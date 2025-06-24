Popular Rationalism

Gary Edwards
8h

The current system of pre-auths is ridiculous.

For instance, I have a permamemt condition for which there is no cure, but there is an effective treatment.

For the last 20 years I have had to get a pre-authorization every year that frequently gets initially denied due to some sort of administrative mistake somewhere.

Eventually after missing doses for ~month, everything is approved. Then, when I attempt to process the script, I will find out the formulary changed and my script doesn't match the letter of the formulary and no suggestion of equivalent is offered.

That takes much extra time and effort to wrangle covered treatment options from the insurer and through to my MD to change the text of the script to get coverage.

In one case, the covered option was unavailable worldwide having been discontinued years earlier.

It's maddening and every year I spend a month or two to straighten this out while not being treated for my permanemt disorder.

Wendy Lohin
9h

Thanks Jack!

I have said the insurance companies in the US impede and interfere with delivery of timely healthcare for years now.

MAHA is getting to the underbelly of so many corrupt and incompetent forces. I am proud to know the people involved and see our evidence in action.

Now… if we could just bring it north to Canada, I would be even happier.

At least you seem to have a platform with Dr. Mark Trozzi who is a crusader for our nation.

God Bless!

Wendy

