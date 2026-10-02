James Lyons-Weiler, PhD | Popular Rationalism

Judicial Watch has asked a federal court to compel the Central Intelligence Agency to produce records concerning Anthony Fauci’s communications with the agency and the scientific advisers involved in the government’s investigation of COVID-19’s origins. The complaint, filed September 24, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks documents that could help reconstruct how experts were brought into the intelligence process and what information was made available to investigators reviewing that process. The case is Judicial Watch, Inc. v. Central Intelligence Agency, No. 1:26-cv-03336-APM. Judicial Watch announced the lawsuit on October 1.[1]

According to the complaint, Judicial Watch submitted its Freedom of Information Act request through the CIA’s online portal on May 16. The portal indicated receipt that day. By the time Judicial Watch filed suit more than four months later, it says it had received neither an acknowledgment letter nor a tracking number, and the agency had provided no further communication. The complaint alleges that the CIA had failed to determine whether it would comply, explain any adverse determination, or produce the requested records.[2]

The lawsuit concerns a question that cannot be answered by repeating an agency’s final assessment: how was that assessment produced? Communications about expert selection, the advisers’ disclosures, and the handling of requests for underlying documents could help distinguish an evidentiary judgment from the institutional process through which that judgment emerged. Those are related questions, but they require different records.

The testimony behind the request

The May 16 request followed James E. Erdman III’s appearance before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on May 13. The committee identified Erdman as a CIA senior operations officer. His written testimony described his work with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s Director’s Initiatives Group, or DIG, and alleged interference with its investigation of COVID-19 origins.[3]

Judicial Watch’s request, attached to the complaint as Exhibit 1, summarizes the allegations that prompted its inquiry. According to that account, CIA analysts were preparing around August 12, 2021, to assess that the pandemic most likely began with a laboratory incident. Around August 17, the agency’s position shifted to a neutral or inconclusive judgment. The letter also describes Erdman’s allegations that Fauci provided selected outside experts for intelligence-community consultations and that a later internal re-examination initially favored laboratory origin before its draft was altered. These are the allegations the request was designed to investigate.[4]

Erdman’s written testimony provides a specific limitation on the August 2021 account. He said the documents in DIG’s holdings did not explain why the CIA’s assessment changed between August 12 and August 17. That is a statement about the record available to his team, rather than proof that no explanation existed anywhere within the government. It identifies a documentary gap that additional records could address.[5]

The distinction is consequential. A draft assessment can change because new information arrives, because an earlier inference fails scrutiny, or because reviewers disagree about the weight of existing evidence. A change can also reflect pressure unrelated to the evidentiary merits. The dates of a revision alone cannot distinguish among those explanations. The working drafts, comments, contemporaneous communications, and explanations for the change would permit a more specific examination.

Judicial Watch’s letter describes the purpose of its request as obtaining records to “test, corroborate, and document” Erdman’s allegations. The complaint and exhibit supply the questions and the requested categories of evidence. They do not supply the underlying CIA communications or establish their contents.[6]

Three categories define this lawsuit

The full request contains fifteen categories, reaching from the government’s 2021 origins review to personnel actions involving Erdman. The lawsuit is substantially narrower. Footnote 1 on the complaint’s third page states:

“Although Plaintiff’s request sought 15 categories of records, Plaintiff limits this litigation to categories 4, 7, and 10 of the request.”[7]

That limitation defines the case. The exhibit includes separate demands for internal analytical drafts, records concerning the early Proximal Origin discussions, and documents about actions involving Erdman. Attaching that letter does not mean Judicial Watch is asking the court to enforce every category in it. Some material could overlap with the three litigated categories, but the complaint expressly confines its scope.[8]

Category 4 seeks communications between CIA employees and Fauci, or anyone communicating on his behalf, from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2022. Its subjects include COVID-19 origins, gain-of-function research, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, EcoHealth Alliance, NIAID-funded coronavirus research, and the selection of experts consulted by the intelligence community. The wording includes Fauci’s executive assistants, senior advisers, and counsel.[9]

The records sought therefore extend beyond any messages Fauci personally sent. Communications through representatives could help establish what information reached the CIA, which questions were discussed, and how recommendations were conveyed. The request also defines communications broadly enough to include texts, chat logs, telephone calls, meetings, videoconferences, briefings, and presentations. It is not confined to email correspondence.[10]

Erdman’s written testimony identifies one episode relevant to this category. He said Fauci participated in an interagency meeting on June 4, 2021, provided guidance on outreach, and that the official leading the ninety-day origins study subsequently pursued Fauci’s recommendations. The communications requested in the lawsuit could help establish the substance and context of those recommendations.[11]

Category 7 addresses the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s Biological Sciences Experts Group, or BSEG. Judicial Watch seeks its membership and charter, statements of work, conflict-of-interest disclosures, recusal records, agendas, minutes, briefing materials, written products, and CIA correspondence. The category expressly includes records concerning Ralph S. Baric’s role.[12]

These documents would answer different questions. A membership list could identify the advisers. Conflict disclosures could establish which relationships were reported. Recusal records could show whether a disclosed relationship changed an adviser’s participation. Meeting materials and written products could then help connect participation to the analysis the group supplied.

Technical qualification and independence are separate properties. An adviser may have extensive knowledge of a research field while also having professional or financial relationships relevant to the subject under investigation. Such a relationship does not, by itself, invalidate the adviser’s analysis. It does make the disclosure and handling of that relationship relevant to evaluating the consultation process. The requested records could help determine what safeguards were documented, rather than requiring readers to infer either independence or bias from a person’s reputation.

Category 7 has no date range written into the category itself, but the full request supplies one: unless otherwise specified, it covers records created, sent, received, modified, or maintained from January 1, 2020, through the date the CIA begins its search. The narrower, expressly stated periods continue to govern categories 4 and 10.[13]

Records about access to records

Category 10 brings the dispute into 2025 and 2026. It seeks communications between CIA employees and employees of ODNI’s Director’s Initiatives Group from March 1, 2025, through April 30, 2026. The subjects include COVID-19 origins, the CIA’s production of documents to DIG, refusals or limitations on that production, and Erdman himself.[14]

This category concerns the conditions under which the later review was conducted. An investigator’s conclusion depends partly on which records the investigator can examine. Correspondence documenting a request, a restriction, or an explanation for withholding material could clarify the limits of DIG’s inquiry. It could also help distinguish records that were unavailable from records that were reviewed and found unpersuasive.

The dates make clear that this portion of the lawsuit reaches beyond Fauci’s 2020–2022 communications. Judicial Watch is also seeking an account of exchanges between the CIA and a subsequent review team. An explanation of the earlier origins assessment would not, by itself, answer a question about how later document requests were handled. Conversely, a dispute over access in 2025 or 2026 would not establish why an assessment changed in 2021. The records could connect those periods where a documented connection exists.[15]

The request’s exclusions further clarify what Judicial Watch is seeking. It excludes ordinary copies of many already-public materials, including news articles, agency press releases, court filings, and academic publications. It preserves annotated or working copies, internal records incorporating those materials, and communications about how the agency edited, coordinated, or responded to public-facing information. The requested material is therefore directed toward the agency’s internal handling of the subject, rather than another collection of public commentary about it.[16]

What the court is being asked to order

The complaint alleges that the CIA’s deadline to make a determination expired no later than June 15, 2026. Judicial Watch argues that the agency’s failure to meet the statutory time limit allowed it to proceed to court without completing further administrative appeals. That is the plaintiff’s legal position; the uploaded complaint is not a ruling that resolves it.[17]

The requested relief is specific. Judicial Watch asks the court to require searches reasonably likely to locate responsive records and production of nonexempt records by a definite date. It also requests Vaughn indices addressing records withheld under claimed exemptions, an injunction against continued withholding of nonexempt material, and attorneys’ fees and litigation costs. The complaint expressly recognizes that exemption claims may arise; it seeks disclosure and an account of withholding that can be examined.[18]

