buddhi
1h

Except clinical style nutrition will kill you fast.

Will Med (Pharma) Schools teach, as they do to Registered Nutritionists, that a low cholesterol, high veggie, low fat, high fiber diet is healthy? That's what's been killing everyone.

Those poisons are taught as healthy. Pharma Schools are a primary programming node of the global Control Grid.

wily_coyote-genius
2h

I'd suggest looking into the history of the women who started the dietetics Association. Their thoughts on nutrition were steered by Dr. john Harvey Kellog and his Battle Creek Sanitarium. Although a lot of good came out of the formal education, their thoughts on herbivore versus omnivore consumption were their predominant dietary advise continues to be pushed and are backed by all the Big Food companies.

