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Most clinicians who could contribute to medical knowledge already have the evidence. It sits in case files: intake notes, progress notes, assessment scores, discharge summaries. Twenty patients treated the same way, followed over the same months, is a case series. Forty is a cohort worth a journal’s attention if the finding - positive or negative - is clinical important.

What stops most of that evidence from ever reaching the literature isn’t a shortage of statistics. It’s the distance between a folder of narrative records full of protected health information and a clean table with one row per patient and one column per variable. Closing that distance by hand means weeks of redacting names, re-typing scores into a spreadsheet, and hoping nothing identifying slipped through. Most busy practitioners never start.

The IPAK-EDU Case-File De-Identifier exists to close that distance. You give it the case files. It de-identifies them client-side, inside your own browser, then reads the de-identified records and renders the variables you specify into an analysis-ready spreadsheet, with a verbatim source quote behind every value.

That second step depends on something most people treat as paperwork: your title, executive abstract, aims and sub-aims. In this tool they aren’t a formality. They are the instructions the extractor follows to decide what columns your dataset will have, what each column means, which value to take when a record holds several, and what units to record it in. A vague abstract produces a vague dataset. A structured one produces a dataset you can analyze the day you download it. Your statistician will love you. Or, if you are a statistician, you will love this resource.

This article walks through how the De-ID Resource works, why your abstract is effectively a data schema, and how to write one that gives you the dataset you need.

Part 1: De-identification that never ships your patients’ records anywhere

The governing rule of the tool is simple: raw protected health information never leaves your browser. The de-identification engine, including a named-entity recognition model, runs locally on your machine. Only de-identified text ever crosses the network. Nothing identifiable is uploaded or archived, so there is no third party holding your patients’ records.

You load records as a zip with one folder per patient, or by picking a folder. A patient’s multiple documents are joined under neutral labels (”Document 1,” “Document 2”), never under file names, because file names so often carry patient names. If your records system exports encrypted archives, you enter the code in the browser; even though it feels like an upload, it is never uploaded.

Three independent passes

Each record is screened three different ways, because methods that fail differently catch each other’s misses:

1. Deterministic patterns. The HIPAA Safe Harbor identifier categories that can be matched mechanically: Social Security and record numbers, phone and fax numbers, email addresses, dates, ZIP codes, ages over 89.

2. A language model for names, places and organizations. A named-entity model, loaded in the browser and warmed up while you choose your files, finds the unlabeled names and addresses that patterns miss.

3. Structural and contextual rules. Clinician signature lines (”Name, LCSW”), relationship lines (”Mother: …”), street addresses, city–state–ZIP tails, and practice and organization names.

Everything detected is redacted automatically. Over-redaction is the safe direction.

A failsafe that re-reads the output

After redaction, the tool runs the screen again on the de-identified record. Anything that survives is flagged. The flags are rare by design, because anything the tool can flag, it can usually already see. At the end of the batch you get one short list and mark each item OK or De-ID. The run never stalls mid-batch waiting for you, and the residual text kept for this review stays in your own browser until you’ve triaged it.

No way back from the dataset

• Opaque record IDs. Patients become codes like “R-4F2A91C0”. Folder and file names never appear in any output.

• No exported crosswalk. The map from patient to code lives only in your browser, to prevent double-counting on re-runs. Re-identification requires your own original files.

• One study-wide date shift. Every date in every record moves by the same hidden offset for the whole study, so intervals between visits and between patients are preserved exactly. The offset is never displayed or written into any output. Dates of birth are reduced to the year.

What it does not claim

The resource is an aid, not a certification. It mechanizes the HIPAA Safe Harbor identifier list, but three independent passes reduce missed identifiers without eliminating them. Shifting dates preserves intervals project-wide, including for second or third group uploads, which is what longitudinal analysis needs, but strict Safe Harbor reduces dates to the year. The investigator remains responsible for the de-identification standard their study, IRB and data agreements require, and attests to that at the end of each run.

Part 2: Your title, abstract, aims and sub-aims are structured data

Once the records are de-identified, the second half of the tool begins: extract-to-schema. You describe your study in an Analysis Plan panel, the tool proposes the variables your study needs, you adjust them, and then it reads every de-identified record and fills in a spreadsheet.

The proposal step is where your writing becomes data structure. When you click Suggest from abstract, the extractor reads your plan and returns a list of variables. Each variable carries seven properties:

• Name: the column header.

• Role: independent (predictor or exposure), dependent (outcome), covariate, or other.

• Type: number, category, date, yes/no, or text.

• Unit: mg, sessions, points, hours per night.

• Allowed values: the categories a category variable may take.

