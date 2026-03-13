Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
42m

Safe and effective lies and propaganda borrowed from big pharma. The only way to escape harm from the medical mafia is to not be a patient. My wife; a near ardent patient who has been greatly harmed verses me who refuses to be a patient and has escape most harms.

The title M.D. only means you have learned the propaganda well. It has nothing to do with health, healing and living healthy for longer.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture