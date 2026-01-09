Join Dr. Jack Live NOW on XTOPIC: SHOULD DOCTORS APOLOGIZE TO THEIR PATIENTS? James Lyons-Weiler, PhDJan 09, 2026911ShareJames Lyons-Weiler@lifebiomedguruhttps://t.co/FlKgmL4eUK9:18 PM · Jan 9, 2026 · 78 Views2 Replies · 2 Reposts · 1 LikeHAVE YOUR VOICE HEARDAn Open Letter to Physicians Who Carry the Emotional Toll of Lost RespectJames Lyons-Weiler, PhD·Jan 8In an op-ed Krutika Kuppalli attempts to dump the responsibility for the loss of prestige and respect currently being suffered through by physicians around the US and elsewhere on persons other than those in the profession, or in public health.Read full storyShare911SharePreviousNext
NUREMBERG 2 Trials to commence. I suggest the remove all asset gains from all doctors that benefited financially from injecting people with the carcinogenic fake vaccine now causing injury and death. Numbers still climbing!