The original request anticipates another possible dispute. Judicial Watch argues that the CIA’s public statements concerning COVID-19 origins undermine a potential Glomar response, through which an agency refuses to confirm or deny whether responsive records exist. The letter invokes the CIA’s January 2025 assessment and a May 2026 public statement concerning laboratory origin. That argument concerns acknowledgment of records; it does not amount to a court decision that every requested document must be released.[19]

The exhibit also records the CIA’s objection to the May Senate hearing, quoting the agency’s description of it as “dishonest political theater.” Elsewhere, it quotes the agency’s statement that it had already assessed laboratory origin as the most likely explanation. Those statements address the agency’s public position and its disagreement with the hearing’s framing. They do not themselves provide the communications, disclosures, or document-production correspondence identified in the complaint.[20]

The distinction between the public conclusion and its documentary history remains the central issue. Even agreement with a final assessment would not establish how earlier drafts were revised, how advisers were selected, or what a later investigative team was permitted to inspect. Those questions remain answerable through records regardless of which origin hypothesis a reader presently considers more persuasive.

The CIA is the defendant in this action. Fauci is a subject of the requested communications, not a defendant, and the complaint’s sole count alleges a FOIA violation. The requested judgment concerns access to records, not a judicial determination of the pandemic’s biological origin or Fauci’s responsibility for it.[21]

The documents could permit a more exact inquiry than either the allegations or the agency’s public response can supply. What did Fauci and his representatives communicate to the CIA about the experts it should consult? Which relevant relationships did those advisers disclose, and how were those disclosures handled? What reasons did the CIA give DIG for restricting access to requested material? Judicial Watch’s lawsuit identifies records that could help answer those questions. Their contents would allow the testimony and the agency’s explanations to be tested against the contemporaneous record.

Specific details requested about Fauci and his communications

The complaint expressly limits this lawsuit to categories 4, 7, and 10 of the original fifteen-category request. Category 4 directly addresses Fauci’s communications. Categories 5 and 6 also name Fauci in the original request, but they are not separately pursued in this complaint.[22]

Direct communications sought in this lawsuit: category 4

Category 4 specifies the following participants, dates, and subjects.[23]

• Who communicated: Any CIA employee and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, or any person communicating on his behalf, including his executive assistants, senior advisors, or counsel.

• Time period: January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2022.

• Pandemic origins: Communications regarding the origins of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19.

• Gain-of-function research: Communications regarding gain-of-function research.

• Wuhan Institute of Virology: Communications regarding the institute.

• EcoHealth Alliance: Communications regarding the organization.

• NIAID-funded research: Communications regarding coronavirus research funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

• Selection of outside experts: Communications regarding the selection of subject-matter experts for consultation by the intelligence community.

Formats, personnel, and records covered by the request

• Communications beyond email: The definition includes oral, written, electronic, or recorded transmissions: letters, memoranda, emails, text messages, instant messages, chat logs, telephone calls, voicemails, meetings, videoconferences, briefings, and presentations. It specifically names Microsoft Teams, Signal, Wickr, Slack, eChirp, Sametime, and JWICS or NIPRNet equivalents among its chat-log examples.[24]

• CIA personnel beyond permanent staff: The request includes current or former officers, officials, agents, contractors, subcontractors, consultants, detailees, fellows, interns, and other personnel, whether full-time, part-time, paid, or unpaid. It also includes personnel detailed to, seconded to, or jointly assigned with ODNI or another intelligence-community element.[25]

• Drafts and supporting documentation: The definition of records includes drafts, originals, non-identical copies, notes, memoranda, transcripts, minutes, recordings, and other documentation of conversations, regardless of storage medium.[26]

• Internal handling of public materials: Although ordinary copies of many public documents are excluded, employee-annotated or working versions, internal records incorporating public materials, and agency communications about editing, coordinating, or responding to those materials remain within the requested scope.[27]

Related expert-selection and teleconference records

• Expert-group records pursued in this lawsuit—category 7: BSEG membership, charter, statements of work, conflict-of-interest disclosures, recusal records, agendas, minutes, briefing materials, written products, and CIA correspondence, expressly including records concerning Ralph S. Baric’s role. The request’s default period applies: January 1, 2020, through the date the CIA commences its search.[28]

