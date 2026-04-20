IPAK-EDU Course Poll
2026 Courses for Summer and Fall are being planned. Which interest you most?
WE NEED YOUR HELP…
HERE ARE SOME IDEAS FOR NEW IPAK-EDU.ORG COURSES…
PLEASE POST THE NUMBERS OF THE COURSE OR COURSES YOU MIGHT CONSIDER THIS SUMMER OR IN THE FALL - THANK YOU!
Philosophy of Science, Objectivity, and Causal Explanation
Statistics II: Confounding, Interaction, Multivariable Models, and Causal Inference
Critical Evaluation of Studies in Nutrition Science
Vaccine Law: Mandates, Liability Shields, Injury Compensation, and Constitutional Limits
Environmental Law, Toxic Torts, and Chemical Governance
Public Health Policy: Institutions, Incentives, and Failure Modes
The Genetics of Disease: Mendelian, Polygenic, Epigenetic, and Environmental Models
PANS/PANDAS: Infection, Immunity, Neuroinflammation, and Disputed Diagnoses
Developmental Psychology for Parents, Educators, and Citizens
Psychology of Decision Making, Social Contagion, and Persuasion
Educational Psychology and Human Learning
Abnormal Psychology: Categories, Mechanisms, and Diagnostic Expansion
Scientific Integrity Under Capture: COIs, Replication, Open Data, and the Manufacture of Consensus
Ultra-Processed Food, Additives, and the Biology of Chronic Disease
Soil, Regeneration, and the Nutritional Integrity of Food
School Lunch, Institutional Food, and Children’s Metabolic and Behavioral Health
Women’s Health and Fertility: Body Literacy, Metabolic Roots, Birth, and Informed Consent
Endocrine Disruptors: Plastics, PFAS, Pesticides, Metals, and Reproductive and Metabolic Harm
Child Health in Crisis: Autism, ADHD, Immune Dysfunction, Toxicants, and Competing Models of Causation
Overmedicalization and Deprescribing: Children, Psychiatry, and Chronic Illness
The Business of Medicine: PBMs, Insurers, Hospitals, Pharma, and Regulatory Capture
Preconception to First Year of Life: Nutrition, Immune Programming, Exposures, and Development
Microbiome, Barrier Tissues, and Chronic Disease
Food, Farming, and Antitrust: Commodity Policy, Monopolies, and Local Resilience
Virology for the Masses
Molecular Biology for Human Health
Microbiology for Human Health
Evolutionary Genomics and Human Disease
Systems Biology of Cancer: Metabolism, Immunity, Exposure, and Evidence
4 and 16
No number 13?