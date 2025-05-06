When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he had reached an “understanding” after meeting with major food companies to begin phasing out artificial dyes by the end of 2026, the media backlash was fast, loud—and unmistakably aligned. The headlines practically wrote themselves:

“No proof of agreement,” claimed People Magazine.

“Big food companies haven’t signed on,” said Axios.

“There’s no formal deal,” echoed Bloomberg.

To the casual reader, this might seem like a stumble. But read between the lines and you’ll see the real choreography—the frantic spin of industry PR machines and media mouthpieces running interference for food conglomerates terrified of what's coming next.

They mistake Kennedy’s civility for weakness. They pretend this is theater. They’re wrong on both counts.

This Is How Real Policy Begins

No, there isn’t a formal contract. That was never the point. In regulatory practice, informal agreements—understandings—often precede rulemaking. It’s standard. A public declaration of expected industry behavior signals intent: change voluntarily, or we’ll change it for you. Kennedy has signaled he expects voluntary compliance; this does not restrict his options for enforceable mandates at a later time.

Reading between the lines, what Kennedy offered was a civil warning: clean up your formulas, or you’ll be cleaning them up under subpoena.

The “understanding” marks the beginning of a two-year voluntary compliance window before enforcement begins. And that’s what has them rattled. Not because it’s vague—because it’s real.

The Media Blitz Wasn’t Investigative. It Was Protective.

Let’s call this pushback what it is: defensive choreography, not journalism. A few examples:

Jason Sheeler, People Magazine

"RFK Jr. Says He's Banning Food Dyes Through an 'Understanding' with Manufacturers. But There Is No Proof."

https://people.com/rfk-jr-food-dye-ban-expert-no-proof-11725108

Nathan Bomey & Alison Snyder, Axios

"Big food companies haven't signed on to RFK bid to cut food dyes."

https://www.axios.com/2025/04/23/food-dye-ban-rfk-pepsi

Bloomberg News

"Food Industry Says There's No Agreement With RFK Jr.'s HHS to Cut Dyes."

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-04-23/food-industry-says-there-s-no-agreement-with-hhs-to-cut-dyes

CBS News joined in, on YouTube at least.

Talk about choreography! At least we know who the industry fronts are. These articles quote unnamed industry reps or trade groups denying they ever signed a deal—as if Kennedy had claimed he walked away with notarized contracts. He didn’t. He walked away with accountability, in public, with a deadline.

That’s not nothing. That’s how revolutionary reform begin.

The Real Choreography Is Industry Damage Control

Who’s behind these denials? Let’s follow the likely footprints:

International Association of Color Manufacturers (IACM) – a trade group for synthetic dye producers, not a neutral scientific body.

Consumer Brands Association (formerly Grocery Manufacturers Association) – the group that spent years lobbying against GMO labeling and trans fat disclosures.

The “experts” quoted? Often researchers with industry grants, speaking through media that omit their conflicts of interest.

These aren’t watchdogs—they’re mouthpieces. The authors of these articles don’t mention that. Why not?

Because the performance isn’t Kennedy’s. It’s theirs.

This Isn’t Optics. It’s a Countdown.

Here’s what comes next if food companies don’t act:

FDA revocation of GRAS status for Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 1, and other petroleum-based dyes.

NIH-backed toxicology data linking those dyes to behavioral disruption, metabolic stress, and endocrine interference.

Class action lawsuits as updated health data becomes part of the public regulatory record.

Federal and state coordination to mandate clear labeling and pursue noncompliant brands.

This isn’t “if.” It’s “when.” The 2026 window isn’t generous—it’s strategic. It gives brands time to reformulate like they already have for European markets. If they don’t use it wisely, they’ll face the full weight of coordinated federal enforcement—and a consumer base already turning against them.

In a recent press conference, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed concerns about artificial food dyes in the American food supply. He emphasized the need for transparency and accountability. He knows the goal is to make sure that the food that we’re feeding our children is safe, healthy, nutritious, and that it’s not causing harm.

Kennedy highlighted the disparities between U.S. and European food standards, noting that many artificial dyes banned in Europe are still prevalent in American products. He urged food manufacturers to voluntarily remove these dyes, warning that regulatory actions would follow if changes weren't made.

In a recent debriefing, Kennedy detailed plans to phase out eight petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the American food supply. These dyes include:

FD&C Red No. 40 FD&C Yellow No. 5 FD&C Yellow No. 6 FD&C Blue No. 1 FD&C Blue No. 2 FD&C Green No. 3 Citrus Red No. 2 Orange B

The industry articles scoff at two of these as no longer in use (Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B). This point is non-sequitur; the point of the ban is to make sure they are not used in the future.

These additives are commonly found in products like candies, cereals, and beverages. The initiative aims to replace them with natural alternatives by the end of next year, aligning with Kennedy’s "Make America Healthy Again" campaign, one goal of which is to align U.S. food safety standards with those of other developed nations.

This Is Only the Beginning

The dye initiative is just Kennedy’s first move. HHS is united and preparing broader reforms targeting:

Seed oils

Endocrine disruptors in plastics

Heavy metals in baby food

Artificial sweeteners

Ultra-processed metabolic disruptors

The blueprint is clear: name the toxins, request cooperation, signal deadlines—and enforce. The industry’s refusal to take the first warning seriously ensures the second will come with teeth.

What You Can Do

Consumers can accelerate this process. Buy dye-free products. Demand reformulated versions in the U.S. Ask manufacturers directly: if it’s safe enough for European children, why not ours?

Share

Public sentiment matters. Industry knows this. That’s why they’re desperate to kill the story now—trying to paint a picture of Kennedy’s HHS as a paper tiger. They are desparate to recast the actual facts before pressure on them reaches a boil.

Conclusion: Choreography Ends Where Courage Begins

The food industry and their media proxies call this a performance. They’re wrong. This is the stage being built beneath their feet.

Kennedy doesn’t need choreography—he has timing.

And when the music stops, they might just not like the next step.

Share

Leave a comment