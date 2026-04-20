Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori Field's avatar
Lori Field
3h

4 and 16

Reply
Share
Graham Wells's avatar
Graham Wells
5h

No number 13?

Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture