Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob's avatar
Bob
5h

I'm so old that I remember when there was no measles vaccine and we all got measles. Literally everyone I knew got it. And guess what...no one I knew died. Of course, the snowflakes of today think measles is a death sentence. No one knows anything about history. Not much different than a discussion I had with a Plotkin disciple who told me that the flu was a deadly disease.

Reply
Share
3 replies
ClassicalLiberalGirl's avatar
ClassicalLiberalGirl
4h

I was reading recently on MMR, specifically regarding when to give the MMR. I ran across this study (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7026886/) which provides evidence that giving the MMR vaccines early, defined as before 18 months (the US gives the first dose at 12 months, while nations like Sweden give the first dose at 18 months) results in reduced anti-measles IgG. Since the strains we are seeing are still similar to the vaccine, perhaps we should be questioning why we are not giving the vaccine at the optimal age.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture