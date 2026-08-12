By James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

On October 2, 2025, Gallup reported that only 28% of Americans had a great deal or fair amount of confidence in newspapers, television and radio to report the news “fully, accurately and fairly.” It was the first reading below 30% in Gallup’s series. Republican confidence had fallen to 8%, independent confidence stood at 27%, and even among Democrats the figure was 51%, tied for that group’s lowest reading in the series (Brenan, 2025).

The Reuters Institute reached a similar finding using a different question and therefore a different measure. Its 2026 Digital News Report found that 25% of Americans said they trusted the news most of the time, down five percentage points in a year and the lowest U.S. figure Reuters had recorded since it began tracking the measure in 2015 (Reuters Institute, 2026).

Those measures should not be treated as interchangeable, but they establish the condition in which Americans now consume news: confidence is low, and it is profoundly conditioned by political affiliation. Pew Research Center reported in February 2026 that 57% of U.S. adults had little or no confidence that journalists act in the public’s best interests. Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, only 25% expressed a great deal or fair amount of confidence; among Democrats and Democratic leaners, 61% did (Eddy, 2026).

The usual response to this problem has been to tell readers more about which outlets they should trust.

I think we have spent enough time doing that.

The more useful question is whether we can measure what happens to a story as it passes through different newsrooms.

That is what we built IPAK.news to do.

The Unit of Analysis Has Been Wrong

Consider one of the best recent maps of the American news ecosystem. In June 2025, Pew Research Center examined the use and trust of 30 major news sources and found striking partisan separation. Fifty-seven percent of Republicans said they regularly obtained news from Fox News, while Democrats were much more likely to use CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, MSNBC, NPR, PBS and The New York Times. Republicans and Democrats also differed sharply in which of those organizations they trusted (Pew Research Center, 2025).

That is important information about audiences.

It is not a measurement of the reporting.

Pew makes the distinction explicitly. Its analysis of the political composition of each outlet’s audience does not categorize the political lean of the outlet’s content.

That distinction should be obvious, yet much of the public discussion of media bias quietly crosses it. We learn that an outlet has a predominantly liberal audience or conservative audience, receives a left or right rating, or is trusted disproportionately by one political party, and then treat that classification as though it describes every article the organization publishes.

It cannot.

The unit of exposure for the reader is usually the story, and the relevant comparison is often narrower still: how multiple organizations covered the same subject during the same period.

An outlet can report one subject with relatively little interpretive language and another with much more. Two outlets normally placed on opposite camps of the political spectrum can frame a particular event similarly. Publications generally grouped together can differ sharply among themselves. A reporter can write a careful article for an organization whose editorial page is highly ideological. Another article can contain almost entirely accurate factual assertions while producing a strong directional impression through selection, emphasis, language, sourcing and context.

An outlet label cannot resolve any of this.

It was never designed to.

Framing Is Real, and It Is Not the Same as Factual Accuracy

The distinction matters because framing has a substantial research literature behind it.

Chong and Druckman experimentally examined how competing frames influence political opinions and found that framing effects depended on the strength of the frames and the competitive information environment. Competition altered the effects; it did not simply make them disappear (Chong & Druckman, 2007).

There is another complication that any serious system for examining media bias has to acknowledge. The reader also brings biases to the encounter. Vallone, Ross and Lepper’s classic work on the “hostile media phenomenon” showed that opposed partisans could encounter the same coverage and perceive it as biased against their own side (Vallone et al., 1985).

That means asking readers whether an article “seems biased” cannot solve the measurement problem. Perception of bias and properties of the article are related questions, but they are not identical.

IPAK.news therefore does something deliberately narrower.

It measures framing.

It does not score truth.

It does not determine which political faction is correct.

It does not infer that an article with stronger framing is factually wrong, or that an article with weaker framing is factually right.

That limitation is part of the design because collapsing factual accuracy, ideology, framing, credibility and reader agreement into a single “bias score” would simply create another opaque judgment for readers to accept.

We wanted an instrument instead.

Seven Things You Can Actually Look For

When a user searches a subject on IPAK.news, the system gathers recent coverage from a fixed roster of outlets assigned to left and right comparison groups and scores the on-topic articles using seven separate measures.

The first is spin: how much an article interprets and characterizes events rather than simply reporting what occurred. The second, fronting, examines the degree to which reporting depends on unnamed sources rather than people attaching their names to consequential claims. Valence measures how warm or hostile the language is toward the central person or institution. Loaded language examines the amount of emotionally charged or judgment-carrying wording doing work that plain description could otherwise do.

The remaining measures capture other forms of editorial construction. Speculation examines reliance on assertions about motives, intentions or future events rather than established information. The episodic-to-thematic measure asks whether an event is reported principally as an incident or positioned as evidence of a larger pattern. Focus examines whether the article centers on the substance of the issue or shifts attention toward political contest, maneuvering and personalities.

None of those variables proves dishonesty.

That is precisely why they are separated.

A highly thematic article may be excellent journalism if the broader pattern is well supported. Anonymous sources can provide indispensable information. Interpretation can help a reader understand an extraordinarily complicated event. Strong negative valence may be warranted by the underlying record.

The measurement tells you that the characteristic is present and gives you something much more useful to investigate than the generic accusation that an article is “biased.”

Where the Two Camps Actually Separate

IPAK.news then compares the distributions of those measures across the two outlet groups.

This is where the exercise becomes considerably more interesting than assigning permanent ideological labels to newspapers.

For a given topic, left- and right-group articles may be nearly aligned on six of the seven measures and separate sharply on one. They may diverge in valence but remain similar in speculation. They may use comparable language while differing substantially in whether the event is presented as a single episode or evidence of a larger pattern. One group may focus heavily on political maneuvering while the other spends more of its coverage on the substance at issue.

Or they may align.

That result matters too.

IPAK.news is capable of returning ALIGNED, LEANS, DIVERGES, or insufficient-coverage findings. The engine uses a prespecified separation rule rather than deciding after seeing the answer whether a difference “looks large.” Its current framing engine uses a separation gate of δ = 12 points.

That deserves a methodological qualification because I do not want IPAK.news making the same category errors I object to elsewhere. DIVERGES is descriptive, not inferential. It describes separation among the articles gathered and scored in that search window. It is not a p-value, a confidence interval, proof that every publication on one side behaves similarly, or an estimate of some hypothetical population of all American journalism.

The readout also shows the spread of the scored articles within each group. That matters because two camps can have different means while containing substantial internal variation, and an average can conceal exactly the kind of heterogeneity a reader ought to know exists.

This is a measuring instrument. Its scope and limitations should remain visible.

There Is Another Kind of Bias: Silence

A story can also be framed by whether it receives coverage at all.

That problem cannot be reduced to language analysis because there is no article to score. IPAK.news therefore makes search asymmetry visible rather than silently discarding it. Its deeper search attempts to gather substantial coverage from both outlet groups; when one side remains below the target after the available searches have been exhausted, the system can expose that imbalance as a possible silence signal.

Again, that is not proof of ideological suppression. There may be mundane explanations for asymmetric coverage: timing, editorial specialization, access, indexing, geography, or simply different assessments of newsworthiness.

But absence should not be converted into invisible, missing data if both camps are viewing reality through a distorted lens.

If ten organizations associated with one political audience are covering a development and almost none of the comparison outlets are, the reader deserves to know that before being handed a symmetrical-looking answer.

In a future release, we will track the communities’ findings and plot them over time to provide an objective measure of the dynamics of how polarized the media is on a particular topic. That will be interesting - and you will have been part of it. Your participation truly matters.

“Debias This News” Is A New Media Experiment - And You Are the Author

After examining the framing readout, the reader can select Debias This News.

The result is a zero-valence brief intended to remove as much of the measured framing apparatus as possible and return the subject to its factual core.

You are the author, in part, because your search placed the debiasing lens on the topic. And you are not limited to the debiased news summary.

You can read the source articles. Examine the framing scores. Look at the variation within each side. See where the groups align and where they separate. Then read the framing-reduced brief and go back to the originals.

The comparison is the product.

Once you see that two articles can describe substantially the same event while one leads you toward motive, conflict and moral judgment and another toward mechanism, chronology and consequence, the phrase “media bias” becomes less useful as an accusation and more useful as a set of questions.

What was added?

What was omitted?

Who was allowed to characterize the event?

Was the central claim established or inferred?

Was one incident presented as evidence of a pattern?

How much of my reaction came from the facts, how much came from their presentation, and how much did I bring with me before I opened the article?

Those questions put the reader back into the process.

This is my best attempt to allow people to see the facts in the news first, and separate framing and bias so they can make up their own minds.

Best of all: You can publish the unbiased version on your own My Debiased News channel via your ipakedu.online account and share it with the world.

NB: The What We Could Not Resolve section is to be read as “more information is needed”, as is more investigative journalism should be done, not that the facts of the story are unresolved. As in science, more research is often needed to confirm or validate specific conjectures. In this way, this tool provides a uniquely Popperian way of reading the news.

Here’s an example:

Try it Out!

IPAK.news Does Not Need You to Trust IPAK.news - You Are Part of the Process

The collapse of trust in American journalism is usually presented as a problem requiring restoration of trust. There may be institutions deserving of more trust than they currently receive, and others deserving of less. A survey of public confidence cannot adjudicate that question because confidence and trustworthiness are different variables.

IPAK.news takes a different approach.

You should be able to inspect the evidence behind the representation.

That standard should apply to CNN and Fox News, to The New York Times and The Daily Wire, to NPR and the New York Post, and it should apply to us.

If IPAK.news says two groups diverge, you should be able to see the dimension on which they diverged, the direction of that difference, the articles underlying the comparison, the within-group spread, the size of the corpus and the rule that produced the label. If the evidence is inadequate, the system should say so.

The proposition behind IPAK.news is therefore narrower than “the news is biased,” and much more useful.

Americans already know that different news organizations can present the same controversy differently. Research has established that framing can influence how people evaluate political questions, while research on hostile-media perception reminds us that readers themselves are imperfect judges of bias. Current surveys establish that partisan news ecosystems and collapsing confidence are real. What has been missing for the ordinary reader is a practical way to inspect how the coverage itself changes across those ecosystems.

That is the problem IPAK.news was built to address.

Search a subject you know well.

Better yet, search one on which you already have a strong opinion.

Then look at what your preferred news sources are doing to the story.

And look at what the other side is doing too.

And then tell the world what you found.

Help us de-bias the news. We have to pay for tokens, etc so there is a subscription. But you get access to your own, and the community’s collectively debiased news.

The revolution will be posted.

I'm in!

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Sources

Brenan, M. (2025). Trust in Media at New Low of 28% in U.S. Gallup, October 2, 2025.

Chong, D., & Druckman, J. N. (2007). Framing Public Opinion in Competitive Democracies. American Political Science Review, 101(4), 637–655.

Eddy, K. (2026). Majority of Americans Express Low Confidence in Journalists to Act in Public’s Best Interests. Pew Research Center, February 11, 2026.

Pew Research Center. (2025). The Political Gap in Americans’ News Sources. June 10, 2025.

Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. (2026). Digital News Report 2026: United States.

Vallone, R. P., Ross, L., & Lepper, M. R. (1985). The Hostile Media Phenomenon: Biased Perception and Perceptions of Media Bias in Coverage of the Beirut Massacre. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 49(3), 577–585.