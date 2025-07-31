Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
1d

Both sides of the narrative cling to the same bigger lie that biology exists for RNA to have pandemic potential. There is ZERO evidence that petrie dish CRISPR clones grown in E.coli can leap to high fidelity replication that circles the globe. It's Cat in the Hat pink snow model.

There is ZERO examination of PCR tests fidelity deployed as diagnostic when they were never fit for purpose nor any measure of background signals prior to 2020. These sequences are like smoke in the wild full sequences rarely found by EcoHealth style bat ass collectors the whole virology system is built on bad models from shadows.

Ask the wrong questions get wrong answers. There is ZERO biology to support the bad model of RNA pandemic no matter where it is theorized to originate. We have nothing but media fear and worthless testing psyop that is perpetuated by these insipid debates instead of looking at plausibility of the assumptions that both use where PCR as deployed is proof of a thing no biology can provide plausible mechanism to explain. Tragic lack of progress is shameful.

Like computer program rule garbage in garbage out.. start with PCR testing fraud.

https://stream.gigaohm.bio/w/3442q71n6uzwMckdXtxa7N

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
1dEdited

AI Overview -

The quote "If you repeat a lie often enough, people will eventually come to believe it," is often associated with the concept of the "big lie" technique, which was described in a psychological profile of Hitler. While the exact wording may vary, the core idea is that repeated exposure to false information can lead people to accept it as true. This phenomenon is also known as the "illusory truth effect".

This concept, sometimes attributed to Hitler or his propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, suggests that the size of the lie doesn't matter as much as the frequency of its repetition. The more often a falsehood is presented, the more likely it is to be perceived as true, especially if it is shielded from contradictory information.

Holmes, Rambaut, Andersen, and Garry "Goebbelling."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture