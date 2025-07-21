Tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET (LATE START, 7:30pm)— The Miracle of Hydrogen: A Webinar with Dr. Ted Fogarty

If you follow Popular Rationalism, you already know: we don’t chase miracles. We investigate them.

🧠 Topic: The Miracle of Hydrogen — Barometric Pressure, Molecular Interventions, and the Neurological Frontier

📅 When: Tonight, 7:00 p.m. Eastern (Ted will be late, we can talk about him)

🎙️ Featuring: Dr. Ted Fogarty, MD — diagnostic radiologist, medical iconoclast, and co-author of a landmark case study on low-pressure hyperbaric air therapy in dementia (Frontiers in Neurology, 2024).

What’s the miracle?

Not wishful thinking. Not marketing spin.

A 78-year-old patient with dementia—non-verbal and declining—regained speech, affect, and daily function after four 1-hour sessions at 1.3 ATA, with concurrent glutathione support. No drugs. No high-pressure tanks. Just bioavailable hydrogen, a modest barometric shift, and the body’s own repair mechanisms.

Expect tonight:

A rigorous unpacking of pressure physiology and mitochondrial modulation

How low-dose hydrogen and mild hyperbaric air can activate Nrf2, suppress oxidative damage, and reverse neurocognitive decline

A case that speaks louder than theory: clinical endpoints, imaging before-and-after, and real recovery

Open discussion on what counts as “proof” in a regulatory vacuum

Why this matters:

In an era of neurodegenerative fatalism, Dr. Fogarty brings data-driven optimism. His work doesn’t promise magic—it reveals overlooked biophysics with enormous therapeutic potential.

Who should attend?

Clinicians, researchers, skeptics, and thinkers who want to see whether “hydrogen miracles” survive contact with rational inquiry.

🔗 Register now and join us at the edge of translational neurology. The question isn’t whether it works—the question is whether you’re ready to think differently about what healing looks like.