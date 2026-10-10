Our children can learn solid principles while creating and playing. IPAK-EDU is thrilled to announce our brand-new Educational Coloring Book series - designed by yours truly, Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, PhD.

The first coloring book, Discover the Living Farm!, allows kids of all ages to discover the vibrant balances at play in a thriving, clean, organic permaculture-based farm. Regenerative farming principles are found on page after page.

See the book in bright living color - and the kids get page after page to color, too!

HELP THE FUTURE LEARN

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