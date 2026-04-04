Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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John Klar's avatar
John Klar
2d

Great coverage, Doctor!!

"The MAHA coalition, which campaigned on removing toxins from the food supply, finds itself on the opposite side of this argument from the administration it helped elect. That is a fracture line worth watching carefully."

Yup.

I see the best way to counter this (if our congresspeople won't respond to us and are also captured by Bayer) is to boycott products containing glyphosate. Even a 20% reduction is sales will pummel relevant commodity prices and farmers will shift to meet consumer demand despite regulatory capture. Glyphosate can then die the death of a thousand (household purchasing) cuts.

Though, I'd prefer an assembly line of shiny new guillotines....

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V. N. Alexander's avatar
V. N. Alexander
2d

"These laws all do the same thing: they declare that a pesticide manufacturer’s duty to warn consumers about health risks is fully satisfied by whatever label the EPA has approved. " I see their point. The EPA is the problem. I would rather the EPA put a big label on everything that says, "Who knows what's in this. It could kill you. I might not. Eat at your own risk."

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