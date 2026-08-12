Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9h

I'll remember that whenever it is that I start paying attention to the news which hasn't happened since 9-11 and even several years before. The MSM is not worth a hill of beans.

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