• Which value: when a record holds more than one, take the single value, the first, the last, the maximum, the minimum, or all of them.

• Definition: what the column means, in a sentence.

Every one of those properties is either stated in your plan or guessed. The more your plan states, the less the tool has to guess. That is the whole argument of this article.

What each part of your plan becomes

There is no separate field labeled “Aims.” Write your aims and sub-aims as numbered lines inside the executive abstract, where the extractor reads them. Numbered lines like “Aim 1” and “Sub-aim 1a” turn a paragraph into something close to a specification, and the extractor treats them that way.

One more rule matters more than any other: use the words your records use. If your notes say “ABC-I” and your abstract says “irritability score,” the extractor has to bridge the gap. If both say “ABC-I,” it doesn’t.

Part 3: The same study, written two ways

We tested the tool on a set of synthetic records built for the purpose: eleven fictional autistic children treated with infralow-frequency neurofeedback, each with fabricated identifiers to redact and a full assessment history to extract. Here is the same study described two ways.

The vague version

Title: Neurofeedback outcomes

Abstract: We want to see if neurofeedback helps our autism patients. We will look at their behavior and other outcomes before and after treatment.

The extractor can work with this, but it has to guess almost everything. Which behaviors? Measured how? Before and after which visits? Is “helps” about irritability, sleep or social function? It will propose a handful of loosely defined columns, and you will spend your time renaming, retyping and re-running.

The structured version

Title: Infralow Neurofeedback Dose and Irritability in Autistic Children Ages 4–12: A Retrospective Case Series

Abstract: Retrospective case series of children with autism treated with infralow-frequency (ILF) neurofeedback. The exposure is the number of ILF sessions completed. The primary outcome is the Aberrant Behavior Checklist Irritability subscale (ABC-I) at baseline and at end of treatment.

Aim 1. Test whether more completed sessions are associated with a larger reduction in irritability. Sub-aim 1a. ABC-I score, baseline and endpoint (points). Sub-aim 1b. Self-injurious behavior per day and aggressive episodes per week, baseline and endpoint.

Aim 2. Test whether broader measures move with dose. Sub-aim 2a. ATEC total, SRS-2 T-score and Sensory Profile-2 total, baseline and endpoint. Sub-aim 2b. Sleep hours per night, baseline and endpoint; CGI-Improvement at endpoint.

Aim 3. Test whether adherence predicts response better than the number of sessions scheduled. Sub-aim 3a. Sessions scheduled, sessions completed, adherence (%), sessions per week, weeks of treatment, course status (completed or withdrew).

Covariates: age at start, sex, DSM-5 support level (1, 2 or 3), co-occurring diagnoses, psychotropic medication (yes/no), GI symptoms, seizure history.

Use: within-patient baseline-to-endpoint change and a dose–response analysis, adjusted for severity.

Nothing in the second version is padding. Every line maps to columns:

On the eleven synthetic records, the structured plan produced a 36-column dataset in one extraction run, one row per patient, which we checked against a hand-built answer key. The titles of the aims did real work: “baseline and end of treatment” became paired first-and-last columns without anyone having to configure them, and the listed DSM-5 levels kept that column to three clean values.

Part 4: Every value comes with a receipt

A dataset extracted by a language model is only as trustworthy as your ability to check it. So the tool is built around one rule: no value without a source.

Only de-identified text goes to the extraction service. For each record, it returns every variable at once, and each value must come with a verbatim quote from that record. The tool then checks that the quote really occurs in the de-identified text. A value whose quote can’t be found is marked unverified. A variable the record doesn’t mention is left blank and reported as “not found.” The extractor is instructed to render what the record says, not to infer, average or analyze, and the statistics are left to you.

Linkage anchors for repeated visits

In longitudinal records, “first” and “last” are dangerous words. The first ABC-I in a file might come from an intake form, a referral letter or a quoted prior assessment. The Study design and linkage notes box lets you say how values pair: “baseline visit and 3-month follow-up; pair by visit, not by document order.” The tool resolves those anchors for each patient before extracting, so every baseline variable for a patient comes from the same baseline. The Linkage sheet records where an anchor couldn’t be resolved and the tool fell back to plain first-or-last.

A second, independent accuracy pass

After the draft extraction, an optional Confirm pass re-reads each patient’s records against the draft values. It never silently changes anything. Where it disagrees, it lists the draft value, a suggested correction and the supporting quote on an Accuracy Review sheet, and you decide. You download both a Draft and a Confirmed workbook.

Nothing dropped, nothing invented

Every record becomes a row and every requested variable a column, even when a value can’t be found. Unresolved cells stay empty and are listed on a Missing & guessed sheet by opaque ID, so you can return to the source files and fill them yourself. Values are never fabricated to complete the table.

What you download

The de-identification step has its own workbook as well: the de-identified records, the red-flag list with your OK or De-ID decision on each, and a provenance sheet. The newest version also brings companion data files, such as spreadsheet exports from other systems, into the same de-identified record, de-identifying their columns in the browser first.

Notice what the Codebook is. It is your abstract, aims and sub-aims, restated as a formal data dictionary. The better you wrote them, the less you’ll need to edit it.

Part 5: Why structure is also good science

There’s a deeper reason to write the aims before the extraction, and it has nothing to do with software.

Retrospective studies are vulnerable to the garden of forking paths. When the data are already in hand, it is easy, with no intent to mislead, to choose the variables, timepoints and comparisons that happen to look interesting. Every one of those choices, made after seeing the data, inflates the chance of a false finding. Pre-registration exists to close those paths: decide what you’ll measure and how before you look.

The Analysis Plan panel turns that discipline into a working step. Your aims and sub-aims are written, and saved into the output, before a single value is extracted. The Analysis plan sheet preserves them exactly as you wrote them. A reviewer can then check, line by line, that the columns in the Data sheet are the columns the aims called for, that each value traces to a quote in the Evidence sheet, and that missing values were reported rather than filled in.

That is an audit trail most retrospective case series never have. It doesn’t make a case series a controlled trial. It does make the case series honest about what it measured, how, and from which words in which records, which is what any reader needs before deciding how much weight it can bear.

The same logic applies at the start. A clinician who can state the exposure, the outcome, the timepoints and the covariates in a structured abstract has already done the hard thinking a study needs. The tool rewards that thinking with a dataset. When it’s missing, the tool shows the gap at once: you can see exactly which columns it had to guess.

How to use it

1. Create an IPAK-EDU account, if you don’t have one: https://ipakedu.online/authenticate/?tab=signup

2. Choose the run size that matches your patient count. Runs are sold by number of patients: 1–20, 21–40, 41–60, and more than 60 by consultation. Before a credit is spent, the tool shows how many patients your run covers. If your batch is larger, the remainder waits for your next run and is never double-counted.

3. Open the tool at https://ipakedu.online/deid/ and accept the research-tools terms.

4. Give your project a descriptive title. Name population, exposure and outcome.

5. Load your records: a zip with one folder per patient, or a folder from your computer.

6. Run de-identification. The name-recognition model loads while you choose your files. Review the short red-flag list at the end.

7. Write your Analysis Plan. Choose the study type, then write the executive abstract with numbered aims and sub-aims, the hypotheses, the goals and the linkage notes. If you’re starting from nothing, Build one for me asks six or seven plain questions and assembles a draft abstract and starter variables for you to edit.

8. Click Suggest from abstract. The proposed variables appear in four boxes: independent, dependent, covariates and other. Move, edit or remove any of them; anything you leave alone is accepted.

9. Extract, then run Confirm if you want the second accuracy pass. Download the workbook. The last extraction stays available in your browser for free re-download.

10. Analyze it in the software of your choice, or carry the de-identified records into the Case Report Generator to draft a case report.

A checklist for the abstract

• ☐ A title that names population, exposure and outcome

• ☐ Study type stated

• ☐ The exposure, and how it’s counted

• ☐ Each outcome named with the instrument and scale your records use

• ☐ Numbered Specific Aims that address specific hypotheses, each with sub-aims as needed

• ☐ Timepoints for every repeated measure (”baseline and endpoint,” “at each visit”)

• ☐ Units and allowed categories wherever they apply

• ☐ A covariates line

• ☐ Linkage notes for any study with more than one visit per patient

• ☐ No identifiers requested. The tool refuses name, date of birth, record number, address and similar fields as variables.

The point

The barrier between a practitioner’s case files and the published record has always been labor, not insight. This tool removes most of the labor of de-identifying records and turning narrative into a table. What it can’t remove, and shouldn’t, is the thinking that defines the study. Write that thinking down as a title, an abstract, and numbered aims and sub-aims, and the tool will return it to you as a dataset, with a receipt for every cell.

As an accuracy check, we simulated a 40-patient case file study with extremely complex and long medical histories. It led to over 48,000 data points. After extraction and data formatting by IPAK-EDU De-ID, we uploaded the simulated data and the extracted data file to Chat-GPT and Grok. Both found zero errors in the extracted data and no identifier leaks.

Don’t forget you can preregister your biomedical and clinical study protocol at our PBCS Registry.

See the full suite of resources in the IPAK-EDU PBCS Research Studio

CASE FILE DE-IDENTIFIER

IPAK Research Studio

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