Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roisin Dubh's avatar
Roisin Dubh
7h

I don't know what to think about HHS and ACIP after reading this on Dr. Exley's sub stack this morning? "A number of weeks prior to the ACIP meeting I was asked by Health and Human Services (HHS) to prepare a talk on aluminum adjuvants for presentation at the December ACIP meeting. I recommended to HHS that several other highly qualified individuals be asked to join me to form a working group to prepare the talk. The group was formed and a thorough review of the safety of aluminum adjuvants used in vaccination was prepared and submitted to HHS for final review before the scheduled ACIP meeting. Imagine our surprise and indeed annoyance when just one week before the meeting we received an email from the ACIP Secretary, not HHS, telling us that our presentation at the December ACIP meeting had been cancelled. No explanation was offered at that time. Indeed, we learned just prior to the meeting that an ACIP member would give a brief presentation on aluminum adjuvants at the end of the meeting, if there was time. ...I concluded that the decision not to vaccinate against Hep B at birth was correct. Neonates are especially vulnerable to intoxication by aluminum as I have written about in this Substack on a number of occasions. Not injecting them with aluminum at birth will undoubtedly save the lives of some infants and may also reduce the number of infants that develop profound autism over subsequent weeks, months and years. However, it is only delaying infant intoxication by aluminum and is a half measure at best. If I had been allowed to present to ACIP I would have asked for an immediate moratorium on the use of vaccines that include an aluminum adjuvant." Why would the world's leading expert have been cut with his colleagues from the ACIP meeting. No explanation was given.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kat's avatar
Kat
7h

It was and still is, a policy based on depopulation. The push for "sunscreen" tells you all you need to know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture