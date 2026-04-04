Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Curtis's avatar
Curtis
2d

It's a conundrum for sure, and one for readers as well. Perhaps it's time again for me to review my paid subscriptions and donations and adjust them.

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
2d

I hope you get more well-deserved paid subscribers.

I've wondered how you're able to write such excellent content so frequently. I'm able to publish original posts only once every couple of weeks.

And thank you for allowing comments from free subscribers. 🙏🏻

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