Nov 12, 2026 · @James Lyons-Weiler

Expert AI-Aided Collaborative Document Editing Made Easy

No more hunting. No more “which version is this?” No more edits accepted at midnight without a reason.

Plus you have access to dozens of AI lenses ready to weigh in.

If you have ever edited an important document with other people, you know the drill.

Six versions with “final” in the file name. A reviewer’s memo that says “fix the dates in Section 4” without saying which dates. Tracked changes from three colleagues, two of whom disagree. An evening spent hunting for the passage each comment is about. And at the end, nobody quite remembers who decided what, or why.

We built Team Edit to take that work off your plate.

Three steps, and you’re editing

1. Drop in your document. Word, PDF, Markdown or plain text, whatever you have.

2. Drop in the edits. A reviewer’s memo, a list you type or paste, the tracked changes already in your Word file, or all three. Team Edit reads them, finds the exact passage each one is about, and puts it right there on the page with its reason.

3. Decide — with a second opinion already waiting.

Every proposed edit opens in context, side by side:

Original: the passage as it stands, with the words being removed struck through.

Edited: the same passage with the edit applied, new words highlighted.

Suggested improvement: while you were getting coffee, Team Edit’s Claude reviewer quietly took a second look at every edit. It tells you whether the edit improves the passage, and offers better wording when there is one. When the edit is already right, it says so: “No improvement — this edit is sound.”

Then one click, or one key:

Accept the edit as proposed (A)

Accept improvement to take Claude’s wording (I)

Reject (R)

Edit to open the passage in a full editor (E)

The editor works like a word processor with far less typing: fonts, sizes, bold, italic, underline, color, alignment and your document’s own paragraph styles. Everything you change goes into the Word file as a real tracked change, signed with your initials. Images and footnote marks stay where they belong.

Prefer to work one edit at a time? Switch to one-edit view (V) and move through the round with J and K. Sixty edits become a few minutes of keystrokes.

Check it Out

Collaborators you invite to review a project are always free. Seats are for colleagues who run projects of their own.

Try it: https://ipakedu.online/team-edit/

Annual Subscription

A panel of expert reviewers, on call

Want a second opinion before you send it out? Ask Team Edit to critique your document. You get a review panel built from how careful reviewers actually work, with 25 specialist lenses to choose from:

• Research and evidence: methods and bias, statistics, logic, citations, strength of evidence, transparency, conflicts of interest

• Protection and safety: regulatory and IRB, ethics, participant readability, clinical safety, biological mechanism, nutrition and lifestyle adjuncts

• Quality: internal consistency, clarity, generalizability, and a hostile “red team” reviewer who reads your work the way your toughest critic will

• Books: structure, voice, pacing, chapter openings and closings, repetition, audience, fact-checking and continuity

Don’t want to choose? Pick your document type (IRB protocol, consent form, grant, manuscript, technical report, policy brief, nonfiction or fiction book, book proposal) and Team Edit picks the right lenses for you.

The panel’s suggestions show up just like a colleague’s, clearly labeled as Claude’s. You stay in charge: accept what helps, reject what doesn’t.

Got companion documents, sources or data? Upload them, one file or a whole zip, and the review checks your numbers, dates and claims against them.

Bring your team, or work solo

Send colleagues a link. They sign in, you approve them, and they can review, decide and download for free. Only Claude’s review work uses credits, and the project owner covers it.

Working alone? Team Edit works just as well for one.

Writing a book? Even easier

Add your chapters, one file each, and Team Edit keeps them organized as one book:

• Assign chapters to co-authors or editors, and choose whether they see the whole book or just their own chapters.

• Send one memo for the whole book. Team Edit sends each instruction to the chapter it’s about.

• Ask for one review of the whole book, with every chapter read in the context of the others.

• Download the whole book as a single Word file, clean or red-lined.

When it’s done, send it straight to our Peer Review Simulator for a simulated panel review.

Part of a bigger toolbox

Team Edit is the newest member of the IPAK-EDU research tools suite, which now runs some 300 agentic AIs across its tools: study design, critique, de-identification, research lifecycle planning, peer review simulation and more. They share one goal: take the drudgery out of careful work so you can spend your time on the thinking.

Pay as you go, or by the year

• Credit packs, pay as you go. One credit covers up to 12 Claude review passes. A typical manuscript review uses about 3. Reviewing, deciding, downloading and collaborating never use credits. [LINK: credit packs]

• Annual subscription. A full year’s worth of credits, renewed every year, for people and teams who edit all the time. Unused credits carry over. [LINK: annual subscription]

Try it: https://ipakedu.online/team-edit/

The point

Good documents come from good decisions about edits. Team Edit makes those decisions quick, clear and on the record, so the hard part of editing is the thinking, not the bookkeeping.

We made it to make your life easier. We think it will.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Pay as you go, by the year, or as a team