons-Weiler J. Acetaminophen and Autism: NBC News Cites a Fatally Flawed “Twins” Study—and Ignores the Balance of the Science. Popular Rationalism. September 8, 2025. Cited as the author’s prior methodological commentary, not as independent clinical evidence about influenza or vaccination. Read source