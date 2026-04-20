WE NEED YOUR HELP…

HERE ARE SOME IDEAS FOR NEW IPAK-EDU.ORG COURSES…

PLEASE POST THE NUMBERS OF THE COURSE OR COURSES YOU MIGHT CONSIDER THIS SUMMER OR IN THE FALL - THANK YOU!

Philosophy of Science, Objectivity, and Causal Explanation Statistics II: Confounding, Interaction, Multivariable Models, and Causal Inference Critical Evaluation of Studies in Nutrition Science Vaccine Law: Mandates, Liability Shields, Injury Compensation, and Constitutional Limits Environmental Law, Toxic Torts, and Chemical Governance Public Health Policy: Institutions, Incentives, and Failure Modes The Genetics of Disease: Mendelian, Polygenic, Epigenetic, and Environmental Models PANS/PANDAS: Infection, Immunity, Neuroinflammation, and Disputed Diagnoses Developmental Psychology for Parents, Educators, and Citizens Psychology of Decision Making, Social Contagion, and Persuasion Educational Psychology and Human Learning Abnormal Psychology: Categories, Mechanisms, and Diagnostic Expansion

Scientific Integrity Under Capture: COIs, Replication, Open Data, and the Manufacture of Consensus Ultra-Processed Food, Additives, and the Biology of Chronic Disease Soil, Regeneration, and the Nutritional Integrity of Food School Lunch, Institutional Food, and Children’s Metabolic and Behavioral Health Women’s Health and Fertility: Body Literacy, Metabolic Roots, Birth, and Informed Consent Endocrine Disruptors: Plastics, PFAS, Pesticides, Metals, and Reproductive and Metabolic Harm Child Health in Crisis: Autism, ADHD, Immune Dysfunction, Toxicants, and Competing Models of Causation Overmedicalization and Deprescribing: Children, Psychiatry, and Chronic Illness The Business of Medicine: PBMs, Insurers, Hospitals, Pharma, and Regulatory Capture Preconception to First Year of Life: Nutrition, Immune Programming, Exposures, and Development Microbiome, Barrier Tissues, and Chronic Disease Food, Farming, and Antitrust: Commodity Policy, Monopolies, and Local Resilience

Virology for the Masses Molecular Biology for Human Health Microbiology for Human Health Evolutionary Genomics and Human Disease Systems Biology of Cancer: Metabolism, Immunity, Exposure, and Evidence

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