• Fauci-supplied expert lists in the original request—not separately litigated, category 5: Lists, rosters, slates, recommendations, referrals, or curation of outside experts, scientists, or public-health officials supplied to the CIA or the intelligence community by Fauci or employees of NIAID, NIH, or HHS to advise on COVID-19 origins or coronavirus research.[29]

• February 1, 2020 teleconference in the original request—not separately litigated, category 6: Records regarding the call described as convened by Fauci and Francis Collins with virologists including Kristian Andersen, Edward Holmes, Robert Garry, Andrew Rambaut, and Ron Fouchier. The request also seeks CIA reviews, summaries, transcripts, readouts, or assessments of that call, the February 16, 2020 “Proximal Origin” draft, or the March 17, 2020 Nature Medicine publication, “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2.”[30]

These are descriptions of the records Judicial Watch requested, not findings about what any Fauci communication contains.

Whether Fauci and colleagues discussed how or whether they were prompted by the IPAK January 2020 assertion of evidence in support of laboratory origin remains unknown.

[1] Judicial Watch, Inc. v. Central Intelligence Agency, No. 1:26-cv-03336-APM (D.D.C.), Complaint, ECF No. 1, filed September 24, 2026, p. 1; p. 2, ¶ 5 (items 4, 7, and 10). Judicial Watch, announcement of the lawsuit, October 1, 2026.

[2] Complaint, ECF No. 1, p. 2, ¶ 5; p. 3, ¶¶ 6–7.

[3] Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, hearing page, May 13, 2026.

[4] Judicial Watch, FOIA request dated May 16, 2026, Exhibit 1 to the Complaint, ECF No. 1-1, filed September 24, 2026, request p. 1, § I.

[5] James E. Erdman III, written testimony, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, May 13, 2026.

[6] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request p. 1, § I.

[7] Complaint, ECF No. 1, p. 3, footnote 1.

[8] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request p. 2, items 1–3; request pp. 2–3, item 6; request p. 4, item 13. Complaint, ECF No. 1, p. 3, footnote 1.

[9] Complaint, ECF No. 1, p. 2, ¶ 5 (item 4).

[10] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request p. 2, item 4; request p. 4, § IV (definition of “COMMUNICATION”).

[11] James E. Erdman III, written testimony, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, May 13, 2026.

[12] Complaint, ECF No. 1, p. 2, ¶ 5 (item 7).

[13] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request p. 2, § II (time period); request p. 2, item 4; request p. 3, item 7; request p. 3, item 10.

[14] Complaint, ECF No. 1, p. 2, ¶ 5 (item 10); p. 3, ¶ 5 (item 10, continued).

[15] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request p. 2, item 4; request p. 3, item 10.

[16] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request p. 5, materials excluded; request p. 6, exclusions carve-back.

[17] Complaint, ECF No. 1, p. 3, ¶ 12; p. 4, ¶ 12 (continued).

[18] Complaint, ECF No. 1, p. 4, prayer for relief.

[19] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request p. 6, § V.

[20] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request p. 4, item 14; request p. 6, § V.

[21] Complaint, ECF No. 1, p. 1, caption and introductory paragraph; p. 3, Count I.

[22] Complaint, ECF No. 1, p. 3, footnote 1. FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request pp. 2–3, items 5–6.

[23] Complaint, ECF No. 1, p. 2, ¶ 5 (item 4).

[24] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request p. 4, § IV (definition of “COMMUNICATION”).

[25] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request p. 5, § IV (definition of “EMPLOYEE”).

[26] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request pp. 4–5, § IV (definitions of “DOCUMENT(S)” and “RECORD(S)”).

[27] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request p. 5, materials excluded; request p. 6, exclusions carve-back.

[28] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request p. 2, § II (time period); request p. 3, item 7.

[29] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request p. 2, item 5.

[30] FOIA request, Exhibit 1 (ECF No. 1-1), request pp. 2–3, item 6.

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