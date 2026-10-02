Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Steve Mitzner
Oct 2

I can tell you where CoV-19/ Gain of Function started, Chapel Hill University's level 4 biolab [Where Obama cut off vaccine funding for the advanced SARS virus, causing the move to Wuhan plus millions of deaths and trillions of profit all needed to pay off politicians, judges buy advertising, and spreading fear and mandates! Satan wouldn't have it any other way! Don't you know that "Death is the wages of sin?

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